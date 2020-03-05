My Retirement Portfolio Just Backed Up The Truck On 6 High-Yield Stocks

These companies are priced for about -5% CAGR long-term growth. As long as they grow at 0+% over time, I'm very likely to make good to great total returns. I am not a market timer, I'm a risk/time arbitrageur.

I paid an average PE of 6, for companies yielding 4.5%, that analysts expect to grow at 9.2% CAGR over the long term (PEG ratio 0.64).

On Tuesday, I bought six above-average or better high-yield stocks, UNM, LNC, CMA, OZK, VIAC and FL, a total of 24 times for my retirement portfolio.

The very thing that sent stocks soaring 4.8% on Monday, sent them crashing 2.8% on Tuesday, with financials melting down.

On Tuesday, the Fed did its first emergency interest rate cut since 2008.

(Source: imgflip)

What an interesting few weeks it's been for investors.

Outside of single-day corrections (like Oct 19th, 1987 when S&P fell 20% in a single session), we've seen the fastest correction since the Great Depression.

That included an 11% decline in the S&P 500 and a 13.6% crash in the Dow during the final week of February. That was the worst week since 2008 and the 5th worst of all time.

Then on Monday, global central banks came out and said they would slash rates and provide "ample liquidity" to avert or at least mitigate a recession caused by the COVID-19 virus. That sent stocks up 4.8%, their best one day gain since 2008.

The bad news is that with 94,301 cases in 82 countries, this is now a pandemic that has escaped initial hopes of early containment.

The good news is that, as seen by China's daily new cases falling to a steady 100 per day in the past week, the COVID-19 virus is NOT a doomsday bug that will likely sweep the globe and kill millions.

(Source: Johns Hopkins) orange = China cases

China was the 51st most prepared country in the world for an epidemic according to a study by Johns Hopkins.

Yet even in Wuhan, where this outbreak began, Just 1 in 10,000 people have contracted the virus.

Of course, that doesn't mean that the global economy won't feel a short-term impact from this. Already over 220 S&P 500 companies have warned that supply chain disruption and lower demand from overseas (mostly China itself) will impact Q1 and thus 2020 earnings.

China's efforts at containing the outbreak, which appears to be succeeding, involved quarantining 60 million people and placing travel restrictions on 600 million.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The result of basically shutting down the country for a few weeks has been the sharpest contraction in manufacturing and services ever recorded.

The Harvard Business review just put out the following note:

Reports on how the Covid-19 outbreak is affecting supply chains and disrupting manufacturing operations around the world are increasing daily. But the worst is yet to come. We predict that the peak of the impact of Covid-19 on global supply chains will occur in mid-March, forcing thousands of companies to throttle down or temporarily shut assembly and manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Europe. The most vulnerable companies are those which rely heavily or solely on factories in China for parts and materials. The activity of Chinese manufacturing plants has fallen in the past month and is expected to remain depressed for months." - HBR (emphasis added)

How long will the supply chain disruption last?

According to David Iwinski, a local Chinese business consultant, “We think August, September, this will be a memory.”

The good news is that the maximum impact from supply chain disruption is likely to be mid-March. China reports that 96% of state-owned companies are already back to 91.7% capacity.

In other words, March 2020 is likely to see a temporary and peak hit to the US economy and companies. After that, a gradual recovery through September is likely, based on the best available data we have today.

We're already seeing signs of a supply chain recovery out of China. According to National Retail Federation CEO Matt Shay

A number of the larger companies have started to indicate that the signs that they’re getting from the Chinese market are some of the production is coming back online."

But this brings me to the reason for this article, the first emergency rate cut since 2008.

(Source: FOMC)

Monday the market was pricing in 100% probability of a March 50 bp rate cut. The Fed delivered that two weeks early. Stocks initially rallied 1.5% and then proceeded to decline a startling 5% at their peak in a matter of hours.

Bond yields cratered at a rate that even veteran bond traders found startling. The 3-month yield, which tracks the Fed Funds rate (and anticipates what it does in the future) fell 20%... in a single day. Today it's down about 25% more.

The 10-year yield, the proxy for long-term term rates, fell to an intra-day low of sub 1% for the first time in history.

(Source: CNBC) as of 2:15 PM EST 3/4/2020

The bond market is now anticipating even more rate cuts (since the COVID-19 pandemic is likely far from over). This explains why stocks are soaring (apparently due to Biden winning Super Tuesday) yet bond yields continue to fall.

Note the 3-month yield is falling the fastest, uninverting the yield-curve which is now at +28 bp and implying about 26% probability of a 2021 recession according to the Cleveland Fed/Haver analytics model.

Mark Zandi, Moody's Chief Economist, estimates that COVID-19 supply/demand shocks raise the risk of a 2020 US recession to about 40%, up from 20% a few months ago.

Normally, recession risk is higher the longer the time frame. However, since supply shock recessions are brief, mild and only last as long as the shock, in this case, the opposite is true.

Recession risk is higher this year than next year because the pandemic is likely to be over by the end of 2020.

(Source: CME Group)

Basically, bond yields are falling because bond investors are pricing in an 83% probability of at least one more rate cut this year.

42% probability of at least two rate cuts

11% of at least three more

But some, like JPMorgan, have far more dramatic expectations:

"I would not be surprised if within the next few months the Fed went back down to zero." said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. The bank's US economics research team told clients Tuesday they now see a 50% chance of a return to zero this year." - CNN (emphasis added)

That brings me to the six high-yield stocks I bought during Tuesday's emergency rate cut meltdown.

I Was Greedy When Others Were Fearful On 6 High-Yield Stocks, Mostly Financials

Why do I believe so strongly in these six companies that I chased them down 28 times via limit orders so far?

(Source: imgflip)

As I've already explained, recession risk is being badly mispriced by the stock market right now, with financials and media companies being valued as if they will see permanent negative growth.

Company Lowest Price I Bought This Correction Highest Yield I Locked In 2020 PE/cash flow consensus Forward PE Earnings/Cash flow yield Risk Premium Reward/Risk Ratio ViacomCBS $22.86 4.2% $5.36 4.26 23.4% 22.4% 6.1 Foot Locker $31.37 5.1% $4.93 6.36 15.7% 14.7% 4.0 Lincoln National $44.44 3.6% $10.21 4.35 23.0% 22.0% 5.9 Unum Group $22.80 5.0% $5.76 3.96 25.3% 24.3% 6.6 Bank OZK $25.37 4.1% $2.92 8.69 11.5% 10.5% 2.8 Comerica $49.45 5.5% $6.75 7.33 13.7% 12.7% 3.4 Average 4.6% 5.8 18.8% 17.8% 4.8

I am now paying under six times earnings on these companies which according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula implies about -6% CAGR forever. My average cost basis implies -5% CAGR long-term growth.

Now, let me debunk the notion that today's low rates mean quality financial companies such as these can't grow.

Here is how UNM, OZK, CMA, and LNC have performed over the past decade when financial regulations have been stricter and interest rates their lowest in history.

Quality Financial Companies Can Overcome Low Rates

(Source: Ycharts)

Whether you look at book value, EPS or dividends, all four have performed admirably which is why I trust their competent management teams to overcome temporarily reduced rates.

By no means do I expect short term or long-term rates to ever go back to 4%, 5%, or 6%. The bond market is pricing in long-term inflation of about 1.6% to 1.8% over the next 10 to 30 years. That lines up with most economists (and the Fed's) 2% GDP growth forecast for the US and 2.5% long-term interest rates (10-year yield).

Even IF COVID-19 leads to a mild supply shock recession, that contraction will likely be brief and interest rates will likely rise as soon as it's over.

The time to buy quality financials is when the market hates them most, to the point of allowing you to buy a blue chip insurer like UNM at under 4 times earnings.

A 24.3% earnings yield -risk premium on UNM represents a 6.6 times greater reward/risk ratio than the S&P 500's 3.7% average since 2000.

Private equity companies are paying about 12 times earnings/cash flow for illiquid companies, often ones that require 5-10 year turnarounds.

The average Shark Tank deal is for 7.0 times earnings/cash flow, again for small, private companies with far higher growth uncertainty.

So let's take a look at the fundamentals of these six companies, to see why buying them for an average PE of under 6 is not just a great deal, but what Chuck Carnevale calls "buying opportunities of a lifetime unless the business models completely implode."

(Source: Dividend Kings Valuation Tool)

Fundamental Stats On These 6 Companies

average quality: 8.3/11 above-average vs 7.0 S&P 500 average and 9.7 average aristocrat

average dividend safety: 4.3/5 very safe vs 3.0 S&P 500 average and 4.7 average aristocrat

average yield: 4.6% vs 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs

vs 1.9% S&P 500 and 2% most dividend growth ETFs average valuation: 52% undervalued vs 5% overvaluation on S&P 500

vs 5% overvaluation on S&P 500 average dividend growth streak: 10.5 years = dividend achiever

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 15.3% CAGR

average analyst long-term growth consensus: 9.2% CAGR

average forward PE ratio: 5.8 vs 17.3 S&P 500

vs 17.3 S&P 500 average PEG ratio: 0.63 vs 2.04 S&P 500

vs 2.04 S&P 500 average return on capital: 30% = 79th industry percentile (high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

average 13-year median ROC: 61%

average 5-year ROC trend: -6.8% CAGR

average credit rating: BBB (investment grade, above-average quality)

average annual volatility: 36% vs 15.3% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

average market cap: $7 billion vs $135 billion S&P 500 average

average 5-year total return potential: 4.6% yield + 9.2% growth +15.8% CAGR valuation drag = 29.6% CAGR (23% to 36% CAGR with 20% margin of error)

Fundamentally, what I'm trying to do with these six companies is to be greedy when others are fearful so I can, in the words of Joel Greenblatt, buy "above-average quality companies at below-average prices."

(Source: imgflip)

Except that I'm not buying at just below-average prices, I'm buying these companies at an average discount to their approximate market-determined fair values of 52%.

That makes them anti-bubble stocks, as seen by the fact that, according to Graham/Dodd, the founders of company analysis and value investing, they are priced for -6% CAGR long-term growth while analysts expect them to grow 9.2% CAGR over time.

Am I worried about a short-term interest rate collapse? Absolutely not. Not only because it would be temporary (time arbitrage is the game all value investors play) but because even if they don't grow as expected, I'm likely to earn strong returns. All while enjoying fat, safe and growing yields.

What A Potential Buying Opportunity Of A Lifetime Looks Like

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

For example, here's the kind of return potential generated if UNM grows as expected and returns to the mid-range of its historical fair value (PE of 9.0).

UNM has a great track record of meeting or beating EPS forecasts, within a 10% and 20% margin of error over 12 and 24-month periods.

But the idea behind anti-bubble stocks is that you don't require any growth at all in order to make good and often market-beating long-term returns.

VIAC Long-Term Total Return Potential If It Grows At Zero

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

UNM Long-Term Total Return Potential If It Grows At Zero

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

FL Long-Term Total Return Potential If It Grows At Zero

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

LNC Long-Term Total Return Potential If It Grows At Zero

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMA Long-Term Total Return Potential If It Grows At Zero

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

OZK Long-Term Total Return Potential If It Grows At Zero

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Keep in mind that these are the returns potential if each of these companies grows at zero for the next five years.

Now contrast these return potentials to the expected returns of the S&P 500 based on 6% to 8.5% CAGR long-term growth expectations (depending on the asset manager model).

The consensus among leading asset managers is for 2.6% CAGR long-term stock returns. Every one of my six companies is likely to beat that... if they don't grow at all.

But I never buy "cigar butt" investments for the deep value part of my portfolio. Only quality companies that are expected to grow at decent rates and who have a PEG ratio of 1 or less.

So let's take a look at the consensus return potentials of these six companies.

Apply 2022 or 2023 EPS consensus

apply historical PE ratio for periods of similar growth and fundamentals (regulations and interest rates)

VIAC Consensus Total Return Potential If It Grows As Expected

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

UNM Consensus Total Return Potential If It Grows As Expected

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

FL Consensus Total Return Potential If It Grows As Expected

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

LNC Consensus Total Return Potential If It Grows As Expected

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

CMA Consensus Total Return Potential If It Grows As Expected

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

OZK Consensus Total Return Potential If It Grows As Expected

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

30+% CAGR total return potential over the next three to four years is absolutely stupendous. They are on par with the returns generated by the greatest investors in history, about 70% of whom have been value investors.

Notice how these are POTENTIALS, not promises. There are no certainties on Wall Street.

Chuck Carnevale likes to say "there is only one thing I know for certain about analyst consensus estimates... they are wrong." By that he means that there is no way to exactly pinpoint a company's EPS in the future.

Management teams, who literally know a company better than anyone, always use ranges for 12-month guidance for this very reason.

(Source: imgflip)

But this is where margin of safety comes in. A company that trades at anti-bubble valuations like these six, can only lose you money over the long term if it grows at negative rates.

As long as VIAC, UNM, FL, LNC, CMA, and OZK generate 0+% growth over time it is literally impossible for income investors to lose money as long as they have the patience to collect their generous, safe and steadily growing income and wait for inevitable valuation mean reversion.

This is also why I only own deep value dividend stocks as part of my overall retirement portfolio. I have zero interest in deep value non-dividend stocks regardless of valuation.

I'm much like Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary in that regard. I consider dividends my royalty, ensure I get my capital back over time.

Eventually, I've recouped my initial investment entirely, yet I still own my stake in the company, whose intrinsic value is rising over time (courtesy of fundamental growth).

Better yet, my dividends grow exponentially over time, so eventually, I end up with many times my original investment, from my cut of a company's earnings/cash flows.

THIS is the kind of deep value strategy I recommend for a portion of Dividend Kings' members and conservative income investors portfolios.

You won't see me cigar butt dumpster-diving into flailing company's, only quality growing ones. The essence of deep value investing is composed of three parts

Recognizing quality companies worth owning, run by competent and trustworthy management. Buying at such a high margin of safety that only truly horrible long-term growth (including bankruptcy) can result in a permanent loss of capital The patience of a monk: markets can ignore strong and growing fundamentals for many years

For example, here are the seven proven strategies for beating the market over time.

7 Proven Ways To Exponentially Compound Your Wealth Over Time

(Source: Ploutos) -data as of February 28th

No single strategy will work all the time, only over the very long term.

In February, the S&P 500 fell 8.2%. No strategy went up last month. Low volatility underperformed the broader market, as did every strategy other than momentum which fell 1% less.

All investing is probabilistic which means that in the short-term anything can happen. In fact, the only reason that factors outperform over time is that in the short-medium-term they underperform.

(Source: Larry Swedroe) - beta = low volatility, profitability = quality

For example, here is the data for how often four factors underperformed since 1927.

Small caps have underperformed for as long as a decade 27% of the time since 1927. Value stocks underperform in for a decade in 1 out of six 10 year periods. Low volatility stocks do the same.

Quality is the least likely to underperform for an entire decade, though it underperforms in 15% of five year time periods.

I get many comments saying "stock X which you recommended a month ago is down Y%, you were wrong."

Such comments completely miss the point of my approach. That approach is 100% focused on quality, fundamentals, valuation, and risk management.

My time frame is not 1 month, 1 quarter or even a year. It's for 5+ years. Why? For one thing, because you should only invest money you won't need for 5+ years into stocks.

(Source: imgflip)

Speculators and momentum chasers think in terms of weeks and months, long-term income investors think in terms of year and decades.

I am not a gambler, I'm a shrewd business person. I seek to put my limited capital to work in the best ways that fit my needs, with strong reward/risk ratios and a minimal probability of permanently losing money over time.

These are the risk management guidelines we recommend in Dividend Kings, and which run all our portfolios as well as my retirement portfolio.

You'll notice how risk management begins with proper asset allocation.

"Bond Alternatives" Vs. Actual Bonds/Cash equivalents During COVID Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

Super SWAN REITs Vs. Bonds/Cash During COVID Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

The last week of February was a painful reminder of the absolute truth that NO DIVIDEND STOCK IS A BOND ALTERNATIVE.

The Worst Week For Stocks Since 2008 Spared No Sector

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Those who thought that "bond alternatives" like utilities would go up because of crashing rates and the least China revenue exposure of any sector, were in for a painful reminder that all stocks are "risk-assets."

During market panics, correlations tend to converge on 1, meaning that almost all stocks fall in a correction.

On February 28th 98.6% of the S&P 500 was down since February 19th.

Just seven stocks were up.

40% of the S&P 500 was in a 20+% bear market.

As the saying goes "Stocks let us eat well. Bonds let us sleep well."

This means that stocks are the best-performing asset class in history, which is what makes months like February worth it to long-term investors.

Forward Returns After 8% to 9% Monthly Declines Since 1926

(Source: Ben Carlson)

Bottom Line: Quality Financials Are Wall Street's New Favorite Whipping Boy

Let me reiterate that I AM NOT A MARKET TIMER. I'm a risk arbitrageur, meaning I focus on quality companies, with good to great growth prospects, for which the market misprices their short to medium-term risks.

In early 2019, I was backing up the truck on healthcare stocks like Bristol-Myers (BMY).

(Source: Ycharts)

BMY was a coiled spring (it still is) that was trading at a low of 7.0 forward pro-forma earnings. That was a pretty easy "fat pitch" to swing at.

In October 2018, in the throws of the worst correction since 2011, I bought Illinois Tool Works (ITW), a classic Buffett "wonderful company at a fair price." At the time commenters told me "you're crazy ITW is going to be hurt by a recession."

There was no recession and even had one occurred, my dividends would likely have been safe and growing as they have for 45 consecutive years.

(Source: Ycharts)

I was contrarian again buying Apple (AAPL) in November 2018, when the market was overly bearish on it and I got it at a reasonable price. I didn't come close to the bottom of $142 ($173 cost basis). Yet look at how I've done in 16 months.

(Source: Ycharts)

Market Hated SWKS Due to Trade Fears In June 2019

(Source: Ycharts)

Market Hated IIPR In October 2019

(Source: Ycharts)

Bought NEP In March 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

Bought BIP In February 2018 Correction

(Source: Ycharts)

The point is that I don't care one bit about what the chart looks like for any company. I care about the only things that matter, fundamentals, and valuation (valuation is intrinsic to risk management).

I don't chase stock prices higher, I am a disciplined financial investor. That means looking past the short-term risks of a quality company the market is overreacting to and seeing the probable bright dividend rich future.

Right now, financials are the new favorite whipping boy of Wall Street. I'm more than happy to lock in generous, safe and growing yields. All on companies with solid long-term growth prospects, objectively above-average quality, yet trading at Shark Tank/private equity/fire-sale prices.

(Source: AZ quotes)

I have no idea when UNM, LNC, CMA, OZK, FL or VIAC will return to fair value. I just know that if their fundamentals grow anywhere close to expected they eventually will.

Buying these companies today is not about quick profits tomorrow. It's an educated low-risk/high probability bet that

COVID-19 pandemic will end eventually (all but certain).

Any economic slowdown from this pandemic will eventually end (all but certain).

Interest rates that crash in a crisis will go up when the crisis ends and economic growth improves (all but certain).

In other words, I'm not looking at 2020, but 2021 and far beyond.

In 2025, I am highly confident that the COVID-19 pandemic will be a distant memory and long-term rates will be close to their new normal (about 2.5% according to bond market inflation expectations).

At that time I, DK members and any readers who joined me in buying quality financials today will likely be very happy with the results.

To paraphrase football legend Jerry Rice

"Today I buy what others won't, so tomorrow I earn returns others can't."

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Master List reference/screening tool. Membership also includes Access to our four model portfolios

30 exclusive articles per month

Our upcoming weekly Podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

real-time chatroom support



exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library

Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNM, LNC, FL, VIAC, CMA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns UNM, FL, and VIAC in our portfolios.