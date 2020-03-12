Church & Dwight Unsustainable Growth Strategy Will Cause Problems For Shareholders

Risks associated with investing in consumer staples could trigger the avalanche of problems described above.

Many of the newly acquired businesses rely heavily on overall product category growth, offering little to no competitive advantages.

There are also many red flags when examining CHD's accounts in further detail.

Church & Dwight's growth through acquisitions has been taken to the extremes, without properly integrating newly acquired brands.

Investment thesis

Source: benchmarkcorporate.com

As interest rates hit rock bottom and risk of recession looms, valuations in the consumer staples sector are at all-time high. Although the inverse relationship between interest rates and valuations is not surprising, extremely low interest rates also act as an incentive for companies in slow-growth industries to look for consolidation.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is one of the companies in the sector that has taken this strategy to the extreme. By not properly integrating its newly acquired businesses, paying hefty premiums and planning to continue spending heavily on acquisitions, CHD growth strategy relies heavily on new acquisitions.

Usually, a too aggressive growth strategy through M&A deals does not by itself support a short thesis, but in the case of CHD, there are a number of other red flags. CHD's spectacular free cash flow growth has been achieved on the back of low capital expenditures, aggressive working capital practices, and falling asset turnover and marketing spend relative to sales.

Finally, the company's M&A strategy seems purely short-term oriented while synergies and proper business integration are taking the back seat. Many of the highly priced recent acquisitions rely on higher penetration of whole product categories and do not offer any significant competitive advantages that would allow CHD to retain its long-term market share.

Source: churchdwight.com

As a result of all that, CHD would most likely significantly under-perform the consumer staples sector. Since CHD's flawed strategy relies heavily on low interest rates, which are now headed towards zero, there is a short-term risk involved for short sellers as the company might see a temporary boost from the loose monetary policy. Therefore, for the time being, the best way to take advantage of CHD's mispricing would be a long/short strategy alongside the best-in-class consumer staple companies, such as Clorox (CLX). I cover my long hypothesis on the latter here and also a sector-wide in-depth review here.

Acquisition Frenzy

In a low-growth and negative real interest rates environment, complementing organic growth with occasional M&A deals is a must. Most consumer staples companies have benefited from low rates and made acquisitions that strengthen their existing lines of businesses while also being a good strategic fit.

However, sooner or later, everything taken to the extreme starts to have the opposite effect. The $15bn impairment at Kraft Heinz (Kraft Heinz) was a stark example, while only recently one of CHD's major peers Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) booked a £5bn impairment loss on its very recent acquisition of Mead Johnson. The latter impairment loss comes as no big surprise as I have outlined just a month before the event that RB.L is running an excessive risk through its aggressive M&A strategy.

Now, CHD is on track to become the company with the highest amount of acquired intangible assets to total assets ratio in home and personal care space.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

The ratio of CHD has increased from 57% in 2013 to 73% in the end fiscal year 2019, with most of this growth occurring during the tenure of the new CEO Matthew Farrell. The ratio is significantly higher than the peer average and sits well-above that of the most skilled M&A companies - Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Unilever (NYSE:UL).

CHD's management has been praising its growth through acquisitions strategy for quite some time.

Source: Church & Dwight Investor Presentation

A significant proportion of CHD's performance has been due to its 12 power brands, 10 out of which were acquired during the past 15 years.

At the same time, the company is on track to increase that number to 20 through further acquisitions, while seemingly paying less attention to many of its other brands.

12 Power Brands Today, 20 Tomorrow Source: Church & Dwight Investor Presentation

Some of these acquisitions shown above are being swept under the carpet and not being mentioned at all. On top of that, as I will cover later, many of these newly acquired brands are already leading their respective product categories and future growth would rely heavily on the company's ability to drive demand of a matured product category while fending off competition.

Source: Church & Dwight Investor Presentation

The last three major acquisitions, under the new management, were both one of the largest ever done for the company and at significantly higher multiples. At the same time, lack of proper integration of the new business has been repeatedly mentioned by former employees in their reviews on Glassdoor.

Source: author's calculations based on data from Business Wire and CHD Quarterly Earnings Calls

Also, many of the recent acquisitions were done in a way to treat the goodwill from the deals as deductible for U.S. tax purposes.

Source: Church & Dwight 10-K SEC Filings

By reducing the amount of tax payable, these acquisitions also helped CHD to expand its bottom line and EPS growth.

Finally, growth through acquisitions has an adverse effect on asset turnover, which is one of the main drivers of return on invested capital.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

Unsustainable Free Cash Flow Growth

CHD's free cash flow has seen the highest growth rate from all of the home and personal care peers listed below. It almost doubled since 2013, while, at the same time, contrary to that of all other peers, has been on a stable upward trend. At first look, that should make CHD a far superior investment to the rest, but unfortunately, this does not seem to be the case once one starts digging deeper into CHD's accounts.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

There are two main problems with CHD free cash flow growth:

Cash Conversion Cycle

One of the reasons why CHD has achieved such a spectacular free cash flow growth is the drop in cash conversion from 36 days in 2013 to 21 in the last twelve months.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

This improvement was achieved in spite of the deteriorating days of inventory outstanding (DIO) which often comes as a result of new acquisitions. On one hand, stretching payables to suppliers has caused days payable outstanding (DPO) to exactly offset the increase in DIO, while accounting practices were used to improve days of sales outstanding (DSO).

It is usually the larger and more diversified players that have a stronger bargaining power against suppliers, which allows them to stretch accounts payable for longer. After sorting all of the previously reviewed peers in the sector by size, we observe exactly that - larger enterprises have significantly lower DPO periods. Although there are other factors that should be considered, CHD's DPO seems stretched when compared to peers of similar size.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

In 2016, the company quoted the following reason for its falling DPO, and since then, a specific reason was not given in company's 10k filings:

"DPO improved by 4 days as the Company continues to extend payment terms with its suppliers"

On top of stretched supplier payments, CHD's best-in-class DSO is due to the company's factored receivables at discounted rates. Back in 2015, CHD entered into a factoring agreement to sell customer receivables and has sold $139m worth of accounts receivables since then.

The Company entered into a factoring agreement with a financial institution to sell certain customer receivables at discounted rates in 2015. Transactions under this agreement are accounted for as sales of accounts receivable and were removed from the Consolidated Balance Sheet at the time of the sales transaction. The Company factored an additional $26.0 in 2019, resulting in a total of $138.9 and $112.9 as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Source: CHD 10-K SEC Filing 2019

None of CHD's peers listed above disclosed any amounts being sold to factoring companies, which explains CHD's exceptionally high DSO.

Capital Expenditure and Fixed Assets

The amount of fixed asset investments was another factor that benefited CHD's free cash flow. Over the 2014-17 period, CHD has significantly reduced the amount spend on fixed assets and has only recently dialed-up Capex again. Nevertheless, the amount spent on capital expenditure in 2019 is not materially different from the amount spent 10 years ago, in spite of the nearly twice as high sales.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

As a matter of fact, capital spend fell below the sanitary minimum of the annual depreciation expense for two years, only to climb back to slightly above the annual depreciation expense in 2019. This consistent under-spending on fixed assets would most likely have a negative impact on CHD's free cash flow growth going forward.

Actually, CHD's net amount of fixed assets fell so much that its Net Property, Plant & Equipment to Sales ratio is now the lowest from the whole peer group, suggesting that an increased amount of fixed assets investment will be needed in the future. All that, on top of the higher market spend, needed to support the flurry of newly acquired brands which would not benefit from a corporate brand endorsement.

Source: author's calculations based on data from SEC 10-K and 10-Q filings

Lower book value of property, plant & equipment has improved fixed asset turnover ratio, thus offsetting the effect of deteriorating inventory turnover on the company's total asset turnover.

To top all that up, CHD has been spending less and less on marketing relative to sales, which contradicts its aggressive growth strategy in both new product categories as well as overseas growth. Integration of newly acquired companies and lack of corporate brand endorsement also dictate that CHD should actually be spending more, not less, on marketing.

Source: author's calculations based on data from CHD SEC 10-K filings

In a nutshell, CHD free cash flow is at huge risk. Supplier payment extensions and receivables factoring are among the main reasons for the decreased cash conversion cycle and not improved operating efficiencies. The company's fixed assets are unlikely to be in good shape after years of under-investment and increased amount of capital spend would likely be needed in the future. Finally, marketing expenses are likely to start to increase as brand portfolio becomes more segmented and integration of newly acquired companies is needed.

Unconvincing Long-term Growth Drivers

Shifting our focus on CHD's topline, the company also seems to be experiencing a number of problems with its older brands, while the rationale behind the new acquisitions is questionable.

On many of CHD's recent earnings conference calls, investor and industry presentations, the management is spending most of its time talking about recent acquisitions of small and fast-growing brands, such as Batiste, while leaving larger and well-established brands on the back seat.

We don't hear much about legacy brands' performance

The master brand - Arm & Hammer, was only briefly mentioned during the last conference call and the subsequent CAGNY 2020 presentation. In my opinion, this is a signal that management does not have a solid strategy behind it and is trying to avoid painful restructuring programs and high investments in alternative sales channels. Even though the brand makes about a quarter of the company's sales, in recent presentations, management barely talks about it.

Source: Church & Dwight Investor Presentation

During the last presentation, the main point made about the brand was that CHD has reduced the number of ingredients in its Clean & Simple detergent. Although that could appeal to some customers, it barely qualifies as a solid strategy. CHD's main competitor in that field - Procter & Gamble for comparison is experiencing a double-digit growth in its Fabric care unit. PG is also busy with a number of supply initiatives, such as Tide subscription, and innovation behind its fabric care brands.

On the Arm & Hammer toothpaste, CHD's management said the following during the last conference call:

All right. Next up is natural toothpastes are growing 14 times the rate of the toothpaste category. So we're introducing ARM & HAMMER Essentials Toothpaste, two different variants, and we've gotten really, really good reception from retailers, particularly the drug class trait.

No strategy, no innovation or premiumization, only mentioning that natural toothpastes category is growing fast and that the company is launching such a product.

On the underperforming Trojan brand, the management also seems to be lacking a proper strategy and is blaming Millennials for "having less sex".

Recently acquired brands rely on product category growth

Most of the newly acquired businesses rely heavily on overall product category growth and increased customer penetration. Although that could indeed happen in certain segments, it is unclear how CHD would retain its market share if a category growth accelerates and new competitors enter the field.

In CHD's latest presentation, the newly acquired FLAWLESS electric hair remover was quoted as having two growth drivers - increased household penetration in the U.S. and international expansion.

Source: Church & Dwight Investor Presentation

Even though, currently, FLAWLESS has fast-growing products, CHD has paid for that growth with the EV/EBITDA multiple of x16.4. For this growth to be sustained, the product category should witness a rapid expansion or CHD should increase its market share internationally.

Similar to FLAWLESS, the main growth driver of Waterpik was again stated as - increased household penetration. This time, CHD's management was quoting penetration of electric toothbrushes in the U.S. and using that as a proxy of where penetration for water flossers could go. Flawed reasoning, in my opinion.

Source: Church & Dwight Investor Presentation

Although the Waterpik water flosser is indeed the number one rated product in the category, the concept of water flossing is not brand new and unlikely to witness remarkable future growth. Again, competitive advantages remain unclear.

Furthermore, both FLAWLESS and Waterpik products have Chinese supply chains, and even though, they complement some of CHD's product portfolios, consumer electronics are being sold through different channels than most of CHD's products and are consumer cyclical products, which would likely witness plummeting sales in a recessionary environment.

The growth thesis for some other recently acquired brands is even more flawed. Vitafusion, bought in 2012, is the U.S. number 1 seller of adult gummy vitamins. CHD has been busy launching a number of new products in this category, but the main growth factor was the following:

Source: Church & Dwight Investor Presentation

The growth driver of other brands such as Toppik and Viviscal is not appealing either: "40% of men & women have noticeable hair loss by age 40". So, what?!

In a nutshell, CHD is reinvigorating short-term organic growth by paying high premium for fast growing brands that are number 1 in their respective category. Even though this is beneficial for the company's topline in the short run, many of these newly acquired brands rely heavily on increased household penetration for products that have been around for quite some time. The risk is further increased by the rate at which new acquisitions are made in areas where CHD's management's expertise is questionable. To top all that, CHD does not seem to do much about its legacy and well-established brands and not emphasizing the importance of new subscription and delivery models.

Conclusion

Extremely low interest rates have made it possible for many consumer staples companies to go on an acquisition frenzy, in order to keep their shareholders satisfied with short-term growth. This strategy, however, is extremely risky and rarely creates shareholder value over the long run.

CHD has taken this M&A growth strategy to the extreme, paying high premiums for brands currently experiencing high topline growth and relying on overall product category to sustain it. Moreover, the company is shifting away from its legacy consumer staple brands and entering consumer cyclical electronics at an alarming rate.

The company spends little to no time talking about synergies, and increased spending on it intends to integrate these new products that rely on different supply chains and different consumer buying habits. Contrary to most peers, CHD doesn't seem to have a unified strategy around all these new acquisitions.

Finally, there are a number of problems with CHD's spectacular free cash flow growth over the recent years. Under-spending on fixed assets and less marketing spend relative to sales contradict the narrative of a fast growing business while also acting as a temporary boost to free cash flow. Improvements in cash conversion cycle also seem to be unsustainable.

As I mentioned in the beginning, due to the recent plunge in both long and short-term interest rates, CHD might be able to continue relying on its current strategy over the short run and benefit from demand by yield-starved institutional investors. Therefore, a long/short strategy would significantly reduce short-term risks. From CHD's direct peers, I consider Clorox (NYSE:CLX) as the one with the best-in-class business model and thus being the best fit for a long/short strategy. My recent in-depth analysis of the home and personal care segment would also help anyone considering to take advantage of CHD's mispricing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication, and are subject to change without notice.