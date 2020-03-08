Turning Panic Into Income

While we invest, we want to make sure we are being deliberate, not rushing.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

Slow is smooth, smooth is fast. A saying that originated in the US military, it has a core concept that applies to a wide variety of situations. The idea is that when we rush and try to do something quickly, we will find ourselves becoming "all-thumbs," fumbling, making mistakes and the end result is inferior and slower than if we had not rushed at all.

Of course, moving fast is potentially very necessary and possibly life-saving for a soldier. The point of the saying is less about actually moving slowly, and more about taking those fractions of a second to ensure everything you're doing is correct. It's about not being rushed and ensuring that every movement is deliberate and done smoothly.

Consider your favorite athlete. While they move incredibly fast, an elite athlete rarely looks rushed. Even as events are unfolding at rapid speed, their movements are deliberate and unhurried. Put them on slow motion, and you will see them executing all of the fundamentals flawlessly. They are taking shortcuts to do something a little faster. If it takes a fraction of a second to ensure that your body is in the right position, to ensure that everything is in its place, to properly survey the situation, taking that little bit of extra time will often be the difference between success and failure.

A hurried soldier could end up dead, a hurried athlete loses a game, a hurried investor loses money. The stakes are different, but the philosophy behind the saying is the same. Slow is smooth, smooth is fast.

As investors, when we rush to buy or sell something, it will often lead to irreversible mistakes. The market is down 10%! Sell, sell, sell! Or "this stock is shooting up, I have to catch it before it goes higher!" Every investor has been there, caught up in fear of missing out, or fear of not selling before a crash gets worse. We can all benefit from taking a step back and thinking - slow is smooth, smooth is fast.

Blood In The Streets

While we were prepared for a market correction, this correction has been particularly rapid.

Data by YCharts

The S&P had a slight bump in mid-February and then started hitting new highs when suddenly on Monday, Feb. 24, the bottom fell out. We watch hundreds of tickers and dots of green were few and far between. The market went from "coronavirus is no big deal" to "coronavirus is going to destroy the economy" within a week.

No sector has been spared. While our large exposure to preferred equity and bonds helped slow the decline, even most of those are somewhat lower through the week.

Panic is in the air, blood is in the streets, which means it's a great time to consider buying. Buying when prices are low means getting a higher dividend yield. Even as your portfolio prices go down, you can increase the amount of income you are paid.

You Can't Always Get What You Want, (So Focus On What You Need)

One of the most frequent questions we have seen is "what should I buy?" The market has gone from one where we had to dig hard to find value opportunities. Today, everything is cheaper. It might be tempting to rush in and buy the highest yielding, back up the truck and load up with the cheapest investments. But remember, slow is smooth and smooth is fast. Do not lose sight of the overall strategy and goals.

Over the past few months, it has become easy to become over-allocated in sectors that are cheap while so many other sectors we have wanted to invest in were simply too expensive. Going back to the fundamentals, our strategy is:

Invest 35-40% in fixed-income like fixed-income CEFs, preferred equity and bonds.

Focus on investments with sustainable yields in excess of 6%.

Maintain sector diversification.

Diversify individual holdings with no more than 2-5% in any one pick.

Make exchanges when they increase our income and maintain the above requirements.

What happens when the market gets frothy is that we might want to increase our exposure to a particular sector, we might want more fixed-income, but the prices were simply too high.

Now, with everything going down, many of those picks that we have wanted to invest in are now crossing into our buy zone. While it might be tempting to just buy the highest yield, that would be a mistake. A market correction is an ideal time to rebalance our portfolio and ensure that we are within our targeted allocation levels.

So what should you buy? That really depends on where you are and where you want to go. Slow down, take the right steps and you will make far fewer mistakes than simply piling into the market.

Step 1: Check Your Allocations

Above, we described what our broad targets are. Determine where you are over-allocated, and where you are under-allocated. Buying fixed income for the past six months has been fairly challenging as a lot of preferred equity was trading well over par. We actually sold several issues that had unfavorable yield-to-call. We realized gains on some of our bonds that were trading at much higher prices than when we bought them.

For our portfolio, we have discussed how we are underweight property REITs.

When everything is on sale, it's easy to get overwhelmed and just start buying. Slow down! Slow is smooth, smooth is fast. Pick out which sectors you need in your portfolio and start looking for deals there. We'll leave it to you whether you want to use a spreadsheet, but we think the good old fashioned pen and paper is underrated.

Step 2: Build Your Wishlist

If you are like us, you have dozens of investments that you already have conducted due diligence on but decided not to buy because the price was too high. You likely said, "if only it was trading 10% cheaper."

Focusing on the sectors you determined you need above, build a wishlist of investments that you would like to own, or like to own more of. This is where you sit down and determine exactly which tickers you would like to have. Categorize them by which sectors you determined you needed more exposure to above.

Step 3: Set Your Targets

While the whole market is down, that does not necessarily mean everything is a good price. An investment might be 10% cheaper than it was last week, but if it was 30% overpriced, it's still overpriced today. Do not just jump in because it's cheap relative to what it was last week. Ensure you are setting your buy under price at a point that you believe is a great value in the long term.

Some of the companies you want might still be overpriced, despite the drop. That's OK, put them on your watchlist, and maybe they might continue downward and you will be ready when they get there.

Step 4: Buy Slowly

Prioritize your shopping list, first by the allocation categories you need most, then by the discount to your target price. When you find a great deal avoid the urge to "back up the truck." While we believe that this is just a bump to the economy, fear and sentiment are less predictable. What news might come out that could spur another -3% for the indexes is impossible to predict. What is cheap today very well might be cheaper tomorrow.

With most brokers now charging zero commissions, there's no cost advantage of buying 10,000 shares over 1 share. Investors can utilize this to buy in small bites, averaging in over a period of time. When you decide it's time to deploy, slow and steady will win the race. You are unlikely to catch the exact bottom and averaging in over several purchases over days will help you achieve a good overall price. It also will ensure that you have cash left in case the market dives down again, so you can slow down your buying and buy at even cheaper prices.

Our Targets

Some of our prior holdings have dropped to extremely attractive prices to bring them up to a full allocation.

One of our long-term holdings, EPR Properties (EPR), had a very strong earnings report and raised the dividend, yet was unable to avoid being pulled down with the market. With a yield of 7.6%, this is a great monthly-paying dividend growth investment to have a full allocation of.

Additionally, agency mREITs is a sector we started moving into last year and they rallied on strong earnings. For those who missed buying at the fire-sale prices last year, there's a second chance. Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is yielding over 11%, reported a very strong Q4 and is internalizing management. These mREITs will frequently have short-term dips when US treasuries rally. However, when the Federal Reserve cuts the target rate, this makes borrowing cheaper and creates conditions for a significant rally like we saw from September to mid-February.

We fully expect that the Federal Reserve will cut the target rate again and this will be very bullish for cash flows from agency mREITs. These REITs thrive on an accommodating Federal Reserve and will dramatically outperform in 2020 whether there is a recession or not as the Federal Reserve cuts rates.

We were loading up on preferred shares in early 2019 when they were on sale. We are seeing some great deals occurring now. Crestwood Equity Partners LP 9.25% Preferred Units (CEQP.PR) are trading at an incredible discount yielding over 10%. This is an incredible deal for a preferred issue that has no call risk.

Additionally, we will have some new recommendations coming soon. Some investments that we previously realized gains on due to high valuations, and some investments that will be new to our portfolio.

Conclusion

Slow is smooth, smooth is fast. Don't let yourself be drawn in by the hysterical apocalyptic "what ifs." The human mind is capable of dreaming up horrible apocalyptic scenarios that are unlikely to occur. By remaining calm when the market is panicking around us, we can identify value. When the market is raining dividends, collect them!

We are not saying that there will be no real economic impact from coronavirus. There already has been, and there will likely be more. However, Mr. Market loves to overreact. As we survey our investments, are we worried about our dividends being cut? No. Our income continues to come in as expected.

We are confident in our picks and the underlying analysis that led us to choose them. We will not sell them simply because the price has declined. Our original investment theses remain intact. Now is the time to look at our portfolio, determine which sectors we want more exposure to and find great deals that will increase our income.

Do not panic, do not hurry. A dropping market is not a threat, it's an opportunity to invest or capital at higher yields and to rebalance our portfolios. By keeping calm and being deliberate in our decisions, we can turn panic into growing income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, EPR, CEQP.PR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.