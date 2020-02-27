Whirlpool: An Excellent Pick For 2020

With the stock still trading below 10 times earnings, we're talking about one of the world's premiere appliance companies being undervalued despite excellent growth potential.

Despite some recovery however, the potential upside for Whirlpool remains at a compelling level.

I've been following Whirlpool for a bit over a year at this point, with my position up significantly since the stock began recovering.

Whirlpool (WHR) hasn't had an easy time of it for the past year, but the company has shown not only margin and EBIT improvements, but significantly beaten estimates as well. In fact, during 4Q19, the company beat estimates by $0.64/share in terms of EPS. Despite this, valuation hasn't reflected this improvement.

Let's see why that is.

Whirlpool - How has the company been doing?

Calling 4Q19 positive would, as I see it, be an understatement. The company blew certain numbers out of the park, and delivered on many of its promises.

Margin expansion that's ongoing in terms of EBIT, up 100% to 7.2% for 4Q19.

All regions profitable , with NA delivering EBIT margins of 13.3% for 4Q19.

, with NA delivering EBIT margins of 13.3% for 4Q19. Positive EBIT actions in EMEA-region delivering positive results and on track.

Excellent FCF due to improvements in company working capital as well as lower CapEx - positive FCF improvements in all regions. FCF is now 4.5% of net sales.

Company debt is looking better. While in 2018, this was elevated to above 3.34X, it now stands at 1.9-2.2X in terms of net debt/EBITDA depending on your LTM/NTM perspective. In terms of debt/capitalization, Whirlpool now stands at 54%.

These improvements track in terms of FY19 results, with EPS improvements, margin expansions, and nearly a billion dollars worth of free cash flow. The company also executed on pricing actions to minimize tariff impacts, cost takeouts for SCM/VCM (Supply/Value chain management/optimization) and maintained a low CapEx and R&D funding level.

Dividends have been increased, and shares have been bought back, once again affirming Whirlpool as a very shareholder-friendly company and showing why I own 0.7% of my portfolio in it.

A couple of highlights to put some color to these results. North America first, which really delivered well in terms of profit.

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

So, despite flat sales, the company made more money - certainly part of what we like to see. EMEA looked somewhat different, but with similar trends.

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

Only here the sales were actually negative, but the company managed to deliver profitability due to other actions. Perhaps part of the market's focus was really on 2 of the company's currently negative regions, which would be Latin America and Asia. Both of these regions, for separate reasons, delivered poor performance.

Latin America suffered from some weakness in Mexico as well as currency devaluations in both Brazil and Argentina. Always a drawback when you're an international company.

Asia wasn't as much coronavirus in 4Q19, but rather soft demand from China coupled with transition investments, which weighed down overall EBIT. India on the other hand, delivered some really solid revenue and EBIT growth.

Guiding for 2020, the company expects:

0% sales growth, with 20.3B profitable net sales, with a 3% organic growth as a long-term target (and expected, despite industry sales flatness due to recoveries of market share (Source: 4Q19 Earnings Call, Jim Peters)).

Continuing EBIT margin improvement, and a total of 7.5% EBIT margin across the board, with a 10% long-term target.

The ability to convert 4.2% of net sales into free cash flow, targeting between $800-$900M for the year, with a 6%+ long-term cash conversion goal.

Significant EBIT expansion in EMEA of 170 bps.

None of these goals are really in any way unrealistic. The current across-the-board EBIT margin is 6.9% - and the company expects to improve this to 7.5% through price/mix action, cost improvements (ongoing reduction) and RMI trends, which is set to offset negative margin effects of R&D/marketing as well as some FX, primarily coming out of Latin America.

Whirlpool is worldwide, and this comes with the necessity to constantly battle a variety of global factors impacting profitability. NA remains the company's most profitable region for the time being, and this is expected to continue.

(Source: 4Q19 Presentation)

However, Whirlpool's FCF generation and spending is pretty forecastable overall. Out of Operating cash flows of around $1.5B for 2019, around ~$530M went to CapEx, with only a small increase expected for 2020. The items which are currently potentially lowering FCF, which in good years can approach $1.1-$1.3Bm are restructuring ($200M expected for 2020) and one-time items ($100-200M, which for 2020 includes a Washer recall and a claim settlement).

These one-time items, unfortunately, tend to show up every now and then in a company this size. For 2019, the item was an FCA payment to the French competition authority - and it's something which should be included when considering Whirlpool.

An $800M-$1000M annual FCF seems to be a pretty fair estimate for Whirlpool at this time. Not only does this abundantly cover the dividend - 30% in terms of EPS, 43% in terms of FCF/share - it leaves the company plenty of room to expand, R&D and growth CapEx.

So - the company has been doing well. It had the best year, an all-time record during 2019, and the best quarter ever, despite all the industry challenges and demand issues. 2019 brought few surprises despite a chaotic year and significant industry challenges (not as much China as other companies, given that Whirlpool doesn't produce all that much in China), and the company managed to once again beat overall expectations.

Whirlpool - What risks going forward?

Whirlpool is a great company, but even now it does carry some risks.

FX will continue to be an issue as the company faces exposure in many geographies where currency might be a problem. Latin America has been a very recent and good example of this, but it could happen in Asia or other regions as well.

will continue to be an issue as the company faces exposure in many geographies where currency might be a problem. Latin America has been a very recent and good example of this, but it could happen in Asia or other regions as well. Asia - While Whirlpool manufactures over 80% of its US market products within the US, products from China which are currently under coronavirus effects are shipped to the Asian and EMEA market. As such, we can expect a geographical impact in these regions going forward, influencing sales.

While Whirlpool manufactures over 80% of its US market products within the US, products from China which are currently under coronavirus effects are shipped to the Asian and EMEA market. As such, we can expect a geographical impact in these regions going forward, influencing sales. Cyclicality - Whirlpool remains a cyclical company with all of the associated risks of a cyclical stock. This needs to be considered, and it's, therefore, crucial purchases be made at an appealing valuation.

Whirlpool - What's the current valuation?

Valuation is, for lack of a better word, appealing. Following Monday's sell-off, the company trades at very appealing prices with excellent upsides. This is now true for multiple quality businesses on my watch list, but Whirlpool is the watch list "appliance manufacturer" I'm looking at.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Estimated growth for Whirlpool going forward is around 6% annually until 2023, which puts around a 15X "fair value" in terms of P/E, according to the Graham-Dodds-formula. In relation to this fair value, the company currently trades at 8.53X P/E, which would indicate significant undervaluation.

Based on a 10Y market-assigned average P/E valuation, Whirlpool typically trades at a ~12 P/E-ratio - the company is undervalued in terms of this as well, and it's mainly based on a sharp decline in valuation which began in early 2018 and which wasn't based in either earnings, dividend growth or earnings growth, which has remained acceptable during this time. Even when assuming its historical "fair" market value, the upside at this valuation is in a double-digit CAGR.

While analyst accuracy leaves something to be desired...

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

... potential total returns going forward do not.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Even assuming a muted 3% growth going forward in terms of earnings, which would be below the company's historical growth rate, would return in an 8-11% potential CAGR in the medium term, given today's valuation.

This is improved from what we saw during my last article and is also the reason why I'm updating things now.

Thesis

Following a positive FY19 where Whirlpool, despite significant industrial challenges managed to perform well, is now setting itself up for growth going forward, the stock is more interesting than any time outside of a recession.

The company remains a dominant force in the appliance market, approaching a $10B market cap with manageable debt, manageable dividend, and seeming to grow going forward.

The risks exist - mainly Asia and FX - but in the long term, these are also well-manageable, as I see things.

These factors, in addition to quality and undervaluation, combined with a time-tested company makes me bullish here.

Whirlpool is a "BUY."

Stance

A combination of the corona scare and strong fundamentals make Whirlpool an undervalued "BUY" at this time.

