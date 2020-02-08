Builders FirstSource: The Fundamentals Say 'Buy The Dip'

Because the company has paid off debt, improved its credit rating, and has successfully vertically integrated, it is in the best shape to take advantage of the housing boom.

One of the largest U.S. suppliers, Builders FirstSource, recently made an all-time high and has since pulled back about 9%.

Companies in the industry remain cheap and it seems that materials suppliers will perform best.

The U.S. home construction market continues to expand and is likely to remain strong for years to come, despite a potential recession.

Since the beginning of 2019, one of the top-performing industries has been one many would not expect, homebuilders. After suffering during the recession and failing to return thereafter, builder stocks rose 50% last year as seen in the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB). Even more, they've already risen double digits this year and economic data indicates they may have more gains ahead.

Most companies in the home construction industry trade at P/E multiples of 15X or less and have had steady earnings growth over the past few years. Indeed, the recession for homebuilders did not end in 2010 as it did for most industries, it lasted for nearly a decade.

Take a look at housing starts, permits, and existing home sales below:

As you can see, these data did not return to their midpoint level (which has been in place since the series began in the '70s) until 2017-2019 and are only recently crossing higher. You may note that housing starts are climbing incredibly fast, implying strong revenue growth for materials suppliers.

This brings me to the supplier Builders FirstSource (BLDR). The company is the largest public supplier of structural building products and value-added components in the United States. They manufacture trusses, wall panels, stairs, doors, etc. and sell to contractors throughout most of the country.

BLDR more than doubled last year and has had strong, but volatile, performance over the past six years and the stock is finally returning to its all-time high:

The stock crossed above its 2006 peak at the onset of 2020 and has since retracted. While I usually do not like buying stocks after such a rally, BLDR's stock remains significantly undervalued. Even more, the price and economic momentum are driving it to continue to rise and I expect the company to make new all-time highs this year.

A Look at Builders' Financial History

Homebuilders are among the most cyclical stocks in the market as construction often falls toward zero during recessions. This was particularly true following the 2000s construction boom which led to a significant slowdown in the 2010s. This is illustrated well in BLDR's revenue per share and EPS:

As you can see, the company's revenue fell by over 50% during the recession and its earnings were negative until 2016 following the company's 2015 acquisition of ProBuild (seen in the 2015 revenue spike).

Following the crash, the company had to borrow significant amounts which briefly caused its book value to fall to nearly zero and cost-of-debt rise to over 20%.

The company's credit rating plummeted all the way to Caa2 (i.e., CCC) and has since returned to B1 (i.e., B+) which is much better but still indicates speculative debt levels. I suspect that its rating will be increased again as the company's solvency levels have declined substantially over the past two years as the company has deleveraged:

While leverage can be useful for low-risk businesses, BLDR's cost-of-debt was a staggering 10% or higher, making paying it off a great investment. As it lowers its interest expenses and continues to increase earnings, its credit rating has improved making for successive refinancing opportunities.

As one recent example, on February 6th, the company announced it would offer $550M unsecured 5% 2030 notes in order to repurchase all of its 2025 5.625% and 2027 6.75% ones. This will directly improve the company's bottom line and likely its credit rating. As I will demonstrate, when you account for BLDR's decreased operating leverage, the company is actually cheap on a historical and comparative basis.

A Closer look at Builders' Valuation

Without a doubt, Builders was a much better buying opportunity in January 2019 than it is today as it traded at an incredibly low forward P/E of 6X. Of course, many at the time were convinced that the U.S. construction market was about to crash again which never panned out.

However, its forward P/E of 11X remains far lower than that of the typical company in the S&P 500 (often 20-30X+) and it is lower than its main competitors including BMC Stock Holdings (BMCH), Beacon Roofing (BECN), and Installed Building Products (IBP) as you can see below:

As you can see, BLDR has the lowest forward P/E valuation of the bunch. This is also reflected in its forward EV/EBITDA as you can see below:

Clearly, either Builders is extremely undervalued or investors believe it is due for a significant growth slowdown compared to peers. It should also be noted that the company's EV/FCF remains under 8X which is very low in today's market where it seems most companies have chronically negative free cash flow.

Even more, the company has the highest gross margin growth among its peers:

Much of the company's gross margin growth is due to its vertical integration and its focus on higher-margin value-added products. In December 2019, the company purchased the assets of a manufacturer Raney Components which was its fourth tuck-in acquisition in 2019.

Importantly, while I'm usually skeptical of companies that make many acquisitions, BLDR's acquisitions are at incredibly low valuations. For example, in 2015, the company paid $1.6B to buy ProBuild which had $4.5B in revenue. Given a 6-7% EBITDA margin, this means the company likely received roughly 20% in potential annual EBITDA returns which is highly accretive.

Looking Forward

In my opinion, BLDR remains significantly undervalued and should trade at a forward P/E closer to its peers of 15X which implies a share price of $33 (35% higher). While such a valuation is historically high for such a cyclical company, I believe its earnings will continue to grow for many years to come, as the company's accretive acquisitions boost its earnings and its cost of debt declines.

While the ongoing economic cycle is long-in-the-tooth, I do not believe that is a reason to bet against home construction. Cycles rhyme but do not repeat and it is often the long-suffering industries that see the longest secular bull markets. While home prices have returned to their 2007 peaks, U.S. vacancies continue to be low and Americans' ability to purchase homes is at an all-time high.

As you can see, the percent of homes being vacant and the homeownership rate has never been this low since the '80s/early '90s. This implies that many people will be looking to buy homes over the coming years and that, because few are vacant, many more will need to be built.

Further, because mortgage rates are low and home prices have grown at a lower rate than wage inflation (recently), U.S. mortgage service payments as a percent of income have never been this low since the '70s. It should also be pointed out that the U.S. median home age is at an all-time high, implying renovation demand will also be strong.

This is a Goldilocks environment for materials suppliers. There's a growing shortage of homes and money is cheap. Frankly, barring a major economic recession or black swan, I doubt there will be a significant decline in the home construction business for over a decade.

Coronavirus adds a risk factor as it increases general economic uncertainty that may slow home construction. That said, it has driven commodity prices down since construction has largely drawn to a standstill in China. This could inadvertently boost BLDR's margins.

Overall, I believe BLDR is a solid "buy" and I expect its stock price to recover the recent pullback and make new all-time highs with a price target of $33.

