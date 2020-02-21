Tencent Music Entertainment: The Music Hasn't Stopped

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has had a rough year with a probe relating to anti-trust concerns which was later dropped, and slowing user growth and decline in gross margins as content costs increased. However, since shares have taken a beating, valuations have come down and offer a buying opportunity as the company is starting to see acceleration in music subs and also the ratio of paying users.

Data by YCharts

The bulk of the revenue still comes from social entertainment but online music is beginning to pick up

Social entertainment revenue still accounts for more than half of total revenue. In 3Q19 social entertainment revenue increased by 32.9% to RMB4.66 billion (US$652 million) from RMB3.51 billion in 3Q18. This was primarily driven by revenue growth in both online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services.

Online music services for in 3Q19 increased by 26.2% to RMB1.85 billion (US$258 million) from RMB1.46 billion in 3Q18. The increase was driven by robust growth in music subscriptions and sales of digital music albums but offset by a decrease in sublicensing revenues from other music platforms (Netease, Xiami etc).

Music subscriptions revenue reached RMB942 million (US$132 million) in 3Q19, a 48.3% increase from RMB635 million in 3Q18, owing to improved paying user retention rate and overall paying user growth. Music subscriptions revenue is about 51% of this segment, improving from about 43% in 3Q18.

Source: Bloomberg, Himalayas Research

Source: Bloomberg, Himalayas Research

MAU growth is still light but converting into paying users has been key

Owing to increased competition and a maturing market, the company is having trouble growing its platforms. Competing short video platforms like Tik Tok have been capturing more user time spent (particularly in lower tier Chinese cities where the company is struggling in) and have also been aggressive in their revenue sharing with performers. However, improvement in the WeSing app have allowed participants accessibility to perform duets with the other singers.

Gradually increasing content behind the paywall for online music

The company's focus is mainly on the conversion of free users into paying users and so far there has been a good trend. They have a large user base in which they could harness, with only a high single digit of content behind the paywall, they are gradually adding more premium on top of that, like how they have put top artists such as Jay Chow, Eason Chan, R1ZE and Taylor Swift behind the paywall in the recent quarters.

We can see online music revenue growth rate ticking up in 3Q19 and the paying ratio of users going above 5% from 4.6% in 2Q19.

ARPU has been relatively steady for both segments

The company believes it offers high quality premium services but I think the spending power in China is lower compared with those in countries like the U.S. so the Chinese users are much more price sensitive. The slight uptick on ARPU for online music was due to restricting promotions to only VIP packages which helped drive the base spending.

Source: Bloomberg, Himalayas Research

Source: Bloomberg, Himalayas Research

Source: Bloomberg, Himalayas Research

Gross margins guided to be relatively flat

Gross margins have fallen from the low 40s to low 30s since 2018 and this was generally because of declining mix of online music revenue compared to social entertainment revenue which grew faster and had lower margins. Competition in online social entertainment platforms have also led to more revenue sharing with performers and promotions.

In 1H19, online music revenue also suffered from decreasing sublicensing revenue as downstream customers like Netease and Xiami recorded drops in their MAUs. I believe this led to a loss in bargaining power when acquiring content from music labels as volume was lower.

But, in their recent earnings call, they have stated that online music subscription revenue growth has certainly begun outstripping content price growth. This means they have reached a point where gross margin should at least stabilize and will likely improve over time.

Source: Bloomberg estimates

Valuation: Attractive

The stock is trading attractively (about one standard deviation below mean) when compared to its history on both P/E and EV/revenue valuation metrics. Revenue growth is expected to be about 25% in FY20 according to Bloomberg estimates and EPS growth is about 10% due to higher operating expenses as they invest into gaining share in social entertainment platforms. Still, I expect solid long-term growth ahead as the company is a clear leader in this space and there are many drivers of growth which include better monetization and higher operating efficiency improvements.

Source: Bloomberg estimates

Source: Bloomberg estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.