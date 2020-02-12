Windstream/Uniti Lawsuit: It Is Easy When You Understand It

If the lease was a loan it could be described as a loan.

Let me borrow a phrase from the famous Dutch soccer player Johan Cruijff: ‘Investing is simple, what’s difficult is to keep it simple.’

In the battle between Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ), or Win, and Uniti (UNIT) all investors want to know whether the lease was a lease or must be recharacterized as a loan. In the first week of March a trial is taking place and soon thereafter we will know who has won.

A win for Win will help especially the junior bondholders of Windstream who will then see their investments easily doubling in value. A win for Uniti will lead to a jump in the share price of Uniti, easily going back to the 11-12 range where the stock was trading before the lawsuit started. That is a nice 60% return and that is only the beginning. After Win leaves Chapter 11 Uniti will see even more gains.

So, the only thing we want to know is whether the master lease contract was a lease or a loan.

A loan or a lease?

To be quite frank, I don’t know what a lease is but I do know what a loan is. So I make our question simpler:

Was it a loan?

Having over ten year banking experience in fixed income structured finance I know a thing or two of loans and bonds. I know that a loan has an interest rate and a redemption schedule.

The dog that didn’t bark

Windstream in its complaint claims that the lease is a loan. Where do we find in the complaint the characteristics of this loan, i.e. the interest rate and the redemption schedule? It is absent. Why?

Let’s try on our own to find these by assuming there is an interest rate and redemption schedule of this loan. If we succeed it may be a loan, if we don't, it isn't.

Interest rate

Every loan has an interest rate. Whether it is a fixed rate loan or a floating rate linked to a benchmark, whether there is a ‘step up’ after a certain period, every loan contract has a section where the interest rate is described. What interest rate can we derive from the lease contract? We don’t know.

Can we derive one, like with so called halal bonds? We are going to try, but we first have to look at the redemption schedule.

Redemption schedule

Every loan has a redemption schedule. It tells us when what principal amount of a loan must be paid back. We know linear, annuity, bullet loans and some have heard of perpetual loans that never have to be paid back. There are even pass-through loans that pay back the principal balance based on some external factors unknown on day one. For instance a pass-through mortgage bond redeems a portion of the principal balance after a house owner decides to move and pays back his mortgage loan.

What is the redemption schedule in the master lease contract? Windstream didn’t tell us as there isn’t one. Can we derive one? We are going to try.

The cashflows

There is no interest section or redemption schedule in the lease contract. The only thing we have is a monthly rent amount, defined for each of the first 180 months of the contract. Can we derive a redemption schedule from these cashflows and, as soon as we have that, can we calculate the interest rate? Yes we can, but in order to do that we must make some assumption.

Maturity date of the loan

To keep it simple we assume the maturity date of the loan is after fifteen years. We could include extension periods but that only complicates things.

Principal redemption at maturity

Some loans are fully redeemed during the life of the loan, like annuity loans, and some have a bullet payment at the end, where some portion of the loan has to be paid back at the last day of the loan.

What is the bullet payment in year fifteen of our loan? That is dependent on the value of the lease assets in year fifteen. We can take that value as the balloon payment in year fifteen. Do we know that amount? Windstream thinks we do know that amount and it is zero. This is where that obsolete copper story comes in. So, we take Win’s zero which means that the loan is entirely redeemed in year fifteen.

Result

With Win’s help we can conclude that the master lease is in fact a fifteen year amortizing loan with fixed monthly payments. We all know what kind of loan this is, it is a fully amortizing 15 year annuity loan.

A reality check

As soon as we know the initial principal balance, we can easily calculate the interest rate on this annuity loan. Taking from the documents the initial principal balance of 7.45 billion we get a loan interest rate of about 3% (see my previous article on the calculation and assumptions).

So, according to Windstream, Uniti and the Uniti investors willingly and knowingly, Win has to prove intent, entered into a 15 year 3% annuity loan with Windstream, a single B rated counterparty. They partially financed this by issuing debt instruments yielding 6% and higher.

Can this be true? Unfortunately for Windstream this cannot be true. The yield on this investment is far too low. After paying the bondholders their interest, the Uniti equity investors would get a negative yield on their investment. Investors do not willingly and knowingly invest in junk rated loans at negative yields.

That means the master lease was not perceived by the Uniti investors as a loan as described by Win and therefore there is no basis for the judge to recharacterize the lease as a loan.

So, the loan is not a loan and must be a lease.

Q.E.D.

Conclusion

Uniti will win the court case and Win will soon assume the lease. Win will then finally make work of its Chapter 11 restructuring to get back to work. The Win bondholders will then know where they stand. The outcome for them is not certain but the outcome may be far better than then the 10-15% at which the Win junior bonds currently are pricing. I wish both parties good luck.

Post scriptum

The logic: Reductio ad absurdum

The above ‘plea’ makes use of the logical technique of reduction to the absurd. Wikipedia:

Reductio ad absurdum is a Latin phrase which means "reduction to the absurd". The phrase describes a kind of indirect proof. It is a proof by contradiction, and is a common form of argument. It shows that a statement is true because its denial leads to a false or absurd result.

We saw that the assumption that there was a loan created leads to an absurd investment decision. Therefore there cannot have been a loan created. This form of reasoning will hold in court.

By the way, in the above article the conclusion that the lease is a lease cannot be drawn from the logical conclusion by itself. We can only conclude that the lease is not a loan. To conclude that it is a lease comes from the document itself: if the lease contract is not regarded as a loan we must assume it is indeed a lease contract, by law.

The opposite does not work

Remember that the burden of proof is with Windstream. Windstream has to prove that from the master lease document it speaks clearly that the lease is in fact a loan.

Windstream used, implicitly, the same logical technique as the above ‘reductio ad absurdum’ by claiming the lease is not a lease and therefore must be a loan. That does not work. Even if you accept Win succeeded in its reasoning and has proved that the lease is not a lease, then we can only conclude that the lease was not a lease or not clearly a lease. That does not mean it is clearly a loan, it may be a loan.

What we have done above instead is concluding that the lease is not a loan or not ‘clearly a loan’. For Uniti that is more than sufficient, for Win it is not.

Is Windstream checkmate?

By alleging that the assets are worth nothing in year 15 Win has dug itself into a deep hole. Even if, in an amended complaint, Win would drop this allegation the situation does not get much better. Namely, that would mean the lease assets do have value in year 15 and then Win’s residual value arguments are gone. The lease looks then frighteningly similar to a real lease.

Another route Win may want to go is adjusting the complaint by claiming the purchase price was billions less, not 7.45 billion but far less. Then Win may survive the counterclaim that the interest rate of the alleged loan was set too low. However, that leads to the by itself absurd situation that Win wants to collect billions of compensation from Uniti on the basis that it deceived Uniti for billions of dollars. That reminds me of the man who murdered his parents, and then pleaded for mercy as he was now an orphan. The law doesn’t work this way.

