Chuy's 2020 Is Very Important For Its Future

Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY), a Tex-Mex chain with locations primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, has fallen just over 50% from its November high, but the company looks well positioned to handle the coronavirus outbreak from a balance sheet standpoint, transitioning to delivery, with no debt and a solid balance of cash on hand. Revenues had still grown steadily, but YoY growth has fallen consistently, and net margins have shrunk.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Chuy's "increased its cash position by drawing down the $25 million balance under its revolving credit facility….With the drawdown and existing cash, the company has over $28 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand." Chuy's has also taken steps to lower yearly expenses and operating costs as much as possible - 2020 store openings have been delayed or cancelled as a nonessential capex item, 40% of staff furloughed to reduce operating expenses and reflect decreases in sales volume, and stopped share buybacks for the year. These changes enacted by the company should provide it enough liquidity, given its lack of debt and planned decreases in nonessential expenses for the rest of the year, keeping just the skeleton of the business operating.

Chuy's states its business model brings "considerable value to our customers, with our average check of $15.74 as of December 29, 2019, which we believe is on the lower end of our casual dining peer group." Each restaurant has an in-house bar, and "alcoholic beverages constituted 18.1% of our total restaurant sales." Although the coronavirus impact has forced Chuy's to transition to selling through takeout and delivery in 92 of its 101 locations, some states are allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages in takeout and delivery with the knowledge that alcohol is a significant revenue driver to smaller chains.

Chuy's overall net incomes for 2019 and 2018 are significantly lower the previous three fiscal years, even with continual revenue growth. Overall costs and expenses over the past three fiscal years have grown quicker than revenues, from higher ingredient costs, insurance expenses, credit card fees, and impairments. Chuy's has already planned to reduce costs and expenses to bare essentials in response to stores transitioning to takeout and delivery, as well as salary cuts and furloughs to lower labor costs.

FY2020 no doubt will be very difficult for most restaurant chains, but for Chuy's, 2020 could mark the first year of revenue declines and negative YoY growth. The company has solid liquidity and just recently drawn down on its $25mm credit line, but that can't boost sales. Chuy's year-end revenues are key, to determine the extent of revenue lost due to the outbreak, but also to see whether net margins can increase and whether revenue growth will be able to find a second positive year. Net margin fell from 7.85% in 2017 to 1.38% in 2018 and was flat at 1.45% in 2019.

Chuy's net margin will likely suffer again with the hit to revenues even with the cutting of nonessential spending, but FY2021, as business returns to normal (most likely by Q3), will be where Chuy's must prove that it can start revenue YoY growth again and accelerate net margins. Chuy's does have no debt and has some cash, but if revenue YoY growth continues to shrink and net margins fall negative, the company will struggle to dig itself out of that hole.

On valuation metrics, Chuy's is currently trading around half of historical levels in P/S and P/TB. Before the outbreak, Chuy's had not fluctuated far off of its fair value of P/S = 1 and P/TB = 3; currently, P/B sits at 0.57 and P/TB at 1.61. Shares did trade briefly at P/TB = 1, at true fair value based on tangible book, but the stock has never traded there prior to the industry disruption. Valuations on P/S and P/TB show that Chuy still has room to recover, but revenue growth and net margin shrinkage dispute that slightly.

Chuy's zero debt and ~$30mm in cash on hand give a boost to its balance sheet to weather the coronavirus-related restaurant disruption. The company has committed to remove as many nonessential operating costs as possible and has put 92 of 101 stores in remote operational modes. Revenue growth has been consistently growing though growth has been slowing, with YoY growth dropping to high single digits. Net margins have shrunk on increases in expenses in 2018 and 2019 concurring with the first two fiscal years of single-digit YoY revenue growth. With margins falling on revenue growth slowing (but still growing), 2020 can be painful for net margin and YoY revenue growth; yet valuations on P/S and P/TB show that Chuy's is undervalued based on its norm. To see that is not surprising, but should Chuy's be able to reverse its YoY revenue growth trend in 2021 and pump up net margins, it could easily see a return to trading at those valuations and higher, depending on the return of economic conditions to normal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.