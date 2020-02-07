Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Revising My Valuation

The company is focused on fending off branded as well as generic competition.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has consistently reported robust revenue growth in past years and is expected to continue the trend in future years.

I last covered Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in October 2018. Since then, much has changed for the pharmaceutical industry as well as the company. Despite the rise in headwinds, I continue to believe in Alexion Pharmaceuticals' growth story. In fact, I believe that this can be an optimal entry point for retail investors to pick up this rare disease player.

Let us see why Alexion Pharmaceuticals is an attractive pick in February 2020.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals continues to post impressive financial performance

In the fourth quarter, Alexion Pharmaceuticals' revenues rose YoY (year over year) by 22.63% to $1.38 billion and surpassed the consensus estimate by $65.02 million. The company's non-GAAP EPS of $2.71 also beat the consensus by $0.10.

The robust financial performance is attributed to the strength of the company's neurology franchise and rare disease franchises, coupled with successful Ultomiris launch. Revenues have been driven sequentially by patient volume growth mainly in the U.S. and APAC markets.

Soliris managed to report 4% YoY revenue growth, despite biosimilar competition in Russia and increasing conversion of PNH and aHUS patients to Ultomiris. The company is rapidly expanding and diversifying its leadership in the complement inhibitor space.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals now expects fiscal 2020 revenues to fall in the range of $5.50 billion - $5.56 billion, lower than the consensus of $5.6 billion. The company has also guided for fiscal 2020 non-GAAP EPS of $10.65 - $10.85, lower than the consensus of $11.37. While investors were unimpressed by the company's soft guidance, the numbers are definitely not bad, considering the industry and company-specific dynamics in 2020.

Ultomiris has already emerged as the market leader in PNH indication

Alexion's flagship product, Soliris, is scheduled to lose its composition of matter patent in the U.S. in 2021. To avert the sudden dip in revenues, the company has been actively shifting patients to its recently launched Ultomiris. Ultomiris has already become the market leader in PNH (paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria) indication in the U.S., Germany, and Japan.

According to Healio, "Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) - a rare and life-threatening blood disease - leads to the rupture or destruction of red blood cells or hemolysis." Ultomiris (Ravulizumab) is a long-acting complement inhibitor that prevents hemolysis. Unlike Soliris which had to be administered once every two weeks, Ultomiris has to be dosed once every four to eight weeks.

In 2019, Alexion's topline benefited when PNH patients switched from Soliris to Ultomiris due to the increased number of vials consumed during the loading dose. The company now expects its bottom line to benefit from the lower annual treatment cost per patient, as the majority of patients move to maintenance dosing.

In 2019, the company converted almost 60% of PNH patients in the U.S., 62% in Germany, and 53% in Japan from Soliris to Ultomiris. The conversion success is attributable to robust clinical data as well as the commercial capabilities of the company. The company is now expecting similar uptake trends for Ultomiris in aHUS (Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome) indication.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is now focused on converting aHUS patients from Soliris to Ultomiris

In October 2019, FDA approved Ultomiris in aHUS indication. Since then, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is working to switch the majority of its aHUS patients in the U.S., Germany, and Japan from Soliris to the new drug. The conversion is progressing rapidly in the U.S., while the company anticipates the launch of Ultomiris in Japan and Europe in 2020. Alexion is anticipating EU approval for Ultomiris in aHUS indication in mid-2020. The company aims to convert 70% of its PNH and aHUS patients from Soliris to Ultomiris.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, however, believes that the conversion dynamics may differ in PNH and aHUS. According to Healio,

"Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome is a rare condition caused by the uncontrolled activation of complement and subsequently leads to complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy. Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) progressively attacks the body's organs and can lead to stroke, heart attack, kidney failure, and premature death if the diagnosis is delayed."

aHUS is an acute condition, where patients are generally started in an inpatient setting. The company expects initial therapy to be Soliris, but then, patients can be switched to Ultomiris post-discharge. The company, however, expects this switch to be a function of hospital formulary dynamics as well as overall awareness about Ultomiris.

Besides converting patients from Soliris to Ultomiris, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is also seeing high single-digit and low double-digit growth trends in treatment-naïve PNH and aHUS patients, treated by its Soliris/Ultomiris franchise. The company aims to quadruple the number of patients treated by Ultomiris in the U.S. by 2025.

Alexion is also studying once-weekly, on-body subcutaneous formulation of Ultomiris for PNH and aHUS patients in an ongoing Phase 3 pharmacokinetic study. Interim data is expected in the second quarter of 2020. This high concentration formulation will shorten infusions to only 45 minutes, thereby further improving the convenience of administration. Besides, patients can also opt for the option of home-based administration through a commercially validated patient-friendly WesTGen device. The company plans to launch this formulation for PNH and aHUS in 2021. Increased patient friendliness is almost always associated with much better uptake.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals has rapidly expanded its neurology franchise in the U.S.

Soliris has been rapidly strengthening its position in the two neurology indications, gMG (Myasthenia gravis) and NMOSD (Neuromyelitis Optica spectrum disorders). Currently, neurology is the company's largest business by patient volume. The company aims to quadruple its MG and NMOSD patients treated by Soliris by 2025. GMG has been the major revenue driver for Soliris in 2019. This coupled with the ongoing launch of the drug in NMOSD indication, is expected to drive its revenue trajectory in 2020.

Soliris has reported robust uptake in gMG and NMOSD indications. The drug's success in NMOSD indication will be driven by solid Phase 3 data which highlighted that 98% of patients remained relapse-free after 48 weeks. The data has also underlined the drug's efficacy after three years of treatment in NMOSD patients. The company expects its ongoing awareness efforts for NMOSD to further expand coverage and improve patient compliance to Soliris.

Besides Soliris, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is also studying Ultomiris intravenous therapy in ongoing Phase 3 trials in four neurology indications such as gMG, NMOSD, ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and PPMS (Primary-progressive multiple sclerosis). The company expects to launch Ultomiris in gMG and NMOSD indications in late 2022 or early 2023, as an every eight-week infusion. The company also plans to launch a once-a-week subcutaneous formulation of Ultomiris for these indications.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is also working to expand its C5 offerings

Going beyond Soliris and Ultomiris, Alexion Pharmaceuticals is also studying next-generation C5 assets such as ALXN 1720 and ALXN 1810. The company's internally designed bi-specific C5 inhibitor, ALXN 1720 has been designed for convenient subcutaneous administration. This drug can also be formulated as an auto-injector or prefilled syringe, thereby making it more patient-friendly. The company is positive about this investigational drug in a number of large population rare disease indications. Alexion now expects to commence a proof-of-concept study for ALXN 1720 in the first half of 2021.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is also studying ALXN 1810, co-formulation of Ultomiris and Halozyme's PH20 hyaluronidase. This therapy is being developed as a bi-weekly subcutaneous dosing regimen. The company has planned to commence Phase 2 trial evaluating ALXN 1810 in a basket of renal indications in the second half of 2020.

The company has planned for 10 launches by the end of 2023

Alexion Pharmaceuticals now plans 10 launches by end of 2023, comprising of a combination of new assets, new formulations, and new indications.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals plans to launch Ultomiris in three neurology indications and two nephrology indications by end of 2023. Besides, the company also plans to expand its C5 presence by launching investigational asset and oral once-daily therapy, ALXN1840 in Wilson's disease. This drug has 10,000 times higher affinity for copper than current standard-of-care chelators. The existing therapies also demonstrate poor compliance rates due to burdensome dosing regimens.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals expects to complete enrolment of patients in the ongoing Phase 3 SUPERIORITY trial for ALXN1840 in Wilson's disease in the first quarter of 2020. The company expects topline data from this trial in the first half of 2021.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals will now commence the Phase II/III program for CAEL-101 in AL amyloidosis in the first half of 2020. The company has collaborated with Eidos, to develop and commercialize AG10 for ATTR cardiomyopathy in Japan.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is also expanding its presence beyond the complement portfolio. On January 28, the company announced the completion of the acquisition of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The deal has added two clinical-stage oral small molecule Factor D inhibitors to Alexion's portfolio. Based on robust Phase 2 data, Alexion expects to launch Danicopan for PNH patients with extravascular hemolysis by end of 2023. The company also expects interim Phase II data for Danicopan in C3G (Complement 3 glomerulopathy) indication in the coming weeks. Finally, Alexion is also highly optimistic about ACH-5228, as twice-daily best-in-class Factor D oral treatment in PNH as well as in other rare diseases.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently boasts of more than 20 investigational assets in its R&D pipeline.

Investors should consider these risks

Alexion Pharmaceuticals aims to position Ultomiris as a market leader in aHUS indication. Although the conversion trend is tracking similar to that in PNH, the company does not have the benefit of a loading dose in aHUS indication. Hence, the price per aHUS patient for Ultomiris will be 22% lower in the first year and 33% lower in the second year as compared to Soliris. This can prove to be a major revenue headwind for the company.

Upcoming biosimilar competition for Soliris can have a detrimental impact on the sales and pricing of Alexion's drugs. The biosimilar competition has already started taking effect in Russia.

Investors are also concerned about the potential loss of PNH patients to Apellis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:APLS) lead drug candidate, Pegcetacoplan. On January 7, Apellis reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 head-to-head study, comparing Pegcetacoplan to Soliris in PNH indication. Pegcetacoplan demonstrated superiority over Soliris in terms of statistically significant improvement in adjusted means of 3.8 g/dL of hemoglobin at week 16. While adjusted mean hemoglobin increase of 2.4 g/dL from a baseline of 8.7 g/dL was seen for patients treated with Pegcetacoplan, Soliris-treated patients reported a change of -1.5 g/dL from a baseline of 8.7 g/dL. These results imply that Pegcetacoplan may be better than Soliris in managing anemia in PNH patients.

Additionally, 85% of patients on Pegcetacoplan achieved transfusion independence, much higher than 15% seen for Soliris-treated patients. Pegcetacoplan also fared better than Soliris in managing fatigue.

Despite these positives, I do not believe that Pegcetacoplan can snatch away Alexion's PNH or aHUS market. The longer dosing regimen of Ultomiris may prove to be a barrier for less severe PNH patients to switch to a more burdensome twice-weekly Pegcetacoplan therapy. Pegcetacoplan also reported a higher incidence of side-effects such as injection-site reactions and diarrhea as compared to Soliris.

What price is right for the stock?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price for Alexion Pharmaceuticals is $145.35. The stock is trading at P/E of 17.17x, a forward PE of 8.56x, and a PEG ratio of 1.19x. This is definitely a very cheap valuation, considering the company's robust product offerings, research pipeline, and excellent commercial execution. Investors, however, seem to be focusing only on the upcoming loss of exclusivity for Soliris and pricing pressures faced by rare disease drugs.

On February 2, Nomura Instinet analyst Christopher Marai reiterated the "Buy" rating but reduced the target price from $165 to $133.

On January 31, Baird analyst Michael Ulz also maintained an "outperform" rating for the stock but reduced the target price from $165 to $140. The analyst believes that the company's neurology franchise will be the key growth driver in the near future. On January 31, RBC Capital analyst Kennen MacKay reinstated coverage of Alexion with an Outperform rating and $135 price target. The analyst expects multiple re-ratings for the company in 2020 and catalyst filled 2021 and beyond.

On January 31, SunTrust analyst Robyn Karnauskas raised her price target on Alexion to $141 and kept her Buy rating. The analyst also believes that the target price can be further increased by $20, in case the company manages to surpass its guidance of U.S. neurology patient treatments. Piper Sandler also reiterated his confidence in the stock on January 31.

On January 30, William Blair analyst Raju Prasad reiterated an Outperform rating on Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The analyst pointed out to Alexion's history of providing conservative guidance. He remains confident about the company's neurology franchise and expects Alexion to actively pursue business development deals in 2020.

In this backdrop, I believe the target price of $140 is a likely estimate of the company's share price after 12 months. I believe the stock is pretty cheap, and hence should be considered by retail investors in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.