The 13 Best Dividend Aristocrats To Buy In This Uncertain Economy

They are not guaranteed to not fall in the coming weeks, but as part of a diversified and prudently-risk managed portfolio, with proper cash/bond allocations, they can make excellent additions to a bunker dividend growth portfolio.

While no dividends are ever 100% guaranteed, aristocrats are some of the best dividend stocks you can buy right now, even with the worst recession in 75 years bearing down on us.

When facing the worst recession in 75 years, income investors should trust the bluest of blue chips, such as dividend aristocrats and kings for the equity portfolio of their portfolios.

Many believe the market has been crazy hot lately as multiples are starting to outpace steadily-deteriorating fundamentals.

Last week the S&P 500 had its best week since 1974, roaring higher by 12%. That defies the mounting economic damage the US is facing and plummeting earnings expectations.

Many investors think the market is acting a bit crazy right now.

Last week we saw the S&P 500 soar 12% in four days, the 8th best week in market history.

Since bottoming (so far) on March 23 (at -35% from the peak, intra-day) the broader market surged 25% in a matter of two weeks.

During periods of high uncertainty, investors are often balanced on the knife-edge between fear and fear of missing out. That's what causes both panic selling and panic buying.

Earnings expectations have fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, as one would expect when about 30% of the US economy (according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics) has shutdown.

Since the start of the year, the 2020 consensus EPS forecast has fallen by about 18% and individual analyst estimates for earnings this year range from about -35% to -15%.

The economic news coming in each week is likely to steadily get worse.

Retail sales last month fell by 8.7%, almost three times the previous record set back in November 2008.

New unemployment claims have reached such proportions as to boggle the imagination, 17 million in three weeks.

The Empire State Index, which measures North East manufacturing, fell a record 57 points last month.

Manufacturing has never been in worse shape. Severely depressed demand, supply disruptions, and extremely high uncertainty will keep manufacturing on an extremely weak trajectory in the near term.” -Oren Klachkin, Oxford Economics

The blue chip economist consensus, consisting of the 16 most accurate economists, keeps getting worst each week.

The Q2 contraction is already expected to be more than double the 1958 single-quarter record of -10%. And while Q3's bounce back is expected to be strong, we're still expected to see the worst year for economic growth since 1945.

US Growth By Year

So what the heck am I doing writing an article about buying stocks, even the highest quality income growth names in America (and arguably the world)?

The financial world is a mess, both in the United States and abroad. Its problems, moreover, have been leaking into the general economy, and the leaks are now turning into a gusher. In the near term, unemployment will rise, business activity will falter and headlines will continue to be scary. So … I’ve been buying American stocks." - Warren Buffett, October 2008 (emphasis added)

Because while I'm a realist about the short term (economic and earnings news will get worse before it gets better), I'm a long-term bull about America, the global economy and corporate earnings and dividend growth.

No analyst can tell you when the pandemic will end or when stocks will bottom. But unless this truly is the apocalypse, stocks will recover, whether it's this year, 2021, or later.

So to prepare for the day when all this is finally over, and victory has been bought at a steep cost in blood and treasure, here are some of the highest-quality dividend stocks in the world, worth buying today.

Companies that are not just likely to survive this recession with dividends intact, but likely will keep growing them through this unprecedented economic maelstrom.

Finding The Best Dividend Aristocrats To Buy In This Recession

Remember that these are the companies that we're going to be using to build a diversified and prudently-risk managed portfolio.

Only within such a portfolio is any company "safe." We'll construct the bunker portfolio once we have the companies selected.

Normally I'd screen for all aristocrats (of which there are now 66 official ones), as well as dividend champions and kings (any company with 25+ and 50+ dividend growth streaks, respectively).

However, for today's article, I'm using the new Dividend Kings' Research Terminal screening tool which is still in beta and thus can only screen the 424 company Master List by:

Sector

DK rating (potential good buy, potential reasonable buy, hold, trim/sell)

Quality score

Dividend safety score

Dividend growth streak (by years)

S&P credit rating

11/11 quality Super SWAN status

Dividend Aristocrat status

Dividend King status

In the future (once the Terminal is out of beta) I'll be adding new columns as well that will allow for more screening features.

Moat ratings (based on industry ROC for most companies)

Dividend growth categories (challengers = 5-9 year streak, achievers =10-24 years, champions 25-49, kings 50+)

Growth rates (0-4% = slow growth, 5-9% = moderate growth, 10-19% = fast growth, 20+ = very fast growth)

Total return potentials (I'll split the long-term total return range into 2 columns and then group by 9% or less, 10% to 19%, 20% to 29%, 30% to 39%, and 40+%)

This will allow us to screen all 113 dividend champions dividend aristocrats.

There is a lot of overlap between aristocrats and kings, but there are about 15 names on the list that are not aristocrats (because they are too small to be in the S&P 500).

So I'll have to screen for both official aristocrats and kings in order to find the bluest of blue chips that you can safely buy (as part of a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio) in a market that has become increasingly disconnected from the short-term horrible fundamentals.

First up are the aristocrats of which there are 66 companies.

Screen for good or reasonable buys (based on quality and risk profile) = fair value or better Next select only for 9+/11 blue chip or higher quality companies Next eliminate anything without at least 4/5 or better safety (eliminates just 1 company) Next eliminate anything without a BBB credit rating or better

I monitor the credit markets on a daily basis because the biggest risk to any blue chip's dividend is this recession turning into a financial crisis.

However, the Fed's rapid and massive liquidity injections, via nine emergency programs (thus far), has apparently stabilized credit markets. This you can see from the BBB risk spread, St. Louis Financial Stress Index and effective yields on corporate debt.

(Source: DK Research Terminal) green = potentially good buy, blue = potentially reasonable buy

Of course, this is just the preliminary screen, which reveals 28 blue-chip quality, BBB rated or better aristocrats trading at fair value or better.

Finally to select the best quality companies you can buy today I turn to one of the greatest investors in history, Joel Greenblatt.

Businesses that earn a high return on capital are better than businesses that earn a low return on capital... Companies that achieve a high return on capital are likely to have a special advantage of some kind. That special advantage keeps competitors from destroying the ability to earn above-average profits." - Joel Greenblatt

So let's choose the six aristocrats the highest returns on capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital).

(Source: DK Research Terminal) green = potentially good buy, blue = potentially reasonable buy

Now I should clarify that I am NOT saying that any of these stocks are "safe" in the sense that "none will fall during a future correction." The nature of this recession, the worst since WWII, means that fundamentals for nearly all companies are going to take a hit.

JNJ, PM, KO, all consumer staples or defensive names, and all have seen 6% to 10% reductions in 2020 EPS estimates over the past few weeks.

I just completed a safety update on the entire Master List, confirming the payout ratios, debt/capital, credit ratings and safety and quality scores for the entire Master list.

Plenty of companies received downgrades (especially financials). ADP, in particular, is likely to suffer in the next year, courtesy of the big spike in unemployment.

Peak unemployment: 32% to 40% (from St. Louis Fed)

Unemployment at the end of 2020: 14% (from JPMorgan)

Unemployment at the end of 2021: 9% (Congressional Budget Office)

During the tech crash recession earnings fell 11%. Following the Great Recession, earnings fell 13%, followed by several years of growth at half the company's normal rate.

By no means and I saying that an aristocrat like ADP, whose fundamentals are going to suffer in the coming year is a "screaming bargain."

I'm saying that after years of being extremely overvalued, even by the market's normal premium, I now consider ADP reasonably priced, and thus a potentially good initial buy.

None of my recommendations are ever to be taken as "all in, this is the bottom" calls. No one can time the broader market with such precision much less individual companies.

With ADP I'm saying the dividend, which has grown for 45 years and is protected by a fortress balance sheet (AA credit rating and debt/capital that's less than half the 40% safe level for most companies) is very safe, or as safe as you can get in a recession of this magnitude.

The same is true of the Dividend Kings, whose 50+ year growth streaks indicate they are sound businesses, conservative run by very dividend friendly management.

If there are any companies that can avoid dividend cuts during the hyper speed recession of 2020, it's these bluest of blue chips.

So let's repeat this process for the Dividend Kings of which there are 26 companies.

screen for good or reasonable buys (based on quality and risk profile) = fair value or better next select only for 9+/11 blue chip or higher quality companies next eliminate anything without at least 4/5 or better safety (eliminates just 1 company) next eliminate anything without a BBB credit rating or better

(Source: DK Research Terminal) green = potentially good buy, blue = potentially reasonable buy

Now I know what many are you thinking. "Are you insane! Not just recommending stocks in a bear market but cyclical stocks like industrials and a retail REIT!?"

It's absolutely true that these companies are going to suffer during this recessionary year.

Dividend King 3M is expected to suffer a two-year blow created by the trade war and now the hyperspeed coronavirus recession. But anyone buying any company needs to think for the long-term, meaning beyond the current year or two, with a focus on five-year plus time horizons.

(Source: Imgflip)

I have been pounding the table about this for months now, only invest money you won't need for several years (five years ideally) into any stock. That's the definition of discretionary savings.

If you need money within a shorter time period, such as to buy a house or fund retirement expenses, that's milk money that needs to be in cash equivalents or the reasonably allocated cash/bond portion of your portfolio.

These are what I mean by a "well-diversified and prudent risk-managed portfolio." Am I saying these are the greatest risk management rules in the world? Risk profile perfection incarnate? Absolutely not.

These are merely prudent guidelines built over six years after consulting with colleagues with over 100 collective years of asset management experience.

The goal of risk management is not to avoid all investing mistakes, which is impossible.

(Source: Imgflip)

Risk management is about managing, not avoiding risk, which isn't possible in a world in which the future is unknowable.

What about recommending so many industrials? That's what's currently on sale.

So here is the true trick to buying these 13 aristocrats and kings. Do not go "all in" all at once, into just these 13 companies. Rather nimble steadily at reasonable to great prices, because there is no denying the quality of these companies.

(Source: Dividend Kings Valuation Tool)

Fundamental Stats On These 13 Aristocrats and Kings

average quality score: 10.2/11 SWAN quality vs 9.6 average aristocrat

average dividend safety score: 4.8/5 vs 4.6 average aristocrat

average payout ratio: 52% vs 51% average aristocrat

average industry safe payout ratio guideline: 62% vs 59% average aristocrat

average debt/capital: 47% vs 43% average aristocrat

average industry safe debt/capital guideline: 42% vs 45% average aristocrat

average yield: 3.8% vs 3.2% average aristocrat

average discount to fair value: 24% vs average aristocrat 8%

average dividend growth streak: 44.4 years vs 41.4 years average aristocrat

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 10.6% CAGR vs 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 9.1% CAGR vs 7.1% CAGR average aristocrat

average forward PE: 13.1 vs 16.7 average aristocrat

average earnings yield: 7.6% vs 6.0% average aristocrat

average PEG ratio: 1.44 vs 2.34 average aristocrat

average return on capital: 149% vs 89% average aristocrat

average return on capital industry percentile: 90% vs 84% average aristocrat

average 13-year median ROC: 134% vs 80% average aristocrat

average 5-year ROC trend: +3% CAGR vs +4% CAGR average aristocrat

average S&P credit rating: A vs A- average aristocrat

average annual volatility: 23.3% vs 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock)

average market cap: $59 billion vs $65 billion average aristocrat

average 5-year total return potential: 3.8% yield + 9.1% CAGR long-term growth + 5.7% CAGR valuation boost = 18.6% CAGR (13% to 24% CAGR with 25% margin of error) vs 12.2% CAGR average aristocrat

The power of owning top quality blue chips like the dividend aristocrats over the long-term is without question.

Aristocrats combine quality, lower volatility, and dividend growth to generate superior long-term returns, including on a volatility adjusted basis.

These 13 aristocrats are both qualitatively, and objectively superior, as seen by their

longer dividend growth streaks (Ben Graham considered 20+ year streaks to be a sign of superior quality)

superior returns on capital (Joel Greenblatt's favorite quality proxy)

slightly higher credit ratings

They are also more undervalued as seen by their PE ratios, PEG ratios, and expected to grow 2% CAGR faster over time. Today they yield almost 4%, or roughly double the S&P 500's 2.1% payout.

What happens when you combine higher starting yield plus faster expected long-term growth and superior valuations? Both higher, very safe income, that grows faster and likely generates superior total returns over time.

That's based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model.

While imperfect (as are all models), it's the most accurate I've ever found and what most asset managers use in forecasting total return potential ranges over time (including Chuck Carnevale and Brad Thomas, my fellow DK founders).

Now that we understand why it's so important to focus on buying, in the words of Warren Buffett "wonderful companies at fair prices," here's how you can take these 13 aristocrats and kings and build a true Sleep Well At Night or SWAN portfolio.

How To Build A Bunker Retirement Portfolio Around These 13 SWAN Aristocrats

If you just put 100% of your money in these 13 companies, you are likely to do well over time if and only if you have several years to ride out this bear market (average bear market lasts three years from a record high to new record high).

If you are forced to sell stocks to fund expenses, then you risk a permanent loss of capital.

So here's how you take these 13 recommendations and build the kind of portfolio in which losing money over the long-term is as close to impossible as exists on Wall Street (not zero probability but very low).

Use other stocks to diversify these 13 aristocrats (eight of which are economically sensitive)

Use a reasonable cash/bond allocation to minimize the probability of having to sell these stocks at a loss to fund expenses over the next few years.

Here's a good example of what I mean.

Select two or three of these eight truly recession-proof ETFs for the bond allocation of your portfolio.

I'm selecting three that will allow us to backtest to January 2008 to show how this model balanced aristocrat portfolio performed during the Great Recession.

10% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - cash equivalent

10% JPMorgan Government Bond Fund Class A A (OGGAX) - intermediate US Treasuries

10% SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - long-duration US treasuries

20% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) - diversified blue chip dividend growth ETF (100% 10+ year dividend growth streaks)

50% equally weighted into these 13 aristocrats and kings

It's a common mistake for investors to use the wrong benchmarks, such as the S&P 500, Nasdaq or even hot growth stocks like Amazon (AMZN).

(Source: Imgflip)

Balanced Aristocrat Portfolio Total Returns Since January 2008 (Annual Rebalancing)

Here's how this portfolio would have compared to a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio, the classic asset allocation around which the 4% retirement rule was built.

It had slightly higher volatility, about 2% more per year. But when it mattered most, during the Great Recession crash, this portfolio of blue chip dividend stocks and bonds outperformed its balanced portfolio benchmark.

During this bear market being overweight industrials has resulted in a 15% peak decline vs 12% for the 60/40 benchmark.

That peak decline came on March 23 when the S&P 500 bottomed (so far) at -34%, aristocrats did slightly worse and blue chip dividend stocks slightly better.

However, this diversified and prudently risk-managed balanced aristocrat portfolio fell half as much.

THAT is the essence of SWAN investing. Not avoiding declines in bear markets, which isn't possible with a stock focused portfolio. Rather the goal is to remain disciplined, calm and rational avoiding becoming a forced seller, which is basically the only way to lose money with a portfolio like this.

Owning quality income-producing assets, and using appropriate risk management techniques (such as diversifying, using the right mix of stocks/bonds/cash, and not overpaying for companies) is how you create a bunker portfolio that can withstand even the hyperspeed coronavirus recession of 2020.

Bottom Line: Unless The World Is Actually Ending Today Is A Great Time To Buy Reasonably Priced Dividend Aristocrats

While we all "know" that long-term investing works, the long-term requires surviving periods of incredible uncertainty such as we're seeing now.

Every recession has a different collection of causes. But all recessions end eventually, and strong companies like dividend aristocrats not just bounce back, but keep paying safe and rising income during the downturns.

ABBV, ADP, TROW, GD, RTX, MDT, MO, SWK, EMR, MMM, PH, LOW, and FRT are reasonably to attractive priced, top quality choices that income investors can make today.

Not because they are "guaranteed to go up" in the coming weeks or months. But because of very strong financials and fundamentals. Fundamentals that include not just very safe dividends during this unprecedented recession, but long-term growth outlooks which indicate not just a brighter tomorrow, but a gloriously dividend rich future.

As long as you understand that no dividend stock is a bond alternative, and grasp the basics of what a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio is and is not, then you can buy these blue chips today with little concern about permanently losing your money in the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, ADP, TROW, GD, MO, MMM, FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns ABBV, ADP, TROW, GD, MO, MMM, LOW, and FRT in our portfolios.