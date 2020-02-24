Utilities: Making The Case That Their Rally Has More Juice Left

This article reviews several ways that the utility sector may provide alpha both versus the S&P 500 and versus fixed income.

Introduction - a bullish view of the utes

On Friday, Seeking Alpha sent to my e-mail inbox a "Must Read" article titled Utilities And XLU: This Hated Sector Continues To Soar - A Great Exit Opportunity Now Exists. I thought this was especially relevant, as I had spent all week - and most notably Friday - increasing my electric/gas/renewable energy exposure notably. Having discussed these - which I will also just call "utes" (XLU) in this article, several times over the years, I thought that this might be a good time to weigh in again, both because Seeking Alpha highlighted that bear point of view, but also in view of the drop in 30-year T-bond rates to record lows Friday.

My core argument is 3-fold:

long term rates continue in a bull (declining) trend

the XLU has under-performed the S&P 500 (SPY) the past 10 years

high-quality utes offer alpha in the current interest rate and growth environment.

Later in the article, I will provide some discussion of three of my largest utilities (not all of the ones I am long).

Before then, let's look at these points in order.

Bonds are still OK, but utilities look like more attractive total return vehicles

Friday, the most free-market part of the fixed income market, namely very long term bonds whose yield is virtually unaffected by Federal Reserve policy, dropped to the lowest yield ever:

For some reason, YCharts does not show rates back in the 1980s; the downtrend shown above began in Q2 1981. I have estimated about a 0.25-0.30% rate drop per year over the past 30+ years. Note, the chart's gap in the 2000s relates to a period where no new 30-year bonds were sold by the government.

The drop in rates has been accompanied by a notably smaller drop in realized inflation rates, however, meaning that the real return to buy-and-hold bond investors has declined since the palmy days of "vigilantes" in the '80s.

What I think tends to keep the long term bond market in its downtrend are three key points:

comparable rates are much lower in other safe havens, i.e. around zero in Germany and Japan for 30-year govvies (see Bloomberg as one source)

baby bust continues in US and other developed countries

growing role of tech in US and global economy ("good deflation").

If one is a European retiree, or running investments for a wealthy family and thinking of long term safety, why settle for zero from a long German bund or 1.0% from a UK gilt? Why not take the yield step-up from a potentially stronger long term currency and buy American? I think this dynamic can go on a long ways, given that realized inflation in Germany is 1.5% yoy, almost the same as in the US.

So even if inflation does not decline, it is possible for long term rates in the US to trend down because of global interest rate dynamics.

The XLU can play catch-up and then some with the SPY

First, a short-term comment. The utes have had quite a run and are well-positioned technically to move sideways even if the intermediate trend (months up to a year or so) is to generate alpha. A longer term view is 10 years. Including dividends, the SPY has returned 13.40% per year; the XLU has returned 11.60%.

Yet the country requires electricity (and heat) to grow; this applies to the high tech and media industries that have driven a disproportionate amount of the ongoing and expected future growth. So it's not clear that this imbalance should and/or will remain. Perhaps it's time for essential, basic industries to rise in total return.

Because 2009 was such a depressed time I will use a spreadsheet found on an S&P web page that shows 2010 EPS and expectations for 2020; these were $77 and $161 respectively. This calculates to 7.65% CAGR (using non-GAAP numbers gives similar results). Adding dividends would bring the total to roughly 9.65%. The rest of the total return comes from P/E expansion. The utes also have had P/E expansion, but one other point about the SPY is that earnings have also come from operating margin expansion. Per the same web page, the average operating margin was about 8.7% in 2010. In 2019, this was much higher, around 11.1%. Thus, the SPY has benefited two ways in addition to growing sales: first, by rising profitability to the highest levels since at least 2006; second, by rising P/E's on these potentially peak profits as a percentage of sales.

I lack similar data for utilities. Certainly P/E's have risen as yields investors require from dividends have declined along with both high quality and junk bond yields. However, my guess is that profits as a percentage of sales have not changed much, as the utes get the substantial majority of their earnings from their status as regulated, local monopolies. This special status means that public service commissions set maximum allowable returns on equity.

To conclude this section, it is reasonable to think of a yield-starved investing public gravitating more toward stable returns, and for the utes to outperform the SPY for years to come. The main driver of this possibility in this view would be simply for investors to forecast operating margin reversion to the mean, which in turn could be driven by labor finally increasing its share of national income toward its historical average at the expense of corporate profits.

Meanwhile, demand for the services provided by utilities could continue to grow apace.

How the utes can offer more than a less risky alternative to the SPY: Part 1

i'm actually bullish on the SPY, some short term over-enthusiasm already being worked off last week, so in this section I'd like to take a different tack. Namely, I'd like to focus on the rising P/E theme. What I observe since charting stocks as an after-school job in 1967-8 is that a secular shrinkage of P/E's tends to be bearish for some years to come, and a secular rise in P/E's tends to be bullish.

Applying this first to the rising bond price:interest rate phenomenon of declining yields on long term bonds the past almost 39 years, utilities have offered and may well continue to offer superior returns to bonds, because dividends tend rise while fixed income payouts by definition do not rise.

Take, for instance, WEC Energy (WEC) , a Wisconsin-based electric and nat gas company with certain unregulated activities. I wrote about this bullishly twice, first in November 2016 in WEC Energy: A Utility With Attractive Yield And Price Appreciation Potential, and again in June 2017, when I said:

If so, as long as rates hang around below 2.2% on the 10-year and below 3% on the 30-year T-bonds, utility stocks may provide growing income while rising in price.

WEC Energy is highlighted as a strong performer that could provide alpha while the Fed remains in a tightening mode.

Today, the Fed is in a loosening mode; nonetheless, rates are not rising. Due to coronavirus and other factors, the Fed may have to cut rates again to keep the US dollar from getting too strong for our exporters and to reverse the current inversion in rates up to 5 years or so. That said, look at the stock price ascent of WEC since those articles were written:

November 2016: about $55

June 2017: about $64

Feb. 21, 2020: $102.50.

These are very strong returns.

The P/E is now high, but unlike a growth software stock with no dividend and very possibly GAAP losses (and perhaps non-GAAP losses as well), or even a large company such as Netflix (NFLX), there is a well-accepted metric to valuing WEC. This is: dividend yield and growth/sustainability characteristics of such, compared with a bond yield, typically in my case either a Treasury or else a debt obligation of WEC itself or a subsidiary of comparable credit quality.

To restate the point of this section, as an income vehicle first and foremost, a utility stock need not be compared with the SPY, and certainly not with the NASDAQ 100 (QQQ); it can be a strong choice because it can outperform, sometimes dramatically, fixed income no matter what bond rates do.

Now let me discuss that last statement in more detail:

Utes can grow again

A utility dividend is not a bond, and utilities are operating businesses with lots of risk. I only invest in individual utes where I can assess the risk-reward, and where the reward includes growth potential. I will focus on three types of growth, beyond simple population growth or accretive/bolt-on regulated utility acquisitions.

First, WEC is taking a majority interest in a growing number of unregulated wind power assets, discussing three recent deals on its latest conference call. WEC is an extremely well-run company; it is annually rated as the most reliable Midwestern electric utility. So, when it engages in these deals, I trust that they will be accretive to "real" accounting and just non-GAAP earnings.

The best-run companies can grow in this sort of manner.

Next, consider the achievements of NextEra Energy (NEE). I have written three articles on this, and the titles tell a good deal of the story:

In the first of those articles, with NEE below $172, I made certain assumptions and, using a discounted cash flow calculator, came up with a $335 fair value for NEE.

NEE is up 62% since then, and since it is 1 1/2 years later, then given lower competing interest rates now, greater acceptance of its focus on renewable energy, and the time value of money, presumably its fair value using similar assumptions is notably higher now than it was then.

NEE exemplifies two ways a utility can generate growth. One way is by engaging in best practices for running its business; in NEE, this has been called Project Accelerate. This capability has allowed NEE to acquire Gulf Power and rapidly improve its efficiency. Thus, NEE can be a roll-up of regulated utilities, initially within Florida but also, next perhaps, within South Carolina.

So, a ute can "block and tackle" better and grow accretively.

Second, NEE focused on clean, renewable energy and has developed its wholly-owned subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources as the world's leading producer of energy from wind and the sun. NEER accounts for NEE's premium valuation.

Thus, a ute can grow by using its management skills and expertise in the energy creation and distribution business to innovate.

Third, consider little MDU Resource Group (MDU). MDU's main businesses now are in construction, many of them related to the energy/electricity business. It retains certain conventional electric/gas utility businesses in the Montana-Dakota area (therefore the "MD" part of its corporate name). Business is thriving, and I think there is significant value to be unlocked, which could occur voluntarily if the board splits the company into at least two entities, or else via a takeover or an activist investor. (I discussed MDU briefly on Jan. 9 this year, in a multi-stock review titled 10 For '20: Under-Followed, Smaller Buy-And-Hold Stocks, with MDU then at $28.87.)

Other utility companies have done similar things as MDU.

Risks

To re-emphasize, the market does not give something for nothing very often. Whether one owns a utility stock index such as XLU, and there are others (not limited to the US), or individual stocks, a lot can go wrong. Nuclear construction and operation of nuclear plants, floods, adverse regulation, recession or rising inflation, and many other problems can make utility stock investing a frustrating experience. So please think carefully of the downside possibilities in this sector to see if utility stocks or funds are right for you or, if you manage money, your clients.

Conclusions - bullish on utes, potential alpha versus the SPY

As interest rates on government bonds descend below current rates of consumer price inflation, increasingly even 'A' rated corporate bonds are only at best keeping up with inflation after tax. This raises the question of whether utility stocks can provide competitive and superior income versus bonds while also serving over time as inflation hedges. .

In view of this issue, I like the utes in almost any rate environment, so long as the company is well-run. Even though I emphasized my observation that with the 30-year T-bond breaking to all-time lows Friday, the good thing about the utes is that they may provide attractive returns even in several rising rate scenarios.

As an overall summary, my first main point is that the utes can do double duty. On the one hand, the market tends to view them as bond substitutes, and they can outperform bonds handily on many time frames and with many types of fluctuation of the economy. My second main point is that a regulated utility company can also be run by people who find ways to improve quality while lowering cost, all the while being alert to growth in unregulated areas in adjacent fields to the core business. So just because returns are limited from the regulated business, the company can be a growing one and thereby reward its owners with alpha not simply from being better than a bond.

In addition these fundamental points, XLU and all the above-named utility stocks have had large runs in the past couple of months and may be ready to rest or settle back. Thus this article looks beyond short term price movements.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you may wish to contribute.

