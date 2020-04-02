Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio: March Dividend Income = A Silver Lining

Sticking to the plan. March dividend income was our best ever. We received $1955.05 from 32 different stocks. In addition, 2 dividend raises were announced.

March brought more stock market madness and it doesn't look to end any time soon. In fact, it's likely to get worse. What am I doing about it?

This Too Shall Pass

The volatility of the markets has become mind-numbing over the last month. Everyone has an opinion on the conflicting projections of the COVID-19 outbreak. All of the near-term and long-term, direct and indirect implications of this pandemic are truly vexing. Economic speculation and noise have reached a fever pitch, and the markets absolutely dread the uncertainty. How are prudent investors supposed to cope? Do nothing, stay ahead?

For the most part, I'm drowning out the wanna-be prophets while keeping the spidey senses activated. I'm hoarding more cash than normal, and proceeding with caution. But I am proceeding. I'm still putting in weekly buys and staying engaged. And if the brown goop hits the fan, I'll really jump in. I don't think we are there yet.

I'll tell you what I'm not doing. I'm not selling or trying to time this bear market. I'm not jumping for joy on any short-lived rallies. Some fine businesses are already suspending or cutting dividends and many more will be following suit. Although I'd never welcome it, it's no surprise either. Our brains cannot entertain negative and positive thoughts at the same time. So I'm consciously filling these times with enriching activities and family fun. I'm guessing if you're on Seeking Alpha and reading this article, you're ahead of most people. Times may be tough right now, but we've sure got it good compared to most. Just sayin'...

In upcoming months, as uncertainty transitions to the reality of weakened earnings, Mr. Market will likely cower in the corner even more. No matter. Stay in the game, even if you have to make adjustments. Many people, including myself and probably you, are out of work and we need to prioritize our limited financial resources during these times. But do whatever you can to not stand on the sidelines completely. You must keep the desire burning hot and maintain faith! This too shall pass. And when it does, you'll be happy you didn't give up or give in. Now, let's dive into the March stats:

Dividend Income: 2020 (Blue) vs. 2019 (Red)

In March 2020, we pocketed $1,955 of dividend income. Compared YoY to March 2019 (the first month this portfolio started generating income) which saw only $158 in dividends, that's a whopping 1137% increase YoY. December 2019 had $1836 of income, giving us dividend income growth of 6.49% QoQ. Still nothing to sneeze at! To date, March 2020 is the highest paying month of dividends the Blue Chip DRiP portfolio has ever received! Something to smile about during these otherwise gloomy economic times.

Dividend Income Received: March 2020

Ticker / Stock Name Income Ares Capital (ARCC) $105.93 Broadcom (AVGO) $108.42 Boeing (BA) $8.22 Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) $13.57 British Petroleum (BP) $100.80 Brookfield Property (BPYU) $130.92 Dominion (D) $72.38 Easterly Government Properties (DEA) $39.76 Enbridge (ENB) $94.01 Ford (F) $69.13 Corning (GLW) $42.90 International Paper (IP) $41.00 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) $44.95 KeyCorp (KEY) $45.33 Kraft Heinz (KHC) $40.00 Gladstone Land (LAND) $10.05 LyondellBasell (LYB) $76.65 McDonald's (MCD) $18.75 3M (MMM) $91.76 Newell Brands (NWL) $54.21 Pfizer (PFE) $41.80 iShares Preferred (PFF) $20.68 Prudential (PRU) $62.70 Qualcomm (QCOM) $53.49 Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) $112.80 Southern Company (SO) $63.27 United Parcel Service (UPS) $64.13 Visa (V) $3.60 Valero (VLO) $83.30 Walgreens Boots (WBA) $38.89 Wells Fargo (WFC) $61.20 Exxon Mobil (XOM) $140.45 * = New position Total: $1,955.05

Noteworthy Tidbits

Our highest two payers for the month: Exxon Mobil with $140.45 and Royal Dutch Shell with $112.80. Both from the hated Energy sector. Will they continue to pay their shareholders dividends? I don't know. Will they cut their dividends? I don't know. Are they going out of business any time soon? Doubtful. In time, will oil demand rise again? Yes. Only time will tell, but in the long run, I have optimism for both of these big dogs. I have no problem adding to my positions in either of these companies. There is definitely red oil oozing in the streets. Are you getting in on it?

Dividend Increases Announced: March 2020

Two of our holdings announced dividend increases in March. Although a little lower than anticipated, both the 7.8% raise from General Dynamics (GD) and the 4.8% raise from Qualcomm were very welcomed, especially in this turbulent environment.

All in all, these raises add $24.43 to our forward estimated annual dividend income. Might not seem like much, but it would take $611 of fresh capital invested in a stock earning a 4% yield to match that increase. The magic of dividend growth never ceases to amaze! Even better: When you add the $165.63 income due to raises previously announced in 2020, our projected annual income has now grown $190.06 in 2020. This is purely from dividend increases! I'll take it.

Stock Transactions: March 2020

We made only four cash purchases in March. I'm currently unemployed and I need to make sure I can pay the bills first and foremost.

Ticker / Name # of Shares Share Price Amt. Invested Est. Annual Income JPMorgan (JPM) 17 $108.50 $1844.49 $61.20 Prudential (PRU) 14 $72.20 $1010.80 $61.60 AT&T (T) 17 $29.74 $505.58 $35.36 Texas Instruments (TXN) 10 $115.78 $1157.80 $36.00 Total: $4,518.67 Total: $194.16 * = New Position 4.30% avg. yield

We had nine DRiP (dividends automatically reinvested) purchases in March:

Ticker/Name Amt. Reinvested # of Shares Share Price Est. Annual Income Southern Company (SO) $63.27 .99 $64.15 $2.46 Exxon Mobil (XOM) $65.90 1.55 $42.56 $5.39 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) $44.95 .33 $136.16 $1.25 United Parcel Service (UPS) $61.10 .69 $88.49 $2.65 3M (MMM) $74.12 .56 $133.13 $3.30 Dominion (D) $53.58 .85 $63.56 $3.20 Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) $65.80 2.24 $29.35 $8.42 Qualcomm (QCOM) $53.49 .8 $53.49 $2.08 British Petroleum (BP) $18.90 .8 $18.90 $2.02 Total DRiP: $501.11 Total: $30.77 6.14% avg. yield

We had no sales in March.

March Transactions: Takeaway

Cash invested $4,518.67 + DRiP reinvested $501.11 = $5,019.78 total invested in March.

These investments add approximately $224.93 of annual passive dividend income.

This raises our estimated forward annual dividend income to $17,973.09 from $17,657.65 last month. That's a 1.78% increase, MoM.

Moving forward, I can expect to pocket an average of $49.24 of passive income each and every day without lifting a finger! That's up from $48.37 one month ago. In my bachelor days, that might have been enough to live off of. But with two kids, a wife, and a dog, and living in a ski town and having a healthy addiction of traveling and mountain biking thousands of miles a year... I've still got a lion's share of work to do to achieve 100% financial emancipation. But the groundwork has been laid, and I wouldn't change a thing.

We continued making strategic additions to existing positions and deployed some dry powder throughout the month. We try to balance purchases between lower-yielding/faster dividend growers and some higher-yielding players. Building a reliable and ever-growing dividend income stream remains goal #1.

Diversification Checkup: Sector Allocations

Stock Sector Current % of Portfolio Goal % of Portfolio Basic Materials 2.63% (was 2.94%) 5% Communications 6.04% (was 5.33%) 5% Consumer Cyclical 4.79% (was 4.76%) 5% Consumer Defensive 6.05% (was 5.33%) 8% Energy 14.99% (was 18.73%) 12% Financial 11.07% (was 11.16%) 10% Healthcare 13.32% (was 11.49%) 10% Industrials 11.39% (was 10.11%) 10% Real Estate / REIT 9.83% (was 12.86%) 12% Technology 10.67% (was 9.31%) 10% Utilities 7.47% (was 6.43%) 10% Misc. (ETFs, Funds) 1.68% (was 1.55%) 3% 100% 100%

As you can see in the chart, there are a few major changes from last month:

A 3% decrease in my Energy sector allocation. This is mainly due to the sector getting hammered harder than most others through March.

A 3% decrease in Real Estate/REITs. They've been hit equally as hard as Energy.

An increase in Utilities as they've fared better than other sectors in the decline so far.

I'm not a "stickler" for exact allocations and won't buy purely based on sector. I do, however, like having a guideline to make sure we stay the course.

Top 10 Holdings: Ranked by Position Size

Below are my Top 10 Holdings ranked by position size within our portfolio. I include last month's rankings for comparison, as well as their contribution to our passive income stream.

Ticker / Name Ranking Percentage of Portfolio Ann. Div. Income AbbVie (ABBV) 1 (was 2) 4.18% (was 3.79%) $632.48 AT&T (T) 2 (was 3) 3.82% (was 3.52%) $664.97 3M (MMM) 3 (was 4) 3.77% (was 3.33%) $396.49 Broadcom (AVGO) 4 (was 7) 3.24% (was 3.01%) $433.81 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 5 (was 6) 3.01% (was 3.29%) $673.17 United Parcel Service (UPS) 6 (was 10) 2.89% (was 2.26%) $302.63 Cardinal Health (CAH) 7 (was 8) 2.75% (was 2.41%) $268.80 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 8 (NA) 2.54% (NA) $179.82 Southern Co. (SO) 9 (NA) 2.51% (NA) $280.39 Qualcomm (QCOM) 10 (NA) 2.39% (NA) $224.33

As a rule of thumb, I try not to let any single position grow over 5% of the overall portfolio value. This rule is not hard and fast but keeps me from getting carried away with any individual holdings, no matter how glorious they may seem.

Notable changes In March

Energy Transfer was brutally tossed from my number one position to completely off the list, because of the lashing of the Energy sector. Simon Property Group was also thrust from my number five position off the list due to the reaming of the Real Estate/REIT sector. I feel these are both quality companies that will claw their way back up over the long term. General Dynamics was just inched out by Qualcomm. Johnson & Johnson crept up on the list into 8th place. It's been hanging steady while many of my other positions have been kicked in the family jewels. Southern was another newcomer to the list, as Utilities haven't been hurt as much as other sectors.

Top 10 Holdings: Ranked by Income Generated

This is another fun chart. I thought it might be beneficial to track my biggest payers:

Ticker / Name Ranking Estimated Annual Income % of Portfolio Income Energy Transfer (ET) 1 (was 1) $1395.49 7.78% (was 7.90%) Antero Midstream (AM) 2 (was 2) $1279.20 7.13% (was 7.24%) Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) 3 (was 3) $680.48 3.80% (was 3.85%) Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) 4 (was 4) $673.17 3.76% (was 3.81%) AT&T (NYSE:T) 5 (was 6) $664.97 3.71% (was 3.56%) AbbVie (ABBV) 6 (was 5) $632.48 3.53% (was 3.58%) Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) 7 (was 7) $575.13 3.20% (was 3.26%) Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) 8 (was 8) $564 3.14% (was 3.19%) Brookfield Property (BPYU) 9 (was 9) $523.69 2.91% (was 2.97%) Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) 10 (was 10) $477.55 2.66% (was 2.70%)

I'm crossing fingers that many of these companies continue paying their current dividends. However, I am a realist, and there's a great chance that many of them will cut or freeze their dividends/distributions in the upcoming months. Only time will tell. As with position size, I try not to let any single position generate over 5% of the portfolio's total dividend income. Again, this rule is not hard and fast, but it helps keep me accountable. A big chunk of dividend income is from the Energy and REIT sectors. ET is now responsible for 8% of our total dividend income, with AM generating over 7%. I'm looking to invest more in Utilities and Technology in the upcoming months to bring these numbers back in line.

The Whole Enchilada: The Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio as of 2/29/20

Last but not least is a spreadsheet of the entire Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio as it currently stands. Unrealized gains/losses don't faze us. Pretty much every holding we own was in the red during March. But most importantly, lots of green (no pun intended) came in from our consistent, safe, and growing dividend income stream.

After the huge hit, the current balance of this account stands at: $236,000. With $326k invested, that's an unrealized capital loss of around -$90,000 or -27.6% not including dividend income. I've been mentally prepared to see paper losses over 50% since I became an investor. The markets will go up and down, and I'm prepared for much more down than we've just seen. I don't intend on realizing any of these losses, nor was I cocky in January when high fives were flying with all-time highs. Here's what I focus on: our consistently growing passive income stream:

Est. forward annual dividend income 12/31/19: $15,570.66

Est. forward annual dividend income 1/31/20: $16,047.24

Est. forward annual dividend income 2/29/20: $17,657.65

Est. forward annual dividend income 3/31/20: $17,973.09 = up 1.79% MoM and up 15.43% YTD

Again, there's a great chance these income projections will be adversely affected by dividend freezes and/or cuts in the upcoming months. I'm a realist. But this is real money, that is being deposited to my account almost daily. This is where I concentrate my energy on the way to financial emancipation. A bear market, recession, or depression will not veer me off course.

Stay Resilient Like Rocky Balboa

With March finishing up the worst Q1 in history, the Blue Chip DRiP Portfolio has taken a significant beating. It's okay getting knocked down. But just like Rocky Balboa, we'll never get knocked out and I don't mind having our chin tested. Resilience and persistence are the name of the dividend growth investing game. We're ready to go the distance, and mentally prepared for deeper waters than this. Stand your ground, look for your openings, take your shots, and relish the blood. We're trained for this!

Wherever you are and whatever your situation, I sincerely hope you stay healthy and use this time for positivity and personal growth. Now is the time to invest in yourself and keep on keeping on. Enjoy your loved ones and count your blessings. I'm off for a bike ride to do just that. "Not dead. Can't quit." - Richard Machowicz

I'm super curious. What is your take on the bear market? Are you buying (hopefully not selling) or sitting on the sidelines until the dust settles? Looking forward to the comments!

PS: Thanks for clicking the "Follow" button, and feel free to read my other articles. Best of luck as we journey towards financial emancipation!

