A Smart-Beta Commodity Portfolio For Those Looking To Hedge Against $2T+ In Money Printing

If you're looking to buy-the-dip, commodities have less potential downside than do stocks due to production-cost limitations.

This capitalizes on commodities that are beaten-down compared to peers like silver, soybeans, and natural gas.

With monetary stimulus reaching an extreme and stagflationary forces building, I believe commodities will outperform stocks and bonds over the coming months and years.

The commodity market has been hit extremely hard by the ongoing market decline. Much of these recent declines can be traced back to the energy market as explained in "Analyzing The Collapse Of OPEC+". Inflation expectations have collapsed and brought down commodity prices with them.

This is seen below through the Treasury inflation-breakeven rate vs. the Invesco Commodity ETF (DBC):

Data by YCharts

While short-term deflation is likely due to an expected cliff-edge drop in demand (since many are not leaving their houses), the virus may actually usher in the era of inflation that I've been expecting.

The Federal Reserve has already cut rates to zero and has agreed to pursue aggressive quantitative easing. The Federal Government is looking to give out massive amounts of "helicopter money" via paid-sick leave and possibly $1000 checks. There is also already a shortage of healthcare and grocery products which has spurred price increases in many parts of the country.

The U.S is also, by far, the world's largest exporter of food. Because of the Coronavirus, it has largely gone unknown by the public, but there is a massive locust swarm plaguing Africa and the Middle East which will drastically reduce food-supply in those regions. It is believed that this swam is the largest in (at least) over three decades. China is also struggling with a food shortage due to last year's ASF crisis and production impacts relating to the Coronavirus. I believe this will import some serious inflation into the U.S as food exports rise to offset these shortages.

The fact is that there are a ton of deflationary and inflationary forces impacting the markets today. In other words, both demand and supply are falling so the resulting price-action is unclear. That said, the deflationary forces like mass global "burrowing" and oil production overproduction are short-term in nature while the inflationary forces are long-term.

I firmly believe that global central banks will be aggressively dovish to a point where they take stimulus too far and create inflationary forces that will be very difficult to stop. Unlike stocks (many of which have extremely high debt levels today and can thus fall to zero), commodities cannot fall to zero, making them a much better bet. Further, while there is 'blood in the streets' in the stock market, there is a river in the commodity market after its five-year depression.

Obviously, you could allocate heavily toward one commodity like gold (GLD) or silver (SLV), but most would prefer diversification. Let's see if we can make a commodity portfolio that is superior to a benchmark ETF like Invesco's (DBC).

Picking Undervalued Commodities to Boost Alpha

There are numerous commodity ETFs that allow investors exposure from anything to crude oil (USO) and gasoline (UGA) all the way to palladium (PALL) and even corn (CORN) or cocoa (NIB). That said, some are better than others. Personally, I prefer those that are trading at a relative discount compared to their nearest peer.

For example, silver (SLV) is trading at a heavy discount to its peer gold (GLD). Gasoline is trading at a heavy discount to crude and soybeans (SOYB) are trading at a discount to wheat (WEAT). This is illustrated in the ratio charts below:

Data by YCharts

Using this approach, I came to the following nine commodity ETFs that I believe are undervalued on a comparative basis; three from each category:

Ticker Asset Category (SLV) Silver Metal (PPLT) Platinum Metal (DBB) Industrial Metals (Al, Cu, Zn) Metal (USO) Crude Oil Energy (UGA) Gasoline Energy (UNG) Natural Gas Energy (SOYB) Soybeans Agriculture (CANE) Cane Sugar Agriculture (CORN) Corn Agriculture

Creating a Superior Risk-Weighting System

Further, I want to put a heavier weight on more idiosyncratic commodities. This almost always means putting minimal weight on energy commodities and high weight on agricultural commodities. This is because energy commodities are the primary driver of inflation which drives all other commodities. Thus, a bet on any commodity is implicitly a bet on energy commodities.

This is the opposite strategy as major commodity funds like the iShares (GSG) or Invesco's (DBC) which put excess weight on energy, making them basically crude-oil ETFs. To illustrate, look how correlated those two funds are to the price of crude oil:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, these two funds offer little net exposure to the broader commodity complex and are essentially oil funds.

The first step we can to improve upon this is to use equal-weighting. That is, put 1/9th of the portfolio in each of the nine ETFs listed earlier. As you can see, such a portfolio has a bit less volatility than GSG:

(Data Source - Google Finance)

While equal-weighting is a step in the right direction. We can improve upon it to gain even lower volatility. To do so, I found the slope/"beta" of each of the ETF's to the equal-weighted portfolio. That is, how many percents each ETF moves given a 1% change in the equal-weighted portfolio (like a stock's beta to the S&P 500). The lower the better.

After finding the beta of each, we can take its inverse and then use the formula (inverse beta/sum of inverse beta's) to find how much we should allocate into each ETF such that each has an equal beta to the "equal-weighted" allocation. I know that is not clear, but this corresponds to the risk-parity weighting system but using the more-appropriate "beta" instead of volatility.

Here is the breakdown:

Tickers Beta to "Equal-Weight" Inverse of Beta Equal-Beta Weight (SLV) 1.38 0.73 10.68% (PPLT) 1.03 0.97 7.99% (DBB) 1.99 0.50 15.46% (USO) 0.48 2.09 3.71% (UGA) 0.50 2.00 3.87% (UNG) 0.84 1.19 6.51% (SOYB) 2.54 0.39 19.70% (CANE) 1.67 0.60 12.92% (CORN) 2.47 0.40 19.15%

As you can see, there is less weighting toward energy ETFs like USO, UGA, and SOYB and more toward idiosyncratic ETFs like SOYB, DBB, and CORN. We will call this the "beta-weighted" portfolio.

This is also seen when breaking weighting down by subcategory:

Category Total Weight Metal 34.13% Energy 14.09% Agriculture 51.78%

As you can see below, this portfolio's performance is even smoother than that of "equal-weight":

(Data Source - Google Finance)

The net-performance is about the same for each, but Beta-Weighted has by far the lowest daily standard deviation of returns. This is shown below:

Portfolio Daily Return SD Annual Return SD GSG (Commodity ETF Benchmark) 1.37% 21.74% Equal Weight 0.99% 15.74% Beta-Weight 0.75% 11.19%

The Bottom Line

Now, just because "Beta-Weight" has the lowest volatility on a given day that does not mean it has the lowest risk. In fact, its volatility is close to that of the S&P 500 which, as we all know, can be extremely volatile during tail-risk events like today. That said, its returns are far less correlated to the price of oil and it offers a more general hedge against inflation than ETFs like GSG. Further, its returns are a bit more smooth which can allow traders to find its trend a bit easier.

Today, that trend is definitely lower, but I believe the bottom for commodities is nearing and that we will be able to clearly see the bottom in the beta-weight portfolio.

Fundamentally, the commodity market's long-term bullish/inflationary factors like food-shortages, peaking oil production growth potential, and the impacts of excessive monetary stimulus are being overridden by short-term deflationary impacts like an unstainable oil-price-war and a massive short-term drop in demand due to COVID.

Given that, I believe that the ongoing sell-off is a massive buying opportunity for commodities. Many investors believe that there is "blood in the streets" when it comes to stocks given their five-week sell-off. However, there is a river of blood in the commodity market as it has been in a depression for five-years and most are trading 50-80% below their all-time high.

I firmly believe that the nine commodity ETFs I listed will generally outperform over the coming months and that investors will find the best risk/return profile using the weighting scheme I demonstrated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORN,SLV,PPLT,USO,UNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.