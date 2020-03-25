Platinum Weekly: We Remain Unwavering Long-Term PLTM Bulls

For Q2, we see PLTM trading between $5.50 and $9.50 per share. We are unwavering long-term platinum bulls.

As the PLTM sell-off feels like a capitulation, a major low may be near. That said, spec positioning in NYMEX platinum makes us cautious in the short term.

Unlike some market observers, we think that the fundamentals were not the main driver of the sell-off in platinum prices. The tight correlation of platinum and palladium is to blame.

PLTM crashed to its lowest since its inception date in January 2018 at $5.76 per share on March 19, having sold off 20%+ on the month.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

PLTM crashed to its lowest since its inception date in January 2018 at $5.76 per share on March 19, as the NYMEX front-month platinum futures tumbled to its lowest since October 2002 at $562 per oz on March 16.

Although some market observers have been induced to attribute the violent sell-off in platinum prices so far this month (-23%) to platinum's weak fundamental backdrop, we think that the fundamentals were not the main driver of the PLTM sell-off.

If negative fundamental dynamics were behind the sell-off in platinum prices, we would have expected palladium to outperform considering that its fundamental backdrop is relatively much tighter. On the contrary, the sell-off in palladium prices has been relatively deeper so far in March, with the NYMEX front-month palladium futures down 32% in the month to March 23.

We think that the sell-off in platinum prices has been influenced by the crash in palladium prices. As we noted in a previous report, the correlation of platinum and palladium has been extremely high in recent weeks (and significantly higher than that of platinum and gold).

We initially expected platinum prices to perform well this month due to positive spillovers from the tight palladium market. But the exact opposite happened. The violent paralysis of the global economy has substantially weakened the automotive sector, which represents 80% of global palladium demand. The weaker demand outlook for palladium and the panic across the global financial markets spooked palladium traders, which triggered a nasty sell-off. In turn, this has put tremendous pressure on platinum prices. The fragile micro backdrop of the platinum market despite the recent supply disruptions in South Africa reinforced the decline in platinum prices.

Given our view that the COVID-19 outbreak’s toll on industrial activity will be transient though substantial, we think that the weakness in PGM prices will be temporary.

However, we think that the bottom for PLTM may not have been reached yet considering that spec positioning in NYMEX platinum remains quite long.

In the long term, platinum’s fundamentals are attractive and as such, we believe that PLTM is likely to trend solidly higher in the years ahead.

For Q2, we see PLTM trading between $5.50 and $9.50 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed by the equivalent of 280 koz its net long exposure to NYMEX platinum in the week to March 17, marking a 7th straight week of decline. The NYMEX platinum price tumbled by 22% over March 10-17, suggesting the presence of significant OTC selling activity, which exacerbated the sell-off in platinum prices.

Despite the notable de-grossing in platinum’s spec positioning since late January, platinum’s spec positioning remains quite long, with the net spec length at 42% of open interest.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

This could suggest that the speculative community has not yet capitulated. As a result, there could be more speculative selling before a final bottom in the NYMEX platinum price is established.

Implications for PLTM: Spec positioning in NYMEX platinum remains quite long and as such, further spec selling cannot be ruled out in the near term. Usually, a bottom occurs when the spec community capitulates. This is not yet the case. This is negative for the NYMEX platinum spot price and thus PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought platinum at a timid rate of 7 koz in the week to March 20, after liquidating nearly 86 koz in the prior week.

The collapse in platinum prices earlier in March has flushed “weak hands” out of the market, which resulted in substantial outflows. Long-term investors appear to have resumed some buying activity since last week to take advantage of lower platinum prices.

However, platinum ETF holdings have declined by 47 koz or 1% since the start of the year.

Implications for PLTM: We expect long-term investors to continue to add platinum to their holdings in the current environment. Once platinum prices show signs of stabilization, ETF inflows could accelerate. This is ultimately positive for PLTM.

Closing thoughts

Although we acknowledge that the massive sell-off in PLTM is painful in the short term, we view it as a sign that the final bottom may be near. A bottom tends to be reached when the majority of market participants capitulates.

Platinum is the most undervalued among the precious metals group, leading us to argue that being long PLTM may prove extremely rewarding over the coming months or even years.

As platinum’s spec positioning remains quite long, we are not in a hurry to buy the dips and await further market action, especially in the currently uncertain automotive outlook.

The heart attack experienced by the global economy could severely undermine PGM demand in the near term, resulting in weaker fundamentals and weaker prices.

Longer-term, however, economic activity will bounce back and economic growth will probably be above-trend considering the aggressive easing measures implemented by major economies. This should result in stronger PGM demand, firmer fundamentals and ultimately higher PGM prices.

Against this backdrop, we see PLTM trading between $5.50 and $9.50 per share in the course of Q2.

