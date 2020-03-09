The Trump Administration Reverses Course And Sides With Refiners On Small Refinery Exemptions

The Trump administration's decision comes at a critical time for U.S. ethanol producers given the demand destruction that the COVID-19 outbreak is wreaking on the energy sector.

As if the COVID-19 outbreak wasn't bad enough, now U.S. ethanol producers are facing the comeback of an old headwind as well: the opposition of the Trump administration. In January a federal appellate court ruled that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] had overstepped its bounds with its vastly-expanded allocation of small refiner exemptions [SRE], also known as "hardship waivers", to refiners both large and small. At the time it was reported that the Trump administration intended to reduce its future allocations in response. This prompted a flurry of White House lobbying by the Congressional delegations of states with large refining sectors, however, and on March 5 Reuters reported that the Trump administration now intended to appeal the decision instead:

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow recently informed Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, a vocal supporter of biofuels interests, that the administration had decided to appeal the ruling instead of curtailing the waiver program, two sources told Reuters on Thursday. Senators representing oil states had previously engaged in a major drive this week to steer the administration to appeal the decision ahead of a March 9 deadline. The senators claim the program is essential for keeping refineries that provide tens of thousands of jobs afloat.

The market impact was immediate. The price of the D6 Renewable Identification Number [RIN] credits that corn ethanol qualifies for fell by 15% on March 6. Over the course of Thursday and Friday ethanol names slid, led by larger independent producers such as Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), and REX American Resources (REX); only Aemetis (AMTX) and The Andersons (ANDE) outperformed the broader S&P 500 index over the period and, of those two, only the latter avoided a share price decline (see figure). Even accounting for the fact that the energy sector had been hard-hit by the rapid increase in reported COVID-19 cases worldwide that occurred last week, the ethanol sector's performance was especially bad.

Data by YCharts

The market's reaction is entirely justified. As I noted a week ago, investor bearishness prior to March 5 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak was overblown so long as U.S. ethanol producers could count on the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] to provide a backstop to national demand. Congress created the blending mandate to ensure a minimum volume of biofuels demand, after all, and corn ethanol continues to be the primary source of supply under the mandate. Regardless of what happens to the price of the gasoline that ethanol partially displaces, a solid backstop would ensure that ethanol production margins remain high enough to ensure sufficient production to meet this demand.

January and February saw early signs that this backstop was serving its purpose in the aftermath of the appellate court's ruling. D6 RIN prices rose from a low of $0.14 in early January to $0.39 on March 5, the latter marking an 11-month high (see figure). The ethanol price premium relative to gasoline likewise increased on an energy-equivalent basis from 5% in early January to almost 30% by early March. Ethanol production margins in Iowa turned positive immediately after the ruling and have remained in the green, if only just, over the subsequent several weeks. Gasoline prices meanwhile fell by 20% in January and February, and it is very unlikely that the ethanol market would have fared so well but for the appellate court's affirmation of the backstop.

Source: EcoEngineers (2020).

The Trump administration's reversal of its initial decision to adhere to the appellate court's ruling therefore raises the prospect of a return to the negative production margins and wild share price gyrations that characterized publicly-traded producers in 2019 (see figure). Weakness in export markets further deprived the sector of a relief valve last year even before COVID-19's arrival sparked fears of long-term trade disruptions and lower global energy demand. January's U.S. ethanol export volume did increase by 18% YoY, continuing December 2019's strong result. That said, the data for February and March will need to be seen before the export market's ability to offset reduced domestic ethanol demand can be determined.

Data by YCharts

Ethanol investors will be paying especially close attention to domestic demand for E15 (a 15 vol% ethanol blend with gasoline) as the final form of support in 2020 if demand at the E10 level declines. Last May the Trump administration allowed E15 to be sold year-round (previously its sale had been restricted during the summer months) in a move that was seen as potentially offsetting some of the SRE-induced demand destruction. While this move prompted optimism from ethanol producers since it allowed, at least in theory, for a quick 50% increase to ethanol demand, the reality has always been less bullish.

The RFS2 effectively requires all gasoline that is sold in the U.S. to be in the form of E10. The corn ethanol blend rate reached its cap under the mandate in 2015, however, so a transition to E15 will only occur if ethanol is cost-competitive with gasoline at the pump. Ethanol has only sold at a discount to gasoline on an energy-equivalent basis for a few brief periods over the last decade, usually due to a lag during major gasoline price movements (see figure). In the absence of a mandate requiring its consumption, then, E15 is unlikely to experience much demand growth, especially in the current price environment.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2020). Red dotted line denotes price parity on an energy-equivalent basis and solid black line denotes long-term trend.

A researcher at Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development summarized the situation quite accurately last autumn:

...E15 is just not cheap enough to spur large-scale consumer adoption. If, however, SREs are removed and ethanol subsidies under the RFS increase to historical levels, we may see some consumers begin to use E15 regularly. Over time, as the fuel becomes less of a novelty, the E15 market could expand, eroding gasoline’s market share. This is not a situation the fossil fuel industry wants to see. Thus, the battle over SREs can be cast as a battle over long-term market shares, where one side wants to ensure this new product market remains small, and the other wants to see it expand.

The Trump administration's reversal of its earlier decision to restrict SRE waiver allocations moving forward is properly viewed in this light (as the lobbying push by refiner boosters in Congress made clear). Unfortunately for U.S. ethanol producers, this means that 2020's operating environment is shaping up to be as ugly, and possibly uglier, than 2019's was. The Trump administration's decision to once again side with refiners on the RFS2 bodes ill for ethanol producers' profitability in 2020 as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.