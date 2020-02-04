Coherus BioSciences Offers Compelling Long-Term Gain Opportunities With Low Risk

With 1 product on the market ($500MM annualized sales) and 4 in various stages of commercialization the risk to valuation, should 1 product not be commercialized, is mitigated.

CHRS should be at commercial scale in 4 years in three compelling markets offering immense operating leverage (once at scale most of gross margin will flow to CHRS's bottom line).

The only CHRS product on the market is on "pass-through" status through 3/31/2022 which should allow CHRS to maintain 20%+ market share, and hence revenues, until at least then.

Coherus BioSciences (ticker “CHRS”) is undervalued by a factor of more than 3X versus its nearest like peer/comparable Momenta Pharmaceuticals (ticker "MNTA"). Furthermore CHRS is already quite profitable (trading at 2.5X annualized revenues and ~6X annualized EBITDA) where MNTA is still losing hundreds of millions/year (NOTE: the author did not otherwise review MNTA in any detail outside of cursory valuation metrics). Most important, CHRS offers compelling short and long-term revenue gain opportunities over the next 1 to 4 years and, at its current valuation, minimal downside risk. This is primarily because its first biosimilar product is such a success, and should continue to be a success for another 2 years, it practically insures investors should CHRS's second product disappoint (again of four more biosimilar products slated to hit the market in the next 5 years).

CHRS is a commercial biotechnology company focused on the emerging biosimilar industry. A biosimilar is essentially a copy of an existing biologics therapy or drug. A biologics biosimilar is like a traditional “generic” drug (only in layman terms). A generic drug is identical to a branded drug (the “ingredients” and formulation((s)) are identical). Because biosimilars are technically "biologics" the raw materials, molecules and manufacturing processes are much more complex. For a biosimilar to be approved, the manufacturer does not need to show the FDA that the ultimate product will be “identical” but “biosimilar.” The most common example provided is when a biosimilar uses human cell lines… cell lines will never be identical (like DNA is never identical)… but the ultimate biologics profile will be "similar" enough to produce virtually identical clinical outcome((s)).

CHRS is located in Redwood City California, was founded in 2010 primarily by former employees of Amgen and went IPO in 2014. CHRS, like any biosimilar company can either develop and sell their own biosimilar biologics products via their own R&D efforts or acquire a license to sell biosimilar biologics products created & manufactured by third parties. CHRS does both. When CHRS licenses a biologics product, investors should expect CHRS to make an upfront payment, milestone payments payable upon events like achieving clinical and/or development targets and regulatory approvals. CHRS will then pay ongoing royalties as a percentage of subsequent sales and/or gross profits of licensed biosimilars.

When CHRS develops its own biosimilar, it may market the biosimilar all over the world. When CHRS licenses a biosimilar to sell, CHRS will, most likely, only be allowed to sell it in the United States.

Whether CHRS develops its own or licenses a biosimilar from a third party, there are FDA clinical related submissions and approvals required before the biosimilar may be sold (whether in the United States or EU). The extent of the FDA’s review will be different for each product. This is where CHRS notes they bring enormous expertise. Regulatory expertise can be a significant competitive advantage in the biosimilar space if CHRS is able to obtain FDA related approvals in the shortest time and at the lowest possible costs. Some of CHRS's products may require a full Biologics License Application (“BLA”) while some require less onerous data/submissions. At the moment CHRS has 5 products in various stages of commercialization with an option for a 6th product. We will show you what kind of FDA approval is required for each when we profile each product below.

There are also patent related hurdles to overcome when bringing a biosimilar to the market. Like the myriad of regulatory pathways to getting a biosimilar FDA approved, patent strategy is just as complicated (and beyond the scope of this article). It is only important to note that for all 5 products CHRS plans to promote, none appear to have any remaining patent related hurdles to overcome.

For now, CHRS’s 5 products will compete within 3 markets…oncology (cancer therapies), ophthalmology (related to the eyes) and immunology (immunity/vaccines). The following is an outline from a recent CHRS investor presentation that outlines 6 products in question and the markets within with they will compete (NOTE: CHRS only has an option for Rituxan so we will exclude Rituxan from our analysis):

You will note CHRS provides an estimated US market opportunity (aka total addressable market) for each product. To quantify the potential size of a specific market for each product & hence the respective CHRS revenue opportunity when a product “goes biosimilar” (like when the patent on a branded drug becomes available as a generic), we start with the size of the current market. From there assume biosimilars like CHRS (as well as the branded biologics drug) usually offer a reduced price via discount between 30 & 40% reducing the size of the market accordingly. From there consider how many companies will offer a biosimilar (in addition to the branded biologics product) and estimate CHRS’s best case peak share (the author recommends 10% as a best case rule of thumb target) to determine CHRS potential revenues from each biosimilar. CHRS, like any biosimilar, can only compete in the marketplace on pricing (and associated reimbursement), supply guarantees and marketing & sales execution.

CHRS’s first and only biosimilar product on the market is called Udenyca. Udenyca is a biosimilar form of Neulasta from Amgen. Udenyca is an injectable that comes as a pre-filled syringe and is prescribed to reduce the chance of infection in patients receiving certain types of cancer therapies (to learn more Google Udenyca). Though Udenyca is CHRS’s first product to market it is performing better than even CHRS anticipated for 2 primary reasons. First, per CHRS, CHRS had years-worth of Udenyca manufactured, at considerable risk & expense, so CHRS could provide supply guarantees to end-user customers. Two, CHRS was able to obtain “Pass-Through” status for Udenyca. What “Pass-Through” means is beyond the scope of this article. However, in layman’s terms, “Pass-Through” generally is a concept that provides a product a financial related competitive advantage via how the product is reimbursed by insurers (it is much more complicated than that but for purposes of this article it is immaterial). Udenyca has not been commercialized in the EU. At the recent JP Morgan conference CHRS's CEO said it appeared likely that, if CHRS were to launch Udenyca in the EU, it would likely do so via its own salesforce.

Udenyca is unique to CHRS because there are only 2 other biosimilars on the market. One from Mylan and the other from Sandoz. CHRS has been competing against Mylan (which have had their own challenges) but the "market" appears worried CHRS/Udenyca will lose market share from Sandoz as it introduces its Neulasta biosimilar. Again, our analysis concludes "Pass-Through" as well as CHRS's head start provide ample cushion against material market share losses.

While CHRS has relationships with, and promotes directly through, end-user customers, CHRS technically sells through 3 national distributors. CHRS's has an oncology driven sales force of ~70 personnel. Udenyca’s “Pass-Through” status will end 3/31/2022 at which time it is reasonable to assume Udenyca will lose some market share. Fortunately CHRS will have other products on the market to cushion any revenue losses (discussed below). By December 2020, CHRS’s Udenyca had a greater than 20% share of the Neulasta/biosimilar market doing $500MM+/year in annualized sales.

It is important to note CHRS's CEO recently told investors at the January 2020 JP Morgan Conference in San Francisco that CHRS is developing an "On Body Drug Delivery Systems for Udenyca" that could be thought of as an additional CHRS product. We could not learn much about this other than it was CHRS CEO's #2 priority in FY2019 (after finding additional biosimilars) and that it could be very profitable for CHRS. Common sense suggests it is a way to deliver Udenyca more conveniently (other than by syringe at a health care facility).

Before we get to CHRS's other products and outline the considerable operating and financial leverage in CHRS's business model, the following is an overview of CHRS's Q32019 year to date income statement and 9/30/2019 balance sheet metrics:

The most important take away is the fact that CHRS delivered north of $60MM in Q3 2019 operating cash flow (considering enormous non-cash stock compensation expenses). The author would point out that CHRS was able to keep SG&A expenses flat (even slightly lower) Q3 v Q1 2019 during a period when revenues almost tripled. It is important to note that Udenyca received "Pass-Through" status effective 4/1/2019 so, while revenues may have almost tripled from Q1 2019, it is not certain so did Udenyca volumes. Whatever the case, it is irrefutable CHRS operating model demonstrates a CHRS ability (and perhaps commitment) to leverage. Furthermore, CHRS has an effective sales force in oncology that can be leveraged when the next oncology therapy, an Avastin biosimilar, is commercialized in FY2021. Our analysis concludes this is a critical part of the CHRS value opportunity. Incremental hires, per CHRS, will be limited to a handful (product managers, data personnel etc.) of new employees.

The other reason the income statement and balance sheet highlights are provided above is so the reader understands CHRS has a reasonably healthy balance sheet and is already quite profitable. Our analysis concludes CHRS won't be able to maintain that scale of profitability as brings on a commercial team to launch its ophthalmology division in 2020 and CHRS invests in its pipeline via an Eyelea Phase III trial in 2021. However, our analysis concludes no circumstance where CHRS has any liquidity issues for the foreseeable future. CHRS has more than enough cash on hand to repay the third-party debt today if needed (though material repayments are not due for years). While we do not know CHRS's Q42019 revenues, CHRS's CEO disclosed that Udenyca's "run rate" was roughly $500MM/year (or $125MM/quarter) (Source: JPMorgan Investor Presentation 1/14/2020... start at 8 minutes & 45 seconds into the presentation). It should be noted CHRS's CEO does not forecast Udenyca's volumes to grow materially in FY2021.

To provide some scale to CHRS's revenue and EBITDA profile, the following is a very directional 7 year income statement forecast prepared by the author with various assumptions that will be discussed for each product below. This is provided now so the reader can get a basic idea of the CHRS longer term revenue & EBITDA opportunities assuming all CHRS biosimilars "make it" to the market:

The author did not consult with CHRS in the preparation of the above forward-looking forecast. The author simply assumed current SG&A and R&D would grow 5%/year as an inflation factor. It is also possible the incremental expenses (particularly within R&D) may be redundant (or may be overstated). The only purpose of providing this forecast is for the reader to understand the potential revenue and EBITDA profile should CHRS discount most products 35% and obtain a 10% share of the market. It is highly likely that the actual amounts will differ from these estimates.

The above forecast also does not include potential revenues from CHRS's "On Body Drug Delivery System for Udenyca." CHRS's CEO recently noted investors could think of it as a new product. Also, CHRS has an option to license Rituxan from Innovent. The market for a Rituxan biosimilar is $4.4Billion in the United States. This means, assuming CHRS incurred the expenses to obtain the license, run a study and ultimately obtain FDA approval then offered a 35% discount and eventually obtained a 10% share of that market that is split 50/50 with Innovent, additional net revenues could eventually total just under $150MM/year. CHRS has other assets in development. Potential revenues from other CHRS assets in development were not considered either.

We discuss the biosimilars CHRS plans to promote below. The following table is an overview of all 5 and include an option to license a sixth product:

Lucentis Biosimilar

Lucentis is owned by ROCHE Group and comes in the form of an eye drop used to treat serious eye conditions called "Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration." There is a company called Bioeq that provides a business address in Germany (but has also been referred to as a Swiss based business) that has created a Lucentis biosimilar. Per CHRS's CEO, CHRS invested 18 months studying the Lucentis biosimilar opportunity and Bioeq in particular. Bioeq has 14 studies of record with the FDA of which 6 are completed including the study for the Lucentis biosimilar (Source: Home - ClinicalTrials.gov search term Bioeq). Per CHRS's CEO, Bioeq filed a BLA with the FDA in December 2019. It is reasonable for investors to expect to hear if the FDA accepts the submission for review in early February 2020. The Lucentis patent expires in the US in 2020 and in the EU in 2022 (Source: OIS Article)

Assuming Bioeq's BLA filing with the FDA is approved (AN ENORMOUS ASSUMPTION), per CHRS's CEO, CHRS and Bioeq will essentially share the profits from sales of the biosimilar "approximately equally." CHRS's CEO noted the molecule in Bioeq's biosimilar is one of the smallest and most complex to reproduce in the industry today. It is for this reason CHRS does not expect many additional competitors.

CHRS made a "mid-single digit" upfront payment to Bioeq and will owe Bioeq other development and approval milestone payments. Exact terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Based on a review of Bioeq's website and simple research via Google, it appears this is Bioeq's first commercialization.

Because Bioeq will be completely responsible for producing the Lucentis biosimilar for CHRS to sell, like any partner, manufacturing and production are not within CHRS's control (like it was the case for Udenyca that was 100% within CHRS's control). Furthermore, CHRS will incur the risk and expense of building a commercial infrastructure for their Lucentis biosimilar prior to knowing whether the FDA will approve the BLA or not. Since the filing is not public and Bioeq is a private company, investors are simply unable to assess Bioeq's expertise nor have any idea how the FDA will respond. Investors should consider the consequence should the FDA reject Bioeq's filing or issue a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") that can take considerable time to respond to. The author should note there is no reason to suspect Bioeq will not be a very successful partner to CHRS either.

While there are countless regulatory outcomes, it should be noted it appears CHRS has no R&D nor regulatory commitments related to the Lucentis biosimilar (versus, for example, CHRS's Avastin biosimilar below where CHRS will incur $10 - $15MM to fund a bridge study that must be submitted to the FDA in lieu of a full BLA).

Should Bioeq's submission to the FDA be approved, CHRS could begin selling their Lucentis biosimilar in early 2021. The current market for Lucentis is $1.8Billion. Assuming CHRS will discount 35% and obtain a net 10% share of the Lucentis market, revenues would total approximately $120MM. The profits from CHRS's Lucentis biosimilar sales would be shared equally with Bioeq. Hence it appears CHRS target revenues are roughly $60MM.

Since this would be CHRS's first ophthalmology product, CHRS noted they would need to hire a sales force of approximately 25 reps and associated commercial support. Our model above assumed a full time staff of 50 incremental hires. Since CHRS is anticipating a 2021 launch, it is reasonable to assume CHRS would expect to be fully staffed by the end of the summer of 2020 (with some hires such as product managers to be hired sooner).

The author would conclude by re-iterating the risk of the FDA rejecting Bioeq's BLA or issuing a CRL appears higher than usual...again because it appears this is Bioeq's first ever commercialization. It is just as possible Bioeq's BLA will be approved. CHRS must build a commercial infrastructure knowing this risk.

Avastin Biosimilar

Avastin, owned by Genentech (part of ROCHE Group) and first approved in 2004, is a cancer treatment (again obviously the sciences and indications are much more complex). A company called Innovent Biologics in China has developed an Avastin biosimilar that was licensed to CHRS in January 2020. Innovent prepared a Phase III trial for their Avastin biosimilar that was, per CHRS, identical to Amgen's and Phizer's Phase III trial for their Avastin biosimilar.

Whereas Bioeq appears to be entering their first ever commercialization process, Innovent has over 20 products and over 2,000 employees. While only the author's subjective opinion, CHRS's CEO spoke with much more of a sense of conviction when telling the Innovent story versus the Bioeq story. In any event, CHRS is clearly very confident Innovant's Phase III trial process was exactly like Amgen's & Phizer's and that the trial data will be approved by the FDA. All the same, CHRS is preparing a bridge study to essentially re-affirm the Innovent data. This will cost up to $15MM and should be completed by the end of 2020 for a submission to FDA in late 2020. Assuming the bridge study is approved by the FDA then CHRS can begin to sell Avastin in late 2021.

Avastin will be sold via CHRS's existing oncology sales force. There is virtually no incremental cost to CHRS to sell Avastin.

The current market for Avastin is $3.2Billion. Using the traditional formula we can expect CHRS to discount their Avastin biosimilar between 30 & 40%. Our model assumes 35% (which may be aggressive with 6 entities selling biosimilars). Should CHRS obtain a 10% share of the market that would total $208MM. While we do not know the royalty due Innovent Biolgogics we do know CHRS is essentially splitting their Lucentis biosimilar revenues with Bioeq. CHRS's CEO told investors the royalty will be in the "double digits." Hence our model assumes a 50/50 split with Innovent. This is probably too conservative an estimate. Readers are encouraged to use their own assumptions. Our model assumes CHRS gets the 10% market share in year 3. Again this could prove to be aggressive or conservative. Whatever the assumption, it is reasonable to conclude CHRS will do somewhere between $100MM and $300MM/year.

Humira Biosimilar

There is no doubt the Humira biosimilar is one of the most anticipated drugs that will "go biosimilar" in 2023. The market for Humira is estimated to be over $17Billion by 2023. Humira is a rheumatoid arthritis treatment and is the top selling drug in the world (Source: MarketWatch).

CHRS developed its own Humira biosimilar. They've completed all the necessary clinical trials to submit a BLA to the FDA in either late 2020 or early 2021. Assuming approved by the FDA, CHRS may, based on an agreement with Abbie Vie, begin to sell their Humira biosimilar on December 15, 2023.

Investors should anticipate the number of players in the Humira biosimilar market to be enormous. We know of at least 7 Big Pharma's joining the Humira biosimilar frenzy but there may be more. Per a press release it appears CHRS may start selling its Humira biosimilar at the end of 2023. Excerpts (verbatim) are as follows:

This is the eighth patent license agreement into which AbbVie has entered to authorize a biosimilar of Humira® in the United States. Based on prior public disclosures, AbbVie has now granted U.S. license dates for adalimumab biosimilars as follows:

Amgen: January 31, 2023 Samsung Bioepis: June 30, 2023 Mylan: July 31, 2023 Fresenius Kabi: September 30, 2023 Sandoz: September 30, 2023 Momenta: November 20, 2023 Pfizer: November 20, 2023 Coherus: December 15, 2023

Considering CHRS will be the last of 8 to launch a Humira biosimilar it is not reasonable to assume CHRS will get a 10% share of this market. Investors are encouraged to watch the Humira biosimilar competition. CHRS could more aggressively discount to obtain a larger share. Considering the market is so substantial (estimated at $17.3Billion in 2023), it is logical to conclude the discounting will be more significant. In our model we assume CHRS will need to discount by 60% to obtain a 8% market share by year 3 primarily because it is reasonable to assume with so many entrants and such a big market discounting will be much broader than other biosimilars. Again this could prove too aggressive or too conservative. Whatever market share CHRS obtains, there are material opportunities for material revenue gains. It should be noted CHRS's CEO advised investors to assume a 40% discount and 10% market share. Hence our model assumes $550MM in peak revenues, CHRS's CEO has advised investors to assume roughly $1Billion in peak Humira biosimilar revenues (almost twice that assumed in our operating model).

Eyelea Biosimilar

CHRS has identified Eyelea as their fifth biosimilar they anticipate to market beginning at the end of 2024. Eyelea is a competitor therapy to Lucentis. Eyelea comes off patent here in the United States in 2023 and in Eurpoe in 2025 (Source: OIS.NET). CHRS has and will continue to develop their Eyelea biosimilar on their own. CHRS has noted they will commence their Phase III trials in FY2021. CHRS has not disclosed how much they expect such a trial to cost. For our operating forecast we assumed $50MM which is, generally speaking, on the highest end for a Phase III trial. Investors should be aware the final cost could be dramatically lower.

Because CHRS has brought Udenyca (their Neulasta biosimilar) to market and appear to have successfully compiled clinical data to support a Humira biosimilar BLA submission, in our opinion investors have ample evidence to believe CHRS can do the same for an Eyelea biosimilar.

Like Avastin, CHRS will build a commercial team for a ophthalmology franchise beginning this year in anticipation of a Lucentis launch. Hence CHRS should be able to leverage the Luentis sales force to promote Eyelea. Remember since these are competing treatments the call points are literally identical.

The market for Eyelea is considerably larger than Lucentis at $4.6Billion/year. Taking CHRS's CEO at his word it appears there will be fewer competitors. Hence it is likely reasonable to assume CHRS can obtain a 10% share of the market by discounting 35%. Hence it appears investors can anticipate $300MM in peak revenues from CHRS's Eyelea biolsimilar.

Summary

CHRS initial success with its Neulasta biosimilar is a testament to their ability to scale and ultimately to create value for shareholders. It is difficult to expect any enterprise to go from $0 to $500MM+ in annualized revenues within 1 year of commercial launch. By all tangible measure CHRS has exceeded initial expectations. CHRS likely did approximately $125MM in Q4 2019 revenues and generated $50 to $60MM cash. Annualizing this performance yields $500MM in revenues and $200 to $240MM in EBITDA. Because Udenyca is on "Pass-Through" it is reasonable to assume this basic business model is safe until the end of Q1 2022 when Udenyca comes off "Pass-Through."

What to Expect in Q42019

First investors should be reminded CHRS's CEO essentially confirmed Udenyca revenues grew at least slightly in Q4 2019 and are running at an annualized $500MM/year annually (or $125MM per quarter). The only other incremental cost of substance appears to be the upfront payment CHRS made to their new Lucentis biosimilar partner Bioeq in the mid single digits. It is under whether the upfront payment will be expensed or capitalized. Whatever the case it is a large & incremental cash disbursement...why is why we show it below operating income.

What to Expect in FY2020?

As noted it appears the basic Udenyca and hence CHRS business model are relatively safe through the end of Q1 2022. Recall CHRS will need to build an ophthalmology division in FY2020 in anticipation of their Lucentis biosimilar launch in FY2021. CHRS has noted they will hire an incremental 25 sales reps and associated support. Our analysis concludes it is reasonable to assume a total of 50 new employees. For purposes of our forecast we will assume $200,000 per employee (probably very high but in addition to traditional salary & benefits sales reps have all sorts of home office expenses like phone, fax, they need a car & allowances etc.). Again these are directional estimates. CHRS will likely invest in some pre-marketing activities as well. Our model assumes a total of $20MM/year in incremental expenses beginning 7/1/2020 to support an ophthalmology franchise based on a 25 person sales force.

Investors should be reminded CHRS may owe up to $45MM in milestone payments to Bioeq. Our model assumes the Bioeq submission will be approved (an enormous and risky assumption) and CHRS will make up to $45MM in milestone payments to Bioeq in FY2020. Again it is unclear when these payments are due exactly nor whether these payments will be expensed or capitalized... which is why we reflect them below operating income.

What to Expect in FY2021?

As noted it appears the basic Udenyca and hence CHRS business model are relatively safe through the end of Q1 2022. In 2021 CHRS plans to execute in Phase III trial for its Eyelea biosimilar. Again we do not know the extent of the cost of such a trial, we assumed $50MM in total expenses ($40MM of which is expensed in 2021 and $10MM in 2022).

CHRS is expected to launch its Lucentis and Avastin biosimilars in FY2021 as well. It is unclear exactly what time of the year in 2021 these 2 products will be launched. Hence our model assumed CHRS gets to its peak market share by year three. Hence we do not anticipate material contributions from Lucentis and Avastin to CHRS total revenues in 2021. This could prove to be too conservative considering Udencya's commercial successes.

What to Expect in FY2022?

As noted it appears the basic Udenyca and hence CHRS business model appear relatively safe through the end of Q1 2022 when Udenyca comes off "Pass-Through" 4/1/2022. Considering it appears CHRS's Udenyca supply guarantees are also a driver of Udenyca's success, our model assumes CHRS maintains its Udenyca pricing but market share slips from 20% to about 14%. This will take Udenyca's annual revenues from $525MM/year to about $300MM in our model beginning 4/1/2022.

CHRS should also complete its Eyelea Phase III trial in FY2022.

What to Expect in FY2023?

As noted CHRS plans to launch its Humira biosimilar (expected to be a $17.3Billion market in 2022) on 12/15/2023. A reminder CHRS will be the eighth (and last) Humira biosimilar to hit the market. The author has been unable to source where CHRS has commented on its commercialization plans but it is reasonable to assume SG&A infrastructure and annual cost will be approximately half its current SG&A annual cost (for revenue opportunities of such scale). This assumption may be too aggressive. CHRS will have to staff their immunology division most likely in Q1 2023 to meet a 12/15/2023 launch. This is why our model assumes $100MM in incremental SG&A beginning in 2023.

Consistent with our other revenue assumptions, our model assumes CHRS obtains its peak market share for its Humira biosimilar in year 3.

What to Expect in FY2024?

As noted CHRS plans to launch its Eyelea biosimilar in 2024 (the author would assume at the very latest because the primary Eyelea patents expire in 2022). Our model assumes no incremental SG&A expenses because the Eyelea call points will be identical to Lucentis.

What to Expect in FY2025 and Beyond?

It appears CHRS's basic business model is set to be optimized once its Eyelea biosimilar is at peak market share at some point beyond 12/31/2024. CHRS is well on track to well over $1Billion in annual revenues and an EBITDA margin in the ballpark of 50% of revenues. Should CHRS materially outperform our assumptions by having successes with its other biosimilars consistent with Udenyca's successes, CHRS could have annual revenues in excess of $2Billion and EBITDA north of $1Billion/year over 5 years from now.

Investors should consider the point of biosimilars is to drastically reduce the cost of these drugs/therapies to the health care system. In our CHRS models we are generally assuming CHRS discounts by only 35%. With so many competitors it is quite possible discounting will have to be considerably more aggressive to obtain even a small share. This is the entire point of competition. With generic medicines only a fraction of the once cost of a branded drug, the same phenomenon could drastically reduce CHRS's long-term potential. The only differences are the time and expenses to get a biosimilar approved are not consistent with generic medicines.

Other Observations

The biosimilar industry is in its infancy. Hence like any emerging space there's considerable risk as the market develops, companies make mistakes and learn from them and some fail while others succeed. CHRS is unique in that, from our research, appears to be the only company competing in the space that is solely focused on biosimilars. It is also irrefutable that CHRS will compete in very large markets giving it the potential to exceed $2Billion in annual sales by FY2025/2026. It is the author's opinion that this phenomenon means CHRS is a good target to be acquired by a Big Pharma to date not in the biosimilar space.

The author would also note CHRS's CEO sold a considerable share of his personal stake in CHRS in Q4 2019 at roughly $18/share. Posts on social media suggested CHRS's CEO sold literally half of his stake in CHRS at $18/share in Q42019. The author would note that the author did not confirm whether it was literally half considering other equity instruments available to him. Investors should consider when a CEO sells a considerable amount of his personal stake in a company it is a red flag. Investors just as often over-analyze such phenomenon.

Valuation

The author would first reiterate CHRS is materially undervalued versus its nearest peer/comparable MNTA. The following is a table that outlines specific CHRS specific valuations and data points versus peer ticker symbols as identified by Seeking Alpha (prepared 1/26/2020). Investors are encouraged to use their own judgment.

Our analysis concludes that considering the strength of CHRS's current business model, product profiles and compelling growth opportunities via several channels, CHRS's appears materially undervalued. The author would only caution investors that the biosimilar space is an emerging industry. CHRS, like any company, will likely make mistakes with future products and with a plethora of biosimilar products available revenue models could be too aggressive. Investors are also cautioned not to assume subsequent CHRS biosimilar launches will be as successful as their first launch with Udenyca.

The author would remind investors CHRS should be considered a long-term investment. Like any long-term investment, investors should start with a small position then buy CHRS aggressively on any material dips or gains in share price coming from a catalyst (i.e. news like FDA approval of Bioeq's BLA). The author's analysis is dated January 27, 2020. Investors are reminded the author will not update this presentation as assumptions change. It is a certainty that CHRS related assumptions will change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.