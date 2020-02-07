Biogen: Strong Prospects With A Low Valuation

Given the number of catalysts, it's heavily undervalued at this time, and I recommend investing for the long run.

There are a number of catalysts that I recommend investors pay attention to in 2020, including the potential for new drug approvals and declines from existing businesses.

Biogen has a market capitalization of roughly $50 billion with strong prospects and a P/E ~12. The company is focused on Alzheimer's, stroke, ALS, and other drugs.

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) is a large biotechnology company by most standards, with a market capitalization hovering around $50 billion. Its reputation comes from being a renowned company in the neuroscience space, and as we’ll see throughout this article, Biogen's low valuation and strong R&D pipeline make it a solid investment.

(Biogen - Investors)

Target Markets

Biogen’s significant market potential comes from the fact that it operates in a number of different enormous markets. It’s not often that a biotech company’s news on a drug trial can move the stock price by double digits for a $50 billion company.

(Biogen's Portfolio - Company Investor Presentation)

The brain is one of the least understood organs, and the effect on modern medicine is clear, with neurological-related health issues rapidly becoming a major problem. Biogen is at the forefront of efforts to solve this. The company's MS program has ~2.5 million patients (the incidence rate of this disease is ~1/400 people). Additionally, the company's SMA program is working to solve a massive issue, the "leading genetic cause of infant mortality", and it does face competition here, as we'll discuss later.

Apart from that, Biogen is the leading potential provider for an Alzheimer’s treatment, a drug that currently has no recommended treatment but affects millions in the United States alone. The company originally stated that it wasn’t worth pursuing the drug further as a result of the original data. However, it let the trial run for a few months longer, and it turns out it could actually work.

Of course, whether the drug pans out remains to be seen, however, Biogen is currently engaging with the FDA in the US, Europe, and Japan to investigate regulatory filings. As visible before, the company also has 3 other molecules in trials for Alzheimer's, although they're all in early stage. The market potential here is enormous for a drug that doesn’t cure patients. It means stable annual revenue, while helping out millions of Americans.

Presuming Biogen charged $6000 / year for the dose (in line with the average cost of drugs for strokes, another neuroscience condition), the company could earn $21 billion / year in revenue assuming only those with moderate or severe Alzheimer’s get treatment.

(Biogen Pipeline - Company Investor Presentation)

The overall portfolio of opportunities for Biogen going forward is clear evidence of the strength of its R&D pipeline. Apart from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, it is also working towards expanding its MS portfolio - already a major portfolio for the company. The company has a separate ALS drug in Phase 3 (which affects 16 thousand people at any one time in the United States).

Biogen has also began expanding into the biosimilar business with a new Phase 3 biosimilar drug focused on Lucentis (a drug earning $10.5 billion / year). Every single drug with a “Data” next to it in green is expecting new data before YE 2021. For the company, this includes 3 major Phase 3 readouts along with potential FDA or other country approvals of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

As we can see, Biogen has a number of significant opportunities in a number of markets. Alzheimer's disease could be worth tens of billions of dollars every year. ALS could be worth almost $1 billion annually by 2026. Stroke is expected to become an almost $45 billion market by 2025. As we can see, the company has major opportunities in a number of major markets from its research & development portfolio.

Core Franchise Performance

On top of Biogen having significant opportunity in a number of target markets, the company is also performing well in its current markets.

(Biogen MS Patients - Company Investor Presentation)

Its core franchise is MS, as evident through the fact that the company's "products treat ~35% of all treated MS patients". Put in other terms, Biogen's MS business generates approximately $16 in annual profit for each and every share of the company (currently trading ~$330). Despite this already market-leading share, the company has continued to expand its portfolio and invest in MS research & development. The company has a number of other drugs that could help it expand its market and revenue.

However, there are some risks in Biogen’s MS portfolio that support the company’s P/E ratio in the single digits. Its largest drugs here are Tecfidera, Interferon, and Tysabri. The company has worked to expand Vumerity, which has lower gastrointestinal distress, with the goal of removing patients from Tecfidera. However, the other largest drugs are all facing patent challenges.

These patent challenges could result in generics across the board in the next 1-2 years, and already some of the largest drugs, like Avonex, have seen revenue drop. Of course, Tecfidera has recently started facing patent challenges that could dethrone it. Given that Biogen’s MS drugs are responsible for 70% of the company’s revenue, it’s worth paying strong attention to.

(Biogen Spinraza Patients - Company Investor Presentation)

Separately, Biogen’s Spinraza has done incredibly well as a new launch. The drug had "LTM revenue of $2 billion with over 10 thousand patients on therapy" (i.e., annual revenue of $200 thousand / patient). The company has had "formal reimbursements in 40 countries and with >45 thousand individuals with SMA" - it has significant expansion potential. The drug's annual revenue and formal reimbursement expansion show its rapid expansion to blockbuster status. And the life-long necessity for patients to use it and high annual revenue support continued financial success.

The company has the largest body of data for SMA and is continuing to evaluate new drugs and areas it can expand to - potentially moving towards a single-pill cure. It’s also worth noting that a new competitor has appeared on the scene - Zolgensma, a drug that as a single dose cures SMA with a $2.1 million cost. So far, it’s only approved for children less than 2 years old, but if that expands, it could hurt Spinraza given how much easier dosing is, or it would force Spinraza to significantly lower prices.

Spinraza, however, has patent protection ranging into the 2020s to 2030s, depending on lawsuits. That could mean the ~$2+ billion of revenue will be supported and secure going forward for the company.

(Biogen Biosimilar Revenues - Company Investor Presentation)

Separately, Biogen is also working towards the last aspect of its portfolio, its biosimilar business that will generate close to $1 billion in 2020 revenue. The company is working towards a number of biosimilars with a global market of almost $11 billion in 2018. This is smaller than other competitors like Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) getting into biosimilars (Amgen is targeting biologics with $100 billion of sales).

The company has a 49.9% stake in Samsung Bioepis, its biosimilar efforts. This is substantial because biosimilar revenue combined with Spinraza revenue will provide more than 20% of the company's revenue with long-term security and growth potential. As a result, these projects can help the company avoid the risks of declines in its MS business.

Financial Performance

Putting all of this together, Biogen has had incredibly strong financial performance that could help support the company going forward.

(Biogen Revenue Picture - Company Investor Presentation)

The above shows Biogen’s total revenue. To get a bird's eye's view, it’s important to compare the FY 2019 vs. FY 2018 revenue. As can be seen, the company saw overall 7% revenue growth, as a small decline in MS was made up by strong increases elsewhere in the portfolio. The takeaway here is the company saw 7% YoY revenue growth, and MS product revenues made up 59% of FY 2019 revenues, down from 64% in FY 2018.

There are a few important things worth noting here. First, the decline in MS revenue % is exciting to see given the threat to MS revenues discussed above. Secondly, Biogen makes significant revenue from other collaborated drugs (Anti-CD20, therapeutic programs that grew 16% YoY). The company’s Gazyva is a drug co-marketed in the US as a cancer treatment with loss of exclusivity in 2023 (generics ~2025-2026).

Separately, the company gets close to 24% royalties from Ocrevus, a drug from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) with patents going into the 2030s. The Ocrevus drug is actually a competitor with Biogen’s MS portfolio, but getting 24% royalties with no expenses from the drug that’s going to overtake your current portfolio isn’t a bad deal. Peak sales of Ocrevus by mid-decade are expected to reach $4 billion (though other estimates are close to $7 billion). That means $1-1.8 billion in royalties without expenses for Biogen, something that can help support declining MS revenues from the company.

2020 Forecast - Company Investor Presentation

Beyond this revenue analysis, the company’s profits have remained extraordinarily strong. It had 2019 GAAP EPS of $31.42 / share and estimates 2020 EPS of $30.5 GAAP EPS / share at the midpoint, with a 1-2% decline in revenue and a slight increase in tax rates. That means the company is trading at a P/E ratio of less than 9 on the basis of 2020 EPS.

However, interestingly enough, if Biogen got rid of its entire MS portfolio, and similarly cut down R&D, administrative, cost of sales expenses at a higher percentage due to the significant revenue it receives from licensing, EPS would likely remain at least $12.5-14. That would give the company EPS of just over 20, below the S&P average and still exciting to see.

More so, it assumes the MS business disappears, which is unlikely. And it shows that investors are attributing no special value to growth in other segments or the company’s R&D portfolio. This helps indicate how Biogen is a quality and undervalued company.

One last part of shareholder rewards that I want to discuss is the company’s announced buyback. Just over a month ago, Biogen announced a $5 billion buyback authorization, on top of a previous $5 billion authorization, where it has spent $2.1 billion so far. That means it can currently buy back roughly $7.9 billion worth of stock, or 16% of the company. Doing so at a time when the Alzheimer’s drug is awaiting potential approval means that it’s effectively leveraging itself on approval - fewer shares means an approval or denial will swing shares more.

Catalysts and Risks

Biogen, as an investment, has a number of catalysts in 2020 to pay attention to. The first is from the drugs perspective - the catalysts to look for here are as follows. For reference, each of the catalysts going poorly would be a risk.

Aducanumab approval - Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug needs no introduction. The company is filing for the FDA with approval, and approval could easily increase its market capitalization by double digits. Similarly, not getting approval would decrease the stock by double digits.

Spiranza growth / challenges - Spinraza, the recent drug focused on SMA, has grown significantly recently. The company has recently faced competition from Zolgensma, which is currently only approved for those under age 2. However, what happens with Spinraza revenue is something worth paying attention to.

MS franchise - The company launched its new Vumerity drug, which has done well so far and is also generating royalty off of Ocrevus. However, its existing drugs face major threats and are major sources of income - and even if the current legal challenges don’t pass, more will come, and it’s only a few years before there’ll be generics. However, the rate of revenue decline here is important - 3-4 years at a P/E of 9 is a huge difference for shareholder value.

Important data readouts - BIIB059 had positive Phase 2 results for lupus and is moving into Phase 3, with potential data in 2020; BIIB111 in choroideremia should have Phase 3 data by YE 2020; TMS007 in acute stroke Phase 2 data expected by YE 2020; and Phase 2 BIIB054 data for Parkinson’s expected by YE 2020.

One last catalyst I recommend talking about is the potential for Biogen to acquire a major company or be acquired. AbbVie (ABBV), facing the loss of Humira, acquired Allergan. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), seeking to grow, acquired Celgene. Amgen made a $13 billion acquisition from Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Gilead Sciences (GILD) made an $11 billion acquisition in 2017 and has since said it's in an acquisitive mode.

Biogen has mostly stayed out of this. However, the company could be an acquisition target or could be making a significant acquisition in 2020 - I recommend paying attention to both of these.

Lawsuit Update

As an addendum to this article, on February 5, Biogen shares skyrocketed almost 20% after winning a Tecfidera patent challenge from Mylan (MYL) (a major generic drug manufacturer). This is enormous because, as we discussed above, Tecfidera provides 30% of the company's revenues and is facing various patent challenges. (I don't expect this lawsuit to be the end-all, although it's a good start.)

We also discussed the company's non-MS revenues making up 40% of revenues, meaning that there's 30% of MS revenues that is still at risk. However, it's worth highlighting that the trial, launched by Mylan to argue that "some parts of Tecfidera were unpatentable", was seeking to invalidate a patent that expires in 2028 on the composition. As a result, this patent challenge failing could indicate that Tecfidera revenue and profits could be secure until ~2030.

That, combined with the company's other efforts, and the fact that existing MS revenue outside of Tecfidera will not decline to 0, especially if more patients can be moved to Tecfidera, helps to highlight the company's undervalued nature at a low-double digit P/E ratio.

Conclusion

Biogen is a great investment opportunity. The company has significant opportunities in Alzheimer’s, stroke medication, ALS, and Spinraza. As we can see, despite the potential for major patent challenges, Biogen saw its revenue grow by 7% over the past year. At the same time, it is guiding for consistent GAAP EPS in 2020.

The company is trading at a P/E ratio of less than 10 despite the promises. Investors are concerned about the MS pipeline, however, its share of the revenue has decreased from 64% of the revenue in 2018 to 59% in 2019. The remainder of Biogen’s portfolio is strong, and even if MS declines with nothing to make up for it, the company’s P/E, with significant revenue from loyalties, is impressive.

