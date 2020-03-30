Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF: This Fund Is A Good One To Own In This Time Of Uncertainty

ETF Overview

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) owns a portfolio of U.S. utility stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the MSCI USA IMI Utilities Index. Stocks in FUTY's portfolio are considered defensive stocks as they tend to generate stable and predictable cash flows. In fact, stocks in FUTY's portfolio have consistently increased their dividends in the past. Given the uncertain macro environment caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, we think FUTY is a good investment choice as its stocks are mostly recession resilient stocks.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Utility stocks are moaty stocks by nature

FUTY's portfolio consists of 65 stocks and its top-10 holdings represent about 55% of the total portfolio. A large portion of these stocks' revenue is derived from its regulated utilities. In other words, these stocks are stocks with limited competitions. Since majority of these companies' revenues are derived from businesses that provide essential services (e.g. electricity transmission and generation, natural gas delivery, etc.), they generate stable and predictable cash flows. Therefore, it is not surprising that most of these stocks receive moaty status according to Morningstar's research.

Morningstar Moat Status Financial Health Rating % of ETF NextEra Energy (NEE) Narrow Moderate 12.70% Dominion Energy (D) Wide Moderate 6.85% Duke Energy (DUK) Narrow Moderate 6.77% Southern Co. (SO) Narrow Moderate 6.50% American Electric Power (AEP) Narrow Moderate 4.47% Exelon Corp. (EXC) Narrow Moderate 4.15% Sempra Energy (SRE) Narrow Moderate 3.97% Xcel Energy (XEL) Narrow Moderate 3.60% WEC Energy Group (WEC) Narrow Moderate 3.15% Consolidated Edison (ED) None Moderate 2.91% Total: 55.07%

Source: Created by author

Slow growth expected in the next few decades

Utility sectors include many subsectors such as electric utilities, gas utilities, independent power producers, multi-utilities, etc. As can be seen from the chart below, about 58% of FUTY's portfolio consists of electric utilities.

Source: Fidelity Website

Growth will likely be slow for electric utilities in the next few decades. In fact, EIA projects electricity sales to rise 0.7% annually through 2040. This slow growth is due to the development of energy-efficient technologies as well as slower population growth rates in the U.S. in the next few decades.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

These companies are committed to increase their dividends over time

Since utility companies have limited competition, they do not need to retain as much cash from their operations in order to fend off their competitors. As a result, these companies tend to pay a large portion of their earnings back to their shareholders through dividend payments. In fact, investors of FUTY can receive a 3.4%-yielding dividend. Many companies in FUTY's portfolio also commit to annual dividend increases. As can be seen from the chart below, FUTY's top 10 holdings have increased their dividends for more than 5 consecutive years.

5+ Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase % of ETF NextEra Energy Yes 12.70% Dominion Energy Yes 6.85% Duke Energy Yes 6.77% Southern Co. Yes 6.50% American Electric Power Yes 4.47% Exelon Corp. Yes 4.15% Sempra Energy Yes 3.97% Xcel Energy Yes 3.60% WEC Energy Group Yes 3.15% Consolidated Edison Yes 2.91% Total: 55.07%

Source: Created by author

Stocks in FUTY's portfolio are trading at a valuation above their historical average

Let us now take a closer look at the valuation of FUTY's top-10 holdings. FUTY's shares are no longer trading at a premium than 2 months ago. As can be seen from the table below, its top-10 holdings have a weighted average forward P/E ratio of 19.13x. This is only slightly higher than their 5-year average P/E ratio of 18.54x.

Top 10 Holdings Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF NextEra Energy 25.58 20.86 12.70% Dominion Energy 16.47 18.65 6.85% Duke Energy 15.63 16.94 6.77% Southern Co. 17.33 16.64 6.50% American Electric Power 18.66 18.17 4.47% Exelon Corp. 11.68 13.71 4.15% Sempra Energy 17.01 20.37 3.97% Xcel Energy 20.88 19.25 3.60% WEC Energy Group 23.20 20.32 3.15% Consolidated Edison 17.12 18.32 2.91% Total/Weighted Average 19.13 18.54 55.07%

Source: Created by author

Investor Takeaway

Stock markets have also fallen considerably since reaching the peak in mid-February due to the outbreak of COVID-19. As COVID-19 appears to be difficult to contain, there may be at least several months of consolidation in the stock market before we enter the growth phase of the next economic cycle. In other words, it may be too early to buy stocks that belong to cyclical sectors. On the other hand, we think utility stocks such as FUTY will be a better choice as they include a portfolio of recession-resilient stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.