Ball: An Unexciting Business That Can Withstand Economic Pressures From Covid-19

Ball (BLL), the world's largest producer of aluminum beverage cans, saw its shares fall roughly 40% earlier this year. Shares have recovered over the past couple of weeks, but are still well off its highs from 2019. We view the recent drop as a correction from the run-up from last year, and believe that the current share price offers investors an opportunity to begin to pick up shares in a stable business that will be largely unaffected by Covid-19.

A Boring Business That Can Withstand Economic Pressures From Covid-19

Beverage cans are a slow-growth industry with fairly predictable demand. Although a slow and mature market, the North American beverage can industry last year grew at its fastest pace in 25 years. This was driven by the ongoing shift in new beverage products to cans versus bottles or other packaging. As a result, the three main beverage can producers saw shares increase to (in our opinion) unsustainable valuations.

We view the majority of the decrease in Ball's share price to be more of a correction from last year's run-up, and not a selloff due to coronavirus concerns. For good reason, too. The fallout from Covid-19 should have a minimal impact on beverage can demand, and thus revenues should be relatively insulated.

Bars and restaurants across the world are currently closed, which will certainly affect sales in that channel. However, even though consumption at restaurants and bars will decline, much of that will likely be made up by increased consumption of beer, soda, and water at home. We view it very unlikely that grocery stores or liquor stores will shut down, keeping its other high-volume channel open.

Aside from beverage cans which make up ~85% of revenue, the company generates ~15% of revenue from Ball MetalPack and (not-so-boringly) Ball Aerospace. Ball MetalPack develops and sells food and aerosol cans, which we see little disruption to revenue. If anything, food can sales should see an uptick in demand driven by more consumers buying shelf stable foods as they stock up during quarantine.

Ball Aerospace manufactures spacecraft, components, and instruments for national defense, civil space and commercial space applications. Its aerospace division is a wide-margin and quickly growing business. From the latest earnings call,

In 2019, our aerospace business reported 24% revenue and operating earnings growth on very solid contract performance. Our year-end backlog increased 14% and our head count in 2019 increased by over 1,000 employees.

The company develops capabilities for both the government and private businesses/investors. With the government being a main source of demand, as well as its current backlog, we don't see the aerospace division being too affected from an economic slowdown.

Strong Growth Opportunities Will Propel Shares Higher In The Long-Term

We believe that the continued shift into aluminium beverage cans from plastic and bottles will be the primary driver of revenue for Ball. Global bottled water giants are ramping up trials of easily recyclable aluminum cans to replace plastic that pollutes the world’s seas. Although aluminum cans come with its own eco-price, tackling plastic waste is at the forefront of the battle for a greener society.

Further, the beer industry has been favoring aluminium cans over glass bottles. As craft brewers continue to gain market share in the beer industry, their preference of cans over bottles due to higher pack densities and lower shipping expenses has helped drive aluminum beverage demand.

According to the company, three years ago, 1/3 of all new products coming out were in cans. Today, it's 70%. We see this shift in consumer preference as a main driver toward meaningful revenue growth.

Further, the company has a global reach. Roughly half of beverage sales stem from North and Central America, 20% from South America, and 30% from Europe. As North America and Europe are mature markets, there is only so much that the company can grow revenue in this segment. In emerging markets, however, Ball has more room for growth. As discretionary income increases in South American countries, aluminum beverage demand will likely increase due to greater consumption of soft drinks and beer.

Finally, we believe that its aerospace segment will continue to drive meaningful revenue growth and margin expansion. The new defense budget which will lead to an increase in government spending will likely continue to boost revenue and create new opportunities for the Ball Aerospace. Although the segment is still only a small portion of total revenues, we believe that Ball has a good opportunity to continue growing this business.

The Bottom Line

After a hot 2019, shares have corrected amidst the Covid-19 selloff. We don't believe that Ball will be meaningfully impacted by the economic fallout, and see several growth drivers to revenue in the company's future. Given the current share price of $62.17, Ball's EV/EBITDA multiple is 16.5x. Due to Ball's more diversified revenue streams and greater market share in emerging markets, Ball demands a premium valuation compared to its competitors. We believe that fair value is $68/share, implying an EV/EBITDA multiple of 18x and roughly 10% upside.

Given the current share price, we believe that shares are slightly undervalued but don't offer as attractive as an entry point as we would like. As a result, we are bullish and will look to slowly add at current levels, and more aggressively add on any dips.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BLL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.