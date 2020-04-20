Booking Holdings: The Strongest Survive

I haven't written in a while while the market has engaged in some of the sharpest moves in history. It's funny that my last article was bullish on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), which was published days before the entire restaurant industry was hit by the black swan that is COVID-19. For the record, I'm still bullish, and I opened a position in early April for the hopeful return to normal, whenever that may come.

My writing slowed down, in part, because life got busy, but it has also been difficult for me to have a well-formulated opinion about what I have been witnessing. Obviously, with hindsight, there were a ton of great companies to scoop up in late March at the most recent stock market bottom. That being said, if you had told me the market would be back to these levels a month ago, I would have thought you were crazy.

It is well documented that there are still a huge number of negative factors playing into the market today, with groups of investors firmly believing that there will be another drop any day now, and others sure that the market is forward-looking and that the Fed can continue to print sufficient stimulus to maintain the market at these levels.

I'm not basing my long-term investment decisions off of either camp (although, I think it's likely the market retraces its recent gains). What I am interested in, however, is continuing to find the best companies that I can buy today, with a significant amount of wariness in not catching falling knives (shout out to Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), my falling knife of choice).

I've recently bought Amazon (AMZN), which was fortuitously timed, and Alphabet (GOOGL), among others. A company that I find to be very interesting, however, is Booking Holdings (BKNG).

Booking has been a very successful business. A $10,000 investment in the company at the end of the year 2000 would have compounded at ~31% annually to close to $1.9M today. That being said, the company operates in the travel industry, which I don't have to tell you isn't the best place to be at the moment.

There are a lot of reasons that Booking is a great operator, some of which I will try to lay out here. That being said, this isn't a short-term thesis. I ended up making the decision to invest in the company based on the significant value I saw, stemming from my belief that the world a year or two from now will, ultimately, look a lot like the world did last year. COVID-19 may change many things, including hygiene and behaviors when exhibiting symptoms of sickness, but I don't believe that the fundamental business of travelling and taking vacations will be impacted over the long term (except for maybe cruises, but that's a different argument). The best corollary that I can think of is 9/11. Although it took time, ultimately, travel recovered with increased security across the board.

When black swans like COVID-19 strike, the weakest and smallest businesses are more heavily impacted than the largest and strongest operators. In this regard, Booking is the market leader, and I expect the company to come out on the other end stronger and with an evermore dominant market position.

Booking's valuation is attractive today, and I have a conservative price target of $2,500 per share in 2023 (with a bull case closer to $3000). Looking further, I expect Booking to continue to deliver market-beating returns as it leverages its dominant market position in a lucrative sector.

The Brands

Many of Booking's brands were past acquisitions, including the purchase of Booking.com for $135M in 2005. The company uses its brands to pursue different marketing strategies and experiments across different markets.

Kayak is the leading metasearch portal, using multiple travel sites as a price comparison tool that combines services. Priceline deals more in vacation packages, including cruises. Booking.com includes rentalcars.com and has access to booking for 2.58M properties in 230 countries, including 460K hotels and 2.12M homes. Finally, Agoda is an accommodation reservation service operating primarily in APAC and OpenTable is primarily a US-based restaurant reservation service.

Ultimately, one of management's key initiatives is the Connected Trip. Leveraging the size of its brands to support one another, the goal is to improve cross-selling and create the most seamless customer experience possible. Years from now, this would look like a flight delay automatically informing your hotel, and even pushing back your dinner reservation while informing those you were dining with.

How Booking Makes Money

Although Booking is a large and somewhat well-followed company, I thought it would be important to cover exactly where it derives its revenue. The company has 3 main revenue streams:

1. Agency Revenues: Travel service providers are invoiced for commissions after the customer's travel is completed (no payments are facilitated via Booking).

2. Merchant Revenues: Payment is facilitated through Booking at the time of booking. Includes travel reservation commissions, credit card processing fees, rebates, travel insurance, etc.

3. Advertising and Other Revenues: Earned via referrals for advertising placement on the website.

Growth is expected as Booking continues to increase the portion of its booking that includes up-front processed payments. Specifically, this allows for more up sell opportunities and higher revenue flows to Booking, and the share increased from 10% in 2018 to 15% in 2019. This also allows an infrastructure for Booking to facilitate payment processing when customers book shared homes (similar to Airbnb (AIRB)). These homeowners rarely perform their own payment processing.

Booking's operations are very much international, with operations in 230 countries. Its hotel booking business in Europe benefits from fewer chains. The smaller, boutique hotels are more reliant on a company like Booking to drive traffic and for advertising. This leads to greater customer retention and fewer concentrated customers.

Booking provides a service where all parties generally benefit. The customer is able to see more options and regularly get discounts that are not advertised elsewhere. The hotels, airlines, etc. benefit as Booking brings volume and opens the businesses up to new markets and a greater variety of customers. This has resulted over time in a significant moat for the business, as Booking's customers are unlikely to see any reason to switch.

COVID-19 and Competition

Obviously, the elephant in the room is COVID-19. The virus has upended industry after industry in an unprecedented amount of time. Even the best companies with the lowest overhead in the restaurant, entertainment, travel, energy, and consumer goods sectors have been absolutely blindsided. To make matters worse, the CEO of Booking was diagnosed with the virus late last month (he has been able to perform his duties throughout). There are arguments out there that businesses should have been better prepared. Although it's never a bad idea to have some cash stockpiled, I don't expect the average company to project for months of zero revenue in their calculations.

Like many other companies, Booking has withdrawn its guidance. It's likely for the best since the company's results will be so news-driven in the near term that I don't see how any management team could project the next few months of results. I have a hard time even projecting my own life over the next month. With that, I won't attempt grand prognostications into the company's revenues and earnings for 2020. I will say, though, that when the world slowly returns to normal, Booking will be in a strong enough position to bounce back.

When looking at Booking as an investment, it's important to understand where you stand with regards to how the world looks going forward. Specifically, there are certainly some industries that will be impacted long term. Potential candidates off the top of my head include movie theaters and cruises (medium term) among others, as well as businesses that were already in decline like malls. It seems to me that so far, the most powerful trends were already in place before COVID-19 and have just accelerated, like e-commerce, delivery services, and working from home. However, although I'm not long-term bullish on the airline sector specifically, I see the travel industry rebounding. There will be pent-up demand once the ability to widely screen and/or cure the virus emerges and places like Disney World will be packed again.

Competition

Booking isn't the only business fighting for travel dollars. Google, Airbnb, and Expedia (EXPE) are a few key competitors, but the 10-K lists Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Apple (AAPL), Amazon, and Facebook (FB), as well. That's a crew of well-run tech giants that Booking has to contend with.

That being said, with the exception of Airbnb and Expedia, none of the other companies are pure plays in the travel business. Booking has entrenched relationships across the industry that provide discounts that customers won't get elsewhere. My own personal experience has been that Booking's websites were far more user-friendly than some of the others listed above (besides maybe Airbnb). There is room in the travel industry for more than one company, and Booking's ~35% market share of OTA bookings seems sustainable to me, with room to grow.

Financial Position

Booking recently raised cash (like many other companies across every sector). Management raised ~$732M at 0.75% and $3.23B between 4.1% and 4.625% to add to the company's ~$7.4B in cash and equivalents reported at the end of September. This puts the company in a strong position to weather the storm, as free cash flow is likely to be severely impacted before this is all over. Booking's size and the ability to tap debt markets at reasonable rates is a testament to the power of its business. I have no liquidity concerns.

Valuation

Looking at the company's valuation over the recent past, the company was trading at a pretty reasonable level before all of this began. The company's average multiple is ~21X earnings, with 13% earnings growth over time. The recent drop to a ~17X earnings multiple (which doesn't mean much considering nobody knows where this year's earnings will fall out) looks like an attractive entry point.

Looking out over the longer term, there's something very striking to me. The company's earnings have never dropped (on an adjusted basis) until this year. This graph is exactly what I would want to see as an investor. Until a black swan appeared and upended the entire industry, Booking has performed admirably, compounding earnings and shareholder value over time.

I always like to look a few years out on projections to show what is possible for an investment today. I think that this graph is less useful today, but I want to show it regardless. If earnings were to get back to normal in ~2022 and grow into 2023 (which is a pretty reasonable base case) and the company was to regain its former average valuation, investors could see investment in Booking today effectively double by the end of 2023. Although there are a ton of 'ifs' in that statement, I think that the risk/reward is well aligned for long-term investors.

