Revisiting Pinnacle West, Still A Buy

I've previously written about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) as a quality, pure-play electric utility. PNW is a holding company that has a single primary asset: Arizona Public Service Corporation (APS). While there are some other subsidiaries, they are not functionally material. Since my November 19 article, the stock is up 13.5%, which compares favorably to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Utilities SPDR ETF (XLU) at 3.6% and 10.6% returns (including the fact that both SPY and XLU have paid dividends) respectively. I believe that its positive fundamentals should help it to outperform the broader market in the near term. However, there is an immediate question as to whether PNW is still a good investment given this recent price appreciation. For income seekers, one can consider that it still offers an attractive forward dividend yield as noted in the below exhibit:

Source: Yahoo Finance, Author Calculations and estimates for forward dividends

Despite Moody's Concerns, Recent Clean Energy Announcement is a Positive Development

PNW's recent announcement that it would achieve 100% clean energy by 2050 resulted in a shift in Moody's outlook. Moody's raised a concern that this target would negatively impact cash flow and increase near-term leverage. While affirming its current credit rating, it shifted its outlook to negative. While the stock posted a small decline that day, PNW resumed its upward climb the next day. PNW's announcement is hardly revolutionary, and furthermore, given Arizona's significant solar resources, an eventual shift to clean energy would be expected. To me, Moody's concerns seem almost irrelevant, and I'll discuss that later. Shifting to 100% clean energy over the next 30 years is not a big challenge. The entire state of Hawaii has mandated a shift to 100% renewables by 2045. Furthermore, the state of New York targets zero emissions by 2040, which is even more impressive given its lower solar resources than either Hawaii or Arizona.

The Long Time Frame Might Not Even Be Necessary

The general perception is that renewable energy is often very expensive. This perception is not surprising given that just a decade ago that was a very accurate statement. However, both solar and wind costs have declined rapidly and are actually now the least cost sources of electricity. Lazard's annual LCOE (levelized cost of energy) report shows utility scale solar to range in price from $32 to $44 per MWh and wind to be from $28 to $54 per MWh.

In contrast, gas combined cycle ranges from $44 to $68 per MWh. They are also substantially less expensive than new build coal and nuclear. Furthermore, the low end of these technologies is competitive with the current marginal operating cost of existing coal and nuclear plants. What this says is that in a few years, it will most likely be less expensive to build a new solar plant than to operate an existing coal plant.

The Utility Will Also Benefit From Shifting From Gas and Coal To Wind and Solar

Understanding utility economics is key to further seeing why this shift will occur. Regulated electric utilities generally earn profits when they put capital to work in the form of infrastructure. The utility earns a regulated rate of return on the equity it deploys which often represents about 50% of the capital invested. This is it's source of profit. The allowed return on equity is set by a state commission - in Arizona that would be the Arizona Corporation Commission. Right now, Arizona Public Service is allowed to earn a 10% ROE and would like that to increase to 10.15% per its recent rate case filing. APS does not earn profit from any of the operating expenses that it incurs - fuels like natural gas, labor to maintain its plants, corporate staff, or anything else. These expenses are essentially passed on to customers without a mark-up.

Wind and solar have a larger component of their LCOEs in the form of capital while installing a gas plant has a significant component in fuel cost. In fact, the capital cost of a gas plant might be lower than the capital cost of the solar and wind plant; however, obviously, you don't have to purchase fuel for a solar or wind plant. One can see how the LCOE of wind and solar compare to that of combined cycle natural gas in the below exhibit:

Source: Lazard LCOE Report; Author calculations

The above exhibit shows that wind and solar costs are driven by capital invested. Despite having lower overall costs than combined cycle gas, they have higher capital costs, allowing the utility to earn additional income.

So Why Isn't This Happening Already? Why Wait Until 2050?

Of course, there is a wrinkle as to why these technologies are not already the only form of electricity production. Wind and solar are not dispatchable technologies, while combined cycle gas and coal are dispatchable. This basically means that you are at the mercy of the sun shining and the wind blowing to benefit from these technologies. The saving grace and why they will come to dominate the landscape is the declining cost of battery storage; in this case looking at lithium ion, which, in combination with renewables, can provide a dispatchable resource. Lazard has more recently tracked the cost of storage and shows that it is declining rapidly. Note that these batteries are the same ones being used in Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles. Lazard shows that the cost of storage on a capital basis in terms of $/kWh (common standard) is around $225 to $469 per kWh. In 2015, Lazard showed capital costs of around $622 to $1455 per kWh. Over the four years, this suggests an annual decline of 22-25% per year. Furthermore, there are estimates that suggest the cost of lithium ion batteries is already lower than Lazard's low-end estimate. Considering just a 15% decline going forward five years would yield a battery price of $100 to $210 per kWh. This price point makes integration with solar extremely economic as a firm, dispatchable resource. I would presume that by 2035, there will be significant solar coupled with storage.

Revisiting PNW's valuation with the dividend discount model suggests close to fair valuation

I'll use the same H model that I did for the first valuation to remain consistent. The key changes are that the 10-year Treasury is now around 1.56% vs. 1.84% and PNW has just announced its next dividend of $0.7825 moving the trailing 12-month dividend up to $3.04 from just under $3.00 at my last analysis. I will also reduce my discount rate by 0.28% to account for the lower Treasury rate to keep the risk premium for PNW the same.

Applying the H model which allows near-term higher growth to smooth linearly to sustainable long-term growth over a set period of time shows a very favorable valuation. Note that the following formula will be applied:

Po = Do * [ (1 +g2) + H * (g1 - g2) ] / (r - g2) where the variables are as follows:

Variable Description Value Po Current Stock Price Comparison to recent closing price of $97.69 Do Current annual dividend Using TTM dividend value of $3.04 g2 Near term growth rate 6.0% g1 Longer-term sustainable growth rate 3.0% H Period over which growth declines 10 r Discount rate or target return 6.72%

Application of the formula with these variables provides a value of $108.69, which is about 11% above the recent closing stock price. However, a formula is only as good as the inputs, which can be subjective. In this case, the largest concern would be that most of this valuation improvement is driven by the decline in the Treasury bond resulting in a lower discount rate. Keeping the discount rate at 7% would have provided a more modest upside with a price target of $101.08. This provides just 3% upside to the recent closing price. Increasing interest rates would have a significant downward pressure on stable, dividend-paying stocks, like electric utilities.

Conclusion

I would still consider PNW to be a top pick in the electric utility sector. It still has a compelling valuation and a solid forward dividend yield. Its commitment to clean energy makes sense and should prove to be economically beneficial to both the company and its customers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PNW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and shall not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security.