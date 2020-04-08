10 Year Treasury Note: A Flight To Loss (Not Safety)

With the decline of the stock market this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, investors have been buying 10 year Treasuries in their quest to decrease risk and preserve the value of their investments. On February 19th, when the S&P 500 peaked, the 10 year Treasury note yielded 1.57%.

Today, with the stock market down 21% from its peak, the 10 year Treasury is yielding 0.67%. The decline in yield has also been affected by the Federal Reserve's bond buying program. Since the market peaked in mid-February, investors have seen the yield cut by more than half.

No Longer a Safe Haven

For decades, the 10 year Treasury note has been seen as a safe haven for investors in times of economic uncertainty and extreme market volatility. The underlying assumption is that government bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States government. This reputation has been earned since the U.S. government has never defaulted or missed an interest payment.

However, with the national debt at $17.4 trillion (as of the end of February) and rising, the U.S. government's ability to repay these notes 10 years from now becomes more uncertain. According to the Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) March 2020 report on the federal debt, it states, "if current laws generally remained unchanged, that debt would increase to $31.4 trillion, or 98 percent of GDP, by 2030. Such high and rising debt could significantly affect the U.S. economy and the federal budget." This estimate does not include an additional $2 trillion from the Cares Act that was passed in late March.

The relevance of this estimate by the CBO is that for investors who have been purchasing 10 year treasuries, those notes would mature in 2030 at the time the national debt is estimated to be at 98 percent of GDP increasing the probability that the U.S. could default on its loans.

The Debt Ceiling

Another factor that affects the probability of default is the debt limit, commonly called the debt ceiling. It is the total amount of federal debt that could be outstanding at any time, which limits the amount of debt the Treasury can issue. This limit is set by Congress and was first enacted in 1939 at an amount of $45 billion. Since then the limit has been increased numerous times, and currently stands at $22 trillion.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, "failing to increase the debt limit would have catastrophic economic consequences. It would cause the government to default on its legal obligations -- an unprecedented event in American history."

Yet, even with the potential catastrophic effect, the debt limit has become a political football rather than the fiscal and economic issue that it should be. Lawmakers of both parties have used the debt ceiling issue in past negotiations as leverage to get what they want thereby increasing the likelihood of a default in the future.

Inflation: A Flight to Loss

Because investors receive their principal back in full at maturity (if there were no defaults), investors often do not take into account the impact of inflation when investing in Treasuries. With the current yield on 10 year Treasury notes at 0.67%, it is lower than the inflation rate of 2.3% as represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

This means that an investor holding the note for 10 years to its maturity would actually lose 1.63% each year in purchasing power (assuming a constant inflation rate). In other words, a $100,000 investment in a 10 year Treasury note would only be worth approximately $83,462 ten years from now in future purchasing power.

Even if an investor were to sell their 10 year Treasury note before maturity, it is highly unlikely that they would be able to sell at a premium to face value since it would require the yield to have gone down further. Knowing that investing in 10 year Treasury notes these days effectively guarantees a loss, investors are better served looking elsewhere.

