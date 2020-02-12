Top 3 "Phoenix" Plays For Q1 2020: #3 The Chemours Co

The technical positioning supports a long entry for Q1, and this would allow exposure to Chemours's potential upside on its next earnings report.

Chemours's growth in many of its key industries is negative, yet the stock remains underpriced as per a number of key metrics.

Phoenix #3: The Chemours Co (CC)

Chemours is a company struggling with much effort against slowing growth in its targeted industries, including fluorochemicals and titanium dioxide. Yet from a value perspective, the stock is undervalued. While the company’s average EBITDA/EV (my favorite value metric) has been below the market average most of the decade, it is now at an undervalued number, 0.14, which presents a convex* payoff curve over earnings periods, as per my research on earnings trading.

The stock is obviously underperforming the market, but I believe the market is giving the company unfair pressure due to the various lawsuits in which CC is active and due to the perceived danger for the juicy 6% dividend yield. The latter issue is overblown, in my opinion, as dividend payouts have been quite conservative thus far (41% of earnings); some aspects relating to the legal issue can be a bullish catalyst, should CC succeed in its lawsuit against DuPont (DD). It seems investors are beginning to realize this, and we are seeing increasingly strong support levels between $15 and $17.

The technical positioning looks good. The support levels can create a pause in the drawdown that might have begun on Friday. And the longer-term trends are clearly bullish, whether you look monthly or quarterly.

My backtests show a reasonable price target between $21.50 and $23 should CC rally. The downside is much weaker, with a selloff unlikely to bring the stock lower than the high $15s. The risk/reward clearly favors the bulls here.

The discounted cash flow valuation agrees with my backtests’ numbers above. In fact, standard discounted cash flow analysis produces a fair value higher than my price target range:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

The possibility of a short squeeze is rising as shorts increase. We often see excessive rallies when the market is suppressing a stock close to earnings and when expectations are low for the upcoming earnings report. In cases of increasing amounts of shorts ahead of earnings, the payoff curve becomes more convex, favoring the bulls:

(Source: Naked Short Report)

In addition, the fact that implied volatility has met statistical volatility means that options are fairly priced:

(Source: E-Trade Pro)

Hence all option strategies here are valid, and we need not overemphasize pricing. Right now, I think that short puts constitute the best option strategy for CC, but choose an expiration date that allows the stock time to move enough to where the option becomes nearly worthless.

Here is my recommended strategy:

Sell Feb21 $15 puts

Your maximum profit here might be limited ($85 per contract, at the time of writing), but the strike price being under CC’s strong support area makes the risk/reward of this strategy quite high. You will also profit should CC simply move sideways, should the company continue to be pushed down by its battles with the economy, DuPont, and the shorts. In this case, you could always convert the options strategy to a short strangle (by selling OTM calls to match your OTM puts), which is risky if you are still bullish but can bring in extra income while you wait.

Holding this option strategy over earnings is reasonable, especially considering the volatility crush that comes with earnings: Most option contracts see a reduction in their price after an earnings report is released. This usually makes short options more profitable than long options over earnings. You can also roll this strategy over every two months.

As for what to look for after earnings, especially in the earnings call, (assuming you want to hold longer than just over earnings), keep your eyes on the following three catalysts:

Whether the company’s Ti-Pure line of products are on track to be launched in 2020. These new products will be drivers of increased revenue for the company. Growth in the Opteon product line, especially in the US and Japan. CC is aiming for 100% utilization in the US, and is currently three-quarters of the way there in the US. Opteon use in Japan should be heading toward 50%. CC needs to remain on-track for volume growth in this product line to justify higher price targets in the stock. A reduction in capital expenditure. CC’s CapEx in 2019 was higher than average. In 2020, the company should be reducing CapEx and capitalizing on their new product lines. This should help with positive cash flow.

If these three points are met, and CC pops on earnings, we could see a continuation gap up, leading to excess returns over the next quarter.

Happy trading!

*Convex: Reward > risk

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.