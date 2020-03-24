Vicor: An Antidote For The Coronavirus Blues

Vicor has $84MM in the bank and generates positive cash flow that will sustain it through the Coronavirus crisis.

Investment Opportunity:

For the last 10 years, Vicor (VICR) has invested over $400,000,000 in new proprietary 48V power converters. They anticipated a shift to a 48V power train in the data center, automobiles, LED lighting and power tools. This shift is happening now and their investment will lead to a dramatic increase in revenue and earnings in the coming years.

While Vicor has targeted very high volume customers with this new technology, for several years Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was their only large customer. This led to a lumpy revenue stream. A couple of years ago, they added Nvidia (NVDA) to their customer list. Here is a picture of the Nvidia GPU with the Vicor (gold bars) converters. While adding Nvidia helped and increased their revenue, it was not enough to provide sustained and growing revenue.

The real opportunity for investors is now as Vicor has design wins with Intel (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Cerebras, Cray (HPE), IBM (IBM) and others to power their new high-current AI and GPU processors. These new opportunities are providing a diversified customer base that will allow for smoother and growing quarterly revenue. While these companies have taken delivery of Vicor converters for their prototype runs, production deliveries of their new processors are expected to be rolled out in 2020, and these deliveries will provide Vicor with a significant increase in revenue and earnings. This revenue increase will be incremental as these are all new opportunities.

Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and almost all other major hyper data-centers are planning to roll out AI solutions in 2020 that will include the Vicor converts. Again, Vicor will see incremental revenue from these customers starting later this year.

Another new market for Vicor is the automotive market, where they have secured design wins from several automobile manufactures. They expect that these wins will lead to production revenues in 2022 and beyond.

Vicor is in the beginning stages of a long-term secular growth phase that is backed by design wins with major customers.

The Coronavirus impact on the stock market is allowing investors an opportunity to add shares of Vicor at a discounted price. We will get through this crisis, and when we do, Vicor will snap back as was indicated by Vicor's share price shooting up over 18% on Friday, March 13th and a similar rise on March 17th.

This is the year when Vicor will recognize significant revenue from powering new AI processors:

AI processors require greater processor density, which increases the demand for cooling and raises power requirements. Because of the higher power requirement, unique power solutions are required. Vicor has the solutions to power these new AI chips. Vicor's investment has given them a competitive advantage that has led to over 80% of the market share for powering 48V AI chips.

At the last annual shareholders meeting, Phil Davies, Corporate Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing, gave a presentation on Vicor's business plan which included a section for powering high current AI processors. If you go to slide 16 of that presentation, you will see that Vicor has the only viable solution for powering these AI processors.

Vicor's Power on Package (POP) solutions for AI processors includes both horizontal and vertical power delivery solutions. I discussed these solutions in detail in my previous article, Opportunities Continue at Vicor. The original POP was used to power a Pezy Supercomputer and Nvidia GPUs.

While no other company has anything close to the original POP, Vicor continued to innovate and has designs for and is delivering their second-generation vertical power POP for AI processors. With the Vicor vertical power solution there are only 5 watts of power distribution loss versus 400 watts for conventional multi-phase solutions as depicted in Phil Davies's presentation. In reality, if you are losing 400 watts of power in the power distribution train, there is not enough power left over for the processor. That is a major reason why Vicor has over 80% of the market share. The other reasons are because Vicor's products are priced competitively on a cents per watt basis, and they enable a higher performance computer as I discussed in my previous Seeking Alpha article.

This podcast and transcript describe in more detail why the Vicor's 48V solution is essential to powering high current AI chips and GPUs.

Vicor's customers are expected to start delivering production quantities of their AI processors this year. As a result of these deliveries, Vicor will see a significant incremental increase in revenue and earnings.

New Customer Opportunities:

Cray

Cray, now part of HP, has won three huge contracts with the U.S. government to provide massive exascale supercomputers. All three of those supercomputers use the Vicor converters. In a previous Vicor conference call, Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO, explained that each supercomputer can include up to $20,000,000 of Vicor content. Deliveries of these supercomputers are slated to start in 2020, and Vicor will report significant incremental revenue as the result of these shipments.

Cerebras

Cerebras makes the largest and most power-hungry, 15 kW, AI chip in the world. Powering this processor was only possible by using Vicor's Vertical Power Delivery Architecture. While the largest GPUs have 21.1 billion transistors, the Cerebras processor has 1.2 trillion as is depicted in the diagram below. Cerebras said this on their website about the power challenges they faced:

"A first innovation concerns the physical placement of the power supplies. They are mounted on the PCB, so that the power flows in the through-PCB direction, rather than laterally across the PCB from the side, which is conventional. The 3D arrangement makes for a shorter, low resistance path, which curtails resistive heating and power loss in the power supply and distribution network. And there simply isn’t enough room and enough copper in the PCB to handle longer, lateral paths anyway".

The link above, Vicor's Vertical Power Deliver Architecture, takes you to an article written by Robert Gedron, Corporate Vice President, Product Marketing & Technical Resources at Vicor Corporation, that describes how Cerebras is using the Vicor Vertical Power Delivery solution to solve their power distribution problem.

Cerebras has the following diagram on their website.

As is indicative of the Cerebras story, the trend in the AI industry is for larger and higher current processors. Vicor is the only company that can provide a viable power train solution for these processors. Vicor's revenue and earnings will accelerate as the market for the new AI chips grows.

Intel

Intel is using the Vicor converters in their new high current processors. Here is a picture of the new Intel AI Nervana processor with a Vicor NBM Gold power module in the lower left-hand corner that was shown at the 2019 Super-computing show.

AMD, Xilinx, and IBM

At the 2019 shareholders meeting, management revealed that Vicor has new opportunities and design wins with AMD, Xilinx and IBM. These design wins are expected to turn into production starting in 2020, again adding incremental revenue for Vicor.

Automotive Market:

While still a couple of years away from securing significant revenue, Vicor has announced design wins in the automotive market. Vicor has unique solutions for this market which is bigger than the data center market. This opportunity is driven by the conversion to 48V batteries and the growing market for electric and electric-assist autos.

As stated above, Vicor invested over $400,000,000 in new 48V technology. This investment produced the smallest, lightest and most efficient power converters on the market which are competitively priced. This is exactly what the automotive industry is seeking as it turns to electrify its vehicles.

We are seeing the electric car market expand every day. Audi's A8 has a 48V power train. BMW has confirmed that six new 48V mild-hybrid models are coming this Spring. Volvo has fully embraced electric and hybrid vehicles. And of course, we have Tesla and other manufactures vying for all-electric vehicles.

Vicor has a target of receiving $250,000,000 in revenue from the automobile market by 2025. Since they are new to this market and have only delivered prototype units, almost all of this revenue in 2025 will be incremental.

Front end products:

Front end products are converters that input very high, 400V and higher, AC or DC volts which are stepped down to 48V. Vicor is currently shipping a version called the Power Tablet RFM. Beta versions of the next-generation Power Tablet are in the customer's hands, and the production versions are expected out early next year.

This new Power Tablet has great potential as Vicor is driving down the size, weight, and cost while improving the efficiency of the converter. This product will add significant incremental revenue to Vicor in 2021. The CEO has stated that the market for the next generation front end products is larger than the DC to DC market. They have interest from one very large customer who could potentially take all of their capacity.

Balance Sheet:

Now more than ever is a time to look at the balance sheet. Vicor has a pristine balance sheet with over $84,000,000 in the bank. Cash flow from operations was $5,669,000 for the last quarter. The company has no debt, and they own their buildings free and clear.

If there was ever a time to have a strong balance sheet, it is now. Vicor has the ability to weather this Coronavirus storm without borrowing any money.

Business Model:

Vicor has a leveraged business model where a percentage increase in revenue will lead to a greater percent increase in earnings. Vicor expects its gross margin to increase as their revenue increases and has a long-term target for GMs to exceed 65%, and operating income of greater than 35%. Vicor’s current GMs are at 47.1%. With their fixed cost covered, any increase in the GMs will accelerate their earnings growth as dollars will fall to the bottom line.

Manufacturing Capacity:

Vicor had $263,000,000 in revenue for 2019. They currently have the capacity in their facility for up to $500,000,000 in yearly revenue. So Vicor can almost double their revenue with their existing facility. However, this is not enough capacity for their expected demand. In order to meet their revenue forecast, which is backed by extensive opportunities for which they have design wins, they are planning to add capacity in 2020 that will support up to an additional $250,000,000 of revenue a year. So by the end of 2020, they expect to have almost triple the capacity to meet the growing demand for their new products. They plan to fund this expansion with existing cash.

Additionally, they have plans for adding manufacturing in an Asian country for forecasted demand in the 2021 and 2021 time frame.

The plans for all of this capacity expansion were recently reiterated in their 4th quarter conference call.

Competition:

Dr. Ray Ridley, President, Ridley Engineering, an expert and instructor on power supply theory, has stated that "Vicor has at least a 5-year advantage over their competitors".

One competitor is Monolithic Power. The only information on processor power converters that I could find on their website was for multi-phase solutions. In this Monolithic presentation on the page entitled, "GPU as an AI Engine Gets Power Hungry", you see a picture of this multi-phase solution powering an Nvidia GPU. I do not believe this is a viable competitive product because of the reasons I outlined above. In addition, the multi-phase solution pictured in their presentation is what Vicor replaced with their Power on a Package for the SXM3 Nvidia processor as seen in the picture below.

The above picture came from the Vicor website.

Other power supply companies like Artesyn and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have formed a "Power Stamp Alliance" to compete with Vicor. Since they do not have a technologically superior product, they are trying to compete with Vicor by making a standard product footprint that has multiple sources. This is a race to the bottom on price. In addition, they cannot solve the high current problem that the manufactures of advanced AI processors require.

Insider ownership:

Insiders own 54.3% of the outstanding shares. There are only 18,516,000 shares of trading float. Patrizio Vinciarelli, the CEO, owns over 50% of the shares, and as such has a significant vested interest in the company doing well. With the small number of shares outstanding, this can be a very volatile stock. However, I believe the small float will greatly benefit current shareholders as the company starts to see revenue and earnings accelerate as the result of the expected ramp of their new products. As mutual funds or hedge funds take a position, they will inevitably drive the share price higher.

Since Patrizio Vinciarelli owns over 50% of the company, he has complete control of the company. This control allowed him to invest the $400,000,000 in new products over the last 10 years. I do not believe this type of investment would be possible without that control. I personally believe that Patrizio is in the same league as Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Elon Musk, but he is more mature and wiser.

Analyst coverage:

For the first time in as long as I can remember, there are multiple Wall Street analysts covering Vicor. The firms and analysts that cover Vicor are:

Needham, Quinn Bolton

Craig Hallum, Richard Shannon

Tailwinds Research, Daniel Carlson

Northland Securities, Gus Richard

CJS Securities, Jonathan Tanwanteng

This expanded coverage has increased the investor base considerably. Links to Vicor's presentations for a couple of Wall Street firms can be found here and here.

Risks:

I don't think anyone knows the extent of the damage the Coronavirus will wreak on the markets or the share price of Vicor. We are entering new territory with the world implementing strict controls on what people can do to prevent the spread of the virus. Some people are panicking and we are starting to see forced securities selling and this can affect Vicor's share price as it is a volatile stock with a relatively small shareholder base, small float and its share price can decline rapidly.

Vicor is dependent on its customers being successful, and on the world economy.

While the company's products look promising, Vicor has missed their past guidance and that has hurt the share price.

Even with their blue-chip customers and a growing market, I expect Vicor will have issues in the short term as businesses around the world curtail production, reduce staff or shut down.

Please do your own due diligence.

Conclusion:

I have no idea how long the Coronavirus crisis will last and this will affect the share price of Vicor. Vicor has a squeaky clean balance sheet and they have lots of cash to weather the Coronavirus storm.

Nothing fundamentally has changed with Vicor except for the world slowdown. Vicor is not an airliner or cruise ship operator with a heavy debt load; therefore, it will not be affected as much as other companies by the current crisis.

Vicor still has the same competitive advantage over its competitors and they are progressing with new design wins. This progression was evident in Vicor's 4th quarter earnings announcement where they reported bookings that accelerate up 27% sequentially over the previous quarter. At the end of the year, Vicor's backlog was $104,000,000 and growing. They expect a positive book to bill ratio for their first quarter. During the conference call, Patrizio Vinciarelli, CEO, said that they had a "line of sight to ramps that are imminent".

Vicor is the clear leader in powering high current AI chips. They are at the beginning stages of large scale adoption which will drive their sales and earnings. While numerous companies are vying for the AI processor market, Vicor, with a greater than 80% market share, will be the winner for powering these processors. The majority of the revenue Vicor will garner from the AI marketplace will be incremental. The ramp will start this year.

While this stock is not for the faint of heart, I will consider purchases on the dips. I recommend holding onto the shares that you have. If you sell your shares, it can be very hard to buy them back, as was evident on March 13 and 17th when the share price spiked higher. It is going to be a rocky road, but we will get through this crisis and the share price will be much higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VICR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is a very volatile stock and we are in uncharted times. Please be careful, consult a financial planner and do your own due diligence.