Yellow Cake: Great Risk-Reward In The Uranium Industry

Yellow Cake has plenty of liquidity to sustain any turbulence, much longer than most companies.

The company has few operational risk factors which are so prevalent to many other companies and industries today.

Investment Thesis

Yellow Cake (OTCPK:YLLXF) is an investment company that owns uranium and has little to no operational exposure to COVID-19, but has sold off significantly despite the fact that the price of uranium has remained relatively stable recently. The latest stock price is £1.59, the net asset value per share is at £2.32 given the latest $24.05/lb price of uranium.

Given the discount to net asset value in Yellow Cake, we are looking at significant upside from just a modest recovery in the price of uranium and if the stock returns to trade at NAV per share.

Figure 1 - Source: TradingView

Operating Risks & Costs

There are very few publicly listed uranium mining companies which are still producing due to the depressed uranium price. While some of those stocks likely has a higher leverage to the price of uranium, when the market finally recovers. The return potential for Yellow Cake is now also very substantial. Few companies in the industry offers a more attractive risk-reward, given the discount to NAV and limited operational risk.

Figure 2 - Source: Cameco

Total expenses during the last fiscal year were $6.1M, but that also entailed IPO expenses and procurement costs. My expectation is that the company has costs somewhere around $2M for the year, which is about 0.8% of net asset value as of the last operating update in December of 2019.

Figure 3 - Source: Yellow Cake Annual Report

Share Buy-Backs

During 2019, the company communicated that should the discount to net asset value increase, buy-backs will be performed. Over the last month, the company has been buying back shares almost on a daily basis.

When you have an unleveraged investment company with plenty of cash to support operations, that trade with a significant discount to NAV, I think there are few valid excuses not to perform buy-backs. This is something that gives me confidence in management, as buying additional pounds of uranium in the market would not make sense, when you can buy the same exposure in your own shares at a discount.

As of the latest update, the company has bought 275,894 shares now held in treasury. The number of ordinary shares with voting rights is 87,939,822 which is what I will use for the valuation.

Valuation

As of the latest update in December of 2019, the company had 9,616,385 lbs of uranium, a derivative liability of $2.7M, and other net assets of $7.6M which is mostly cash and some minor receivables based on history.

I will assume the shares were bought back at an average price of £1.80 and the average GBPUSD rate was 1.25. This means other net assets are now around $7.2M, which is plenty to support operations for a couple of years. The current GBPUSD rate is 1.1535 after a sharp drop over the last week.

Figure 4 - Source: Own Calculations

Using the above inputs, the company is presently trading with a market cap of £139.85M while the book value is estimated to be £204.40M. As the below chart illustrates, the discount to NAV is now up to 31.6%.

Discount to NAV = 1 - Market Cap / Book Value

Figure 5 - Source: Own Estimates & Calculations

Another way to look at this, is in relation to the price of uranium. If we assume cash and liabilities are taken at face value, Yellow Cake's stock presently offers the ability to purchase exposure to uranium for the price of $16.3/lb.

Conclusion

Yellow Cake might seem like a boring stock, but you don't have to envision a massive overshoot in the price of uranium, for the stock to offer a very attractive return, while still have good downside protection if the recovery takes longer.

The very real risk of mine closures in relation to COVID-19 can also make it one of the few stocks that goes up, if in fact we get a price recovery in uranium.

The price of uranium has been depressed for some time, so a long-term horizon is definitely warranted. However, due to the illiquid uranium market and relatively few producers, mine closures could be a potential catalyst for the price of uranium.

I have been buying over the last week, due to the attractive upside potential but also good downside protection.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YLLXF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.