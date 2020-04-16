Bitcoin As A Hedge Against The Upcoming Inflation

I run three scenarios to evaluate possible Bitcoin’s price over the next 5 years. Following the analysis, the projections show a price range between 5000 and 57000 dollars.

Introduction

The scope of this article is to analyse Bitcoin (BTC-USD) position in monetary economics and as a mean of fiat currency hedge. Despite critics arguing that Bitcoin’s value will eventually go to zero, I find that economic projections favour Bitcoin as a store of value as opposed to fiat currency. I run three scenarios to evaluate possible Bitcoin’s price in the short term. Following the analysis, the projections show a price range between $5000 and $57000.

Bitcoin As A Hedge Against Inflation

Purely from an investor perspective, and excluding what the technology could bring to society, Bitcoin could find space in a diversified portfolio as a hedge against inflation. In troubled times in history, the typical monetary response pursued by governments has been a capital injection into the financial system. This “quantitative easing” has the goal of financing business activities in the short term, hoping to achieve an overall economic stimulus.

Recently, governments and central banks around the world have been injecting money into the financial system to avoid a coronavirus-induced collapse. The US alone has agreed to a stimulus package of over 2 trillion, the largest economic stimulus in US history.

Capital injections policies produce benefits in the short term, but come prepackaged with predictable consequences long term. The main one is an increase in inflation.

Figure 1

(Source: Business Insider)

It can be seen (Figure 1) that the purchasing power of a dollar (dark line), even if reinvested (yellow line), is significantly decreasing over time. The purple line (top line, $1 invested in 3-month bills) in the graph is set to continue its decreasing trend, following the decrease in interest rate that we are have experienced, and will experience, for at least a few years. The cost of holding cash is therefore increasing, and even the purple line is set to approach the yellow line over time, before continuing in synchrony in a slow downtrend as it did historically.

The figure below shows an evolution in time of the amount of money needed to match the purchasing power of $100 in 1913.

Figure 2

(Source: The Bureau of Labor Statistics. CPI Inflation Calculator)

Since that date, the dollar has constantly decreased in value, eroded by inflation.

Figure 3

(Source: Graph made by Author with data from CPI Inflation Calculator)

A comparison in store of value between dollar and Bitcoin is statistically premature, due to the lack of historical data for the latter. Analysing Bitcoin purchasing power since inception, $100 kept in Bitcoin since 2010 would be worth more than a million, even accounting for dollar devaluation. While this argument can be made for every successful investment, it is Bitcoin’s characteristics as a peer-to-peer borderless form of payment that makes it prone to wide adoption and sustainability. The future of Bitcoin goes hand in hand with the development of its network technology, making the currency more secure and easy to access.

Bitcoin As A Store Of Value

Stock indexes, bonds and cash are the alternatives to consider. With interests approaching zero and money flooding the system, these investments allow to achieve low volatility in exchange for a fee in the form of inflation. On the other hand, Bitcoin fixed supply, deflationary policy is so far holding. Too early to tell, of course, as Bitcoin could collapse to zero over time should users lose confidence in the currency. However, some conclusions can be drawn from figures 4 and 5: Bitcoin seems to be stabilising as a currency. An increase in global money supply is likely to be marginally absorbed by the digital currencies ecosystem, therefore increasing its market cap and lowering volatility. However, as we will see in the following scenario analysis, confidence in the currency, adoption rate and development of technology still play a vast role in the market cap growth or decline of Bitcoin over time.

Figures 4 and 5

(Source: Charts made by Author with data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics [CPI Inflation Calculator] and Bitcoin price)

Three Scenarios

With most of the biggest economies ever-increasing money supply, investors need an alternative to hedge against fiat currency devaluation. Looking at Bitcoin merely as an investment as a hedge to fiat problem, three scenarios can be stipulated.

The first scenario assumes a drop in the adoption rate to half of the current amount, with a subsequent halving of the Bitcoin total market capitalisation. With a liner interpolation of global money supply growth until 2025, without accounting for the recent coronavirus economic stimulus, Bitcoin’s value in this scenario is set to around $5000.

Figure 6

(Source: CEIC, CoinMarketCap - Author calculations [supply 19m BTC])

The second scenario assumes a linear interpolation of money supply, accounting for an extra coronavirus stimulus. Bitcoin adoption rate remains flat at 0.2% of the global money supply. This conservative approach puts Bitcoin’s value at around $9500 in 2025.

The third scenario assumes a hypothetical growth in global adoption to 1% of the global money supply. This assumption could hardly be achieved in 5 years, but it gets more likely as time passes, technology improves and Bitcoin maintains value. Considered a steeper increase in money supply, this scenario project Bitcoin’s price at $57000 in 2025.

Conclusion

The combination of economic measures of money supply, inflation and interest rates portray a possible picture of what could be the future of fiat currencies and alternative currencies such as Bitcoin. This analysis finds that there is no need for Bitcoin to completely replace fiat currencies to maintain value. Despite the possible volatility, the projections show a positive skew over the next five years. In small proportions, Bitcoin should find space as a strategic investment in the portfolio of investors looking to hedge to upcoming inflation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BTC-USD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before investing or trading.