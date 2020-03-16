Chinese Internet Stocks Are A Better Bet Amid COVID-19

I lay out the arguments for the relative safety of the Chinese internet stocks over their U.S. counterparts amid the prevailing market storm.

As their U.S. counterparts are facing a slowdown due to the impediments posed by the Work-From-Home phenomenon, Chinese internet companies are able to do plenty of catch-up on R&D.

Alibaba, JD.com, and Tencent have proven to be nimble and adjusted deftly to the challenging conditions caused by the control measures imposed by Beijing to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

Stocks of Chinese companies continue to outperform U.S. ones by holding up better and declining less.

It was a week to forget for most investors. The major stock indices in the U.S. plunged into bear market territory. Elsewhere in the world, the stock markets were similarly disastrous. Alternative investment products like gold and cryptocurrencies also failed to provide the holders with much consolation. With the spread of COVID-19 escalating rapidly in Europe and the sense that there are more infected in the U.S. that have yet to be confirmed by tests, inevitably, fear is in the air.

The announcement on Thursday by the World Health Organization that the novel coronavirus outbreak was now a pandemic came as no surprise to many, but still reinforced the notion that the situation had worsened around the world. The apparent lack of coordinated or substantive policy responses by the Trump administration, European leaders, as well as major Asian economies like Japan and South Korea resulted in confidence sinking further to the abyss.

Stocks of Chinese companies (CQQQ) (FXI) (MCHI), of course, were unable to escape the strong drag globally, but they had comparatively held up better than U.S. ones.

It wasn't a one-week fluke. Looking back three weeks, the three ETFs representing Chinese listed companies have suffered losses, but outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) by wide margins.

The Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB), was similarly caught in the global meltdown, plunging 8.67 percent for the week. A small rebound on Friday helped offset hefty losses the day before. The small consolation is its relative outperformance over the SPY and DIA ETFs. Unlike in the past weeks when there were component stocks among the key holdings of the KWEB ETF that were able to eke out positive gains in a down week, this time around, there were none.

Alibaba Group (BABA), NetEase (NTES), and JD.com (JD) fell the least, but that still meant a drop of around 6 percent for the week. iQIYI (IQ) and its major shareholder Baidu (BIDU), together with Vipshop (VIPS), saw double-digit percentage losses.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.

In the subsequent sections, I would endeavor to lay out the arguments for the relative safety of the Chinese internet stocks over their U.S. counterparts amid the prevailing market storm.

With COVID-19 largely contained in China, the country can now focus on the economy

On February 26, the number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 outside of China surpassed that reported in China. The next day, South Korea alone announced more new cases than China did. With the continued reduction trend in China and the rapid climb in reported cases elsewhere, the gap has become much more glaring by the day. Just on Friday, Italy, the worst-hit country after China, added 2,547 confirmed cases to its count of 17,660. Spain reported a whopping increase of 68 percent in new cases overnight, adding 2,115 new patients with the novel coronavirus, bringing its total to 5,232.

Despite the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak shifting to Europe, China is not out of the woods. The populous country faces a heightened risk of a rebound in the rate of new infections as domestic travel restrictions are gradually lifted and workers return to the factories or offices. Xin Guobin, the Vice Minister of Industry and Information Technology, revealed (content in Chinese) at a press conference on Friday that "about 80 percent" of employees have returned to their posts.

Nevertheless, there have been clear signs that China is in much better shape than a month ago. Chinese President Xi Jinping flew into Wuhan by plane for the first time since the outbreak began. Observers reckoned that the situation in the worst-hit COVID-19 city in China must have improved considerably such that it was deemed safe enough by the officials for their top leader, and the most highly regarded one in decades, to enter for a visit.

Beyond superficial moves, Beijing has also issued a slew of policies aimed at shoring up market confidence and boosting economic activities. Just on Friday, China’s central bank announced yet another reduction to the reserve requirement ratio, lowering the cash that banks must hold as reserves. This is the second cut this year, freeing up 550 billion yuan ($79 billion) aimed at encouraging banks to increase their lending to small firms. The People's Bank of China had in early February injected 1.2 trillion yuan ($174 billion) worth of liquidity into the financial markets via short-term reverse repos.

Following the relaxation of restrictions on private share sales by China’s securities regulator on 14 February, more than 100 listed companies in China have taken the opportunity to raise RMB209 billion (US$30 billion) through private share placements to strengthen their balance sheets. This is more than 800 percent higher than the amount raised over the same period in 2019.

Uncovering China's state of recovery with Baidu Maps; will Google come up with similar features?

Apart from Wuhan which retained high levels of controls, other cities have seen gradual resumption in transportation and business operations. Xin Guobin also said during the press conference that the operating rate of SMEs has reached about 60 percent while the average operating rate of industrial enterprises outside of Hubei has exceeded 95 percent.

For those skeptical of official numbers, the following maps from the top search engine in China, Baidu.com, provide excellent visual snapshots of the situation. The first one tracks the migration flows, superimposing 2020's conditions (in yellow) against the same period last year. The present migration volume is still lower than in 2019, but the gap is narrowing.

The second map represented the real-time traffic monitoring results of several expressways in Beijing at the time of my snapshot (translation by Google Chrome). The chart on the right of it showed traffic was subdued for weeks after the Lunar New Year began on 25 January 2020.

This was understandable given that the Chinese government stepped up traffic controls in many cities including Beijing in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus then known as nCoV-2019. Sometime after mid-February, vehicular movements began to improve and there was obvious ramp up in traffic from March. This is despite the capital city remaining in level one emergency response, the highest level. The chart for Hangzhou, the home-base of Alibaba Group, showed virtually minimal congestion for weeks following the start of the Lunar New Year. From early March, the congestion level rose significantly. According to Baidu data, the length of congested sections on Hangzhou expressways on Friday, March 13, was averagely 173.2 percent higher than the corresponding period last year. At the peak, the same measure was 212.6 percent higher year-on-year.

This should be a clear sign that business activities have resumed and, in fact, spiked in the land of the Chinese internet giant. Beyond Hangzhou, Bloomberg reported Tuesday that across China, Alibaba's package and meal delivery units - Cainiao and Ele.me respectively - as well as grocery chain Freshippo are fully staffed at pre-coronavirus levels.

The restrictions imposed by the central government did not apply equally to the entire country. Certain cities either did not face strict travel controls or experienced a fast recovery. For instance, Nanjing, despite its relative proximity to Wuhan, saw severe traffic reduction for only a short period in February (see the following snapshot).

Baidu has also released a big data report tapping on the online searches it received related to returning to work which offers insights into the public’s changing information needs amid the epidemic. The report revealed that the popularity of content related to work and school resumption has increased eight-fold month-on-month. For viewers with a short attention span, the infographics from Baidu App demonstrates the wealth of information that the leading search engine in China possesses.

These tools initiated by Baidu are well referenced in local media and have brought it loads of eyeballs which the company management confirmed in the recent earnings conference call. According to a new report on mobile internet trends from Aurora Mobile (JG), the DAUs for Baidu App and the daily time spent both increased steadily after the Chinese New Year. The DAUs rose 10.2 percent in the period after the Chinese New Year while the daily time spent lengthened to 59.6 minutes, up from 39.0 minutes in the corresponding period last year.

Baidu Maps launched a dedicated page that identifies the locations of confirmed COVID-19 cases. The page also displays the distance between the user and the nearest confirmed infection, as well as the locations where the patients visited recently. Each data point is backed by linkages to the information source.

Alphabet's Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) has plenty of head start and resources to create similar outbreak-related features. Let's see if it can do better. President Trump said Friday that Google has 1,700 engineers working on a website "to determine whether a test is warranted and to facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location."

While we are on the topic of maps, fans of Tesla (TSLA) may be intrigued to know that the electric vehicle leader has chosen Baidu Maps to power the built-in navigation systems on Tesla vehicles in China. According to Baidu, its "proprietary scalable vector graphics (SVG) application" will equip Tesla vehicles with map display, real-time traffic conditions, point of interest searches, and other map data services.

Meanwhile, the shares of Alphabet have done better than Baidu in the past month. However, that's thanks to a good bounce late last week. Else, both search giants had been tracking each other pretty well on the way down.

If I have not been able to convince you of the vast disparity in conditions between China and the rest of the world earlier, I would let Apple (AAPL) do the talking. The tech titan announced early Saturday that it closed all its retail stores outside Greater China until March 27 in a bid to do its part in slowing the spread of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Hence, it is possible that Baidu's underperformance over Alphabet not last long. Other Chinese internet stocks are already seeing superior returns over their U.S. counterparts in the past one month.

Chinese internet stocks are seeing superior returns over their U.S. counterparts

Even as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Beijing of inadequate information-sharing that caused the U.S. to be "behind the curve" in dealing with the epidemic, President Trump and his administration were praising their handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Perhaps President Trump should indeed be commended for his resolute imposition of travel restrictions, despite the "inadequate information-sharing", on January 31 on all aliens "who were physically present within the People’s Republic of China, excluding the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau, during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States."

Unfortunately, that firm move was still unable to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. Before any lockdown was imposed, Amazon (AMZN) had already warned customers in early March that its Prime Now and Amazon Fresh delivery services would have limited availability and slower delivery times. Its operations were overwhelmed with the surge in orders although there hadn't been any reduction in workforce or trucks dedicated to either services then.

Even though the Chinese internet companies had to tackle the challenge of fulfilling the customer orders with little understanding of the outbreak and with a much shorter notice of the epidemic-driven controls, they have proven to be nimble and adjusted to the situation deftly. The sudden wave of remote working out of necessity given the lockdowns gave several of Tencent's and Alibaba's broad ecosystem of apps the perfect opportunity to come into the limelight and score millions of new users, vindicating their investments in this area ahead of time.

JD.com, with the distinction of having built its own logistics system, was able to guide for positive revenue growth - double-digit percentage gains to boot - after posting a "healthy revenue beat" and earnings that dazzled. It gained enormous goodwill supplying millions of households with essentials while the large population stayed indoors in fear of being infected with the novel coronavirus.

Perhaps investors are cognizant of their strengths and have rewarded the Chinese internet stocks accordingly. Alibaba and JD.com have lost "only" 13.5 percent and 6.1 percent respectively in the past month compared to the 17.9 percent decline at Amazon. Even e-commerce player Pinduoduo (PDD) which reported a revenue miss for its Q4 2019 results on Wednesday had done better than Amazon at a negative 8.3 percent.

With millions of flights and train trips as well as hotel bookings canceled in Trip.com (TCOM) main market in the first two months of 2020, the online travel agency ("OTA") must surely see the devastating impact on its revenue. Yet, shareholders have not deemed Trip.com to be too crippled of its bright future.

However, the same cannot be said of its U.S.-listed peers TripAdvisor (TRIP) and Expedia (EXPE) which lost 37-38 percent over the past month compared to "just" 22 percent for Trip.com. This was despite the former two enjoying a rebound late in the week which Trip.com did not partake in.

The leading Chinese OTA announced last month that it would defer the release of its Q4 2019 results to March 18. The guidance to be provided and the earnings conference call would certainly be closely scrutinized. Meanwhile, Jane Sun, the chief executive officer of Trip.com, expressed her confidence that "pent-up demand will drive recovery for Trip.com once the outbreak is over."

To help offset the short-term coronavirus-related losses, Jane Sun and Chairman James Liang will not be taking their salaries for March while the senior management will forfeit up to half their salary. Their sacrifices would create pressure for their counterparts at TripAdvisor and Expedia to follow suit.

An abnormally is happening at iQIYI and Netflix (NFLX). The Chinese video-streaming company has seen the largest increase in DAUs among online video apps in China during the Lunar New Year holidays at 10.7 percent. Daily time spent on iQIYI's platforms during the holiday period rose to 99.3 minutes from 91.6 minutes the prior year. For Q1 2020, it expects net revenues to come in at 7.1 billion to 7.52 billion yuan ($1.02 billion-$1.08 billion), representing a 2-8 percent year-over-year increase.

Unlike Netflix, iQIYI operates on a dual-income model, earning from subscriptions as well as advertising. Higher viewership helps iQIYI negotiate better terms for its advertising business. A possible surge in views for Netflix programs may not be directly helpful to its top line as it doesn't rely on advertising.

Thus far, investors seemed to favor Netflix over iQIYI although the latter could benefit from the higher advertising income. Shareholders are likely concerned with diminished viewership as workers return to their posts. If they are right, then shareholders of Netflix might want to take note that the same outcome could happen to the company when the world gets the outbreak under control.

Given how fluid things are, shareholders of iQIYI might still have the last laugh. A recent survey on Chinese consumers revealed more than three-quarters of them are "feeling optimistic", with 68 percent reporting that their spending did not come down amid the outbreak. The majority expect to "spend on a variety of activities when the crisis ends."

Chinese internet companies might be able to bank on such consumer optimism to tide over the tough period. Looking at the irrational selling on the U.S. stock markets, it's uncertain if American consumers can be as confident about their spending pattern amid the crisis as their Chinese counterparts.

With their U.S. counterparts now implementing Work From Home ("WFH") in an increasingly larger scale, the inconvenience of collaboration via video conferencing could hamper the progress of R&D projects. Chinese internet companies faced the same problem last month and likely still do now to some extent. However, given that the rate of new cases in China has slowed to a crawl, the Chinese internet companies probably can recover soon.

The same cannot be said for the U.S. or Europe. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio confessed Tuesday that cases were "coming in so intensely now that being able to give you a detailed case breakdown, we’re not in that position to do that at this moment because there are so many coming forward." NYU infectious disease specialist Dr. Celine Gounder told CNBC.com that the U.S. has "less capacity to absorb a big surge in cases," and fewer doctors per person and fewer hospital beds per person than Italy.

Source: KFF analysis of OECD data

Innovation in the tech space moves very quickly. An acceleration in the R&D by the Chinese internet companies coming at a time when their U.S. counterparts are facing a slowdown due to the impediments posed by the WFH phenomenon could mean the former is able to plenty of catch-up, if they are not already ahead in the first time.

We could see Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu, and the likes roaring forward on the developments on Artificial Intelligence, Cloud services, autonomous driving, 5G, etc., as the situation in China normalizes. When that translates to superior earnings in the future, their valuations could soar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIDU, BABA, NTES, JD, TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.