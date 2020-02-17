MGM: CEO Murren's Departure Could Trigger A Major Transaction And Change In Strategy

Sentiment rating: Neutral. The jury is out whether Murren departure is bullish or bearish for the stock based on results of long tenure since 2008.

Some sees more of the same for a successor, we see a dramatic change related to a sharper focus and spin offs.

Murren was a financial professional morphed into a casino honcho in 2008. His tenure has been a mixed bag of wins and losses. Lots of financial engineering, less on strategy.

MGM Resorts International's (MGM) CEO James J. Murren, 58, unexpectedly announced his intention to step down last week until the board can recruit his successor. His long reign at the Las Vegas giant has had its wins and losses, but clearly, it is apparent here that facing the 2020’s, it was time to reposition the company with a sharper, more defined focus going forward. (Below: Jim Murren always out front on corporate responsibility issues. Source: Las Vegas Review Journal)

Murren’s predecessor, the highly regarded J. Terrence Lanni (d. 2011), was my former boss at Caesars (NASDAQ:CZR) back in the day. He too emerged from the financial community. It was a time when the company was dogged by sketchy association baggage from the 1970s. Challenged by threats from AC regulators, the board replaced the founders with a trio of clean-cut young financial industry men to help dispel any residual taint from Caesars' beginnings in 1966.

Terry transformed himself into one of the most effective gaming leaders in the industry. I worked with him on developing the huge international VIP business, especially in Asia. He was proof that even an investment banker mentality could be transformed into a sharp gaming executive. He left CZR for MGM in 1995 to work for Kirk Kerkorian. In the process, he recruited Murren as chief financial guy and, later, CEO in 1998. When Lanni resigned over a resume kerfuffle in 2008, I called him with good wishes and said I was curious that he had not chosen a gaming guy to succeed him.

“Do you hope to repeat your own history?” I asked. He told me that gaming was entering a new world where non-gaming revenue streams and a diversity of assets would play heavily into future success. “Jim’s a solid guy in weighing asset values,” I recall him saying.

Several things stick out from Murren’s tenure since. The formation of the MGP Growth Properties Inc. (MGP) REIT to help shave debt and unlock shareholder value by selling off MGM realty. His $300 million cost cutting plan has been achieved by this year to improve EBITDA. It was well-received by the Street. His most recent pronouncement that MGM was to be run as an “asset-light” company with few brick-and-mortar owned properties and full concentration on operations raised a few eyebrows in the gaming professional community. The jury is out on that one. Some MGM properties are jewel realty assets and potentially could have fetched fatter prices in outright sales. (Below: The Bellagio, crown jewel, remains as an operating unit. Source: MGM)

During his tenure, MGM had earned the opprobrium of some Las Vegas casino customers by being first to institute parking fees, cutting blackjack payouts to 6/5 and, in the perception of many players, cutting comps. “Instead of emptying out the useless corporate empty suits crowding mahogany row, he raises parking fees and cuts comps,” said one former mid-level executive we spoke to. It’s an anecdotal opinion, without question. But I’ve heard it repeated many times by both line employees as well as MGM shareholders. To be fair, Murren did cut costs across the board that did include layers of management. But perhaps his swan song of a $3 billion stock buyback now will assuage some wounded psyches among shareholders. It includes a $1.25 billion tender offer.

Murren was an acknowledged leader in advancing corporate responsibility policies. Also, his early advocacy through the American Gaming Association’s persistent research and lobbying on sports betting has paid off for the industry as a whole. While it’s early days in that sector, overall it can be considered a big win for Murren’s policies. MGM will become one of the leaders in the sports betting space due to its partnership with the UK’s GVC wagering giant. But it's a crowded field already and likely to become more so.

On the minus side he leaves the company still with over $15 billion in debt, mostly attributable to his apparent need to continue acquiring casinos. But the company still has problematic properties inside the operational portfolio. Decisions to go all in on locations like MGM Springfield, which is underperforming, are balanced by MGM National Harbor, in Maryland, which has been a big win. These investments leave some observers divided on the track record of his tenure. The shares have not fared very well. It’s safe to say that over time they have essentially underperformed their potential for any number of reasons, part of which were poor management decisions and part macro conditions management could not control. (Below: MGM shares took a bit of a hit on the news of Murren's departure, but some investors we talked to see it as a possible opportunity for change in direction.)

Data by YCharts

Upon Murren becoming CEO in 2008, MGM shares traded at $84.02. The price as of writing was $34.12. (Bear in mind that was the year the financial crisis pummeled Vegas business.)

In all fairness, there was a succession of macro events over the last 12 years that also played into MGM stock price. And the most recent price does reflect a hit taken by news this morning of an increase in coronavirus cases. Also, we must add the advent of the MGM Properties Inc. spin-off REIT in 2015 beginning with 10 acquired realty properties. MGP shares traded at $22.14 post IPO. Now, five years later, its price at writing is $33.13, or about 2.5% growth a year. It’s been a nice run for MGP, but the question is this: Was financial engineering like this the answer for MGM?

Was the business model of MGM post MGP the best one to which Murren could have steered the company in order to most benefit shareholders or attract market confidence?

Latest results

In what may be the last quarter in which Murren holds the CEO post, MGM last week reported its results for Q4 and the year. (See MGM's 4Q and annual earnings release on Seeking Alpha.)

4Q19 top line missed consensus, marking the fourth miss in a row. On the news, the stock took a small 2.2% hit.

Earnings of 8 cents missed analyst consensus of 24 cents by 66.7%, but that was against a y/y loss for the quarter of 3 cents. Good news and bad news - usual for MGM for a long time. Total revenue was $3.185 billion, a very slight miss at 0.7% - a piffle. MGM China, although having the smallest market share in Macau, was up 6% y/y to $727 million. Net revenues came to $346 million, driven by the new Cotai property. EBITDAR in China was up 10%, reflecting the good start at the Cotai property. MGN’s regional properties in New York and Illinois turned in nice results, bur nothing to trigger a letter home.

The US regional acquisitions were, in our view, a questionable use of MGM’s asset allocations. Strip casino revenues were down 4%, reflecting a decline in VIP baccarat (read China play) and other table game business in general. But slots ticked up 2%. Vegas food and beverage revenues were up a nice 9%. While beverage markups are colossal, food revenues are barely breakeven in the mass feeding outlets, though better in the gourmet rooms with menus that are always overpriced. Against the debt load of $15 billion, MGM sits on $2.39 billion in cash, up from $1.52 billion y/y.

By means of comparison, we look at Las Vegas Sands' (LVS) cash position, which stood at $4.3 billion as of the end of 2019. Also, LVS sports a forward dividend of $3.16 as of this writing with a yield of 4.39% - add in buybacks, and you have a stark comparison of the asset allocation skills of LVS vs. MGM under Murren’s tenure. Adelson made his biggest bets in Asia, Murren established a footprint there, and is enthused about a shot at Japan, as is Adelson. But the asset base Murren built was strongly Vegas and US regionals, while Adelson, for all intents and purposes, basically has become an Asian company with Vegas properties only in the US.

The coronavirus

As we write, the coronavirus is still ramping in China, causing immense damage to all Macau operators specifically, and naturally, wounding the massive economic engine of the China economy in general. So, all our views on the ongoing prospects for companies with Macau footprints are based on theoretical post-virus recovery estimates. Nobody now anywhere can tell how long or severe the dreaded epidemic will continue.

MGM and all its competitors in Macau are facing the same potentially massive declines in business at the moment. However, we are highly confident that post coronavirus, the Macau sector will be charging back with a vengeance, posting record revenues and profits. Whether they can compensate for the entire virus losses remains to be seen. There appears to be no clarity at the moment about the extent of the interruption of business coverage, since that kind of protection is usually linked to a single event, not an ongoing threat. At all events, post virus, MGM’s Macau share of market will remain stuck in the high single digits at around 9%.

Why a deal stock now?

If you break down just what MGM has evolved to during the Murren era, you can see the possibilities for a deal staring you in the face. Some analysts are already on record as believing we can expect to see a continuation of the Murren strategy ahead. I must disagree. I believe if anything, a total 180-degree turn from the Murren direction seems just as possible. Given its asset base and potential, MGM stock has simply not performed as well as it should have to date.

The present direction in brief is this: 1) Continue spinning off realty to MGP until MGM has neither a brick nor a slab of mortar to its name and is entirely an operating entity paying tons of rent to its controlled REIT. 2) Avid pursuit of cost reduction programs to improve EBITDA. Cut excessive payroll, marketing, and corporate expense. 3) Continue hard focus on sports betting partnerships and deals to establish BetMGM as a premier contender in the sports betting space. 4) Remain fixed on snagging one of the three Japan licenses to be let within the next 9 months or less. 5) Build more partnerships like those already established both in Japan (Orix Corporation) and GVC, sports betting. 6) See a rosy future for Las Vegas, keep existing room inventory dominance there. 7) Expand regional property portfolio with acquisitions and then spin off their realty to MGP.

What this strategy has produced are some promising avenues to bringing more value to the stock and, at the same time, puzzling moves that continue to increase the massive debt load. The net takeaway, in our view: MGM attempting to be all things to all men across the entire gaming spectrum is somewhat dated. It does not reflect what reality suggests is the smart direction to the growth of a gaming company with great assets such as MGM.

This is a deal stock because:

1) MGM is best advised to begin selling off some of its less productive properties outright and use the cash to drive down debt. I believe the very savvy Tom Reeg, CEO of El Dorado Resorts (ERI), who will shortly become the new Caesars Entertainment CEO, is more inclined to trim the marginal portfolio down faster than MGM.

2) Keep the regional gems, sell off the marginals. Sell MGM Springfield to a tribal group, go on to Empire City (The metro NY area is already becoming oversupplied, even before the legislature ever decides whether to promote VLT lottery racinos in metro NY to full-fledged table games and slots.) It’s a state whose gaming initiatives are historically among the most confused and dysfunctional in the nation.

3) The NY governor is clueless about sports betting, doing much navel gazing about constitutional issues. Meanwhile, 25% of New Jersey’s sports betting volume is coming from NY residents. Talk about Nero fiddling.

4) MGM is too big, too unfocused and cannot compete efficiently with some of the better US regionals, which are far better strategized for growth.

5) Last January, Murren gave a board seat to hedgie/activist Keith Meister of Corvex, not so much because he was a major holder, but as a fig leaf to the restless minion among the funds that really do count. The takeaway: Sort of a developing census spread, I believe, that Murren had overstayed his welcome, for better or worse, and that the company needed an injection of fresh blood.

So, what does MGM present to an activist acquirer

Whether MGM becomes the next target of opportunity for Uncle Carl Icahn or anyone like him or not is naturally unknown. We do know that Icahn will probably hang around CZR long enough to walk away with, in our view, an estimated $1.3 billion profit on his buy. He is probably averaged about $8.40 to $9 on the stock, which has inched up to $14 at writing. And there is zero exposure in CZR at the moment to the threats of coronavirus.

At $33 a share against the asset base, which contains as of the time of writing enough solid stuff to sell off to competitors and dramatically turn its balance sheet from "meh" to super healthy, it is obvious.

A mind experiment: If you asked me

I ask readers for a bit of suspended disbelief here. That is a scenario where I assume the board has invited yours truly in for a chat regarding the CEO job (something about as likely as a visit from Halley’s comet off its regular 76-year drop-in for a cup of celestial coffee). I do it only to put context into possibilities with which in the hands of a fresh, qualified CEO should come into a response to the board in an interview.

My Rx to the MGM board is simple: Break it up

Four pieces of MGM will be worth considerably more to investors than the massive collection of diverse assets it has today, which makes the stock harder to understand than it should be. Currently, its market cap is $16.825 billion. In my view, broken up into four companies, it could produce a considerably higher valuation. The present coronavirus situation makes it difficult to project a value post recovery in Macau. Someone will see immense unlocked value in these spin-offs.

So, in summary, spin off to four MGMs

One: MGM China, the tracking stock structure already exists. All that is needed is a buyer and a deal that includes use of names, logos and database marketing machinery. Use billions in potential proceeds for a major reduction in debt that can increase MGM's equity portion of a Japan casino deal.

Two: MGM USA - A separate company comprised of all MGM properties outside of Las Vegas, with the marginal performers sold off and the company positioned after a solid track record for a year or two. Then, given the ongoing consolidation of the sector, sell the regionals to another major in the space. Boyd Gaming (BYD) comes to mind as a potential buyer. The companies are former partners in AC Borgata.

Three: BetMGM - Sell off the 50% GVC partnership in sports betting to another company with a license agreement covering presence in all MGM properties. By doing this, you create another pure play in sports betting, which will generate great interest among the investment community, which now has few.

Four: MGM Japan - Here’s where the cash pile and assets should be directed going forward. A company that is only one of three in that country moving toward what will be at least a $18 billion market with immense profit potential (unless the government there goes nuts on tax rates or entry fees). MGM’s strong reputation as a plus corporate responsibility citizen and development leader will play well with Japanese officialdom. Set aside as a profit center, it is a total slam dunk to anyone who knows the potential of the Japanese tourist/gaming customer.

(Above: An early pass of an MGM Osaka integrated resort. We put the odds strongly in favor of MGM to get the shot there at this point. Source: MGM)

MGM has already done a partnership deal with Japan’s consumer finance giant Orix Corporation.

The endgame

Investors would see an MGM that essentially has two long-term footprints - Las Vegas and Japan - and at least an intermediate presence in the US regional market. In our view, it's a business model that could provide great clarity to investors. At its current trade, it becomes a highly pregnant opportunity for a deep-pocketed activist investor.

MGM shareholders in this scenario will do brilliantly.

For in-depth and deep dive research on the casino and gmaing sector, subscribe to The House Edge. New: Free excerpts from our book in progress "The Smartest ever Guide to Gaming Stocks" - free to existing members and new subscribers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.