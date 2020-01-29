ASOS: A Pioneer Online Fashion Retailer

Allow me to introduce to you a company that maybe got the concept of growing global-scale business while starting to take sustainability topic more seriously, which is currently undervalued due to slowing growth caused by recent shifts in customer preferences and problems with right-sizing its infrastructure. The British success story, an online fashion retailer ASOS Plc. (OTCPK:ASOMY, ASC.L), has been around for almost two decades reaching out for fashion customers in Europe, Asia, and North America. The business has been thriving, but the growth rate has been gradually cooling down thanks to the mature operations in west Europe and increased competition. I think the spirit of the company is still fiery and the brand is strong, thus hidden surprises for investors are still there. The solid financial architecture of the business, ongoing plan for expansion, feasible sustainability goals and leadership in social media support this thesis.

(Source: Company website)

Markets of ASOS

Customers can place orders from almost any country in the world. Accessible shipping, free returns, distribution efficiencies, e-commerce localization (the company usually launches landing pages pre-designed for certain regions), and the overall international online sales strategy have turned ASOS into a truly successful online store. The company offers over 85,000 products from its own collections and other leading brands. ASC started with the idea of getting the clothing people saw in movies or TV shows - for instance, Brad Pit’s red jacket from Fight Club - but soon outgrew this concept and moved on. The company promptly decided that “trend is your friend”, and since then has been able to provide customers worldwide with the latest fashion and best-sellers, putting a lot of energy and money into this strategy. After it seized a dominant position in the UK, it went after the rest of Europe with success. In 2018-2019, ASC heavily invested in building a hub in Atlanta, GA, to ramp up sales in the US. Here is how the geography of revenue looks like:

(Source: Company website)

(Source: Company reports)

The history and people of ASOS

The company was founded in 2000 in London, primarily aimed at young adults by Nick Robertson and Quentin Griffiths with 2.3 million GBP seed capital from financier Andrew Regan and Robertson's brother.

2001: ASOS makes an IPO on London's Aim, getting the valuation of the company to £12 million.

2004: It reports the first profit of 120,000 GBP, with sales up 71% to 7 million.

2005: Business closed for six weeks and shares suspended after the Buncefield Fuel Depot explosion destroys stock at its Hemel Hempstead warehouse.

2006: ASOS becomes the first UK online store to launch catwalk videos, which prove popular.

2010: American, German and French sites launch.

2011: iPhone and iPad app launches along with Australian, Italian and Spanish sites.

2012: First international office in Sydney opens, followed by New York.

2013: More international offices open in Lille, France, and Berlin; Russian and Chinese language sites launch.

2017: ASOS launched a campaign intended to take full advantage of the "Instagram Stories" feature, encouraging users to upload videos of purchased ASOS products. Three million people interacted with the video in the UK. ASOS uses the #AsSeenOnMe hashtag, and any use of the hashtag adds the photos to an ASOS online database.

2018: A mobile app, which has been downloaded 10 million times, allows users to upload images of clothing they like, and the app will then suggest matching or similar items that the company stocks.

Famous fans include Taylor Swift, Zac Efron, Rihanna, Katy Perry, and One Direction. ASOS has won many honors, including a Cosmopolitan Fashion Award for “Best Online Offering”, a Drapers Digital Award for “Best Use of Mobile”, and Reveal Online Fashion Awards for “Best One-Stop Shop”, “Best for Special Occasions”, and “Online Retailer of the Year”.

Before 2019, the customer base used to rapidly increase between 20% and 30%. But last year it came in at +10.3% only, which upset the public and made room for a remarkable devaluation of the business, thus attracting my attention to the stock.

(Source: Company reports)

The ASOS chief executive, Nick Beighton, said:

In fashion, we are seeing an unprecedented level of discounting, certainly something I have not seen before, and that’s across the board.

2019 was an uneasy year for the fashion industry indeed, but ASOS suffered additionally due to flaws in the US operations when orders customers made didn’t match in a timely manner with the stock. Management took a proactive stance and addressed the problems, acknowledging the damage customers and the brand have suffered. In the company's 2019 annual report, a CEO reported:

FY19 was a year of substantial operational change for ASOS; ... this caused disruption to both our business and our customers, the majority of the transformation programme is behind us and has laid the right foundations; We are clear on the actions required to further improve our performance and re-engage those customers we disappointed and are encouraged by the progress we have made on product, presentation, and engagement. We ended the year better positioned than we began it and have made a solid start to FY20.

Let’s talk about the people of ASOS then.

(Source: Company website)

Nick Robertson, a co-founder, and non-executive director currently, has an advertising background. He has served in companies with recognized reputations, starting his career in 1987 at the advertising agency Young & Rubicam. In 1991, he moved to Carat, the UK’s largest media planning and buying agency. In 1995, he co-founded Entertainment Marketing Ltd., a marketing services business. Nick was awarded an OBE in 2011 for his achievements in the world of fashion retailing. He stepped down from being CEO in 2015.

Adam Crozier is a chairman (appointed in November 2018). He was the CEO of ITV plc from 2010 to 2017. Over that time, he built a strong track record in turning around troubled organizations and in terms of his ability to build and lead successful management teams. Under Adam’s leadership, ITV was transformed into one of the most successful and dynamic media and content companies in the world, and its financial performance improved dramatically. Before ITV, Adam was CEO of Royal Mail, where over 7 years he led its modernization and transformed it from a heavily loss-making position to profitability. He also was joint CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi from 1995 to 2000.

Nick Beighton (appointed CFO in 2009 and CEO in 2015) is a chartered accountant. During his tenure, ASOS has grown both in the UK and around the world. I couldn’t find anything catchy about this person - a regular smart CEO with a solid financial background.

Rita Clifton is remarkable. She was appointed Independent Non-executive Director in 2014. She is chair of BrandCap, the global brand consultancy. Her current roles include the board of Nationwide Building Society and as senior independent director of Ascential plc, the specialist global information company. Rita started her career in advertising, becoming vice chairman and strategy director at Saatchi & Saatchi. She joined Interbrand as chief executive officer of the London office in 1997, becoming chairman in 2002. She’s a fellow of WWF-UK, the conservation and environmental protection charity, and has been a member of the government’s Sustainable Development Commission. Rita has also chaired the sustainability charity TCV and sits on the Assurance and Advisory Board for BP’s carbon offsetting program, Target Neutral.

The brand and financials

The business started and grew rapidly in the 2000s, disrupting online fashion retail. In the mid-2010s, it became the leader, having a Europe-wide recognized brand and a portfolio of trending products from the third-party and in-house brands. The business growth is slowing down while maturing; sometimes it slows below the trend, then re-accelerates. One can have a good feeling about its future growth. After all, keeping Amazon.com’s (AMZN) example in mind, big business can grow fast, especially if the broad expansion to the US turns out to be successful. ASOS brand is usually short-listed in charts of most influential brands in fashion, for example, #16 here:

(Source: Onalytica)

And #6 here, though it lost 1 point, which is reflected in the dynamic of sales and stock price. Without further ado, the following chart shows the financials of the ASC:

(Source: Company reports)

As I mentioned, the pace of growth of the business has a general tendency of cooling down, interrupted by spikes of reignition. 2007-2009, 2012, and 2017 returned sales growth to its 5-year CAGR. 2019 resulted in a discrepancy of 10% with the growth rate. I am hopeful about the ability of the company to sustain its path and mission in several years to come.

(Source: Company reports)

Analysts and investors, including me, are concerned with the collapse of operating margin, given that it wasn’t elevated in any sense before. Should the business go on in this manner, the valuation may never recover to what it used to be earlier. OM of 1-2 percent would simply destroy the results of DCF models. Expansion of geography in 2013 did this trick, slashing irrevocably OM of 7-8% by half towards 4-5%.

Last year, the CEO stated that lower-than-expected sales and higher investments into the ASOS platform, automation, EU and US infrastructure, and logistics resulted in this kind of situation. Once these spendings are over, and they should be approximately by the end of 2020, I hope ASOS takes back lost points of profitability. Here are some pieces from the company's FY2019 reporting:

We now expect to complete automation of the Euro Hub by the end of September, with gradual build to full targeted stock width in the US by the end of Autumn;



Having invested heavily in the platform and foundations of the business over the last few years, both in terms of physical infrastructure and technology, our focus now shifts to enhancing the capabilities needed to ensure we leverage these investments. With the current investment in the global platform largely complete, this year represents the end of a period of elevated capital spend which we expect to fall towards more normal levels going forward. As a result, in FY20 we expect Capex to be around £150m. As we look ahead to FY20 and beyond, the foundations we have built will allow us to continue capitalising on the opportunity to be one of the few truly global leaders in retail.

(Source: Company reports)

Things that typically catch my attention are: a) low debt-to-assets ratio 10%< - check; b) modest approach to share dilution - failed in 2012, ok through the next 7 years; c) enough cash in hands - fail; d) inventories don’t act funny, check. One can expect more negativity though. Debt can grow even more, since the capex and investing aren’t over. Another 150 million GBP expected this year. ASOS paid 596 million GBP to acquire PPE and Intangibles over 2017-2019, having only 330 million GBP cash generated from operations over the same period. Thus, the company has been bleeding since 2017. Mentioned threats have to turn around in the coming years, or consequences would be dire. On the bright side, these problems created investment opportunity in the first place. I accumulated a position during June and July 2019, and it has been good so far. But you know perfectly well that Mr. Market easily brings fortunes to naught.

Why the opportunity is there

ASOS is still one of the most influential platforms in online fashion retail. Its media campaigns and social media engagement play a key role in business development. SMM works great - in 2019, ASOS analyzed around 30 million Instagram posts from FY19 that contained #OOTD (Outfit Of The Day) and #Fashion. The company surveyed 3,860 customers in six key markets to get data for further growth.

(Source: Company reports)

I think the current leadership is strong. Company management has a strategy.

In order to deliver on this global growth opportunity, our priorities for the year ahead are: – Remove non-strategic cost to support future growth and profitability – Further increase product choice, availability and newness – Continue to improve presentation and social media engagement – Optimise approach to customer acquisition and retention – Leverage benefits from transformational investments to drive efficiency and enhance customer propositions; We are strengthening the depth and breadth of our senior management team to ensure we are well set for the next phase of growth. We have restructured our executive team and over the course of FY20 we will be adding new roles including a Chief Growth Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, Chief People Officer and a Chief Strategy Officer to sit alongside our CEO, CFO, CIO and COO.

Cyclicity might soon bring ASOS back. The following chart provides evidence of receding public interest in search results of ASOS. Its competitors Zalando SE (OTCPK:ZLNDY) and Boohoo Group plc. (OTCPK:BHOOY) demonstrate better results. Zalando, especially, has been through some loss of public interest in 2016-2017 but then returned in 2018, and ASC may return as well.

(Source: Google Trends)

Released on January 23 2020, the trading statement (for the four months ended December 31 2019) showed some positive changes.

*Group Revenue up 20% to £1,106m with a good performance across all regions, reflecting a record Black Friday and strong customer engagement activity;



*Total orders up 20% to 27.7m supported by robust operational performance through peak period at all our distribution centres;



* Strong customer momentum: visits +23% YoY and 1.4m increase in active customers during period;



*Gross margin -170bps reflecting US duty and investment in customer acquisition as planned Good initial progress made against our FY20 priorities. On track with our plans for FY20, outlook remains unchanged.

Competition

The European market gave birth to Zalando SE and Boohoo Group - both came later to the party but have been very successful so far, with German Zalando being the largest and UK Boohoo the fastest. ASOS took its rightful place in the middle. Its 40-70% growth days are far gone, but it still steadily advances. These companies compete within the online fashion retail industry, but they completely differ in strategy. Boohoo took the lower price segment and the youngest generation of consumers, especially young females. Zalando decided to expand in Europe, only with a more thorough approach towards business and wider product range. ASC heavily invested in being available across the world and sided with trending items. ASC has the UK market as a backup and ZAL has Germany. I believe all three companies have room for further development; however, ASC and ZAL are the closest competitors. I would like to have them both. I discovered Zalando a little too late, I guess.

(Source: Boohoo Group plc, Zalando SE, author’s estimates)

Sustainability

This part is very important to me. What is ASOS plc doing for the planet? A list of the company's latest achievements:

ASOS partnered with the Centre for Sustainable Fashion at the London College of Fashion to develop a bespoke curriculum and programme to train all design and product teams in circular design principles.

We’ve made something commercial and we’ve made it using less fabric and sending less to landfill. That’s just one small thing across five garments but if we can use those techniques going forward in other garments and tell more people about it, we can make a difference.”



- Marty Thone, Senior Designer, ASOS



100% of ASOS designers have completed Circular Design courses 1 and 2.

In 2019, the company added a new responsible filter to the website to help customers discover and shop products that have a positive impact on people, animals, and the planet. It includes a description of the sustainable or recycled fabric, fiber, or production process used to create the product.

Expert pattern cutters use innovative and forward-thinking practices to minimize waste and create zero-waste garments.

In 2019, ASOS reduced its range of product packaging by 45%. 100% recycled card in mailboxes and 25% recycled plastic in mail bags.

ASOS met 80% of the target for sustainable cotton recast. This includes BCI, CmiA, organic and recycled cotton. It aims to reach 95% in 2020 and 100% in 2025. Sustainable cotton is grown in a way that can maintain levels of production with minimal environmental impact, can support viable producer livelihoods and communities, and can do so in the face of long-term ecological constraints and socioeconomic pressures.

The company made several commitments in May 2017. It has been on track so far.

- By 2020, we will train all of our design teams on circular design techniques and best practice - By 2020, we will train all of our relevant product teams on circular principles and best practice for packaging. - By 2020, we will launch a garment collection scheme and recycling programme for apparel for customers located in the UK and Germany, our two biggest markets. - Each year from 2018 - 2020 we will publish external targets for increasing post-consumer recycled textile materials in our products whilst eradicating those that cannot be cycled. We will report on our progress and continue this initiative past 2020.

In short, the above-mentioned is not that much - just recent shifts. The company has a long way to go if it is serious about sustainability. ASOS was poorly reviewed in 2016-2017, taking grade D. Since then, it has made noticeable progress and took B in the recent "The 2019 Ethical Fashion Report". I hope ASOS shows more improvement in 2020 and meets its targets in 2025. Right now, it gets “ok” in advance with the hope of more change in the future.

Investment thesis

In my humble opinion, the fate of this investment heavily relies on the ability of management to successfully finish the large-scale rearmament of its infrastructure started in 2018 to provide world-class service as they pledged to. Having in mind the history and power of the brand, innovations ASOS has continuously brought to online fashion retail, leadership in social media, an adroit management team, and financial modesty, I am positive there are good chances for success. In five years, ASOS should be there delivering top-notch fashion worldwide. Low price-to-sales, in fact, the lowest for almost ten years, is giving a margin of safety to investors. 15 percentile would give us a 1.7 P/S ratio, which at current sales might turn into 55 GBP, an upside between 55 to 77 percent in the coming 12 months. ASOS is cheap right now, and as Jim Grant said:

Good things tend to happen to cheap assets.

The last thing to mention is that ASC significantly improved its rating in the sustainability race, having more things to come in the next few years.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Risks

(Source: Bloomberg)

1. The chart of EV-to-EBIT ratio above shows one of the major concerns - further profitability of ASOS, because if the operating margin continues to be between 1 and 2 percent, then there is nothing for shareholders in sales growth. That is why EV/EBIT is already above its average.

2. Zalando SE is a scrupulous bigger competitor that may take away the European market from ASOS. That would be devastating for the business.

3. The company has to spend around 150 million GBP on capex. ASOS doesn't have this money, so it will take on some debt.

4. Fashion is changing fast, causing sales to drop industry-wide. ASOS may lose its market if it doesn't adapt to shifting consumer preferences.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASOMY, BOSSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.