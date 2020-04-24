EDF And EDI: The Hazards Of Chasing Yield

Author's note: This article was released to our members during market hours on April 22 warning them to sidestep the announcement (or short) the funds in anticipation of a possible cut. After the market closed, EDF announced a -53% reduction in distribution, from $0.17 to $0.08 per month, while EDI announced a -47% reduction in distribution, going from $0.1511 to $0.08 per month.

The Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund are funds that I've written a number of times on as an illustration of just how inefficient the closed-end fund marketplace can be. Despite being much worse performers than my two picks in the emerging market income sector, the Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (NYSE:EMD) and Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD), the Stone Harbor funds continue to trade at elevated premiums due to, you guessed it, their high yields. As of yesterday's close, EDF and EDI yield 29.06% and 26.86%, respectively. [4/23 Update: EDF and EDI's forward yields are 15.53% and 15.71% respectively].

Since we last wrote about the funds on October 15, 2019 (Another Chance To Sidestep EDF And EDI Before Dividend Declaration), EDF and EDI have underperformed EMD and JEMD by an average of around -16% on a price total return basis, i.e. with distributions included. [4/23 Update: with their -10% market price drop upon announcement, the underperformance of EDF/EDI has widened to -23%].

Over the longer term, the performance of the Stone Harbor funds is even worse. Since inception of JEMD around 4.5 years ago, EMD has returned -13.41% and JEMD -24.82% compared to -42.15% for EDF and -43.43% for EDI on a NAV total return basis.

Because they consistently overpay above their earnings, this has led to a rapid erosion of the NAV far beyond their peers in the sector.

Data by YCharts

Yet, EDF still trades at an impressive premium of +35.52% while EDI's is still a very generous +14.41%. This compares to -7.73% and -14.95% discounts for the better-performing JEMD and EMD, respectively. [4/23 Update: EDF and EDI's premiums have dropped to +19.54% and +3.74% respectively. I still think they are overvalued, especially EDF!]

Data by YCharts

The reason for writing this note today is that the funds are about to declare their next three months of distributions imminently (the last announcement was made on January 22). Last quarter, EDF cut by -5.6%, the first cut in its history (from $0.18 to $0.17), while EDI held its payout steady at $0.1511. We noted at the time that EDF's cut was not deep enough, and now the COVID-19 pandemic has pretty much guaranteed that the distribution cannot be maintained for much longer. EDF and EDI are currently sporting NAV yields of 40% and 31% respectively (!). [4/23 Update: EDF and EDI's NAV yields are 18.57% and 16.30% respectively after the cut. These are still too high and will continue to lead to NAV erosion].

EDF has also released its annual report for 2019 two months ago. As I expected, the net investment income ("NII") of the fund continues to go down, dropping from $1.13 in 2018 to $0.89 last year, a -21% decrease. The coverage from NII is now down to a meager 44%. Scrolling down to the bottom of the financial highlights also indicates that the fund deleveraged nearly completely last year, going from $85 million in borrowings to only $9 million. This would undoubtedly make it even more difficult to sustain the distribution going forward. [4/23 Update: EDF's coverage based on 2019's earnings has increased to 93% after the cut. However, it is likely that earnings will continue to go down due to fallout from COVID-19 as well as the ROC that has been distributed over the last few months].

(Source: EDF annual report)

Because of this, anyone owning EDF and EDI could consider sidestepping the distribution announcement by selling the funds now. One can always buy back the funds after the announcement should they desire. More active traders could consider shorting EDF and EDI to potentially profit if the market reacts negatively to a possible distribution cut announcement. Note that this is not a portfolio recommendation and shorting should only be considered by experienced investors. I myself invested a bit in this trade, as I mentioned earlier today in the chat. [4/23 Update: Short positions in EDF and EDI returned +10% in a single day as they sold off upon the cut announcement].

The risk of this strategy is that if the distribution were to be maintained, investors may see this as a positive signal and push the share price up. Since fund managers have complete discretion over whether to cut and preserve NAV, or to maintain the rate but let the NAV erode further, getting the timing right is always difficult. However, if they don't announce a cut this quarter, I will likely repeat this strategy next quarter assuming EDF and EDI are still trading at lofty premiums.

Remember CEF investors, don't just focus on the yield!

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS IN THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.