Hedging With Gold In China-Shaken Times

All investors should also consider that the combination of Chinese pandemics and Chinese stock markets may be a worse threat to capitalism than ever was Chinese communism.

"10 Myth-Busters About Metals." Such as: gold mining and silver are never sensible stock market hedges. They go down more than stocks.

Best safe havens in a trading account: Gold ETFs and short-term TIPS. (Even though the best otherwise may be: gold coins, US paper money, solar panels and chicken coops).

What is new since Covid-19? Gold may be less reliable as a parachute for stocks. If so, pre-open trend-trading may be essential.

. First, there seems to be a need to debunk some persistent myths about gold and precious metal investing. And about hedged investing in general. I will sometimes disagree with the promoters of gold and at other times with the detractors. Some myths originate with world class experts such as Warren Buffett. As well as dime-a-dozen investment gurus. But to disprove them all--you usually need only to do the most basic homework--such as looking at performance charts for the 2008 crash.

(Financial charts courtesy of Finance.Yahoo.com and Ycharts. Other images courtesy of Wikipedia.org.)

And now we have an opportunity to recheck our assumptions in a somewhat similar market downturn caused by the Covid-19 virus.

This trail of reason inevitably leads us to question the financial path of modern China. Which--in spite of substantial differences--is still somewhat blindly imitating the template of the United States from the past century. And which is no longer working so well for "US" nor for Europe either.

However--the goal of this article is not simply to understand what is wrong with the world. But to convert understanding into practical ideas to improve the security of investing. These will be found in section B at the end of this article.

A. Ten myth-busting insights about metals and markets.

Gold mining and physical silver are not substitutes or diversifications for gold. They are more like the opposite of gold. During normal times--gold mining (GDX) (GDXJ) and silver ETFs (SLV) may go up when stock indexes go down. However--during a major stock market crash--gold mining and physical silver will abandon this "safety" behavior. They will go down more than stocks. (See performance history chart above.) So why buy them? When gold is always safer and just as easy to buy. Also--the long-term outlook for physical gold prices is excellent because gold mines are running on empty. But the outlook for gold mining is just plain uncertain--for the same reason. (See MSN article: "Mining Experts Warn Discoveries Are Shrinking." NOVA episode: "Metals.") Be clear about why you buy gold. To get rich? Or to be safe? Many investment writings will conflate these issues. If profit is the primary goal--then like anything else, you must buy low, sell high. And for which, at any given time, there are likely to be a number of investments with stronger current trends than gold. Or--sometimes--perhaps the ones who are always saying "this is the time for gold" are correct. But Gold investing is never a sure-fire get-rich scheme. It is safety that is unique about gold. So beware of gold strategies that emphasize profit more than safety. Gold does not have the highest "profit potential"--but does have the highest "stability potential." Platinum? Palladium? Rare earth metals? Lithium? Diamonds? Oil? Alternative energy? Any of these instruments may have much higher profit potential than gold. But--if economic activity plunges, their values will plunge--because their values are far more dependent on business and manufacturing activity. The Buffett myth: "Gold is a way of going long on fear." Warren Buffett had a point in the following sense. That during any given year, there are probably more certain "value investments" than gold. I have more or less said the same above. But here is where Buffet was rather blind. He grew up in a previous century. He lived in the most successful nation on earth. And he apparently assumed that the Great Depression could never happen again. During this time, Buffett made billions of dollars. Similarly--it was long a cliché among many "value investors" that they could always make money, even during a recession. But during 2008--they all did poorly--according to my studies at GuruFocus.com and the Hulbert Financial Digest. I.e. Buffett dismisses the "safety" feature of gold. Because he believes the world is safe anyway. And he can afford to believe so. But the future will be different. Believe it or not, China is no longer a dormant backwater. As explained below, this drastically changes the world that Buffett long knew. The Pollyanna myth: "Everything always works out for the better." This may be a uniquely American myth--from one of the few places that for the past 150 years, has not seen entire cities firebombed or regions devastated by war, occupation or dictatorship. But even so--this myth should have been dispelled in 2008. Note that both the "far left" Bernie Sanders and the "far right" Donald Trump say they would have refused the 2008 bank bailouts. But obviously--we did the bailouts--they were affordable--they worked. Certainly some bankers should have been jailed. But as for allowing banks to collapse--how irresponsible to dive into questionable territory at the risk of the life savings of almost every American. If you are interested in gold as a "safety hedge"--you should be the last to agree with high-risk experiments. And the first to see that the popularity of such attitudes is one more reason to hold gold. The anti-GLD myths. (GLD) is one of the oldest and most popular ETFs on the planet. Because of this--GLD has had its share of scandals, haters and critics. GLD usually also can be traded earlier in the day than other gold ETFs due to the lowest trading costs, aka "low spread" proportional to share price. And you can be sure that if anything goes seriously wrong with GLD, every possible lawsuit will be filed. Let us consider (PHYS)--often touted as better because "you can get your bullion out." Well maybe. But why would you want to? Is it safer in your mailbox? Can't you also close out any gold ETF and order gold coins? And PHYS may undervalue its shares during the type of financial emergency which is the reason for which you are holding gold. When GLD goes up, PHYS often goes up more. But the long-term value is always the same. And as explained above--gold is about safety, not gain. So which is more important--going up more or going down less? When GLD falls, the price of PHYS can plummet almost twice as much. As just happened on March 17, during the Covid-19 downturn. (See chart above.) Also at 1:30 pm on April 1 in my trading account--GLD was up about +0.5%--and every other bullion ETF was up about +0.15% to +0.4%... Except for PHYS which was down -2.4%! Stocks were down and gold was protecting us with its usual inverse behavior--except for PHYS! Perhaps because of all the delivery requests? Not sure. But it doesn't matter. Not sorry I held some PHYS--but from now on will hold half as much as in any other gold ETF. The "anti-ETF" and "pro-dealer" myths. Click here for a rather informative 2017 Forbes article: "GLD Vs. Physical Gold." This includes detailed descriptions of "counterparty risk" for any gold ETF. And that is why I suggest never holding all your gold in any one gold ETF. Even if it is supposedly "the best." Please recall that the Titanic actually was "the best." Nonetheless--anyone who failed to diversify their family was disappointed. And somehow--after detailing all the "counterparty risk" of gold ETFs--this article seems to imply that therefore, hold all your gold in the vault of a dealer whose bankruptcy and security potential are God-only-knows...? No thank you. Gold-you-hold vs. gold ETFs: vive la différence. US Treasury ETFs (including the short term TIPS ETFs that I recommend) often do not hold 100% of value in their eponymous US Treasuries. Nonetheless during some worst-case scenarios in 2008--things seemed to have worked out. Similarly--suppose Trump or Sanders were president in 2008--refused the bank bailouts--resulting in global financial collapse. It is reasonable to conjecture that any gold ETF might only pay out 75% expectation. Or also, Jeremy Irons might make off with the gold as in Die Hard III. Or London gets hit by a nuclear strike... However such risks are far greater for gold-you-hold... A relative might make off with it... Or a biker gang politely ask where it is buried... Or mobs or students or farmers firebomb your bank box... Or Mark Wahlberg systematically pop every box as in Two Guns... Not to mention a desperate branch manager or police officer... Nonetheless... There are some huge advantages to gold-you-hold. A massive breakdown of basic services is likely to happen someday--even though unlikely to last more than a few weeks... During that time, it can be a matter of life or death if you have gold-in-hand with which to buy medicine, transportation, food, fuel, protection, etc. Even if your local bank goes bankrupt--you will probably receive ample chances to get into your bank box. This certainty is not achieved by a dealer or an ETF that promises to send bullion to your mailbox. And so... There are two good ways to hold gold... For instantly hedging stocks and otherwise meshing with push-button trading--buy shares in several gold ETFs... Or... for gold that you have a relatively excellent chance to get to during an "EMP event" or a "zombie apocalypse" or etc.--hold half the desired value in gold coins--half in US paper money--divided among 4 or more bank boxes in different locations. And do not tell the banks because--among many other reasons--to avoid liability, they do not want to know. Why never to buy gold bars or silver coins. Because it is difficult to prove their authenticity without expensive gadgetry. And so--during a time of societal chaos that requires gold--even if you have the right gadgets, nobody wants barter from you that requires a gadget to prove its worth to the next guy. The "street value" will likely deduct 50% or so for any such hassle-prone wampum. And it is simply foolish to hold silver when you can hold gold--or to hold gold pieces larger than one ounce. More foolish than going to a flea market with $10,000 bills. Also--gold coins cannot be counterfeited. They are easily verified by weighing and measuring. Also--being a true "collectible"--it is unlikely the government will force individuals to give up gold coins. It is far more feasible to confiscate or "freeze" gold bullion held en masse by dealers and ETFs. And also--all gold coins will benefit from a jump in "collectible" value at some time. (You might speed up this process by paying slightly extra for coins a few years old. However--any added "collectible" value will plunge during a financial crisis. So--to maximize the "security" value--never pay much more than "spot" value.) Why the greatest risk for all investors is that China has unfeasible stock markets. This is an extension of the debunking of the closely-related Buffet myth and Pollyanna myth above. Every financial expert in the world seems to have an underlying assumption that stock markets are never "unfeasible"--but always good for every nation and time. Such as the founder of Vanguard, John Bogle, whose core philosophy might be summarized as, "Think about investing as a long term thing that doesn't involve any trading whatsoever." (Per a 2016 Bogle interview.)

Of course, people like Bogle and Buffet were very insightful about their formative time and place. However--fifty years later, in his continued withering remarks against stereotypical panic-selling--Bogle never seemed to consider a more cerebral alternative. Such as carefully graduated sell-offs. In spite of Bogle being an advocate of graduated buy-ins, aka DCA. (Per a 2014 Bogle video.)

Bogle's view is more-or-less the standard for financial experts today. Even though meanwhile--with ETFs and online platforms--the cost of each defensive sell-and-rebuy has dropped from about 2% per position to almost zero. (Source: BusinessInsider.com.) And the probability of China causing repeated and record-breaking stock market crashes has risen from zero to 100%. I.e. the cost/benefit ratio of disciplined trend-trading has reversed from about 100/0 to about 0/100. Bogle was correct that even aside from fees, any quitting of an advantaged system is, on average, likely to reduce the long-term advantage. But isn't "safety" worth paying for? Bogle should agree because he advocated never investing 100% in the stock market.

The Covid-19 pandemic began in China. And then disrupted tourism and all business around the world. We are also being told by experts that, when people run out of things to sell, they will sell gold. However, this somewhat ignores the usual behavior of gold prices. Might this unusual behavior be related to the emergence of China? Maybe Nixon should have left well enough alone.

Today, due to the size of its economy--and its 12-hour time difference--China has a uniquely influential stock market. And mainland China possibly holds more gold than any other nation. (Source: Moneyweek.com.) China also has been the only non-tropical origin for three recent pandemics: the 2002 SARS, the H5N1 avian flu and now the 2019 Coronavirus aka SARS-CoV-2 aka Covid-19. The more closely that a pandemic is connected to the world's most fragile super-economy, perhaps the greater will be its financial impact.

Perhaps ideally, no country should have large stock markets. Stock markets are a rather unnecessary game which unfairly affects people who are not playing. Today, the only clear winner of this game is the USA--the only major economy which has enabled the average stock market investor consistently to break even since 2007. See the performances of the major index ETFs in the chart above. As many readers here will know--S&P SPIVA studies consistently show that the average expert is unable to outperform an index. This means that if an index is consistently losing--investing in that market is a "disadvantaged game" which the majority will lose. Just like casino gambling.

Today, there are three economic superpowers. The USA with about 1/3 billion people. The EU with about 1/2 billion. China with almost 1½ billion. Maniacal overcrowding makes it difficult-to-impossible for any but the USA to maintain the sustained population growth that is ideal for sustained stock market growth.

Also, the USA has relatively pristine natural resources. All three superpowers have huge backup resources to the north. However--while Canada is the ideal ally and trading partner--Putin's Russia is more like "the neighbor from hell."

Above all... China is by far the least experienced "economic superpower" in terms of stock market regulation and popular understanding of investing. And finally... all the relative success and stability of the USA serve further to drive investment money to the USA.

China's stock market is like a rich young kid invited to a professional poker game. China can not win. China could win a new "bond market emphasis." And bonds attract more money than stocks. However--the Achilles' heel of stable bond markets is--unstable stock markets. For a leading bond market--China would need to discourage stock market investing with the same fervor with which it once discouraged childbirths. But it could be done.

In contrast... If China persists in blindly imitating the USA... in attempting a stock market game it cannot win... the eventual global outcome for the financial systems of China, the USA and the EU can only be similar to that of a village with three supermarkets. Eventually, nobody will win.

Meanwhile, here are my practical suggestions.

B. 17 Tips for safer investing in interesting times. (Calling to mind the Chinese curse, "May you live in interesting times." Presumably not referring to desirable investment interest. But more like the opposite.)

The big-trend method (recommended). The safest and least time-consuming trend-hedging method is to track either moving averages or percentage changes. You can track your account value--or each position individually--or choose one index or ETF that best represents your overall strategy. Hold only 4 equity positions, each holding 1/4 of equity allocation. With each slight downturn or upturn, close or open one position. This can be done semi-automatically by maintaining buy-stops and sell-stops. Any time you end up with over-frequent alternating buys and sells--adjust accordingly. Using this method, I was able to keep up with the S&P 500--until I made a couple of mistakes. By reading the rest of these tips, you can avoid these mistakes. The small-trend method (not recommended). Using this method for a year, I achieved only about half the gain of the S&P 500. I then shot above the long-term S&P 500 because of only losing -5% during Covid-19. Nonetheless I am cashing in my chips and switching back to method no. 1 above. If anyone else wants to try again... Here are my suggestions for possibly doing better... To minimize trading for this strategy, gold and TIPS might be increased to 40% and seldom increased or decreased... Have only 3 stock market positions--and thus increase or decrease in increments of 1/3 of total stock allocation... Everything hinges on deciding whether you are "optimistic" or "skeptical" about the next 12 hours. If you seem to be correct half the time--and can avoid panicking the other half--then you may be a serious contender... During pre-Open hours, do nothing if optimistic or sell 1/3 if skeptical. At the Close, increase by 1/3 if optimistic or do nothing if skeptical. If and only if it is extremely clear that the market is up-zooming or down-zooming phenomenally, then buy or sell another 1/3 accordingly. Shortly after 6:30am, 8:30am, 9:30am, 11:30am and 3:30pm ET: study the breaking news and the speed and direction of prices for 10-20 minutes. Make decisions accordingly. But usually only trade at about 8:45 am and 3:45 pm--unless prices are moving phenomenally. Also see the NY Times article: "The Stock Market Loves the Night." The presentation seems somewhat misleading. Contrary to the statements--the day-only gain in the chart does not seriously lose, but is more like a break-even. The sky-high night-only gain might mainly be due to rare extreme conditions--the emergence of China--and lengthy compounding. And we cannot really tell because the real-life line for the S&P 500 is negligently missing. Not to mention previous decades. Nonetheless, studies do consistently indicate that most gains are made during the night. This gives us a slight edge so as possibly to justify this questionable and time consuming method of daily trading. Make most or all investments US-based. Several "Asian Tiger" countries are small encampments with chronic risk factors. Sort of like in World War Z. Nonetheless they have had jaw-dropping success in battling Covid-19. And stellar stock market returns in the past. Singapore also has a monopoly-like position as a trading nexus. Somewhat like the Disney Corporation position for family films and amusement parks. I hoped that Singapore and South Korea might develop indexes as reliable as the S&P 500. And if so be excellent for a daytime bias with 20% of portfolio for US-based investors. However--the best pre-Covid performers of the region were Taiwan and New Zealand. Their scores were nothing to go out of the way for either. (See chart above.) Primary indexes for Japan, Hong Kong, India, Switzerland, Norway, Germany, etc., all fell within the same range. A few countries had technology indexes moving above the S&P 500--but not so far above as QQQ. (CQQQ)--the QQQ-equivalent ETF for China--was among the best for its region--but still usually below the S&P 500. This is not a specific endorsement. The S&P 500 is merely a "primary" or "average" performer for the USA region. And which simply indicates that the USA is perhaps the only region on which to focus. Practice pre-Open trading. With China usually being the first to register a downturn--those who wait for US markets to open are at a serious disadvantage. I doubt it is desirable to open an account in Asia. In any case--if you plan to sell equities during USA downturns--be prepared to do so from 6 am to 9 am ET. I used to wait until 9:40, when feasible, for the most accurate prices. However, on March 16, 2020, a Covid-19 panic caused Open trading to be halted. Trading soon resumed. However some day--trading might not resume. By waiting for the frenetic Open--you risk losing a chance to bail out. Hold primarily super-popular positions. So as to enable the above pre-Open trading. For at least half your investment capital, choose super-popular positions because they are the ones with feasibly low pre-Open spreads. I.e. with half your money, you can follow any good stock picking method. But with the other half--limit yourself to Bogle-esque index stocks or index ETFs. You do not need to agree with Bogle that these are the best positions. Only that they are OK positions. And that to minimize losses with trend-trading has the potential to make them more than OK. Of course, Bogle would cringe to hear that the reason you are picking his index stocks is precisely so that you can violate his never-trade rule in the early morning. But that is what I am suggesting. Normally hold 10% of portfolio in three of the following physical gold ETFs: (IAU) (PHYS) (SGOL) (OUNZ). US residents might avoid the "collectibles tax" by closing out a different gold ETF every 3 months. Normally hold 10% in short term TIPS ETFs. (STIP) (VTIP) (TDTT) (STPZ). Unlike FDIC or SIPC insurance--TIPS partially protect from dollar devaluations and are guaranteed by "the full faith and credit of the United States." As a rule, individual bonds are better than bond funds. Individual TIPS are preferable for large accounts. However, small accounts cannot do better than short-term TIPS ETFs. Also, the relative stability of short-term TIPS--vs anything in the universe--seems likely to prevent the sell-offs that can weaken bond funds. Trade only when clearly appropriate--and with ultra-low fees. Use an account with $0 to $5 per trade fees. Small investors must avoid paying more than $1 per trade. Options trading via short-term Put-selling can add leverage and increase gain vs. risk. However, generally $50,000 is needed for Options. Mini-Options might work for smaller accounts--but be skeptical--beware of relative overhead. Also, margin is required for Options. Beware of high rates. (See next rule.) Do not over-leverage. A prudent goal is for net gains to be just slightly better than if 100% of account were invested in the S&P 500--and yet with 20% of account held in gold or TIPS--increased to 40% or more during downturns. I do not suggest that everyone use leverage. It will increase risk. I am just saying that if you choose to leverage, I would caution against investing more in the stock market than 100% of account value. If you add my suggested 20% in gold or TIPS--this results in being leveraged to 120%. And only consider this if your broker charges less than 3.6% margin interest! Only two brokers are this low. (Source: Brokerage-Review.com.) The usual 7% to 9.5% margin rates are just like paying out most of your expectation in protection money to the mafia--in return for essentially borrowing your own money. Important: compare your performance to the S&P 500. The goal is to mirror S&P 500 uptrends while minimizing downtrends. Otherwise, Bogle is often correct. Most so-called "long-short" funds perform so poorly that you would have equal gain and more safety with buy-and-hold investing in which the equity allocation is simply cut in half. So if able to use leverage, it is best to start at 120% of account value. Such that equities are 100% and cash-like positions 20% (gold and TIPS). And so, as you monitor performance, adjust the leverage until uptrends are slightly better than the S&P 500. And of course, downtrends should be better because of the defensive sell-offs. If unable to use leverage, then try comparing to a buy-and-hold account rebalanced monthly to 70% S&P 500 and 30% cash. Thus approximating the usual risk level of your account as it switches between 80% and 60% S&P 500 type equities. And of course, you account can lower the risk much more, as you gradually eliminate equities during steep downturns. Attempt only to break even during downturns. Hone a buy-and-sell ritual that works during normal times and stick to it. Because both short selling and market timing are mathematically "disadvantaged." In addition--market-inverse tactics are like flipping the investing game upside-down with no idea when the game might flip back. Especially during downturns. Never are the odds more in your favor to win the investing game--simply by being out of the game--and methodically easing back in. Any action that risks losing when you should be winning has double the normal risk vs. benefit ratio. By the same token--do not be frustrated by dashed expectations... Time and again--you may quit a down market in good time--but in the long term, only equal the market average (S&P 500). You are nonetheless on the right path. You can expect to leap ahead eventually. But not very often. Be patient. Consider two-way DCA. Successful high-security hedged investing relies on firstly--choosing good investments. Secondly--being slightly more quick to buy than to sell. But thirdly--not being too quick to buy. I suggest what I call, "Two-way DCA." I.e. generally buy or sell in two to four stages. Consider that the stock market is never as random as dice. Stocks are influenced heavily by individuals like ourselves. Who are influenced by apparent trends. The Covid-19 downturn provides clear evidence of the potential to increase profits by shutting down investments when it is crystal-clear that business is shutting down. "Beware and be aware" that big things start small. During the 1980's, one Asian leader was known for causing laughter by falling to the floor every time a jeep backfired. Years later, he survived while those who laughed did not. A forest fire starts with an ember. A World War starts with a pompous incompetent winning power in Russia. Then Spain. Then Italy. Then Germany. ISIS started out as a "JV Team." Covid-19 was just another flu, according to several experts. Part of the reason for the 2008 Great Recession was that from 2001 to 2007, attention was focused against terrorism. Similarly--the next great stock market crash could begin with a glitch or outage. Even being correct that a downturn is "minor" or "temporary"--does not rule out something worse coming after. And so--the definition of "being prepared" means always to react as if "this could be the big one." And such that you are not put out if the big one never happens. Meanwhile--always convert most cash into gold and TIPS. Primarily (GLD) for the lowest trading costs. However, if gold starts falling in unison with stocks, use short term TIPS ETFs instead. The idea is habitually to avoid large cash positions. Because someday, a minor event will suddenly be replaced by a major event. Then the US dollar may plummet. Or your brokerage may be among many financial institutions that spring a leak and are not bailed out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.