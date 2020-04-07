Wall Street Has Overlooked This Recession-Proof Industry

I discuss the debt leverage and valuations of both companies and provide you with a high risk and a low risk option.

The idea is that a leaky roof can't be put off indefinitely. Any slowdown as a result of the coronavirus lockdown will create an industry boom at a later date.

The roofing industry has taken a beating far worse than the SPY in the past month despite historically seeing very little impact from recessions.

Food, water, and shelter. You've heard of the necessities of life and you know that they're the safest place to have your money during a recession. The only problem is that there isn't much of a discount to be had among most grocery store, food manufacturer, and utility stocks.

However, Wall Street seems to have forgotten the third necessity altogether. I believe the roofing industry should be considered essential, alongside other recession proof industries. The idea is that a leaky roof will always take priority over the latest smartphone or a new car. A roof in need of replacing now will be the first thing homeowners purchase after the Coronavirus lockdown blows over. With that said, over the last month the industry has taken a beating far worse than the overall market.

Source

Owens Corning (OC) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) have dropped by 39% and 58% respectively, and are now trading at levels not seen since 2012.

In 2008 the same thing happened to a lesser degree:

Source

We can see that the discount of Owens Corning and Beacon Roofing Supply were incredibly short-lived. The following year, the two stocks outperformed the SPY by an average of almost 200%. This is because the roofing industry's revenue was not affected by the 2008 crash:

Source

Throughout the Great Recession, Owens Corning and Beacon Roofing Supply's revenue actually grew in a time where all building supply sales were down over 20%. The same phenomenon can be seen in other bear markets, showing a ubiquitous misunderstanding of the industries strength. The cyclical nature of the construction industry doesn't apply to the roofing industry.

Be that as it may, I consider myself a realist when it comes to the impact of a global economic shutdown. Pain will be felt by all in the short term and the roofing industry won't be exempt from that.

State of the Industry amid CV-19

Getting a good picture of what things look like for any industry right now is incredibly hard. Earnings reports from January and February pre-coronavirus lockdown show a different world entirely. Any estimates or opinions on what future sales numbers might look like can be compared to throwing a dart blindfolded.

I decided to approach this a bit differently. I asked a popular roofing Instagram account "Roofers Helper" to pole its audience of 73 thousand people on how COVID-19 had affected roofing businesses. Here were the results:

70% of roofers are either experiencing less work or can't work, while 75% of roofers are still able to do full roofs in their area. Clearly roofing has been deeply impacted short term.

What can also be said is that any roof needing to be done during this time will still need to be done next year, regardless of the state of the economy. New construction may suffer, and the overall market may contract slightly as the construction industry slows, but there will always be a base floor of demand in the roofing market that limits volatility.

In one way, Owens Corning and Beacon Roofing Supply may actually be beneficiaries of an economic slowdown. The chart below shows a cost breakdown for asphalt roofing and metal from Home Advisor:

Cedar shingle and concrete tile were also said to be more expensive options compared to basic asphalt.

Owens Corning and Beacon Roofing Supply compete mostly in the asphalt shingle category. The immense price difference could play a major factor in their sales numbers if economic conditions worsen. Home Advisor notes that asphalt shingles are the cheapest option as well as DIY friendly. Homeowners looking to save money will lean towards products produced by Owens Corning and Beacon.

A Look at the Balance Sheet

Short-term pain is inevitable and determining the strength of the balance sheet is incredibly important in times like these. It's no longer a given that certain businesses will survive to see 2021. Highly leveraged companies should now be considered speculative, regardless of the industry.

The graph below shows the Debt/Equity ratio along with Moody's bond rating.

Chart is my own. D/E ratios from Ycharts. Bond ratings from Moody's

We can see that Owens Corning is in great shape sitting well below the industry benchmark of 0.6x debt leverage. Moody's recently upgraded them to Baa3 in December, meaning they're no longer considered junk grade. They had this to say in their report:

Moody's believes OC will be able to sustain its investment grade rating in an eventual economic downturn, since its business operations have significantly improved over the years. Further, the company's roofing business showed resiliency in the previous downturn and provides a steady stream of earnings and cash flow. Due to their nondiscretionary nature, roofing repair products experience less demand volatility than other building products.

We can see that Moody's also acknowledges the stability of the roofing industry in economic downturns.

Beacon Roofing Supply on the other hand remains highly leveraged sitting at 1.03x debt/equity. Moody's has them firmly placed in junk bond territory at B1, citing a highly competitive environment and a high level of debt as contributing factors to the low rating.

A high level of debt leaves little room to maneuver and reposition when times get tough. For that reason, Beacon's stock carries substantially more risk in times like these.

I've provided two more building supply companies to give a better idea of what is standard. Interestingly, the entire industry is well below the United States overall average of 1.5x debt leverage. Industries hit hardest by this crash correlate to high average debt/equity, for example air transportation (1.91x), automotive dealers (1.79x), and hotels (1.88x). There are extenuating circumstances with these industries of course, but extra debt amplifies any hardship felt.

Valuation

Valuations can be a tricky thing to look at with so much volatility in the marketplace, especially when comparing across an industry. Numbers change fast and by the time this article is published, the following chart could look very different.

Chart is my own, ratios from Seeking Alpha

The point I want to get across is that Owens Corning and Beacon Roofing Supply are priced very similarly to other building suppliers. Hardly any premium can be distinguished despite the niche industries strength. Both roofing stocks have recently set new historical lows for their Price/FCF. The EV/EBITDA also shows a remarkable discount in Owens Corning especially.

I like to value companies based on future free cash returns. For Beacon Roofing Supply, assuming 1% growth for the next 5 years and 0% after that, a very conservative discounted cash flows calculation provides a valuation of $22.07. That leaves roughly 66% upside.

For Owens Corning, this calculation with the same conservative estimates provides a valuation of $45.65, leaving roughly 28% upside.

I believe these price targets could be realized in the near term as investors wake up to the potential of the industry. Sales numbers should catalyze large upside once the coronavirus subsides and the Atlantic stormy season brings a flood of new roofing projects.

The Bottom Line

The roofing industry trades at a massive discount despite showing historical strength during economic crises. The misunderstanding stems from being a niche within the larger building supply industry that generally suffers substantial losses during recessions. The general idea is that a leaking roof doesn't go away. It remains a priority and any short term slowdown will result in a booming rebound at a later date.

Owens Corning presents an especially appealing opportunity with incredibly low debt leverage. Short term pain can be easily navigated by cutting dividends and share buybacks, and 28% short term upside comes with very little risk. In contrast, Beacon Roofing Supply may see 66% upside, but is highly leveraged and therefore high risk during this economic instability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BECN, OC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.