3 Gold Stocks With Recent Insider Buying (And 3 With Selling)

This is generally a positive sign, and insider purchases are often well-timed transactions.

Insider buying refers to when insiders of a company (CEOs, directors, or major shareholders) purchase shares of company stock.

Insider buying (and selling) has picked up at a few gold mining stocks recently.

3 Gold Stocks With Recent Insider Buying (And Selling)

Insider buying in the gold mining sector has died down a bit with gold prices surging; however, there are still a few companies whose insiders have been accumulating shares.

I typically provide an update on insider buying in the gold/silver sector every 1-2 months, or when notable purchases occur (subscribers of my marketplace service have early access to these updates). The term "insider buying" means when insiders of a company (CEOs, management and directors, or major shareholders) purchase shares of the company stock on the public market or via a private placement.

It's generally a positive sign because it means insiders are bullish on the company's stock, meaning they believe it is undervalued and will rise.

However, if you follow insider buying, you should also consider the size of the purchases compared to the market cap of the company, the salary of the insider buying the shares, and if the purchase occurred in the public market, or through an option exercise, warrant exercise, or private placement financing.

While it is far from the only thing to consider when evaluating a mining stock, I believe that tracking insider buying regularly has helped me outperform the VanEck Gold Miners Index (GDX) in the past.

Here are 3 gold stocks with recent insider buying, as well as three stocks that have seen insiders take some money off of the table. I've pulled this information from SEDAR (a document filing and retrieval system for Canadian public companies) and CanadianInsider.com.

1. Premier Gold Mines (OTCPK:PIRGF)

Premier Gold Mines is a North-American focused gold company which is currently advancing a portfolio of eight projects, including the 7+ million ounce Greenstone property in a 50/50 JV with Centerra Gold (OTCPK:CAGDF), and two operating mines.

Premier's stock has not participated in the recent gold rally, but one insider has been buying shares lately.

Here's a summary of recent trading activity:

- Ewan Stewart Downie, president, CEO and director, purchased 25,000 shares at $1.57 on Jan. 27, and bought another 25,000 shares at $1.50 on Feb. 14. Downie owns 4.29 million shares of the company, according to filings.

- Insiders own 15% of the company, according to Premier's corporate presentation.

Premier's stock has been hurt by high costs at its gold mines ($1,354/oz AISC in Q3 2019), and perhaps some uncertainty on when it'll get its costs down.

Premier has also been engaged in a dispute with Centerra over the Hardrock property, which is a key part of the Greenstone property. According to a news release, AuRico (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centerra) claims that the 2019 Hardrock Project Update should not be considered a "Feasibility Study" that meets agreed criteria for advancing the Hardrock Project.

2. Erdene Resource Development (OTCPK:ERDCF)

Erdene Resource is gold developer that is developing the Bayan Khundii project, located in Mongolia. The project carries over 1 million ounces of measured, indicated and inferred resources at grades over 2.0 g/t.

According to the results of a pre-feasibility study, the mine's net present value is $166 million using a $1,600/oz gold price (post-tax, 5% discount); upfront capex is very low at $40 million, and costs are estimated at $746/oz. (Credit: Erdene corporate presentation)

Erdene is currently working on a feasibility study for the project, which it expects to complete in Q2, followed by project financing and permitting. Production could come as early as Q4 2021.

Here's recent trading activity:

- On Feb. 11, Peter Akerley, president, CEO and director, bought 15,000 shares in the public market at C$.295. Akerley now owns 2.02 million shares of stock, according to filings.

- Other insiders continue to hold large stakes in Erdene. John Philip Byrne, director, bought 250,000 shares at C$.20 back in October 2019, and holds 5.97 million shares, according to filings.

3. Entree Resources (NYSEMKT:EGI)

Entree Resources owns a 20% carried interest in the massive Oyu Tolgoi JV project in Mongolia, which is operated by Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ).

Entree's ownership covers the Hugo North Extension, which carries 519,000 ounces of gold reserves, 3.59 million ounces of silver, and 1.1 billion pounds of copper.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND), a 10%+ holder of Entree shares, continues to be an aggressive purchaser of Entree shares. I have included a screenshot of the purchases below, taken from CanadianInsider.com.

According to insider filings, Sandstorm has purchased 683,000+ shares since the start of the month, and it currently owns approximately 20% of Entree.

Entree's next steps include potential amendments to its current JV agreement that would align the interests of all stakeholders and increased exploration on its property.

Recent insider sales

Here's a look at some recent insider sales in the gold mining sector, and my thoughts on each stock.

1. Ely Gold Royalties (OTCQB:ELYGF)

Ely Gold Royalties is a small (<$100 million) royalty company which has seen its stock price more than double over the past few months.

Besides higher gold prices, the company has benefited from the sale of its Gold Bar project to McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX), several new options and royalty agreements, as well as a major investment from Eric Sprott back in July of 2019.

Insiders have been selling shares since November of last year.

- Back in Nov. of 2019, Stephen Kenwood, corporate secretary and director, sold 25,000 shares at C$.38, and on Feb. 13, he sold 15,000 shares at C$.73. However, he still owns over 1.1 million shares, according to filings.

- William Morris Sheriff, director, exercised 500,000 warrants at C$.12 on Jan. 27, and sold 214,000 shares at prices ranging from C$.78 to C$.94. He currently holds 286,000 shares, according to filings.

With a market cap of $95 million, the stock is trading at approximately 30X cash flow which is higher than other royalty companies.

2. Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold miner which owns assets throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana is a real-life holding of mine, as I own 590 shares at a cost basis of $2.52. Several insiders recently exercised and sold some of their purchase rights, which are similar to stock options or warrants.

Yamana has provided a three-year outlook and says to expect slight production growth to 1 million ounces per year with all-in sustaining costs just under $1,000/oz.

However, a few insiders have been selling some shares recently:

- On Feb. 13, Henry Marsden, senior VP of exploration, exercised 16,850 rights and sold 9,596 shares at a price of C$5.40. He holds 15,934 shares of stock, according to filings.

- On Feb. 13, Ross Douglas Gallinger, senior VP of health, safety and sustainable development, exercised 21,449 rights and sold 12,215 shares at C$5.40. He holds just over 46,000 shares of stock, according to filings.

- On Feb. 13, Daniel Racine, president and CEO of Yamana Gold, exercised 65,633 rights and sold 37,376 shares at C$5.40. He currently holds just under 400,000 shares of Yamana Gold, according to filings.

3. NovaGold (NYSEMKT:NG)

(The green dots at the lower end of the chart indicate options exercises, while the red dots indicate sales).

NovaGold is a $3 billion gold company whose main asset is a 50% ownership in a high-grade, 39 million ounce gold project called Donlin Gold in Alaska. Its share price is up 143% over the past year. Recently, NovaGold announced it received a key Alaska approval for the project.

However, multiple NovaGold insiders have been selling shares recently, but I don't think the sales are all that surprising.

- On Feb. 14, Richard Williams sold 29,510 shares in the public market at a price of $12.25. However, it's important to note that Williams previously exercised 50,000 stock options at $5.02, so he likely was just taking some profits on his position.

- The same deal goes for insider David Ottewell, who sold 12,583 shares at $9.05. Ottewell had exercised 25,477 stock options at a strike price of $4.58.

With its $3 billion market cap, NovaGold is currently trading close to the net present value of Donlin Gold, using a 5% discount.

What do you think of the recent insider buys and sales? Let me know in the comments below.

