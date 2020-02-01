While several miners contributed to this performance, the index had its share of slugs, and it's important to know which names are best to focus on and which to avoid.

Just over six months ago, I wrote the second installment of "Gold Miners Index: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly" to discuss which miners (GDX) were worth holding and which were worth avoiding. Unfortunately, due to a tragic accident for Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF), and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) overpaying for its Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) acquisition, the good miners underperformed the Gold Miners Index since mid-June, as they registered a 12.3% return vs. the Gold Miners Index's 25% return. However, they did their job vs. the bad and ugly constituents, with New Gold (NGD), McEwen Mining (MUX), and IamGold (IAG) combining for a 9.0% return, with McEwen Mining being down 19% in the period. In this article, I will do a more recent update on which names are worth owning and which are probably worth avoiding.

The Good

While the bad and ugly haven't changed much as laggards rarely change their stripes, the good group has been shuffled around a little, with Kirkland Lake Gold dethroned from its top spot, giving it up to other major gold producers in the index. The reason for the stock losing its top spot is the lackluster annual earnings per share growth the company will see over the next 18 months, as well as a definite technical change of character vs. the index recently. As we can see in the chart below, annual earnings per share growth will contract from near triple-digit growth in FY-2018 and FY-2018 to low- to mid-single-digit growth in FY-2019 and FY-2020 as the company goes through a transition period absorbing its acquisition of Detour Gold.

As I noted, the Detour Gold deal wasn't very accretive short-term to Kirkland Lake Gold's annual earnings per share, as it will see margin contraction and has a much higher share count after the acquisition, which has reduced its annual EPS growth. Some analysts said there would be another suitor and a higher offer, which I vehemently disagreed with, as most major gold producers aren't going to pay a premium on top of an already expensive purchase. In summary, while Kirkland Lake Gold is still a solid miner, its technical underperformance and lack of growth have taken it off the good list for the time being, with better names out there.

As for Semafo Gold, the stock saw a very disappointing Q4 performance, shedding 50% of its market cap after a violent attack on its workers near its flagship Boungou Mine. It's unfortunate to have to boot the company from the good group when it was firing on all cylinders. Still, the company's growth is in jeopardy until we can get more concrete details about Boungou's restart and safety from a security standpoint going forward. Finally, AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) did perform as expected, putting up an exceptional 53% return since last June and on track to easily beat prior FY-2019 earnings estimates of $0.91.

However, the prior runners up for the good group have made significant progress the past few months, so the two newest names are Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), with the runners up being Newmont (NEM) and Franco Nevada (FNV).

Beginning with Barrick Gold, we can see substantial annual EPS growth projected for FY-2019, with expectations for 43% growth in earnings per share year-over-year. If we look out to FY-2020, the company should be able to follow this up with another year of robust growth, with estimates of $0.73 in annual EPS. This would translate to two years in a row of strong double-digit annual earnings per share growth. From a technical perspective, the company continues to build out a multi-year base, and a breakout from here before the end of the year would not be surprising. Going forward, support in this base sits near $16.80, where I mentioned the stock would provide a low-risk entry in my most recent article on Barrick Gold.

From a fundamental standpoint, there's also a lot to like with all-in sustaining costs remaining below the industry average of $960/oz at the same time as production should come in near the high end of guidance. Given this robust earnings growth and the improvement of the balance sheet, an increased dividend is also a possibility this year, after a 25% increase to this dividend already last year. In the company's most recent update, it noted a likely decrease in all-in sustaining costs for Q4, and solid performance out of nearly all of the company's mines, including Kibali, which trounced guidance. The Kibali Mine, operating out of the Democratic Republic of Congo, put up an outstanding 814,000 ounces of gold production for FY-2019, nearly 10% above the 750,000-ounce guidance estimate. Based on the potential for an increased dividend, reliable operational performance, and a solid technical base, Barrick gets a seat among the good in the gold miners group.

Moving over to Agnico Eagle Mines, the company had a blow-out quarter in Q3 and continues to be the top earnings growth name among the gold majors. While Kirkland Lake Gold was previously the only gold miner putting up triple-digit earnings growth, Agnico Eagle has quickly taken over and is expected to deliver annual earnings per share growth of over 200% in FY-2019 ($0.97 vs. $0.31). Even better, the current FY-2020 estimates are calling for another year of near triple-digit growth, with annual EPS estimates sitting at $1.88.

The catalyst for continued outperformance for Agnico Eagle Mines is the company's belief that it can bring all-in sustaining costs down towards $865/oz for FY-2020, improving margins by 3%, while the gold price (GLD) also acts as a tailwind for margins. If the company does manage to achieve this, triple-digit annual EPS growth for FY-2020 is undoubtedly a possibility. Finally, from an exploration standpoint, Canadian Malartic is the gift that keeps on giving from the Osisko 1.0 takeover in 2014 by Yamana Gold (AUY) and Agnico Eagle. The company has made a new discovery at its Canadian Malartic Mine, currently referred to as the East Gouldie Zone. This zone should help add to the already long mine life at Canadian Malartic. This new zone lies south of the East Malartic Zone and Odyssey Zones, and highlight drill results are as follows:

MEX18-108AC - 18.1 meters of 5.5 grams per tonne gold

MEX18-121 - 28.0 meters of 3.1 grams per tonne gold

MEX18-127W - 26.6 meters of 8.1 grams per tonne gold

MEX18-136W - 49.2 meters of 2.9 grams per tonne gold

MEX19-151 - 56.0 meters of 5.0 grams per tonne gold

MEX19-152 - 25.3 meters of 4.7 grams per tonne gold

As for the runners up, Newmont and Franco Nevada, they are just as deserving of a spot on the good list. However, Franco Nevada is beginning to get a little expensive on valuation, and Newmont lags both Barrick Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines in the cost department after absorbing Goldcorp (GG). Therefore while all are attractive companies, the two names that remain the most attractive are Barrick Gold and Agnico Eagle Mines.

The Bad

When it comes to the bad group, we've seen a little bit of shuffling, with IamGold staying in the list, and McEwen Mining dropping down to the ugly list. IamGold's position in the bad group shouldn't be surprising as the company has anemic earnings growth and continues to lag the sector by a wide margin. Worse, the company provided underwhelming guidance of 840,000 ounces of gold production for FY-2019, which was set at 4% below the 882,000 ounces produced in FY-2018. Rather than beating this guidance and gaining back some trust from investors, the company missed guidance by 9%, producing only 762,000 ounces. To add insult to injury, FY-2020 guidance is now reflecting yet another drop, with the guidance set at 700,000 to 760,000 ounces. This would translate to the second year in a row of declining gold production and another 4% decline year-over-year based on the 730,000-ounce guidance midpoint for FY-2020. For investors hoping this outlook has been sandbagged in hopes of beating, this wasn't the case in 2019, so one must be careful of assuming this for 2020.

If we look at the chart above, IamGold is one of the only intermediate gold producers still stuck in a downtrend and remains below its 40-week moving average (red line). Annual earnings per share estimates are looking for $0.19 in FY-2020 EPS, a large improvement from the net loss per share of $0.02 expected in FY-2019. However, FY-2021 estimates have forecasted another drop in earnings estimates down to $0.13, and therefore there's no trend in higher earnings in place here. Even if IamGold managed to hit current analyst estimates of $0.19, the stock is trading at 16x forward earnings, not particularly cheap for a cost laggard in the industry. As we can see below, the company has some of the highest costs among the 700,000-ounce plus producers, at $1,112/oz for the first nine months of 2019. For FY-2019, I would be surprised to see all-in sustaining costs below $1,125/oz.

The Ugly

When it comes to the ugly group, it was a toss-up between New Gold and McEwen Mining, but McEwen Mining edged out New Gold for this esteemed title. It's tough to know where to start with McEwen Mining when it comes to 2019, as there were just so many issues. The company started the year with a dividend suspension, which was a wise move in hindsight, as the company could not afford it. However, things got worse when the company raised money near 52-week lows in March, and then raised another $50 million in Q4 once again at 52-week lows. This is unacceptable for a gold producer that's been in production for several years unless they are doing these raises at favorable prices to accelerate growth at new projects. The whole idea of investing in the gold producers is that dilution is not an issue as the majority of these companies are free-cash-flow positive, with more impressive balance sheets than their explorer counterparts.

Adding insult to injury, production guidance was missed, revised significantly lower, before barely coming in at the midpoint of revised guidance. The company finished the year with production of 174,000 gold-equivalent ounces, more than 16% below its initial guidance provided in Q1 of 210,000 gold-equivalent ounces. From a cost standpoint, things are just as bad, with all-in sustaining costs through the first nine months of just below $1,200/oz, more than 15% above cost guidance of $1,025/oz. Unfortunately, this was a similar story to Iamgold of over-promising and under-delivering. The only difference I suppose is that at least McEwen Mining came into the year with somewhat ambitious targets. However, this likely led to the 30% decline last year in the share price, as this may have caught quite a few investors off guard.

If we take a look at McEwen Mining's bottom-line growth, there isn't any to speak of, unfortunately, with net losses per share in six of the last seven years. For FY-2019, estimates are for a $0.09 loss per share, with FY-2020 likely to see net losses as well albeit narrower. McEwen Mining is one of the only gold producers in the space expected to post net losses for FY-2020, and it isn't very easy to get behind a producer if it's not posting positive annual EPS. The fact that the company had to resort to raising money at 52-week lows has made it harder to grow annual EPS as the share count is now more bloated, with over 360 million shares.

From a technical standpoint, McEwen Mining was one of the only companies to make new multi-year lows last year despite the Gold Miners Index up over 30%. Therefore, it's clear that the stock is trading in its own world and is not an ideal way to play the gold price. While bounces are possible, I would expect the stock to run into trouble at the $1.60 level.

While the Gold Miners Index could very likely put up another positive performance in 2020 to add to its 2019 gains, not all miners are created equal. Therefore, for investors interested in venturing away from the ETFs and into the individual names, the good list is generally a better spot to focus on when these names are in corrections. This group is made up of Agnico Eagle Mines and Barrick Gold. While the bad and ugly miners can put up strong rallies, they're generally best to take profits into these bounces as they are rarely sustainable.

