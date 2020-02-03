MACOM Stock At An Inflection Point

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) is enjoying a mostly undisturbed uptrend, despite many warning signs suggesting a stock price correction approaches. The stock was first picked for DIY Value investing members when it traded in the teens. Since then, the company posted strong first-quarter results and raised its current-quarter revenue and earnings guidance.

With bearish short float at 15.8%, gross margins falling year-over-year, and a net loss, should investors consider taking profits on MACOM stock?

First Quarter Revenue Falls

MACOM posted revenue falling 21% Y/Y to $150.7 million. Its gross margin fell from 50.8% last year to 48.9%. Operating losses improved to $10.5 million and better than last year's $14.4 million. The company lost $28.4 million ($0.43 a share) on a GAAP basis. Its non-GAAP reporting excludes amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment, and depreciation:

Markets do not seem mind that the company is excluding major expenses in the non-GAAP number. Instead, the upside guidance is giving the stock a positive lift.

Second-Quarter Outlook

MACOM forecast revenue in the range of $122-126 million. Adjusted EPS will be between $0.09 and $0.13 while the adjusted gross margin is between 53% and 55%. Yet, the scorecard below suggests that the negative 33% margin of safety would endanger investors chasing the stock:

MACOM's growth rates declined in the last few quarters, so shareholders are holding a lower quality stock at the current share price.

Positives

The company reported a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 to 1. Solid booking in all three end markets suggests improving demand for its products from here. Notably, 5G product demand led the strength. MACOM reminded investors that:

Our 5G portfolio today consists of receive side RF Front-End Modules, control products for base stations, high-performance analog ICs for 5G front-haul and high-performance coherent driver and TIA products for mid-haul.

Source: SA Transcript

The 5G refresh is a key driver for MACOM's revenue, just as it is for Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (ERIC). MACOM will leverage the strong uptick in 5G demand by expanding its product portfolio with complementary goods. This includes "optical components, more discrete RF components, and more high-performance analog and mixed-signal ICs."

The company has low inventory in its sales distribution channels. This allows MACOM to respond to growing orders instead of sitting on unsold goods. With 13 new products introduced in the quarter, MACOM is demonstrating that its R&D efforts are bearing results. On its conference call, it said:

we are focused on completing R&D on technology, which will help drive MACOM's growth over the longer term. These include new technologies like next-generation GaN-on-Silicon, DSPs, lasers L-PIC assemblies in silicon photonics.

When it comes to laser products, investors may also consider watching Lumentum (LITE) and II-VI (IIVI) stock. Both have unfavorable valuations, so they are not stocks to buy yet unless they dip. Per Stock Rover, MTSI stock has a growth rate that lags its peers:

Conversely, the stock has a high momentum rating score:

MACROM posted Q1 free cash at a positive $33.4 million, helped by higher cash flow from operations and lower expenditures. On a P/FCF basis, the stock is above that of its industry and the S&P 500 (SPY):

The stock priced in strong execution, positive free cash flow, and strong booking activity for Data Center 100G. Continued strong demand, driven by 5G, should keep the stock on its current uptrend.

Risks, Valuation, and Your Takeaway

MACOM's sharp dip in recent sessions suggests that the stock is not immune to a market correction. Investors demanding a stock discount may want to hold off buying MTSI stock. Conversely, momentum investors may include this stock if seeking exposure to the growing 5G market.

Savvy do-it-yourself investors may assign a discount rate of 10.5% and a terminal EBITDA multiple of 23.5 times. In this scenario, the stock trades close to fair value:

MACOM had a good run on the markets. The chances of a correction on the stock are increasing. If that happens, investors who missed the run-up may consider buying the stock if it dips.

