HP Inc. - The Death Of The PC Has Been Greatly Exaggerated

HP Inc. (HPQ) shares are down 27% for the year. This is over double the decline of the S&P 500 for the year. This is despite the fact that 2019 marked the first year of growth for the global PC market in seven years. An IDC report notes that global PC shipments grew 2.7% year over year in 2019. Fourth quarter growth was more impressive, coming in at 4.8% year over year. The report does note that despite these positive results, the near term future could be challenging since the Windows 10 upgrade cycle boost is now largely behind us. Component shortages and trade negotiations are also mentioned as hurdles to growth and of course the impact from the Corona virus was not accounted for at the time of the report. Factors that will help power PC sales growth going forward include new technologies like 5G as well as continued growth in gaming PCs.

Investing in a Market Leader

HP Inc. is a leading global provider of personal computing, imaging, printing products, and related devices and services. This is made evident went considering market share. Last year HP had the second highest market share in PCs, slightly lagging behind Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY).

While competition is obviously fierce just like in any profitable industry, HP’s market share has remained fairly stable over time per the historical market share graph provided below. The company sells internationally to individual consumers, businesses of all sizes, and to governments.

Generating Income in the Technology Sector

The recent plunge in the shares brings with it one positive. The company now offers a very attractive dividend yield of 4.7% with the payout ratio standing at 33.1%. The company also has a solid balance sheet with a very manageable debt load. In fact the company’s current cash balance exceeds its long term debt.

The bond market also highlights the confidence of fixed income investors in HP’s investment grade debt. However, with the recent stock and corporate bond market declines, some of the bonds now trade at prices offering attractive yields considering the company’s balance sheet and stability.

Valuation

Before getting to a discounted cash flow valuation, consider the company’s history of generating fairly stable free cash flow over the years.

With the shares currently at $15, even if we use conservative growth estimates and a low future multiple, the DCF model shows HP trading at 86% of intrinsic value. The model used an EPS growth rate of 5.7% which was the annual average growth rate for the last five years. This is almost half the average analyst EPS growth estimate of 10.81%. A 10% discount rate was used in addition to a PE multiple of 8.81 which was the average PE ratio for the last five years. Over this time frame HP’s PE ratio was as low as four and as high as 16. Given the low multiple used in year five and the modest growth rate used, the DCF model confirms that HP is currently offering great value. Investors can also feel good about collecting the dividends while they wait for the shares to recover with the current yield standing at 4.7%. The data below indicates that HP along with some of its main competitors all trade at depressed valuations.

Xerox Bid Takeaways

When looking at the current depressed share price, investors should remember that the value in HP shares is evident within the industry. Only a month ago Xerox was offering $24 a share for HP. Xerox’s tender offer was pulled as the corona virus put more scrutiny on the debt required to pull off the merger. For its part, HP was always against the merger highlighting the 7x PE multiple being applied to the print and personal systems business as just too low given its leading position and growth prospects. HP also noted the risky capital structure the merger would have resulted in and that the dividends per share to HP shareholders would have been reduced by 79%. Perhaps most striking is that HP would have been responsible for 78% of the combined firm’s free cash flow.

Broad Portfolio

In addition to the PC business, HP has a stable Print business that accounts for about 34% of revenues. Operating profit in the personal systems business grew by an 18% from 2016 through 2019. The print business did not show the same level of growth. It grew by a one percent CAGR over the same period. However, HP expects the operating profit to grow by 16 to 18% in its long term model. Per the company’s Q1 press release, it is the market share leader in home and office printing based on internal classification of these segments and the latest numbers from IDC.

Based on HP’s own analysis, the printing business is part of a large and stable market in which HP is the market leader in three of the four categories: Home, Graphics, and Office. HP’s Graphics Solutions deliver large format commercial and industrial solutions to print service providers and packaging converters. These printers and presses can be used for a large range of applications and offer capabilities like the ability to print on various substrates like wood, aluminum, glass, or ceramic. Applications include printing for events and exhibitions, decoration, vehicle wraps, and other lamination using HP Latex inks that provide high adhesion and scratch resistance.

Final Thoughts

The recent decline in HP shares along with its market leading position in the PC and print markets make it an attractive investment at current levels. Investors can currently lock in a 4.7% dividend yield and get paid to wait for the rebound. The Xerox bid showed that people within the industry see the value in the company. They were willing to offer substantial premium to where the shares currently stand and even that was considered far too low a valuation. The international presence and wide range of offerings provide diversification and stable free cash flow. We believe that investors with a longer term horizon will receive attractive returns by initiating a position at this depressed price.

