Affiliated Managers Group: An FCF Machine And A Bet On Active Management

While the business has seen AUM decline in recent years, the results are far better than the market is acting.

The business

Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is one of the largest investment management firms in the world, with $723 billion in assets under management (AUM), spanning investments across an array of strategies with over 500 different investment products. AMG makes equity investments into boutique investment management firms, and in return, gets a certain percentage of the performance fees (“revenues”). The nature of the agreement varies with each affiliate (especially relating to expenses - some are fixed, some vary in relation to AUM), but the company’s revenue is largely contingent on the AUM of the affiliated firms.

AGM can be best thought of as a publicly traded “fund of funds”. To those unfamiliar, a fund of funds is pretty much what it sounds like: an investment vehicle that raises capital from investors and puts said capital into work at other investment firms. AMG raises capital both via equity investors (separate from the company's stock holders) and debt markets, and subsequently invests those funds into the “affiliated” investment firms. Essentially, the company makes investments into specific investment vehicles offered by firms including Tweedy Brown, Yacktman, Third Avenue, AQR, etc.

Affiliated Managers Group takes stakes in boutique investment firms with a long track record and a pristine reputation, but the investment firm receiving the capital from AMG maintains complete autonomy over the investment operations of the fund. This is attractive for the fund managers, as they receive the capital and operational support of a firm much larger than their own without having to compromise on investment strategy. Similarly, this setup is attractive for equity holders of AMG, as the company benefits from having exposure to a diverse set of investment strategies while not having single-firm exposure. Conceptually, this should allow it to have exposure to any alpha generation by the various funds while not facing blow-up risk.

As of the most recent quarter, AGM has $783 billion in assets under management. The chart below illustrates how those funds have been invested across asset class, geography, and strategy.

(Source: Investor Presentation Q4 2019)

Despite what many might be inclined to assume, AMG’s business has not been experiencing unbearable AUM outflow pressure, though active management is falling out of fashion in the media. As illustrated below, when we consider how the business has performed over the past decade, the company’s AUM has increased from $208 billion in 2009 to $723 billion at the end of 2019. That's a CAGR of 13% - despite being down from the highs seen last year - while fees generated have increased at a 16% CAGR. That’s stellar performance, in our opinion, doubly so given the predominant narrative of active investing being dead.

(Source: Investor Presentation Q4 2019)

While it’s true that AUM decline 10% in 2018, that was largely due to quant strategies that failed to pan out. The company’s core strategies of bottom-up equity and fixed-income investing haven’t been experiencing a material decline in assets. Indeed, despite AUM falling by double digits in 2018, EBITDA only fell by low single digits. Importantly, the main source of client redemptions barely accrues to earnings. As management put it on the previous conference call:

Our outflows moderated in the quarter and continue to be driven by certain quantitative strategies, coupled with seasonal client redemptions. I would note that while quantitative strategies account for approximately 30% of our AUM today, they contribute less than 10% of our run-rate EBITDA

So, while earnings are clearly down from the highs, it’s necessary to put the recent results into perspective. As we’ll get to below, this is extremely relevant when we get to AMG's valuation, as the market is pricing in a double-digit percentage annual drop in the company’s earning power for the foreseeable future. We believe that is unwarranted and the market has extrapolated current trends too far into the future.

(Source: Company Filings)

The current multiple implies a hitherto unsubstantiated decline in the business fundamentals

The company reported (non-GAAP) “Economic Earnings” of $14.22 for FY 2019. With a current stock price of $84, that equates to a ~17% earnings yield. While it’s extremely probable that the company will continue to see a shrinkage in AUM in the mid- to near term, the market is pricing in a double-digit decline in earnings into perpetuity. As the company’s core strategies have seen de mimis client outflows, we think that assumption is overly punitive.

Indeed, alternative asset managers like KKR and BlackRock (though not perfect comparisons) trade at mid-to-high teens earnings multiples. AMG itself is a stock that earlier in this cycle traded at a high-teens earnings multiple. If AUM reductions were to reverse trends, or merely decline less fast than the current valuation implies, then we would anticipate a rather abrupt re-rating in the stock.

If we give the market what it wants, and assume a 10% annual decline in earnings for the next two years, followed by a leveling off of the decline, then we would be left with $11.66 in EPS in 2023. Assuming a re-rating in the stock in the third year (once the decline in earnings levels off), to a 15x multiple, that would be a $174 stock. We believe those assumptions will very likely prove to be overly bearish, as they don’t account for the share buyback currently underway, which has bought shares outstanding down from 58 million to 50 million in the past 5 years.

Conclusion

While we believe a long-term double-digit decline in earnings is unrealistic, it certainly could happen in any single year. This is especially true given the nature of the business as an investment manager. In a severe downturn, the market gets hit at both ends as AUM falls due to client redemptions and the market value of the assets fall.

Reviewing results from 2008-2009 shows us that AMG saw its operating income fall by 35%. So clearly, there is a cyclical risk to this business. But over an entire cycle, we believe a 17% earnings yield is simply too high for this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.