Foot Locker's Q4 Was Adequate, But Shares Are Cheap

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) rallied sharply on Friday after the company posted a slight beat on non-GAAP EPS followed by guidance that was about in-line with expectations. In a reversal of fortunes, shares dropped 7% on Monday, even as the broader market rallied aggressively, as some analysts raised concerns about the Coronavirus and its impact on the company. Overall, I believe Q4 results were just adequate and guidance was underwhelming, but the company trades at a great price if even growth is relatively modest in the coming years. Let’s take a look at how the company performed, and why I like shares at the current price in spite of modest results.

Q4 Sales Drive a Record Year

Q4 sales at Foot Locker declined 2% y/y on a foreign exchange neutral basis and 2.2% on a reported basis to $2.22 billion, with same-store sales down 1.6% y/y. Management blamed a few issues for the Q4 weakness, primarily blaming the compressed Q4 holiday season as well as a promotional marketplace and overall softer apparel market, as well as a tough comparison. Q4 comps jumped 9.7% in Q4’2018, so the two-year stacked comp of 8.1% looks relatively strong, in my view. Interestingly, the stores held-up better than digital, with store comps down only 1% versus a decline of 4.3% from the online business. Nike (NKE) was the real driver of growth, with management also noting disappointing performance from adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).

In total, sales hit a record $8 billion in 2019, up 0.8% y/y on a reported basis driven by a 2.2% comp gain. This 2.2% gain builds on the 2.7% comp gain in the year ago period, creating a healthy 2-year stack of 4.9%. For the full-year, gross margin was relatively stable, down about 7 basis points compared to 2018, hardly material enough to warrant mention.

SG&A ticked up slightly in 2019, growing 30 basis points y/y to 20.6% of sales as the company was unable to drive enough sales growth to compensate for rising digital investments and higher wages. Overall, EPS grew about 4.7% y/y to $4.93 on an adjusted basis, though this was driven entirely by a 6% reduction in the share count. Nevertheless, per share value continues to increase as the management team aggressively reduces shares at opportune prices, buying back about $335 million worth of stock for the year.

Though management spent just $187 million in capex in 2019, they did provide some commentary on the $275 million in capital spending I discussed last week. Management noted that the capital spending will cover the opening of 20 new “Power Store” locations across the US and internationally, nearly doubling the store count in Asia, opening 12 new stores, 125 remodels or relocations within the existing store fleet, and a full upgrade of the company’s Pennsylvania distribution center, which should materially improve shipping times and reduce freight costs on the East Coast. In combination with the company closing 150 stores, I believe Foot Locker is making great use of its capital investment program in 2020. That said, we will see if the full spending materializes.

Guidance was Fine

Guidance for 2020 indicated low single-digit comp store sales growth as well as low-to-mid single digits EPS growth with buybacks and 10-30 points of gross margin expansion offset by a 40-60 basis point jump in SG&A spend. I believe management is being more conservative with guidance in light of 1) the impact of the Coronavirus on demand, 2) the impact of Corona on product in the second half of 2020, and 3) failure to meet 2019 guidance, particularly on the PS side. I gathered the sense that management doesn’t really know the extent of the impact on demand, though I suspect some impact will manifest.

Luckily, I am feeling more confident about the first half, as footwear typically has long shipping times and the pivot from some suppliers to Vietnam due to tariff issues. Ultimately, the guidance we received from Foot Locker was just fine, but there is probably quite a bit of variance in terms of how it actually shakes out.

Why I Still Like Shares

My bullish views on Foot Locker have been a disappointment over the past year and a half. I am frustrated about the paltry valuation the company receives in spite of it demonstrating resiliency against Nike’s shift to direct-to-consumer sales and a competent management team that has mostly made smart capital allocation decisions. Shares currently trade at 6.5x my current FY20 EPS estimate, and the company continues to improve capital efficiency, reducing inventory intensity.

The primary thesis on Foot Locker remains intact – the company is a key partner for Nike, adidas, and other footwear retailers. Management aggressively returns cash to shareholders, closes unproductive stores, and generally runs the business like a long-term owner would.

Overall, I find it challenging to see how an investment will not produce adequate results from current levels. The dividend yield is currently about 4.75%, and the company should reduce shares outstanding by at least 3-4%, creating a total return of 8-9% in a flat net income environment. I believe Foot Locker is one of the cheapest stocks that I follow, and I continue to believe shares are worth $57-70.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FL, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.