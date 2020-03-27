The Eldorado/Caesars Deal: Repricing In Light Of The Virus Swoon

You have to believe right now that the lawyers and numbers crunchers in and around the Eldorado Resorts Inc. deal (ERI) to acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) are massaging scenarios as the coronavirus continues to deflate sector values in an endless downward spiral at the moment. The questions they could be wrestling with are many. But only one qualifies as a burning: The deal was closed pre-virus, with valuations then based on current and recent trades. Since then, we have fallen into the dark ages. The Roman Empire collapsed around 460AD, and it took nearly 700 years before the world emerged from the Dark Ages period into the early Renaissance. While we are now in clearly in a dark ages market, we are hopefully not looking at 700 years before we see the light again.

Data by YCharts

They say that those who don’t learn from history are condemned to repeat it. We think there are enough adults in the room among the top movers and shakers of this ERI deal to recognize that investors deserve clarification on the possibility of repricing before closing sometime within the next 90 days. Carl Icahn has casually raised the possibility. Although he is known as a man who never leaves a dime on the table he thinks he can sweep into his kitty, he is also one of the key adults in this drama.

The history first

The deal was largely the brainchild of Icahn and ERI CEO Tom Reeg. Both these men are among the savviest operators in the gaming business: Call them Mr. Inside and Mr. Outside. There were other potential suitors. But Icahn was the key here because, from his perspective, Reeg was the only guy who was short on talk and long on action: he put money on the table while others blew up trial balloons.

In brief, ERI will acquire all outstanding shares of CZR for $12.75 a share for cash and ERI common. The cash component is $8.40, and the deal exchanges 0.0849 of ERI common for each share of CZR. The ERI price was to be set at the May 23, 2019 30-day volume weighted average price. The key cash component of the deal would amount to $7.2 billion. The new company would also assume CZR’s long-term debt of ~$18 billion as of 12/2019.

The solid CZR created VICI Properties is a key REIT player in the deal as well. It committed to a $3.2 billion transaction that will bring together Harrah’s properties in Atlantic City, Laughlin, Nevada, and New Orleans, which will pour $1.3 billion into the new CZR coffers. It will blend the above master leases, adding $154 million to the $98 million already paid by CZR’s Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Las Vegas. At closing, ERI shareholders will own 51% of the new company and CZR holders 49%.

Total price tag: $17.3 billion, a heavy number some analysts believed to be far too pricey. Pricey yes, but from our perspective on a go-forward basis, Reeg and Icahn would be creating the runaway casino giant of the US with a total of 60 properties in 16 states, geographically diverse and propelled by the near-60 million member CZR/ERI blended Total Rewards database. Pre-virus, the expectation was that the new company (under the CZR name) would debut in a robust US economy.

Here’s a look at the pre- and post-virus related price movement:

Stock May 23,’19 Pre-virus 2020 At writing

CZR $9.02 $12.97 $7.13

ERI 48.50 51.30 16.64

There could be a bit more downside here. It’s anecdotal, but as of this writing, the April 17 option put at $3.00 is implying high volatility to come. We won’t speculate what options traders and arbs may see in a stand-pat or a repricing to come because they probably don’t know anything you don’t at this point. They are making proposition bets common in craps games coming from the gut. We in the business tend to look at prop bets laydowns as having an emotional sucker element. But sometimes you blow on the dice and they do listen.

What actually counts: The mover-and-shaker holders

We have two 600 lb gorillas and one 6,000 lb gorilla in the institutional ownership cages. The question: If the deal is repriced, will they rattle and growl enough to change the state of play in the deal?

Carl Icahn: Now sitting on 114,250,942 shares, or 16.79% of the outstanding, worth at $814 million as at writing.

Just below is BlackRock with 51.5 million shares, representing 7.57% of the outstanding, or $367 million.

And Canyon Capital Advisors with 6.8% of the outstanding, worth $324 million.

Together, these three biggies control 31.6% of the deal. Logic dictates that the soft spot here for a repricing is to reduce the cash component from $8.40 in order to shrink the total cash ERI will need to borrow to close. Perhaps there will be pressure from lenders for just such a move, perhaps not. Are these guys open to this possibility? On the basis that post virus, would the fundamental potential of the deal would make ERI stock (under the new CZR name) far more valuable than the $8.50 in cash in a rapidly recovering market? The bet: If the market sees a sluggish post-virus recovery, stretching long the dark ages to come, it’s a bad bet. On the other hand, if we finally do get a handle on the virus and we begin to see a rapid decline of new cases post June, the fattened stock component could begin to look very much richer than the cash would have been.

What is key here is that any reduction in borrowing to close the deal will have a salubrious effect on the new, emergent CZR. It lowers leverage and strengthens the cash position. At of this writing, CZR is sitting on $1.76 billion in cash, translating to $2.51 per share in a stock now trading at $7.13. With the concomitant reduction in interest cost, the new company can incrementally improve its chances for producing a better forward EBITDA performance, impressing Mr. Market and pushing the stock higher. The result: Big holders who agreed to reduce the cash component of the deal will have a successor stock traded potentially higher because it would produce better-than-anticipated earnings in a recovery phase. (Below: Caesars Palace, the grand prize flagship that will sit at the apogee of the biggest gaming company in the US with both Vegas and regional scale. Source: Caesars archives).

The nuclear option: Force Majeure

Now, suppose any repricing proposal triggers a thunderous "No way!" from key players as well as small holders. Add to that possible growing pressure from lenders to either reprice or pull their financing commitment. This could easily explode into a cannonade of lawsuits that, in the end, would do little else than drain already strained resources. But we need to be realistic here. The market indeed is ruled by fear and greed. And when they rear their ugly heads, the lawyers step into the breech. But that, in turn, opens this question: Can ERI seek relief claiming a force majeure event for which the coronavirus qualifies in many respects? Such a claim can be tricky. We don’t know if the deal has an epidemic clause in the lineup of laundry list force majeure events. To dive deeper into this prospect, we consulted opinion pieces written by the Akin Gump law firm as well as our own inner circle of gaming attorney friends.

The legal consensus

ERI would assert that the virus was an event that was beyond reasonable control. No problem there, but if a court sees a force majeure event as a single rather than ongoing threat, a precise definition, the company could be out of luck. Then, the attorneys would have to lean on English common law - a slender reed, at best. ERI would need to prove that the event produced a material adverse change in the operating assumptions behind the structure and pricing of the deal. This would present an easier legal hurdle but no certainty either. Deals have a longstop deadline. Given the catastrophic impact of the virus wreaking havoc on visitation, ERI would petition to extend the closing date to such a time when the virus is behind us. The properties can be reopened and business as usual, if not better, owing to cabin fever marketing programs aimed at Total Rewards customers crouched in their caves of quarantine.

There is little question that a serious discussion of legal remedies in repricing the deal needs to be undertaken, if it has not been seriously considered already.

Who will rule, adults or puckish children in the deal?

The biggies in the transaction need to face facts now. There is no escape from the hard reality that the deal they did pre-virus reflects valuations devastated by the pandemic and its aftermath. And it won’t be easy. Icahn, for example, we believe paid between $8.25 and $9 a share before the trade ramped up pre-virus to the $12.75 deal price. He, in effect, would be positioned on the current deal to take cash off the table at $8.50. In other words, his position returns his entire cash outlay, and he then sits on a huge chunk of the new stock essentially free. That surely fits Icahn coup strategies of the past.

Other institutional biggies may have other ideas - we can’t say. They may well slam the door in ERI’s face and insist on their $12.75. If we see them all turning to the lawyers to battle for keeping to the deal as struck, then it's "bye-bye deal" time. You could see a very quick announcement either postponing the close or killing the deal by mutual agreement. That would be a pity.

On fundamentals, this is a great deal post virus

(Below: The spread and scale will increase to 60 properties in 16 states with diverse geography. Source: Caesars presentations).

You have a "can’t-lose" combination of two US regional gaming giants with a powerhouse position on the Las Vegas strip as well. You have complementary operating platforms that will create the single-biggest footprint in US gaming with a scale far beyond that of any competitor. You have the entry of ERI management culture at the top C-suite spots. From the viewpoint of this CZR alumnus who knows the company well, I see a tremendous decentralization of control in operations and marketing that sweeps the corporate "belt and suspenders" bureaucracy of CZR out of the way. You have a Las Vegas property investment which has just completed a $1.2 billion in room upgrade program to make it super-competitive. The upgrade translates into proven higher REVPARS for the entire Las Vegas property portfolio.

The dealmakers promise to find $500 million in synergies going forward. I have looked at the possibilities from an operational point of view. I have talked with colleagues and people I mentored now in the CZR system. It’s hardly a time for sunshine and flowers, for sure. Yet, all agreed that ERI's decentralized management culture will drive tons of new business once momentum is triggered post virus. I think the company can make it across the proposed $500 million finish line in two years.

It is highly likely that the new CZR will abandon some of the delusional moves it made too little, too late in Asia. That includes a $775 million investment in South Korea and lots of empty talk about being a possible player in a Japan IR. Look for the new management to possibly unload its 50% interest in the Incheon, South Korea, development.

(Below: Sports betting in the US will continue to explode. The new company will be a national player in the space. Source: AGA)

Sports Betting

Post virus we will see a burst of new legalizations of sports betting across US states. It will be driven by officials desperate to replenish the disastrous depletion of state coffers by the virus pandemic. It will benefit from the starvation diet sports bettors are now subsisting on until play resumes. Once the spigots are open, we see sports betting moving to 24 states from its current 14 within the next year and a half. CZR and ERI had good positioning with sports betting partners before the virus hit. The new company will become a national player in the space.

Conclusion

We think there is a powerful case to be made to reprice the ERI/CZR deal springing from the cold realities of the current dark ages of the gaming business. Anything that could reduce the leverage of the successor company is a big plus for shareholders, even though it may involve a bit of a haircut in cash or a reworked share exchange formula.

More important for those who can see beyond the present disaster, you will have bought by far what will become the single-most dominant player in the US casino space. And remember going forward, ERI’s Reeg, who will assume the CEO spot in the new company, has had an ongoing itch to build and expand. Think ahead a few years and it’s not hard to envision more transactions to come.

We think it’s time the companies addressed the issue of repricing head-on. It’s time they came up with a creative way to achieve it without ringing multi-millions of class action lawyer cash registers. By any measure, this is a solid deal post virus and warrants very serious investor consideration.

The cash burn factor

Anyone glued to the daily media whose columns are stuffed with pundits - medical, official and economic - can come away more scared and confused than enlightened. You have a spectrum that runs from sheer panic to complacency, with everything in between. The fact is that nobody knows and everyone’s guessing. The world has not faced a crisis of this magnitude since the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918-20, which infected 500 million people worldwide and caused an estimated 52 million deaths. The exponential advance of medical science since offers at least some comfort that we do not face a duration of 2 years. For one thing, we are told an effective vaccine will come into play perhaps in 15 months, including clinical trials. Massive global vaccination will not present a problem for Big Pharma's global capacity.

But the grim reality is that right now, we must take the longer view that medical authorities currently believe to be the most likely cycle. That envisions an easing with the arrival of warm, moist weather through most of the stricken geography. Beyond that, assuming governments continue to act responsibly, we could be looking at a mid- to late-summer semblance of return ramping slowly toward normal. This poses the question here: Do the parties to the deal have the cash cushion to support the potential duration? In general, there is wide agreement that they do under most potential virus durations.

Assuming the ERI/CZR deal is either repriced and its date closing extended or just continue to be pushed against the virus interregnum, investors will need to decide their own sense of duration and act accordingly. In any event, management owes investors transparency as to how it sees the structure of the deal either going forward as is, being repriced, or cancelled.

It’s not a time to hide. And the aforementioned adults in the room, we believe, will not hide but at some point announce a viewpoint on repricing, plowing ahead as is, or postponing the closing date.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.