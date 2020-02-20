Ignore BP's Noise, Total Is Giving The Real Signal

BP's new CEO recently gave a flashy presentation on its plan to set a course to "net zero" by 2050. Compared to BP's promises however, French supermajor Total (TOT) already has in place a very strongly positioned portfolio to meet the energy transition. Total's portfolio is similar to Shell's, except it has a lower cost base and a higher dividend yield. Total's deal with Adani gas last year gives it a very strong exposure to the growing gas market in India. This deal compliments Total's existing long held renewables and battery investments. As an energy stock, Total's investment case is very strong.

2019 Results

At the company's recent 2019 results presentation, aside from a dramatic video of an equipment failure at an oil rig offshore Angola - seemed to be a good metaphor for the challenges facing the industry now and, in the future - management focused on two areas that The Global Investor believes will dominate the debate for the energy sector. These issues are the modernization of the existing business through the deployment of digital techniques, and how a low carbon business can be grown profitably at scale.

Regarding digital, Total is still in the early stages meaning there's potential upside to its current $1.5bn productivity ambition. In terms of low carbon, Total is already making £300m of cashflow from its clean businesses and that's very encouraging and shows why Total is in the lead. Total's early entry into clean energy is paying off and delivering better than expected results.

Most institutional investors need exposure to the energy sector, for benchmarking reasons, but with environmental, social and governance demands growing every day in the markets, investors are dumping oil & gas exposures as much as they can, as shown by the fact that energy was the worst performing stock market sector in 2019. Total's renewables business provides a strong reason to hold or buy this stock, to maintain sector exposure but avoid the move away from oil.

Total's profitability, coupled with its leading position with regard to the energy transition shows the two issues are not mutually exclusive.

Think tank Carbon Tracker recently modelled how oil companies might perform under an environment in which greater regulation of the industry is introduced as governments rush to cap emissions to help the climate change situation. While the global investor doesn't see this as a major risk in the new 2-3 years (but the risks do increase as time goes by) Carbon Tracker's analyses which companies might do better under a long-term lower-oil price situation. The report noted:

"European oil majors are more reflective of the industry average in terms of risk, ranging from BP and Repsol with around 10 per cent greater sensitivity, to Shell at the industry average, and Total, Eni and Equinor with around 10 per cent lower sensitivity,"

Along with Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) and BP (NYSE:BP), Total pays a dividend yield of above 6 per cent (not including share buybacks) and trades on a similar P/E ratio as its Dutch and British peers. Total though showed more resilience through the 2019 price environment, with cash flow from operations flat on the year before at $24.7bn, although adjusted net income was down 13 per cent year on year. This result was comparatively better than both Shell and BP.

Why?

Part of this performance is due to the fact that Total is comparatively advanced on the energy transition front, if we include gas, a less carbon-intensive option compared to coal. Its lower-carbon division, integrated gas, renewables and power - iGRP- produced cash flow of $3.7bn in 2019, up from $2.1bn the year before. The driver here was largely the added gas capacity, however Total also doubled the size of its renewables portfolio in 2019. The renewables portfolio alone contributed cash flow of some $200m. During the fourth quarter results presentation Total chief executive Patrick Pouyanné said the supermajor's goal was to grow this figure to $1bn by 2025. Total is on the way to achieving this, it was picked to build an 800 megawatt solar plant in Qatar. The group is also working on battery technologies.

As well as expanding its gas offering, Total is planning to keep passing shareholders more cash. The 2019 dividend increased by 5 per cent to €2.68 per share. 2020 will see around $2bn of share buybacks if oil can achieve an average price of $60/bbl. At the time of writing, Brent crude oil is trading at $56/bbl, as coronavirus worries have hit oil spot prices hard since early January.

Scope 1 and 2 emissions

Investors in resource stocks will have heard the term Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions a lot recently. Targets on Scope 1 and 2 emissions, which are direct emissions from operations and those from power suppliers, respectively, are widespread among most large resource companies now, but scope 3, the emissions linked to companies' own products, burned by customers, is where the competition is at now. Total is aiming to get its scope 1 and 2 emissions to under 40m tons by 2025, from 41.5m tons in 2019. Given its renewable energy portfolio, Total's weighted average scope 3 emissions are reduced as renewables produce zero emissions at the scope 3 level. As Total accelerates its low carbon businesses and cleans up its fossil fuel production with increased digital oversight of its operations, The Global Investor believes Total's investment proposition is the strongest of all energy supermajors.

Risks

Clearly, Total is still predominately an oil and gas company. Global gas prices have been trending down and seem to be well supplied in the medium term. The trend for governments and consumers in the West to make the shift away from oil seems to be picking up pace. However, The Global Investor believes that as oil project funding gets harder and capital expenditure is moved away from the oil patch, this only sets us up a bullish oil price scenario further down the line, especially as oil demand growth in Emerging Markets appears to be in no danger of slowing down any time soon.

For investors who can play the long/short game, it's worth considering shorting another supermajor against the long position in Total. I believe Total will be the best supermajor performer in the medium term, but the risk of oil & gas divestiture trend continuing for a while is real. This divestiture trend will probably end when the oil price bull market returns as I expect, because as they say "the cure for low prices is low prices".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TOT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.