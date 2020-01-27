Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF: A Unique Spin On A Familiar Exposure

We see MGK as a good alternative to the more widely traded and comparable QQQ ETF as it features a more diversified sector exposure and balanced approach.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSE:MGK) with $5.7 billion in total assets offers targeted exposure to the largest companies that exhibit the growth style classification. Indeed, while the fund's top holdings include stocks that are widely traded like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Apple Inc. (AAPL), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), we highlight some unique advantages of the fund strategy given the diversified non-sector-specific approach. In particular, we think MGK is a good alternative to the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) as it presents a more balanced exposure and potentially lower risk in different market environments. This article takes a look at MGK and why it's worth considering as a core long-term holding.

(Source: finviz.com)

MGK Strategy And Fund Background

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Fund tracks the 'CRSP' Index by the same name which classifies growth based on fundamental factors such as historical sales and EPS growth along with forward market forecasts. Mega-cap is defined as the top companies by ranking that cumulatively represent 50% of the total market capitalization across the entire investable universe with a float-adjusted market-cap weighting. The tracking index methodology can be found here.

Naturally, the fund is invested in many of the market-leading high-growth technology stocks which draws a comparison to the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ). Indeed, taking a look at MGK holdings, the top-5 companies including Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. (FB), and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)(GOOGL) are identical to the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) holdings with some differences in weightings. We will use QQQ for comparison purposes throughout this article as it offers some important conclusions on how to best analyze the MGK strategy.

In contrast to QQQ, MGK is a larger fund with 115 current holdings and most importantly is not limited to simply stocks that trade on the Nasdaq as a primary listing. Companies like Visa Inc. (V), The Home Depot Inc. (HD) and McDonald's (MCD) which are constituents of MGK are not included in QQQ as they are not listed on Nasdaq.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

MGK Sector Diversification

While MGK and QQQ have a very similar exposure among the top holdings, MGK is more diversified across sectors with a broader range of companies. MGK currently holds a 10.4% weighting in Financial Services stocks while it only represents 2.6% in QQQ. Similarly, MGK has a lower exposure to technology overall at 33.2% compared to 44.1% for QQQ.

(Source: Data by YCharts/author annotation)

MGK Performance

In the context that the technology sector has been the market leader over the past decade, it makes sense that QQQ has outperformed MGK over the period. In the last 10 years, MGK with a return of 330% trailed QQQ which returned 461% over the period. More favorably, however, is MGK's wider outperformance compared to the S&P 500 (SPY) since inception. Over the past year, MGK's return of 37.9% compares to a 39.1% return for QQQ and 27.5% for SPY.

(Source: Data by YCharts/table by author)

Recognizing that MGK is not designed or meant to outperform QQQ, the attraction in our opinion is the more balanced approach to mega-cap investing. Effectively, MGK offers the same exposure to the same top mega-cap tech names as QQQ but is supplemented with a wider range of "blue chip" companies that are not Nasdaq 100 stocks. By this measure, we see value in the MGK strategy in its sector diversification that could limit the downside risk for the fund vis-a-vis QQQ during a market correction.

We're not suggesting MGK is "better" or worse than QQQ or SPY, but simply that it would be a disserve to dismiss the fund based just on its underperformance to the Nasdaq 100 in recent years. MGK offers exposure to a specific equity style that just so happens to have an overlap with some other widely traded ETFs. It's possible that over the next decade, MGK could outperform QQQ in an environment where "tech stocks" lag, for example.

MGK Risk Metrics

In terms of risk profile, MGK sits between QQQ and SPY. The S&P 500 recognized as a large-cap index, is much more diversified including holdings in sectors like energy and utilities along with stocks classified in the value category with higher dividend yields. MGK's 5-year beta at 1.06 is below the 1.16 measure for QQQ with SPY at 1.0 being the reference.

We highlight that in 2008 during the financial crisis, MGK declined by 36.9% which was 5 percentage points less than the 41.9% decline of QQQ during that year. Curiously, MGK's decline was slightly less than SPY that fell by 38.3% in 2008.

Data by YCharts

While this was an extreme period in the market, it shows some of the "value" in the mega-cap growth strategy which supported the fund's performance compared to QQQ that featured more higher beta stocks and SPY given its larger holdings in banks that were particularly pressured during that period. Keep in mind that every market cycle is different but the structure of MGK is well positioned with a group of quality companies for various market conditions.

Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

One of the themes over the past decade has been the outperformance of "growth" stocks in general over the "value" equity style. This is in the context of what has been a historic bull market with the largest companies in a strong growth environment. MGK's sister fund, the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) targeting the contrasting value segment of mega-cap is up 226.3% over the past decade, underperforming MGK which returned 327.6% over the period. While this could change and reverse in a future period, we like the growth style given the quality of the companies that should continue to benefit from their scale and consolidating market position.

Data by YCharts

Near-term risks for MGK beyond a global cyclical slowdown comes down to the specific equity exposure among the top holdings. Certainly, should the growth outlook deteriorate for a company like Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., or Amazon.com Inc., shares of the MGK ETF would likely present a correction. In this scenario, we would expect MGK to outperform QQQ to the downside given its slightly lower weighting in those stocks and the more diversified portfolio. With the potential as a core-portfolio holding, we recommend investors accumulate shares slowly. We would like to see shares correct lower towards $140 which could represent a better risk-adjusted buying opportunity.

Takeaway

We view MGK as a good alternative to QQQ and potentially a more defensive play on the same themes of mega-cap growth. Investors in MGK are getting similar exposure to the market-leading stocks that have driven the strong performance of the broader market while also diversified with a broader range of companies across more sectors. This fund is a unique spin on a popular equity factor style with an advantage being MGK's low-cost fee structure with an expense ratio of just 0.07% compared to 0.20% for QQQ. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.