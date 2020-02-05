BlackRock's Stagnant Growth Is Positioning It For An Underwhelming Decade Ahead

They're the leaders of a growing trend of ETF investment, but without new outlets for growth, they likely will underwhelm investors in the decade ahead.

BlackRock continues to innovate modestly, under the leadership of CEO Larry Fink, through new financial products that enable their customers to achieve specific financial goals.

BlackRock has led the ETF revolution, which has resulted in the company becoming the largest asset manager on earth, with ~$7.5T of AUM, but it needs strong new innovations.

BlackRock (BLK) captures a secular growth trend in the 21st century: investors' penchant for investing in ETFs. BlackRock offers many market-beating ETFs, such as the SOXX (SOXX) and IBB (IBB). BlackRock's suite of ETFs offers fantastic mediums through which investors can capitalize on complex trends, such as mankind's forays into space, the growth of artificial intelligence, intelligent cloud computing, and many others.

BlackRock produces the incredibly popular iShares ETFs product line, which many of you have likely seen advertised on Seeking Alpha and publicized on CNBC. You may even own some of their designer ETFs, such as the aforementioned SOXX or IBB. In fact, BlackRock's series of ETFs and asset management products have led the company to being the largest asset manager on earth, with approximately $7.5T of AUM.

The Fixed Income ETF Revolution

BlackRock has been the beneficiary of a recent explosive trend in the ownership of Fixed Income ETFs.

Fixed income ETF assets have increased eight-fold since 2008 and passed $1 trillion globally this past June; year to date, investors have added more than $200 billion across markets. Fixed income represents one of the fastest-growing ETF segments – a trend we see continuing for some time.

I highly recommend anybody considering investing in BlackRock to check out their website. On it, you will find articles, such as this one, which discuss the technological advancements of asset management, from which BlackRock has been the primary beneficiary.

Valuation (Using The L.A. Stevens Valuation Model)

In my last couple articles, I began using what I call the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model. My name is Louis Alexander Stevens, if anybody was wondering about the name. It consists of three steps:

Traditional Discounted Cash Flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital Discounted Cash Flow Model including the effects of buybacks Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10-year period. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

For BlackRock, however, I will use earnings per share for two reasons: 1) Their free cash flow is incredibly "lumpy;" so much so that it makes it very difficult to determine an accurate "past 10-year growth rate" and "projected 10-year growth rate." And 2) I'm choosing to use earnings per share because the company did not officially release their 2019 Q4 10-Q yet; however, they did provide, in essence, their net income statement, sans their updated balance sheet and cash flow statements.

Also, I won't be using BlackRock's "past 10-year growth rate" in EPS, because, as a financial institution, they were disproportionately impacted by the 2008-9 financial crisis. This leads to a lower starting point, from which to create an annualized return. Therefore, I will use only the past 5 years worth of data and create my models based on those annualized growth numbers.

So let's begin!

Step 1

Assumptions Values Earnings Per Share Growth Rate (5-yr) 8.11% Terminal Growth Rate 1% Discount Rate (90-yr Annualized Return S&P 500) 9.8% Initial Free Cash Flow To Equity Per Share $28.43 Fair Value $540.73

Assumptions: Over the last five years, BlackRock has grown their earnings per share at 8.11% annualized; therefore, I project that they will continue this growth in the coming decade.

At a share price of $527, you would technically beat the market.

Let's move on to step 2 and 3 to find a more complete picture of BlackRock's valuation.

Step 2

Discounted Cash Flow Including Effects Of Buybacks

BlackRock's share repurchase program has been massive over the past 10 years. During the last decade, they repurchased 18.8% of their shares outstanding.

Interestingly, a large portion of BlackRock's EPS growth seems to be stemming from the share repurchases, as opposed to growth from their core businesses or an expansion in margins.

This does not bode well for investors moving forward, unless CEO Larry Fink can discover new, more innovative channels for growth.

For this reason, I am forgoing an analysis of their growth accounting for buybacks, as doing so would lead to an overly optimistic rate of growth for the company.

Alright, onto the last step:

Step 3: Normalizing Share Price For Growth Post-10yr

At the fair value of $540.73, we implicitly assume that once the 10 years have concluded, growth prospects will precipitously decline, or nearly evaporate. While this may be a prudent way to invest, it also completely eschews my fundamental principle of buying great companies at better prices and holding them for a lifetime.

So let's normalize for post-10-yr growth.

Assumptions Values Fair Value (Present Value of All Future Free Cash Flow to Equity) $540.73 Current Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity 18.53x Implied Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10-yr End 7.15x Conservative Price to Free Cash Flow to Equity at 10-yr End (10-yr Median) 17.8x Fair Value At 10yr End $1,103.71

So at the end of the 3 step modeling process, we arrive at a price target of $1,103.71.75 by 2030, which implies a CAGR of 7.4% over the next 10 years.

Therefore, based only on capital appreciation, BlackRock would not be a buy at this time.

Buybacks And Dividends: Changing The Narrative

While returns on capital appreciation for BlackRock might be abysmal, investors should be more interested in reaping the rewards of their dividend and share repurchase program policies.

Through buybacks and increasing dividends, BlackRock has increased their dividend at a CAGR of 11.2% over the last five years.

Further, while their yield isn't the highest it's been, BlackRock still produces a solid dividend yield at ~2.5%.

So, how would a growing dividend impact the aforementioned 7.4% CAGR?

Let's find out.

Assumptions:

1) All dividends are reinvested at year's end.

2) Share price appreciation grows at 7.4% CAGR.

3) Dividend growth rate of 11.32%

4) Tax rate = 35%

5) 1 Share DRIP'd for simplicity

As you can see above, even if we DRIP, returns aren't much better at a CAGR of 9.32%.

We'll pass on BLK for now.

Near-Term Price Target

BlackRock's price to free cash flow spiked recently, caused in part by a reduction in AUM due to the violent ~20% correction in late 2018/early 2019; however, their free cash flow should normalize from here to where it rested in 2018 (~$24/share).

At $24 per share, BlackRock trades at about 22x price to free cash flow, though the company has a tendency to trade in the 25-30x range. With the cumulative effect of higher dividends and continued execution of their share buyback, look for BlackRock to trend toward 25x, which is 13% higher than the present share price, implying a fair value of $598, hence my PT of $600.

Risks

The primary risk facing BlackRock is the reduction in fees associated with ETFs. You can read more about such a risk here.

However, with BlackRock's CEO Larry Fink at the helm, the company should continue to provide investors new financial instruments, with which they can achieve their financial goals. Mr. Fink is a thoughtful CEO, who has demonstrated his ability to oversee innovation in BlackRock's financial products, as evidenced by the explosion in popularity of Fixed Income ETFs.

