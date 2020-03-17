International Paper Company: Wait For The Next Page

Overall, the printing segment is in a bad position with the sales down 8% in the prior-year quarter.

As of writing, COVID-19 is taking the global markets by storm but the paper manufacturer, down by 26.48% YoY, looks even grimmer when compared to NYSE Composite of -6.11%.

Be careful in translating this good annual yield into an investment decision as this spike from the previous quarter's 4.61% is due to bearish sentiment dragging prices down.

Despite retaining dividends on 50-cent levels, everything else looks sub-optimal for the company highlighted by the Net Income decrease of 25% to $1.23B combined with the supply chain problems brought by the Pandemic. Digitalization is affecting the business but International Paper (IP) is leaning on sustainability as its main driving force.

Supply Chain Woes

With the current suspension of Europe travels to the US and the lockdown of different countries due to the virus, the supply chain for global manufacturers such as International Paper will be greatly affected.

Industrial Packaging comprises 69% of the Paper Manufacturer's total Revenue.

Italy, one of Europe's largest producers of corrugated cardboard (second only to Germany), is one of the major countries that have already declared a lockdown. It is expected that these types of disruptions will affect the supply of Raw Materials and it will be a ripple effect from there. The costs associated with backorders, and alternative logistics & procurement procedures to mitigate stockouts and customer attrition will shoot up the company's operational expenses.

The Cash Flow/Share is still sufficiently sitting at 5.72 (TTM) but has been on a steady decline since Q2 of 2019.

Analysts: Don't pass your Papers yet

The general sentiment by Analysts results in an average "Hold" rating. With the stock currently hovering around the $28-30 range, the $45.36 price target suggests a possible upside of up to 62%.

Source: Marketbeat Price Target and Consensus Rating

On the flip side, said estimates are still to be taken with a grain of salt until sentiments have shown signs of recovery.

Digitalization means trouble

The rapid growth of Digitalization, AI and Machine Learning in all industries is already being felt by the Printing Industry. Over time, the transition from traditional packaging and print products to digital media is imminent.

Obviously, this means large organizations across all verticals are shying away from papers and now looking into digitizing everything - from contracts and approvals which is now aided by digital signatures, to promotion materials which now means online advertisements and brochures.

According to the Forbes article, The Journey From Paper, To Digital Process Intelligence, documents where the printed paper was being used were now digitized through new technological advancement such as Optical Character Recognition (OCR) which uses Natural Language Processing algorithms.

The numbers say it all. The Printing Segment's sales are down 8% from $1,160 million and Global Cellulose Fibers came in at $577 million in contrast to $736 million the quarter before.

The expectation is that the paper mill industry in the US will decline at a rate of 2.5 percent through 2022. In fact, some players are already forming strategic alternative industries and others are looking into selling some of their mills.

Sustainability is the key

A movement towards sustainability is becoming apparent especially with the controversial issues in climate change and pollution. This is where International Paper is banking in.

In one of their latest press releases, the company places emphasis on Sustainable Operations and Renewable Operations on their 2030 goal. Sustainable Operations focuses on improving climate impact and advance water stewardship, while Renewable Operations aims to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy through innovative fiber-based products.

Jeffrey Hollender also shares a positive outlook on Sustainability from a business perspective, "Sustainability is going to improve your financial performance and that's what people don't understand." said the NYU Stern professor.

He also added, "the truth is you will perform better financially by doing things like having a great sustainability program, by having women on your board and in your senior management and by treating your employees well and ensuring that they're owners of the company. Those things translate into better financial performance."

This claim is also backed by a Harvard study linking the inclusivity of employees and proper outlook to sustainability results to loyalty, productivity and less turnover - which translates to better growth and EPS.

Counting on such movement might be walking on a thread as the sustainability fad might either grow even more or significantly settle down.

Recommendation

With the current downtrend across all markets, IP has not been an exception. As the stock price drops (currently 38% Year-to-Date), the valuation and equivalent dividend yields may be blown up.

Once the smoke clears, the price is expected to go back to $40-levels. The 2030 strategy that the corporation has put into place is also promising and they have also seen to it that the dividends are not left out.

The numbers may lean investors to jump the gun but the blend of different factors such as the current Digital trend, Supply Chain dilemma, and recession poses a warning to be extra wary especially if you do not have the stock on your portfolio yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.