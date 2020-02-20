AIG's Selloff Is An Attractive Buying Opportunity

AIG reported an underwriting profit for the first time in many years, and this should continue to improve meaningfully over the next several years.

AIG offers the investor the opportunity to buy a large insurance company that has made dramatic improvements to its underwriting practices, at a vast discount to liquidation value. It is a company that still has work to do, to become a consistently efficient underwriter of risk, but evidence of improvement is easy to see. An investment in AIG should benefit from increasing earnings and returns on equity, along with possible multiple expansion. More aggressive capital allocation favoring share buybacks would be a meaningful catalyst to accelerating the timeframe of a successful investment.

AIG has undergone a great deal of change over the last decade. It is no longer the dynamic growth stock that it was years ago, with vast operations all over the globe, but it is still plenty big. Many years ago, AIG lost its way when it came to underwriting insurance risk. The company chased premium at unacceptable margins, hoping that the investment portfolio would bridge the gap. Aggressive accounting would often hide the true losses, only for them to be uncovered years later. Stepping into the fray was respected CEO Brian Duperreault who vowed to change that underwriting culture, and he also brought in Peter Zaffino to head the beleaguered General Insurance division. Their team made dramatic changes to concentration risk, reinsurance utilization, and core lines of business. No longer will AIG just try to write as much business as possible, and the company is willing to walk away when the underwriting risks outweigh the rewards.

On February 13th, AIG reported 4th quarter adjusted after-tax income of $919MM, or $1.03 per common share. AIG closed the 4th quarter of 2019 with a book value per common share of $74.93. Book value per common share, excluding AOCI was $69.20 and adjusted book value per common share was $58.89. These metrics were all up materially from $65.04, $66.67, and $54.95, respectively, as of the end of 2018. Total debt and preferred stock represent 26.2% of total capital. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $.32 per common share, which represents a 2.64% dividend yield based on the recent share price of $48.48.

For the full-year 2019, AIG generated $4.084 billion in adjusted after-tax income, or $4.59 per share. On a GAAP basis, net income was $3.326 billion of $3.74 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted return on common equity was 8.3%. Life and Retirement posted an adjusted return on attributed common equity of 13.7%, while General Insurance posted a return of 9%. The Legacy Portfolio adjusted return on common equity was 5.4%, lowering the average for the company. Returns were bolstered by better than expected investment returns, given the favorable market environment of 2019. Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance was also considerably lower than 2018. The idea is to make AIG less exposed to dramatic fat-tail risks, and more consistent in generating underwriting profits.

AIG’s General Insurance generated an underwriting profit for the first time in many years. $89MM of underwriting profits is a huge improvement from an underwriting loss of $3.137 billion in 2018. General operating expenses were lower for the full year by roughly $500MM, declining from $3.837 billion in 2018, to $3.329 billion in 2019. AIG has taken dramatic steps to reduce risks, and underwriting improvements should continue to bear more fruit, with lower combined ratios. Insurance pricing is up dramatically in most lines, so 2020 looks very good for the industry. The stock dropped quite a bit after earnings, and I think part of it is that the market would like to see the company more aggressively take advantage of the hard pricing environment. However, AIG needs to continue to gain credibility, and taking that long-term approach is very understandable.

The other thing that I think the market doesn’t like is that management is very blasé about stock buybacks. Management would prefer to invest in the business or make acquisitions that fill a need. I think that is reasonable, but firmer language proclaiming that the company will take advantage of disconnects between the price of the stock and intrinsic value would likely be well received. I generally don’t mind when a stock that I own drops, especially when the company and I can buy the stock. AIG buying back its own stock at current levels would be enormously accretive to all book value per share and earnings per share metrics.

Life and Retirement is an underrated business for AIG, posting $3.46 billion in adjusted pretax income for the full year and an adjusted return on attributed common equity of 13.7%. Adjusted pretax income was $268MM more than the prior year. Investment returns helped a great deal and spreads have compressed a bit in this record-low rate environment, which will likely constrain earnings growth a bit. With that said, Life and Retirement is a very consistent profit generator for AIG.

I believe that AIG has the potential to earn $5.50 to $6 per share within the next two years. At under $50 per share, the stock trades at considerably less than tangible book value, which should continue to grow. AIG would likely be fairly valued at around $60-65 per share, but I’d expect intrinsic value to grow meaningfully over time. As the company becomes a more consistently profitable underwriter, the stock should warrant a much higher multiple.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.