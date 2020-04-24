Sonoco Products: Its Viability Rooted In A Focus On The Horizon

Yet, beyond these cautionary steps, the company approved a multi-year project to position it as a top producer of uncoated recycled paperboard.

Like many, Sonoco pulled its full-year guidance. It also took steps to improve its liquidity position for the near-term challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sonoco Products reported 2020 first quarter results on April 16. Though revenue slipped 3.6%, its productivity activities drove base operating profit improvement over 10%.

In these uncertain times, Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON), a global diversified packaging provider, remains a viable investment.

It's not because the company is focused on sustainability on the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day. But, it is.

It's not because the company managed to deliver year-over-year earnings growth in the first quarter of 2020. But, it did.

It's not because the Dividend Champion, a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 years, did not cut or suspend its dividend and judiciously opted to wait to raise its dividend when it declared its April payment. But, it did.

It's not because the company just sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes, giving it a liquidity position of cash and available credit exceeding $1.2 billion. Yet, it did.

It's not even because the company stepped up to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic by producing 2 million face shields as well as donating safety glasses and protective gear. And, yet, it did.

Rather, the investment thesis is based on the viability of the company's business post-pandemic, regardless of the possibility the world may operate in a new normal.

Sonoco's Viability

Sonoco reports in four segments - Consumer Packaging, Display & Packaging, Paper & Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. In fiscal 2019, Sonoco reported $5.37 billion in revenue. The Consumer Packaging segment generated more revenue, at 43%, than the other three segments. The Paper & Industrial Converted Products segment contributed almost 37%. Display & Packaging accounted for 11% and Protective Solutions accounted for almost 10%.

A substantial portion of Sonoco's product portfolio supports products considered essential.

Source

As shown in the company's April investor presentation, in the Consumer Packaging segment, 80% is for food. Sonoco's current strategy, dubbed 20/20 Vision, has been focused on four major shifts in the consumer market, the first of which hones in on food products. Sales of fresh foods - fruits, vegetables, meats, dairy - are growing at twice the rate of packaged goods, making innovation in fresh food packaging a key growth area. Traditional packaged goods can also benefit from innovative packaging upgrades, including package transparency and portion sizing.

Source

In 2019, 80% of the Consumer Packaging segment represented revenue of $1.87 billion. In the 2020 first quarter, the segment generated almost as much revenue as the 2019 first quarter, at $588.4 million and $589.7 million, respectively.

Sonoco's Consumer Packaging segment also includes sales of TEQ. The company closed the acquisition of TEQ (Thermoform Engineered Quality and Plastique Holdings) on December 31, 2019. TEQ manufactures thermoformed packaging for the healthcare, medical device and consumer industries. TEQ's business has "significant barriers to entry" and requires "unique technical capabilities".

Before the pandemic, the acquisition was expected to expand Sonoco's medical and healthcare packaging and deliver 4% to 5% of organic growth in 2020. In reaction to the pandemic, TEQ has ensured it is able to produce necessary quantities of covers for thermoscan thermometers.

Sonoco expects stability in the Consumer Packaging segment to continue.

We expect our consumer-related businesses to continue performing well in the second quarter as food consumption trends should continue to be driven by stay-at-home consumers.

Effective May 13, 2020, Sonoco will institute a price increase for its paperboard tubes and cores sold in the United States and Canada. This is the first increase in nearly two years. Prices will grow by a minimum of 8%. The company attributes the need to increase its prices to the increased cost of recycled paperboard. Recycled paperboard is the primary material needed for the production of tubes and cores.

As shown in the image above, paperboard tubes and cores manufactured in the Paper & Industrial Converted Products segment are also considered essential. The segment's revenue in the 2020 first quarter was 4.2% lower than the 2019 first quarter, at $475 million and $496 million, respectively.

Despite the potential for improved revenue in the second quarter due to the upcoming price increase, the company's projection for the second quarter is cautious.

We are expecting a significant negative impact to our industrial segment's earnings compared to the second quarter of last year. While we are proactively increasing our industrial segment's pricing related to higher input and other costs, we expect the timing of price/cost changes to work against us in the near-term.

In Sonoco's Protective Packaging segment, its ThermoSafe division is also considered essential due to its ability to deliver temperature-assured packaging. The division is already engaged with a large logistics company in the U.S. and a large medical products company. Through this collaboration, test kits are shipped to hospitals and medical research labs. Temperature-assured packaging can also be used for vaccines when available.

Despite this contribution, Sonoco projects sales in the Protective Packaging segment will be impacted due to challenges in other aspects of the economy.

We expect second quarter earnings in our protective solutions segment will be negatively impacted by lower demand in our molded foam and consumer fiber businesses, which serve the automotive and appliance markets.

Sonoco's 20/20 Vision strategy is also placing a focus on packaging needs relative to online purchasing and direct shipping to consumers.

Source

Sonoco's Exposure to COVID-19

On December 6, 2019, Sonoco provided guidance for 2020. Net sales were estimated to be approximately $5.55 billion. The midpoint for operating cash flow was estimated at $635 million. The midpoint for free cash flow was estimated at $260 million. Base earnings were projected in a range of $3.65 to $3.75 per share.

However, when it reported 2019 full-year results on February 13, 2020, Sonoco lowered the range for base earnings to $3.60 to $3.70 per share, partially due to COVID-19. The new range still represented growth of 2% to 5%.

The key drivers to this reduction are our current estimate for the coronavirus impact to our operations as well as recent movement in RISI's medium price index. (emphasis added)

With its 2020 first quarter reporting on April 16, like most companies, Sonoco pulled its full-year guidance.

Sonoco has withdrawn its full-year 2020 guidance for base earnings, cash flow from operations and free cash flow due to the unknown severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related lack of visibility to the impact on the Company's served markets.

Source

Yet, the company did provide a projection for second quarter base earnings. Sonoco guided base earnings in a range of $0.73 to $0.83 per share compared to $0.95 in the second quarter of 2019.

Base earnings in 2019 were $3.53 per share. Base earnings per share in the 2020 first quarter tallied $0.94. At the midpoint of the second quarter range, Sonoco's projected base earnings should be $1.72 per share.

2020 First Quarter Performance

Sonoco had projected base earnings in a range of $0.83 to $0.89 per share for the 2020 first quarter. Net sales for the quarter were $1.3 billion, 3.6% lower than the $1.35 billion generated in the 2019 first quarter. However, primarily due to its focus on productivity, Sonoco improved its base operating profit and net income by over 10%. The improvements spanned all four segments and were the result of second half activities in 2019.

This is procurement, this is manufacturing and this is fixed cost productivity.

Source

Therefore, Sonoco's base earnings in the first quarter of $0.94 per share exceeded its own guidance by 5.6% to 13.2%.

The company also took prudent steps to address its liquidity in the first quarter. It took out two new term loans totaling $250 million and borrowed $250 million against its revolver. It repaid $250 million in commercial paper borrowings with a portion of the proceeds. It also extended its existing term loan due in May 2020 to May 2021.

Source

The $600 million of senior unsecured notes sold subsequent to the quarter pay 3.125% and mature May 1, 2030.

Sonoco also elected to trim its capital expenditure plans for 2020 by $45 million to $150 million. It then added back $15 to $20 million for Project Horizon in 2020. Ultimately, the company will invest $83 million in the multi-year project. The project is focused on increasing the company's production capacity of URB (uncoated recycled paperboard) in Hartsville, South Carolina. The goal is for the plant to have not only the largest but the lowest cost machine in the world.

These investments will drive significant operating cost savings, ensure the long-term viability of our Hartsville paper mill complex and place our U.S. and Canada URB mill system into the top quartile of performance from a cost perspective.

Takeaway

Like many businesses, Sonoco is cautiously addressing the potential for negative impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's also displaying good corporate citizenship where it can, relative to the pandemic.

But long-term investors can, justifiably, feel confident in the company's longer-term strategic focus. Project Horizon is aptly named, as Sonoco looks beyond the COVID-19 storm to its horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in SON.