Berry Petroleum: Balance Sheet Strength And Undervalued At $7 With A 7% Yield

Berry Petroleum Corporation (BRY) develops and produces oil and natural gas primarily in the Uinta Basin in Utah, the Piceance Basin in Colorado and the San Joaquin Basin in California. This company has a strong balance sheet and it is solidly profitable. It is using this financial strength to further pay off debt, buy back shares, and pay a dividend that yields nearly 7%. One big advantage this company offers is that most of the production it has in California is sold at or near Brent oil prices. At roughly $58 per barrel, it is significantly higher than WTI prices of just around $51 per barrel. This "Brent-influenced oil pricing" and other positives for this company can be seen in the overview shown below:

Source: Berry Petroleum Investor Presentation January 2020

The Chart

As the chart above shows, this stock has been volatile. It was trading for around $9 in early November and then rallied up to $11, only to plunge down to around $7 per share after California announced new initiatives on certain drilling techniques. The stock then rebounded sharply as investors realized the pullback was overdone and just about four weeks later, it was back to trading for about $10 per share. But, then it only took another 3 weeks for the stock to pull back to the $7 range due to a drop in oil prices. The recent decline in oil seems to be primarily due to fears that the Coronavirus in China will spread and cause a global economic slowdown. This appears to be an ideal buying opportunity because it looks like this stock is now putting in a bullish double bottom on the chart.

Furthermore, history has shown us that other virus outbreaks are better at creating buying opportunities than they are at causing any significant long-term economic damage. I expect oil prices to rebound shortly and that should spark a rally in energy stocks. The 50-day moving average is around $8.30 per share and the 200-day moving average is about $9.46 per share. When investors calm down, this stock should rebound back towards these key support levels, if not higher. Berry Petroleum went public in July 2018 at $14 per share and I believe that is where the stock should be trading now. This is based on valuations of other well-known small-cap oil stocks.

The Cause Of The (Overblown) November Pullback

In November 2019, the California Department of Conservation, Division of Oil and Gas, announced some new initiatives to safeguard public health and the environment. These initiatives included a moratorium on certain drilling techniques such as high-pressure cyclic steam injection. This announcement put some selling pressure on the stock late last year, however, this moratorium does not impact existing permits. Furthermore, the vast majority of Berry Petroleum's steam operations do not require high-pressure cyclic steam injection. Because of this, the company continues to expect strong year-over-year growth in 2020.

This Stock Appears Deeply Undervalued

Analysts expect Berry Petroleum to earn $1.48 per share in the coming year. This company has an excellent balance sheet with a debt to equity ratio of just .40 and with solid profits it can buy back shares and pay off debt which can lead to even greater profits in the future. At the currently depressed share price, this stock is trading for just about 5 times earnings. That is a bargain, especially given the strength of the balance sheet.

When you compare the valuation of Berry Petroleum to the stock market, it appears undervalued and the same is true when you compare it to stocks in the energy sector. For example, Parsley Energy (PE) has a similar debt to equity ratio at about .38 and it is expected to earn $1.74 per share. The company pays a dividend of 20 cents annually which yields barely over 1%. This stock trades for about $17 per share and the average daily volume is about 7 million shares. Based on earnings estimates and the current share price, this stock trades for about 10 times earnings. If Berry Petroleum were to trade at that valuation (in terms of price to earnings ratio), the stock would be back to around $14 per share, which coincidentally was the IPO price.

The Dividend Yield Is Generous And Safe

Berry Petroleum offers a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share, which at 48 cents per share on an annual basis offers a yield of nearly 7%. Of course, the yield is particularly generous now just because of the recent selloff in oil stocks. With the dividend representing just about a third of this company's annual earnings, that implies it is safe and it could have room to grow.

Value Investors Should Consider Buying This Sector Especially When Legendary Investor Peter Lynch Sees Major Upside

In reality, it is much harder to buy low than it seems. After all, you need to buy when many other investors have been losing money, and also when analysts are downgrading a stock or an entire sector. For example, very few investors wanted to buy Chipotle (CMG) when it was dealing with a food safety crisis that sent the stock down to around $300 per share, and many analysts were downgrading it at that time. But now, it trades for nearly $900 per share, and analysts feel good about upgrading the shares. Another recent example is Facebook (FB), which plummeted over privacy and other concerns. About a year ago, Facebook shares traded in the $140 range, and now it is roughly 50% higher. There are many examples like this and it just shows you that sometimes you need to realize that in most cases "this too shall pass" and that the negativity is an actual gift and buying opportunity.

Peter Lynch became famous as a stockpicker who led the Fidelity Magellan Fund. When he was in charge, the fund saw annualized returns of 29% for 13 years between 1977 to 1990. In a recent interview which was summarized in a Seeking Alpha article, Lynch said he saw what appears to be a significant buying opportunity in energy stocks. The article stated:

"While Lynch believes renewable energy sources may be the long-term future, he reminds that natural gas and oil will be a necessary bridge to this. "Everybody’s assuming the world’s going to not use oil for the next 20 years, or next year. I’m buying companies that I don’t think will go bankrupt." As for names, Lynch didn't disclose any, but he thinks small-cap oil and natural gas players will be three-baggers."

I have been taking more interest in the energy sector because it is so washed out. The negativity coming from certain politicians has only added to lack of interest in this sector, which some seem to feel is doomed. So when Peter Lynch announced he was seeing some major upside potential in small-cap oil stocks, it affirmed for me that this was the right time to be a contrarian investor and start buying select stocks. Mr. Lynch is not the only one seeing a buying opportunity, analysts at Bank of America (BAC) are seeing major potential in large-cap energy stocks, and see 80% upside in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and also recently set a $100 price target for Exxon Mobil (XOM) shares.

While Lynch did not name any stock picks, I believe that Berry Petroleum fits the profile as a small-cap energy company with significant upside. This upside will happen when more investors realize that our global economy will remain heavily dependent on oil and gas for many years to come, in spite of political rhetoric and promises that are being made during election season. I don't believe that the average American is going to accept some radical proposals that would grind the economy to a halt, just to appease celebrities and some politicians.

It's important to note that many of the loudest voices against fossil fuels also happen to take private jets on a regular basis. Meanwhile, if you weed out this rhetoric and some of the completely unrealistic proposals, the global economy continues to grow as does the population over time. That means that even though it is good to see continuing efforts to reduce emissions, there still will be demand for energy. Also, oil prices have recently been hit over the Coronavirus outbreak from China. With history as a guide from past outbreaks, as far as oil demand goes in the long run, it's not likely that a virus will do much more than grab headlines. That means the current pullback caused by this fear is probably adding to the current buying opportunity in this sector.

Potential Downside Risks

Limited liquidity is a potential downside risk that investors should consider when buying small-cap stocks. Just as an example, on Friday, January 24, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index (SPY) was down by less than 1% primarily due to Coronavirus fears. I was watching Berry Petroleum shares and in the morning only about 300,000 shares had traded and yet the stock was down by about 8%. The low for the day was $7.10 and when you take a stock that has traded only about 300,000 shares and multiply that by the share price of around $7, that totals about $2.1 million worth of trading volume was all that was needed to take this stock down by about 8%. That shows what happens when there is fear that puts buyers on the sidelines.

This shows how ridiculous it is that just about $2.1 million worth of stock trading could have an 8% impact on the price, especially when you consider that this company has a market capitalization of nearly $600 million. This shows that just over $2 million worth of stock trading on a bad day for the market and energy stocks could take off nearly $50 million (or 8%) off the market capitalization of this company. That is ridiculous, but it shows the liquidity risks and the buying opportunities that these risks can create for investors.

Other risks include the potential for a sustained and deep drop in the price of oil that could be caused by a significant downturn in the global economy. However, this does not appear likely at this time, especially with central banks around the world offering loose monetary policies. Increased regulations is another potential downside risk as it could reduce profit margins or production rates.

Conclusion

I believe the recent plunge in oil prices over Coronavirus fears is providing longer-term investors with an ideal entry point with the energy sector. When extremely successful investors like Peter Lynch are seeing significant upside in small-cap oil stocks, it makes sense for contrarian and value investors to consider a stock like Berry Petroleum. The balance sheet strength at this company sets it apart from many debt-ridden small-cap companies. The other big edge it has is the Brent-influenced pricing it receives in California, and this gives it another big edge over many U.S.-based oil companies. Furthermore, the dividend yield of about 7%, will pay investors to wait for a rebound in the stock price.

In terms of a price target, this stock would be reasonably valued at about 10 times earnings and with estimates at $1.48 per share, it should trade at nearly $15 per share. This would be more inline with the multiple that other better-known oil stocks trade for, such as Parsley Energy.

