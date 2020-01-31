7 Great High-Yield Blue Chips For Uncertain Times Like These

For most people, annual portfolio rebalancing is a prudent risk management solution, with 26 years of market data showing it's the most tax-efficient way of managing portfolio risk across the market cycle.

Today XOM, CAT, CFR, CHRW, MRK, UNM, and NFG represent very high quality high-yield blue chips with very safe dividends, reasonable to attractive valuations, and an average long-term growth consensus of 10%.

Prudent risk management involves never knowingly overpaying for a company, no matter its quality, as well as having the right asset allocation in your SWAN portfolio.

The S&P 500 is now 16% to 21% historically overvalued and anything that fuels anxiety about global economic growth could trigger a pullback/correction.

After being medically retired from the Army Medical Services Corps, I needed some way to serve my country in another capacity. Fortunately, a lifelong (I've been investing since the age of 9) love of stocks helped me find my second calling.

Over six years as an analyst, I've been blessed to work with numerous other mentors such as Brad Thomas, and Chuck Carnevale, and I've honed my craft in terms of safe dividend growth stock analysis and valuation.

This has culminated in becoming a founding member of the Dividend Kings and building what I consider to be my life's greatest accomplishment, the Master List.

369 companies (capped at 400 which we'll have in about a month)

average quality: 9.0/11 (blue chip quality) - average aristocrat 9.7

average dividend safety: 4.4/5 above-average - average aristocrat 4.7

The list began as a reference tool for members to know a company's fair value in any given year. It has grown steadily over time to include

sector

yield

quality

dividend safety

yield

discount to fair value

potential sell/trim prices

long-term return potential range

dividend growth streaks

5-year dividend growth rates

long-term consensus growth rate

forward PE/cash flow

PEG ratio

ROC (absolute or industry percentile) - Greenblatt's favorite quality proxy

In a few months, after I complete the 2020 update process on all 400 companies, I'll add two more columns that will be screenable by our members.

S&P credit rating (if a company has one)

long-term beta (volatility)

Being able to bring readers reasonable and prudent dividend growth ideas, screened from this powerful research tool, is now my new life's mission.

Along the way, I'll also be imparting time tested and valuable economic lessons that can help you become a better steward of your savings, and maximize your ability to accomplish your financial dreams.

Why You Shouldn't Be Excessively Worried About Wuhan Coronavirus But The Market Might Be

I've done a more in-depth article exploring the implications of the health/economic implications of the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCov) on my blog. But here is a brief summary of what investors need to know about this troubling black swan event.

(Source: Johns Hopkins)

The virus is spreading rapidly... but only in China.

98.6% of cases are in China, Hong Kong or Macau and just 85 in other countries.

132 dead = 2.1% mortality rate which is down from 3% a few days ago.

SARs (2003) had a mortality rate of 9.6%, MERs (2012) 34.4% and the flu 1.8% per the CDC.

Wuhan is 4.4 times less deadly than SARs.

16.4 times less deadly than MERs.

25% of all deaths have been older Chinese men (most smoke).

Annually the flu kills 646,000 people around the globe, Wuhan has thus far killed about 5,000 times fewer people.

There have been no sustained outbreaks in non-Chinese countries, indicating that isolation protocols have been effective.

Chinese officials have locked down eight cities and counting, restricting travel for 56 million, canceled hundreds of national public events and extended the national school holiday to February 17th.

the genome of 2019-nCov has been sequenced and virologists believe they can begin testing a human vaccine in about three months.

Basically, if you're a healthy person living outside of the affected Chinese cities (58% and 95% of cases and deaths, respectively, are in Wuhan itself), you have little reason to fear for your health.

But what about the stock market? Historically, epidemics are NOT a time to panic sell and try to time the market. No current event is an excuse for market timing, which is the greatest mistake most investors can make.

Over the last few decades, here's how global stocks reacted to disease outbreaks.

69% of the time stocks are down slightly over a month

69% of the time stocks are up within three months of the outbreaks becoming official

69% of the time stocks are up within six months, on average 8.5%

OK, so that's the global stock market, but what about the S&P 500?

(Source: MarketWatch)

Just twice during the last 12 major disease outbreaks did stocks finish down 12 months later. In 2014, that was due to slowing economic growth and in 1981 we were in a recession.

Basically, fundamentals, such as economic growth and specifically, corporate earnings growth, not viral outbreaks, are what drives stocks in the medium and long term.

But won't China's battle with the Wuhan virus result in slower growth? It very likely will, at least according to leading economists such as those at JPMorgan.

Coronavirus will cost the Chinese economy nearly a quarter of its growth in the first months of 2020. That's according to JPMorgan analyst Haibin Zhu, who on Wednesday revised China's growth projections down to 4.9% for the quarter, from 6.3%. Sectors like tourism, transportation, offline retail, and entertainment will be hit the hardest, he said: "The [Lunar New Year] holiday is usually the golden season for consumer spending, and the fear factor and stay-home control measures have almost paralyzed the above-mentioned vulnerable sectors... Zhu said the fallout will be concentrated in the first quarter of the year, adding that the second quarter should see 7% growth, a percentage point higher than previously projected. But that bump won't be enough to save annual growth, which Zhu notched down 0.13% to 5.80%."- Market Insider (emphasis added)

The Economist's Intelligent unit estimates China's GDP growth might be 1% slower this year

AllianceBernstein estimates 0.8% to 1.9% slower growth, depending on how long the outbreak lasts

SARs, for context, lasted nine months and resulted in 2% slower GDP growth

half of that was recovered the very next quarter after the outbreak ended in July 2003.

Of course slower growth in China has important global ramifications.

33% of global growth is coming from China and so a 0.8% to 1.9% decrease in China's growth rate this year, could be significant, a potential 0.3% to 0.7% decrease in overall global growth.

This is the IMF's latest China growth forecast, which came out on January 21st.

Unlike SARs, where China's economy was growing at 11%, today this much larger and more mature economy is expected to see steadily slower growth for the foreseeable future.

(Source: IMF)

The IMF expects a gradual recovery from 2019's trade conflict-induced slowdown, which was the weakest year of growth since 2009. If the Wuhan outbreak continues then it could slow global growth to 2.6% to 3.0% in 2020, potentially worse than last year.

That growth slowdown will almost certainly be temporary, springing back relatively quickly when the outbreak is over.

But concerns about slowing global growth could certainly spook the market, as it did on Monday, January 28th, when the S&P 500 fell 1.6% and economically/tourism sensitive companies fell by as much as 5%.

Mind you I bought four companies that day through limits, which I'll discuss in my next retirement portfolio update.

That's the point I want to hammer home, I and the Dividend Kings' model portfolios are buying quality stocks at undervalued prices every single week. Why? Because we invest in individual companies when they present an attractive opportunity for income investors to earn an attractive, safe and growing income and strong long-term returns.

Here's what Warren Buffett told MBA students at the University of Florida in 1998 about how macro events like politics, the economy or things like the Wuhan outbreak affect his decisions.

Understanding Coca-Cola is knowable or Wrigley’s or Eastman Kodak. You can understand those businesses that are knowable. Whether it turns out to be important depends where your valuation leads you and the firm’s price and all that. But we have never not bought or bought a business because of any Macro feeling of any kind because it doesn’t make any difference. Let’s say in 1972 when we bought See’s Candy, I think Nixon put on the price controls a little bit later, but so what! We would have missed a chance to buy something for $25 million that is producing $60 million pre-tax now. We don’t want to pass up the chance to do something intelligent because of some prediction about something we are no good at anyway."

Buffett focuses on two things, fundamentals, and valuation, always with an eye on prudent risk-management and preservation of capital. That's my approach as well.

Sure, I monitor the Wuhan outbreak on a daily basis, as well as the state of the economy and broader market valuations each week. But that's not so I can time the market, which is virtually impossible.

It's so I can present facts and evidence to keep readers calm, disciplined and rational during periods of increased uncertainty. Or to put another way, I pay attention to the big macro to dissuade YOU from trying to time the market.

If you think you can market time effectively over time you're almost certainly wrong.

(Source: Dalbar)

Whether you look at stock or bond investors over any time period of the last 30 years, the results of market timing by average investors are shockingly bad.

A lack of discipline and sticking to a sound, diversified and risk-managed portfolio suitable for their needs has caused investors to underperform every single asset class and even inflation over the last 20 years.

Over the last 30 years here is the result of market-timing investors jumping in and out of a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio.

buy and hold 60/40: 6.0% CAGR long-term inflation-adjusted total returns = 474%

60/40: 6.0% CAGR long-term inflation-adjusted total returns = market timing a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio: -2.6% CAGR inflation-adjusted returns = 55% loss of wealth

Each week I carefully consider where to put my $500 weekly savings. I also look forward to seeing if any of the limits on five companies trigger. Days like Monday's Wuhan outbreak mini-freakout are manna from heaven for me.

My companies are carefully selected and screened for quality, dividend safety, and steady long-term growth potential. An outbreak in China that temporarily slows that nation's growth substantially and global growth by a smaller degree has no bearing on the long-term thesis of any of my companies, nor those in Dividend Kings' portfolios.

So let me walk you through how I think about companies and recommending reasonable and prudent dividend growth stocks that you can safely buy no matter what's going on with the economy, market or in China.

7 Great High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy During Uncertain Times Like These

Let me walk you through how I now make all investment recommendations, as well as determine what I buy for my retirement portfolio, which outperformed its benchmark by 50% in 2019.

How My 100% Blue Chip Approach Has Done Since March 2019

(Source: Morningstar)

March 2019 is when I adopted a pure blue chip approach focused on my motto of quality first, valuation second and prudent risk management always.

Total returns are what you would have earned had you owned everything you do now at the start of a time period. Personal returns are what you actually earned based on your buy/sell decisions.

In other words, total returns (over the long term) will tell you whether or not you're buying the right companies. Personal returns will tell you if you're allocating your limited capital prudently and efficiently over time.

The companies I have bought since switching to a 100% Dividend Kings' inspired approach have delivered 11.2% returns since March, 17% better than large-cap value stocks as tracked by the Morningstar large-cap value index.

The opportunistic nature of my buying, following a steadily more methodical and disciplined approach (now entirely driven my Master List screening), has let me achieve 77% better personal returns, and more than double my benchmark.

Obviously 10 months isn't a significant amount of time, but I'm off to a strong start despite many of the companies I've been buying remaining in bear markets.

So here's how I screen for quality dividend stocks for any need, in all market conditions.

Step 1: Define Your Goal

Currently, the Master List has 369 companies with the following stats

average quality score: 9.0/11 blue chip (average aristocrat is 9.7)

average dividend safety: 4.4/5 (above-average) - average aristocrat 4.7

average yield: 3.0% vs S&P 500 1.8%, and equal to average "high-yield" ETF/mutual fund

average valuation: 6% overvalued: vs S&P 500 16% to 21% overvalued

average dividend growth streak: 21.8 (dividend achiever)

average 5-year CAGR dividend growth rate: 11.4% CAGR

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 8.4% CAGR (vs 8.5% S&P 500 per FactSet)

average forward PE: 18.3 vs 18.8 S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 2.18 vs S&P 500 2.22

average Greenblatt return on capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital): 126% = 19th percentile

I'm updating the list, which will be capped at 400 companies through May, and some of those later metrics haven't been added yet to some of the existing names. But 114 of the 369 companies are now fully updated including with the newest metrics, Greenblatt ROC.

Joel Greenblatt is the guy whose "magic formula that beats the market" was based on valuation and quality, defined as stable and high return on capital.

It doesn't work well for all industries/sectors, but for most corporations, it's a reasonable proxy for management quality and "moatiness."

(Source: Gurufocus)

For example, Roper Technologies (ROP) is the company with the highest ROC on the Master List. This 11/11 quality Super SWAN aristocrat has such a capital-light business model that each year it's generating pretax profits that are more than 11 times its operating capital (what's been invested to operate the business).

That puts it in the top 1% of all industrial companies and over the last five years, ROP's ROC has been rising by 34% CAGR (it was "just" 327% in 2014).

What does this data tell us? That Roper Tech is one of the best-run industrial companies on earth, and its wide moat is getting wider.

It happens to be 25% overvalued for 2020's consensus results, so it's a "hold."

Buffett recommends "buying wonderful companies at fair prices"

Greenblatt recommends "buying above-average companies at below-average prices"

So for today's screen, our goals are:

very safe dividend blue chips

maximum yield

5+% long-term growth consensus (because dividends tend to track earnings growth over time)

all at reasonable to attractive prices

So now let's go and find those companies that suit the needs of the conservative high-yield dividend growth investor who wants to make reasonable and prudent decisions with his/her hard-earned savings.

Step 2: Pick Your Screening Criteria

To achieve our goals here is the screen I ran, in steps:

fair value or better (NEVER knowingly overpay for a company no matter the quality) 5/5 dividend safety top 50% of companies by yield top seven companies by long-term analyst consensus growth rate

After step 1, we eliminate all but 169 companies, which have the following stats.

average quality score: 8.7/11 (above-average quality)-average aristocrat is 9.7

average dividend safety: 4.4/5 (above-average) - average aristocrat 4.7

average yield: 3.9% vs S&P 500 1.8%, and equal to average "high-yield" ETF/mutual fund

average valuation: 17% undervalued: vs S&P 500 16% to 21% overvalued

average dividend growth streak: 17.4 (dividend achiever)

average 5-year CAGR dividend growth rate: 11.8% CAGR

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 7.8% CAGR (vs 8.5% S&P 500 per FactSet)

average forward PE: 12.3 vs 18.8 S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 1.58 vs S&P 500 2.22

average Greenblatt return on capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital): 89% = 23rd percentile

Merely by eliminating overvalued stocks, we have already significantly improved the risk profile of our potential buying candidates. So now let's move onto step 2, selecting just 5/5 very safe dividend safety scores.

After step 2, we're left with 69 companies with the following stats

average quality score: 9.7/11 (blue chip quality)- equal to the average aristocrat of 9.7

average dividend safety: 5/5 (above-average) - superior to the average aristocrat's 4.7

average yield: 2.9% vs S&P 500 1.8%, and equal to average "high-yield" ETF/mutual fund

average valuation: 13% undervalued: vs S&P 500 16% to 21% overvalued

average dividend growth streak: 23.8 (dividend achiever almost aristocrat)

average 5-year CAGR dividend growth rate: 12.0% CAGR

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 8.0% CAGR (vs 8.5% S&P 500 per FactSet)

average forward PE: 14.3 vs 18.8 S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 1.79 vs S&P 500 2.22

average Greenblatt return on capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital): 84% = 14th percentile

Eliminating all companies with 4/5 safety scores or less eliminates all MLPs/midstreams except for a handful, thus explaining the slightly higher valuations and 1% lower yield.

But the quality of these 69 companies is significantly higher, matching the aristocrats and bordering on 10/11 sleep well at night or SWAN status.

Joel Greenblatt would agree with the average return on capital a hefty 84%, and the average industry percentile 14.

Now onto step three. We'll select the top half of these companies by yield leaving us with 35 companies that look like this.

average quality score: 9.7 /11 (blue chip quality)- average aristocrat is 9.7

average dividend safety: 5/5 (above-average) - average aristocrat 4.7

average yield: 3.9% vs S&P 500 1.8%, and equal to average "high-yield" ETF/mutual fund

average valuation: 15% undervalued: vs S&P 500 16% to 21% overvalued

average dividend growth streak: 24.9 (dividend achiever basically aristocrats/champions)

average 5-year CAGR dividend growth rate: 8.0% CAGR

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 6.0% CAGR (vs 8.5% S&P 500 per FactSet)

average forward PE: 11.7 vs 18.8 S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 1.94 vs S&P 500 2.22

average Greenblatt return on capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital): 53% = 11th percentile

We've gotten our yield back up to 3.9%, and our valuation looks very impressive indeed. For context, the forward PE on the S&P 500 on March 9th, 2009, the lows of the Great Recession was 10.3.

However, because we selected for the highest yield, we're also left with slower-growing companies and thus our PEG ratio has gone back up. Higher-yielding companies tend to have lower returns on capital, but ours is still 53%, representing the 11th percentile of these companies' respective industries.

So now let's boost the growth rate by selecting the top seven companies by long-term consensus growth rate to find out the seven best high-yield blue chips to buy today.

(Source: Master List)

average quality score: 10.0/11 (above-average quality)-average aristocrat is 9.7

average dividend safety: 5.0/5 (above-average) - average aristocrat 4.7

average yield: 3.6% vs S&P 500 1.8%, and equal to average "high-yield" ETF/mutual fund

vs S&P 500 1.8%, and equal to average "high-yield" ETF/mutual fund average valuation: 17% undervalued : vs S&P 500 16% to 21% overvalued

: vs S&P 500 16% to 21% overvalued average dividend growth streak: 25.9 dividend aristocrat/champion

average 5-year CAGR dividend growth rate: 6.6% CAGR

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 10.0% CAGR (vs 8.5% S&P 500 per FactSet)

average forward PE: 12.3 vs 18.8 S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 1.22 vs S&P 500 2.22

average Greenblatt return on capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital): 54% = 10th percentile

So there you have it. For anyone seeking the maximum safe yield, that is likely to grow at about 10% CAGR over time the companies to buy today are

Now, if what I say is true about these companies, that they are high-quality dividend growth stocks then they should have delivered superior risk-adjusted returns to the broader market over time.

7 Time Tested Ways To Beat The Market Over Time

(Source: Ploutos)

That's because they combine six of the seven proven alpha factors (all but momentum) when combined into an equally weighted portfolio.

These 5 High-Yield Blue Chips Since 1998

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these 7 High-Yield SWANs

Indeed they have, outperforming the S&P 500 by 24% annually over 21 years. And that's with XOM, UNM and CHRW being in bear markets at the moment. On a risk-adjusted basis (excess returns/negative volatility = Sortino ratio) they outperformed the broader market by 31%.

These companies have also grown their dividends 11.4% CAGR over the past 21 years.

yield in 1998: 2.1%

yield on cost today: 20.1%

However, as I now always point out, risk management is the most important part of achieving long-term investing success.

Here are the risk-management guidelines I use in running all the Dividend Kings' portfolios as well as my retirement portfolio.

Obviously being 100% invested in just seven companies, no matter the quality, is far too risky for most people.

Even had you bought these seven 21 years ago, rebalancing is an important risk management concept.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these 7 High-Yield SWANs

As you can see, the performance of these companies has varied significantly over 21 years. So had you not rebalanced at all, this is what this hypothetical portfolio would look like over time.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these 7 High-Yield SWANs

From 14% each in 1998 today CHRW would be 41% of the portfolio. On days like January 29th, when CHRW fell 8% after missing earnings, that kind of concentration might test the resolve of all but the most disciplined buy and hold investors.

That's not to say that not rebalancing is necessarily a bad idea for those who can stomach high volatility (like a 39% peak decline during the Financial Crisis).

60/40 Rebalancing Strategy Comparison 1994 to 2019

(Source: Morningstar)

Buying and holding a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio since 1993 would have delivered the best-annualized returns, but with the highest volatility and thus lowest risk-adjusted returns.

If you're fortunate enough to have the temperament to not be bothered by large market declines, and either have enough time or a big enough portfolio to live entirely off dividends, then buying and holding without rebalancing is a valid strategy.

That's what Seeking Alpha reader Buy&Hold 2012 does. Since 1970, he's been saving and investing in dividend blue chips like Altria (MO), Exxon, Apple (AAPL), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Disney (DIS)

I am a buy and hold common stock investor. Warren Buffett is definitely my guru. He makes the most sense to me. I began investing in the stock market at age 14 in 1970 with money earned on my paper route. What I have done since 1970 is invest primarily in the Dividend Aristocrats whenever the stock market is relatively low. I have never sold a single share of stock except on the rare occasion when one of my stocks was bought out for cash and I was forced to sell. I keep all of my stock certificates or direct registration statements in a safe deposit box at the bank. I do not automatically reinvest dividends. Brown University, B. A., 1978. Below are the 53 stocks in my portfolio. A, ABBV, ABT, ADP, APH, BR, CDK, CMCSA, CTL, DIS, JCI, KHC, MDLZ, MDT, MNK, MO, MRK, NOK, PM, PNR, T, TEL, VZ, FTR, GE, HPE, HPQ, HUBB, JPM, KEYS, WMB, WPX, XOM, ADNT, DXC, MFGP, WBA, NVT, PRSP, OZK, SHW, UNH, AAPL, CI, WAB, BA, WINMQ, BRK.B, SLB, BIIB, GD, JNJ, CVS" - Buy&Hold 2012 (emphasis added)

Then again, B&H2012 has a portfolio that's generating $600,000 per year in dividends so he truly doesn't have to worry about market crashes because passive income will more than cover any expenses in his future.

What about those who do have to concern themselves with something like the 4% rule?

Well other than owning a proper allocation to bonds/cash equivalents (that can be used to fund expenses during bear markets) then annual rebalancing is the best choice. It's the most tax-efficient (the above rebalancing data doesn't factor in taxes), and offered the same performance as the buy and hold portfolio, but with 12% better volatility-adjusted returns.

(Source: Morningstar)

That's because stocks are the best-performing asset class in history, so over time, a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio will become dominated by equities.

That feels great when the market is rallying, not so much during bear markets. A buy and hold portfolio today would be the most concentrated into higher volatility stocks than at any time in the past quarter-century, making for some potentially sleepless nights during corrections and bear markets.

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

Even the run-of-the-mill 5% to 9.9% pullback, which on average occurs every six months, might cost you some sleep and put you at risk of panic selling.

But while the evidence is clear that annual rebalancing is optimal (at least over the past 26 years) for a 60/40 portfolio what about these seven stocks?

Rebalancing Strategy 21-Year CAGR Total Returns Standard Deviation Peak Decline Sortino Ratio (Reward/Risk) No Rebalancing 9.3% 16.3% 39.7% 0.81 Annual Rebalancing 9.1% 16.0% 42.5% 0.76 Semi-Annual Rebalancing 9.3% 16.0% 41.5% 0.78 Quarterly Rebalancing 9.5% 16.2% 41.0% 0.81 Monthly Rebalancing 10.0% 16.3% 41.2% 0.84 Rebalance When Stock Becomes 20+% of Portfolio 9.6% 16.2% 42.4% 0.81

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = these 7 SWANs

Due to UNM falling 82% during the financial crisis unlike in most portfolios, that are less heavily invested in financials, the optimal rebalancing strategy over the past 21 years would have been to rebalance monthly. But there was no way to tell that at the time before the Financial Crisis hit.

However, Morningstar's rebalancing study agrees with the finding from Duke University which found monthly rebalancing resulted in such overtrading, plus realizing losses during bear markets that for most portfolios it was the worst possible choice.

In this case, monthly rebalancing, even ignoring taxes (short term cap gains = highest marginal income tax rate), monthly rebalancing resulted in the lowest returns, both on an absolute basis and a risk-adjusted one.

(Source: Market Watch)

Buying and holding, in general, is a great option for anyone who can withstand 50+% market crashes, which will happen, on average, every 25 years. Annual rebalancing on a schedule, is the best approach for most people, at least based on the last 26 years of market data.

Bottom Line: No Matter What The Market/Economy/Latest Scary Headline Something Great Is Always On Sale

Screening quality stocks from a watchlist is a great way to ensure that you always make reasonable and prudent decisions with your hard-earned savings.

No matter what your specific needs there are numerous companies that meet them at any given time

(Source: AZ Quotes)

For now, with the world watching the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak closely and the overvalued market potentially set for a pullback/correction soon, I consider XOM, CFR, CAT, UNM, NFG, CHRW and MRK to be excellent additions to most diversified and properly risk-managed portfolios assuming you want

high very safe yield

reasonable to highly attractively priced quality dividend blue chips

moderate to strong long-term growth rates which dividends should track over time

