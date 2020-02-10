GrafTech: More Uncertainty

Despite low earnings multiples, which do not seem sustainable in the long run, I am not using this dip to aggressively double down.

This is weighing on the shares as reduced earnings power and recent buybacks from the stake of Brookfield have weighted on leverage.

GrafTech (EAF) is a business and stock which keeps investors on edge. In fact, I last looked at the shares in November in an article called ''An Element of Weakness''. I concluded that the company reported fat profits, yet higher costs have weighed on very fat margins. While the prospects look compelling in relation to the earnings power, there are elevated risks in this story despite management's claim that this is mitigated through long-term contracts as I wondered if that is really the case.

The latest earnings report makes it painfully clear that these risks were more or less downplayed by management, which is not entirely justified. This makes that entire situation a lot more uncertain for investors.

The Thesis

GrafTech has been an interesting name which I have covered since it went public early 2018, as the stock has gradually lost ground from $20 to $10 per share currently. The company is a producer of graphite electrodes for EAF steel producers, with these electric arc furnaces being crucial in steel production. The input costs of these EAFs are limited in relation to the production costs, while this is a critical input in steel production, allowing for cheaper steel production and more environmental friendly production methods.

The importance of this relative low cost input material allows companies like GrafTech to charge high prices, certainly as supply is limited with factories that have high replacement costs, require a great deal of critical knowledge. Despite management's claim that markets remain tight in the years to come, GrafTech has ''secured'' many profits by having long-term supply contracts in place.

As the price of these electrodes have exploded from just $2,500 per ton in 2017 to about $10,000 in recent times, this has allowed for a profit explosion at EAF, as the company has contracted $5-6 billion in future revenues by locking in supply contracts through 2022 at prices around $10,000 per ton.

With savvy investor Brookfield buying the company just at $700 million in 2015 when prices were still low, that boom in pricing has been really beneficial for that investor with shares offered at $15 early 2018, although that was far below a preliminary offering range in the low twenties. Including debt, GrafTech was still valued at around $5 billion at the time of the IPO, making that Brookfield earned about 7 times its money in a time frame of just about three years!

Earnings Trends, Concerns Mount

GrafTech generated merely $551 million in revenues in 2017 and $96 million in EBITDA, as such numbers of course cannot justify a $5 billion enterprise value at the time of the public offering. This was based on average prices around $3,000 per ton, yet prices jumped to $10,000 early 2018.

Revenues exploded to $1.9 billion in 2018 with EBITDA seen at $1.21 billion, net earnings of $855 million, and earnings coming in at $2.87 per share. Despite solid and similar numbers in the first half of 2019, shares were dipping as investors were worried about the sustainability of the earnings power in combination with still a $2 billion net debt load.

Some weakness was seen in the third quarter already with sales down 7-8% and EBITDA and earnings down 11-12%. Based on these numbers, the run rate of the business suggests about a billion in EBITDA and $700 million in net earnings, yet net debt has been cut to $1.65 billion. With leverage ratios at 1.6-1.7 times, that is not necessarily a concern, but could become a concern if earning metrics fall further and in a more spectacular fashion.

While earnings power was only impaired from about $3.00 to $2.50 per share, equity traded at just 6 times earnings in the autumn of this year around the $15 mark.

Concerns Become Reality

Despite emerging concerns of myself I doubled my position at $12 based on the roughly 5 times earnings number and absolute leverage down to $1.65 billion, while relative leverage ratios were stable amidst a fall in EBITDA.

My concerns which prevent me from increasing my position were driven by my worries about the sustainability of premium pricing, although no real price erosion has been observed to date. The company claims that long-term profits have been locked in through long-term contracts. I noted that this might take years to realize, yet my main concern was that of customers going bankrupt if spot markets would result in lower prices.

This was more or less already admitted in the third quarter results as the company took a $30 million impairment charge on customers going bankrupt. Another concern, although less relevant now, is that if GrafTech sees large production outages, it too could be vulnerable in such a case.

These concerns have become apparent in the fourth quarter results. Fourth quarter sales fell 22% to $415 million, with full year revenues down 5% as a result of the soft quarter to $1.79 billion.

Even worse, the fall in sales is pretty much entirely flowing through in lower EBITDA. Amidst a $115 million fall in fourth quarter sales, EBITDA fell $90 million to $235 million, with net earnings falling from $230 million to $175 million, equivalent to $0.61 per share. This is quite worrisome as net debt increased a bit to $1.73 billion due to share buybacks, mostly from shares being repurchased from Brookfield. With EBITDA annualized running at $940 million, leverage ratios increased to 1.8 times. The positive news is that the decline in revenues is actually driven by a 18% fall in sales volumes as it seems that pricing is still reasonably solid.

The company is working to reduce both debt and the outstanding share base, although I would like to see some more focus on debt reduction, as Brookfield is a motivated seller as its secondary offerings have reduced the pace of deleveraging a great deal, in fact on the contrary in the recent quarter.

Somewhat concerning on the conference call is the observation that 80% of fourth quarter revenues come from long-term contracts, and while revenue declines stem mostly from volume declines, prices are down compared to Q3 with further weakness seen in 2020. Unfortunately, management refrains from commenting on the current spot pricing. Furthermore, many customers which have secured long-term contracts with GrafTech have run into financial difficulties as the company is working to protect its interest while preserving the financial state of its customers.

All this bad news caused shares to be down to just $10.50 at the moment, implying that equity trades at 4-5 times annualized earnings, even as those earnings have been under a bit of pressure, as it seems fair to say that further pressure on earnings is expected in 2020. Unfortunately, buybacks executed in recent months might have been a bit too early, as the company now has less free cash flows to address leverage ratios (absolute debt reduction is needed to keep relative leverage ratios flat). This does not really allow for share buybacks at these lower prices without jeopardizing the future of equity holders.

Thus this remains an interesting situation, one with lower expectations amidst lower performance as well. I continue to be a holder after having averaged down at $12, yet am not yet in a great rush to aggressively average down further yet, looking for more clues about 2020 and perhaps a little bit more conservative financial practices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.