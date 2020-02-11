Trillium Is An Undervalued, Misunderstood Biotech With Significant Upside In 2020

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) is a biotech that should be on everyone's radar. There are several reasons to be highlighted below, but one main reason is because the mechanism of action of targeting CD47 has been proven by a peer. This target involves the next generation of checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Based on this potential alone, Trillium should be valued equal to if not higher than its equivalent biotech. Besides the CD47 products, it boasts a 2nd generation STING agonist. Lastly, it had already raised $117 million just the other week. That means no near-term risk of a cash raise. Based on all these prospects, I believe that Trillium is significantly undervalued.

"Eat Me" And "Don't Eat Me" CD47 To Be Next Generation Checkpoint Inhibitor

What makes Trillium such a strong biotech is the latest craze in the sector, with the target being CD47. First, it's important to start off with the premise or mechanism of action and why so many biotechs are looking at this sector. What happens is that cancer cells have a CD47 blockade known as "Do Not Eat Me" signal. This signal basically blocks the macrophages in the immune system from being able to detect these cancer cells and destroy them. Trillium has two products that go after the blockade of the CD47 signal and they are:

TTI-621

TTI-622

Why the need for two CD47 products? That's because while both have the same mechanism of action in a way, each one provides a different level of strength.

Compared to all peers in the space, Trillium is the only one that has a CD47 product that has the IgG1 Fc region. This drug is known as TTI-621 shown above. TTI-622 has the IgG4 Fc region. Both of these products developed by the biotech use SIRPa Fc fusion proteins linked to a separate Fc region noted above (IgG1, IgG4). The Fc region is the antibody. TTI-621 and TTI-622 have dual functions in that they blockade the CD47 signal on the cancer cell and at the same time deliver an "eat signal" to increase the strength of the drug against the target. TTI-621 should be considered more as the "lone ranger" in that it can be used as a monotherapy since its IgG1 gives off a stronger signal on its own. TTI-622 is more of a moderate signal because of the IgG4 Fc region. That means the IgG4 region for these types of products is more sufficient to be given in combinations, as opposed to only as a monotherapy.

For instance, the biggest peer Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) with its CD47 drug magrolimab, uses the IgG4 Fc region. Therefore, FTSV is more forced to use magrolimab in combinations only like with Rituxan or other chemotherapy/immunotherapy drugs to boost the "eat signal". There are many differences that Trillium's CD47 drugs have over its peers such as:

No red blood cell (RBC) binding for its SIRPaFC products - This means reduced risk of the patient developing anemia

The only CD47 product to date to generate a monotherapy Complete response in cancer has been Trillium because of TTI-621 which has the IgG1 Fc receptor

Other products use bispecific antibodies, CD47 monoclonal antibodies and others. The only product that comes closely similar to Trillium would be ALX oncology because it has fusion proteins also, but it uses high affinity SIRPaFc fusion proteins

Trillium, Forty Seven Inc. and many other CD47 biotechs are using this target. However, it is catching on in several other areas. For instance, research being done at Stanford, shows that the target of CD24 is another protein which also acts in blocking the "Don't Eat me" signal. However, this is more of a research phase for now, but it just shows that there is a heavy movement towards blocking the "Don't Eat me" signal. The bottom-line is that once that signal is blocked, macrophages can detect cancer cells and perform phagocytosis (swallowing of the cancer cell whole). I think the biggest advantage for Trillium is its dual action mode. It blocks the "Don't eat me signal" but also has its IgG1 or IgG4 FC regions deliver an "eat me" signal (FcR signal) at the same time for more strength. What makes these CD47 biotechs ideal as a target is because blood cancer and solid tumors both have high levels of CD47. Not only that, but the more aggressive types of cancer have higher levels of CD47.

TTI-621 With The Strongest Fc Region

TTI-621 has the strongest IgG1 region. With that in mind, it is best used as a monotherapy. In that, it can achieve and has done so having gotten complete responses in blood cancer. That doesn't mean it can't be combined with other therapies, because it also can. That's the company's plan, which is to eventually get to a maximum tolerated dose (MTD) in the current monotherapy study and then combine TTI-621 with other therapies. These will range from other immunotherapies or chemotherapies.

Having said that, this program is running an extensive open-label phase 1 study in patients with advanced or relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies. Thus far in this study, there have been a total of 200 patients who had received doses of TTI-621 ranging from 0.2 to 0.5 mg/kg dose levels. Thus far, this study has incorporated the targeting of peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL), cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

It is important to note that this phase 1 study is extensive, because it targets several hematological malignancies. Hematological indicating blood cancers. Peripheral T-cell lymphoma is a type of aggressive lymphomas that occur from mature-stage white blood cells called T-cells and natural killer (NK) cells. In essence, these T-cells/NK cells grow abnormally and end up turning into blood cancer. The "peripheral" term means that the blood cancer arises from the lymphatic system like:

Lymph Nodes

Spleen

Skin

Gastrointestinal tract

Thus the name Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). If this is PTCL, then what is cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) classified as? It also involves abnormal (cancerous) T-cells, but in CTCL the T-cells attack the skin directly. Thus, the name cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Since the skin is being attacked, these CTCL patients have symptoms such as:

Rash with redness

Scaly patches of skin

Skin tumors

The last type of blood cancer to go over is Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). DLBCL involves an aggressive type of blood cancer, especially abnormal B-lymphocytes. Lymphocytes are a type of white blood cell. B-cell are lymphocytes responsible for making antibodies that your body uses to fight infections and also help the lymphatic system. This type of cancer can occur in children, but it is more likely to come about in adults who are age 60 and older. It can develop in the lymph nodes or areas outside of lymph nodes. First and foremost, it's important to note that this DLBCL indication is the most ideal for all biotechs to go after. That's because this type of cancer is the most common type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). As I will explain below in the data, Trillium is in a very good spot. The reason why is because with the doses ranging up to 0.5 mg/kg, it achieved the best objective response rate (ORR) in patients with DLBCL. Going back to why Trillium is doing superb, based on this population, is because DLBCL accounts for 30% of all NHL cases. Thus, this is the largest market opportunity possible for hematological malignancies as it relates to NHL. It is estimated that the global market opportunity for non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) will reach $10.8 billion by 2025. Thus, because Trillium has observed the best responses in DLBCL, that's why I believe it is in solid shape. Other types of NHL include:

Follicular lymphoma

Small lymphocytic lymphoma

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Mantle-cell lymphoma

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma

Plus many more

The thing is that the results to date are outstanding. That's because in both PTCL and CTCL, Trillium has been able to achieve great monotherapy data using TTI-621 alone. Then when it comes to DLBCL, it was able to achieve good ORR in both the monotherapy arm and the combination arm. It is important to point out that ORR was classified as a patient either achieving a partial response (PR) or a complete response (CR).

CTCL patients - 8 out of 42 patients (19%) had an ORR when given monotherapy TTI-621

PTCL patients - 4 out of 22 patients (18%) had an ORR when given monotherapy TTI-621

DLBCL patients - 2 out of 7 patients (29%) had an ORR when given monotherapy TTI-621

DLBCL patients - 6 out of 25 patients (24%) had an ORR when given combination of TTI-621 and Rituxan

These are good results, because these all were achieved with doses only going up to 0.5 mg/kg of TTI-621. Why is that important? That's because as you can see there are some nice ORR that patients had when given TTI-621, especially at very low doses. Another reason is because dosing is ongoing for much higher doses. The plan is to report data later on for 0.5 to 0.7 mg/kg, 1.0 mg/kg and then potentially move up to 1.4 mg/kg. A big takeaway you should see with this data is that Trillium has been able to achieve good results compared to other CD47 biotechs. For instance, Forty Seven Inc. has only reported good results when it has combined its IgG4 CD47 drug magrolimab in combination with Rituxan or azacitidine.

That is, Trillium has been able to achieve strong data just with monotherapy alone for the most part, other than the DLBCL indication. However, it has done so at 100X lower doses. Being that it hasn't reached MTD yet, that indicates that it could possibly see improved data. Now, you might say are percentages from Trillium noted above and what you have observed in the Forty Seven Inc. article I wrote as being low? Not really and there's a reason for that. The populations being targeted by these biotechs are those who are either in advanced disease, or who have taken an average of 3 to 4 systemic therapies. Believe it or not, but the range of prior therapies go from 1 all the way to 26 prior therapies.

As you can see, these are patients who have already failed many treatments before entering these studies. The data for above 0.5 mg/kg of TTI-621 is not yet known, but in the middle of 2020, the hope is to give investors an update. As I indicated above, the goal is to get MTD with TTI-621 alone. In other words, the company wants to see how high it can go before reaching MTD. Once that is accomplished, then the goal is to combine TTI-621 with other therapies like Rituxan, checkpoint inhibitors, Cell therapies, etc., to see if it can improve response rates for hematological malignancies.

TTI-622 Being Used Towards Other Blood Cancers

I noted above about TTI-621 and its IgG1 Fc region. However, to compete well against other CD47 biotechs, Trillium is also taking the step to advance its other product known as TTI-622. TTI-622 is the IgG4 Fc region and is the same region that FTSV's magrolimab has. I must point out though, that the reason why Trillium's drugs have been doing much better at lower doses compared to Forty Seven's drug, is because they are different. Trillium has the SIRPa Fc fusion protein. On the other hand, Forty Seven uses a CD47 monoclonal antibody product instead. Going back to the reasoning of advancing this candidate, it is because of its weaker Fc region IgG4. With the FC region being weaker, TTI-622 has to be given to patients in combinations only. That's not a bad thing at all. As I have displayed with FTSV, it has done well when used in combinations that I have described above. Such combinations of magrolimab with rituxan, or magrolimab with azacitidine.

With TTI-622 being directed only with combination regimens, it is currently exploring a phase 1a/1b study. This time around, the targets for blood cancers are going to be advanced relapsed or refractory lymphoma or multiple myeloma. This program is a bit behind, because it started after the TTI-621 program. That's why for now it is only in the phase 1a portion. That is, as I have described many times before, a dose escalation phase portion. For now, the goal is just to see if advancing the dose to a higher level is safe and there is no dose limiting toxicities (DLT). The current scheme is as follows:

Fourth dose escalation cohort - is completed with patients receiving 2 mg/kg of TTI-622 - No DLT was observed at all here and is in good shape

Fifth dose escalation cohort - enrollment is now ongoing and the dose being tested is 4 mg/kg of TTI-622 , DLT is not yet known until next update

So what does this all mean? This means that Trillium is in the best shape compared to all other CD47 biotechs. The reason why I am making that claim is because even though this drug is only going to be tested in combination regimens, a partial response was achieved in one DLBCL patient using only 0.8 mg/kg of TTI-621 as a monotherapy. I think this is really good, because normally IgG4 FC regions are weak. However, it appears as though Trillium has a strong IgG4 region compared to FTSV's magrolimab. Why is this the case? That's because once you know how high of a dose Forty Seven used for its study, you will immediately understand why. In its combination studies, the highest dose for magrolimab being used is up to 30 mg/kg.

For example, in positive data released back in December of 2019, the company achieved positive results using a higher dose combination regimen. This was the combination of magrolimab plus azacitidine (chemotherapy) to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Positive results were achieved, but the thing is that the highest dose used was 30 mg/kg of magrolimab once weekly. A quick item of note is that patients had to receive a priming dose of 1 mg/kg along with intrapatient dose escalation to mitigate on-target anemia. This goes back to what I claimed above, in that every other CD47 biotech has the problem of red blood cell binding (RBC), besides Trillium (and also TG Therapeutics (TGTX)). Red blood cell binding can cause anemia. This is another reason why Trillium has an advantage over Forty Seven and other CD47 biotechs. This is where another catalyst opportunity comes into play for Trillium. There will be a mid-2020 update on the TTI-622 program, just like the TTI-621 program highlighted above.

STING Agonist In Place To Bring In Value

Besides the two clinical products from the pipeline that bring in massive value, Trillium Therapeutics has a 2nd generation STING product in its pipeline. The reason why this candidate has so much value is because it doesn't have a CDN scaffold like 1st generation STING products. Without the company's STING product having this CDN scaffold, it's possible it won't suffer the same fate as 1st generation STING products.

The company's STING product is known as TTI-10001 and it had already showed anti-tumor activity in mice (preclinical studies). However, I like this program just as much as the CD47 products, because there is adaptability with respect to this product. What do I mean by adaptability? Well, TTI-10001 can be given either orally or intravenously. This is significant, because it allows the company to give a more convenient option. Ideally, a lot of immunotherapy products you may know like CAR-T, Keytruda, Opdivo etc. are all given intravenously. For instance, Keytruda is given as an intravenous injection through a vein over 30 minutes.

Going back to my point above, about TTI-10001 being superior over other 1st generation STING products. That's because 1st generation STING products have Cyclic dinucleotides (CDNS). They include such CDNS which are:

cyclic dimeric guanosine monophosphate (c-di-GMP)

cyclic dimeric adenosine monophosphate (c-di-AMP)

cyclic GMP-AMP (cGAMP)

I will state right away that it's not important to know exactly what these are, except the fact that they are CDNs. The main thing you have to know is why 1st generation STING products have not done so well in the clinic. CDNs had a problem with enzymatic degradation. That means that the molecule is not strong enough to reach its target before being degraded into the body and thus it is not able to perform well in terms of efficacy. That's the first problem involved. The second problem is unwanted toxicities in the tissues that is involved with them. I believe this is why higher doses couldn't have been used for 1st generation STING products. Trillium has stated that it is searching for a partner to advance its 2nd generation STING product. It believes it can accomplish this achievement by the 1st half of 2020.

Financials

According to the 6-K SEC Filing, Trillium Therapeutics had $36.2 million as of September 30, 2019. Being that it had roughly enough cash to last until 2021, it chose to raise cash right away. Just the other week, it had closed a large offering of $117 million. The public offering was 41,279,090 common shares plus the additional 5,547,272 common shares given as an option for the full exercise by underwriters. The price of the public offering was US $2.75 per share. This also included about 1.25 million Series II Non-Voting Convertible First Preferred Shares.

Conclusion

The biggest risk of all is the market advantage that Forty Seven has. That's because it is further along in the process in terms of clinical studies. That's because it has some phase 3 studies and is ready to initiate many more in 2020. Even though Trillium is earlier in the process, I believe it is in better shape. That's because the no red blood cell binding means no issue with patients being at risk for anemia. This means TTI-621/TTI-622 can compete better just on safety alone. However, it has already seen amazing response rates to date using 100X lower doses for its drugs compared to magrolimab and many others. Not only that, but it can claim the status of being the only CD47 biotech to achieve a complete response with monotherapy treatment of its drugs. Another risk would be the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of both anti-CD47 drugs, because the next update in mid-2020 could limit how high of a dose Trillium can use for its combination studies. That would limit the clinical outcomes for its studies. The final risk would be the updated results themselves. There is no guarantee that the mid-2020 update will end up being completely successful. However, considering the results to date, I believe that Trillium offers the best in class anti-CD47 product to date. It's possible that other CD47 biotechs that advance their drugs in the clinic could also achieve a monotherapy response, but that has not been seen in any other product to date. Having said that, I believe that Trillium Therapeutics is a solid buy for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.