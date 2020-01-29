Mechel: In A Deadlock

Mechel (NYSE:MTL, NYSE:MTL.P) continues to seek a way to deal with its severe debt burden (8.4 LTM Net Debt/EBITDA). The company has no financial resources to continue developing its most promising investment project - the Elga deposit - and considers selling it. As for the stock, I wouldn't recommend jumping on the bandwagon as there are no fundamental reasons for that.

Losing A Dream

The debt burden is Mechel's biggest problem. Between 2004 and 2012, the management pursued a very aggressive policy of building a vertically integrated holding company. As a result, the company has its own resource base, transportation capacities, a wide range of end products and its own sales network. The downside of this was the growth of the company's debt, as the acquisitions were made on borrowed funds. Eventually, the debt became too huge and the company was no longer able to service it.

Mechel was on the verge of bankruptcy in 2014-2016 when VTB, Gazprombank, and Sberbank demanded to convert $9.16 billion of the company's debt into shares. All this took place against the backdrop of a dramatic collapse in coal prices and a drop in the capitalization of Mechel itself. Subsequently, the company managed to avoid bankruptcy after signing a debt restructuring agreement in 2016.

In the summer of 2016, Gazprombank purchased 49% of the Elga project from Mechel for 34.4 billion rubles. For reference, Elga is one of Russia's largest coking coal deposits with reserves of 2.2 billion tonnes and Mechel's key investment project. Most of these funds were spent to reduce Mechel's debt to Sberbank. On January 20, the offer period expired, under which Mechel had a right to buy 34% of the Elga project from Gazprombank. After Mechel's failed purchase of Gazprombank's stake, Igor Zyuzin, according to RBC agency sources, is now ready to sell Mechel's stake in Elga.

This is a forced step for Mechel as the company clearly struggles with developing the Elga deposit. The company spent over $2 billion over 10 years on the project, but the results are pretty modest: the Head of Yakutia where the deposit is located told the RBC news agency that Mechel can't actively develop Elga due to high debt load. Moreover, he noted, that this year's production will be around 5 million tons or even less, although in 2020 it was supposed to reach 20 million tons. He also said that Mechel runs the risk of violating the terms of the investment contract by October 2020, as a result of which it will have to return tax benefits to the budget (about 1 billion rubles or $16 mn).

Later on, a company called A-Property owned by the founders of Yota telecom operator, Albert Avdolyan and Sergey Adoniev, applied for approval of the deal to the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia to buy 100% of Elga project shares from Gazprombank and Mechel.

Interestingly, the application specifies that the total value of A-Property's assets exceeds 7 billion rubles, and the value of subsidiaries related to the Elga project (Elga Road, Mechel Trans Vostok and Elgaugol) is estimated at more than 400 million rubles. Compared to 34.4 billion rubles paid by Gazprombank for Mechel's stake, the estimate provided by A-Property looks ridiculously low. Probably, some further clarification on this will follow soon.

In fact, the sale of Elga won't help Mechel much. The company's net debt exceeds 400 billion rubles. Accordingly, Elga's sale may reduce it by only 8-15% according to various estimates. Surely, interest payments on loans will decrease which will positively affect the company's profit and potential dividends. Now let's look at the negative side of the deal.

Mechel currently produces about 5 million tons of coal per year at the Elga deposit. This accounts for about a quarter of the company's total production. Revenue of the entire mining segment for 2019 can be roughly estimated at about 100 billion rubles with total sales of 300 billion rubles. Thus, Elga's sales may take up to 8% of the company's revenue.

But what's really terrible is that Mechel's EBITDA will shrink by 20% after the sale of Elga. The profitability of the Mechel mining segment is much higher than that of the metallurgy segment. EBITDA of the mining segment in 2019 may amount to about 45 billion rubles out of the total 60 billion rubles.

Nonetheless, with the financial situation being extremely difficult, Mechel has even managed to pay dividends for the last three years with a double-digit yield. It's true only for preferred shares, though. According to dividend policy, 20% of IFRS profit should be allocated to dividends on preferred shares. However, under the terms of debt restructuring, Mechel is not able to pay out dividends until the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is below 3. Thus, dividends on Mechel prefs for 2019 are only possible with another easing of the covenant on loan agreements.

Final Thoughts

Since Elga is a unique project in terms of its size and potential, many investors associated the long-term prospects of Mechel with this very deposit. Without Elga, the company is likely to be doomed to pay interest on its debt for many, many years. Even with potentially high dividends, I believe that the recent stock rally is unreasonable and highly speculative against the background of the company's critical financial position.

